DUBAI, April 17 The International Finance Corp
(IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and Islamic Development
Bank (IDB) jointly plan to invest up to $100 million on major
infrastructure projects across the Middle East and North Africa,
IFC said on Monday.
Both the institutions are pooling in $50 million each to the
Arab Infrastructure Investment Vehicle, which is part of the
Arab Financing Facility for Infrastructure (AFFI), a joint
initiative of the World Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and
IFC.
The AFFI provides financing and technical assistance to
cross-border infrastructure projects and encourages governments
and the private sector to work together on such projects.
IFC, which invests in developing the private sector in
emerging economies, is looking at sectors such as
infrastructure, education, financial services and trade, a
senior executive said in January, adding it plans $1 billion
MENA investments by end June.
Governments in the Gulf Arab region are also investing
billions of dollars to boost local infrastructure as they cater
to demands of growing young population.
The IFC has invested close to $2 billion in the region last
year and has channeled more than $2.2 billion since the
beginning of the Arab Spring last January.
It made a $50 million equity investment in Orascom
Construction Industries and agreed to lend $200
million to its subsidiary, Egyptian Fertilizer Company in July
last year.
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)