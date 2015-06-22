June 22 The International Finance Corp
(IFC), the World Bank's lender to the private sector,
has started work on a return to the market for Islamic bonds, or
sukuk, with plans to issue sharia-compliant debt after summer in
the Gulf region.
Last year an IFC official said a deal was in the early
stages of discussion, which would be the third time the World
Bank's development division issues sukuk.
"We are hoping for an issuance soon after the summer. This
is very much work in progress and as you can imagine much
depends on underlying assets and market conditions," said
Alexandra Klopfer, a spokeswoman for the IFC in Washington.
Details such as currency, tenor and size were not yet
available.
The IFC, which aims to spur private investment in developing
countries, last sold a $100 million five-year sukuk in 2009,
listing it on the Dubai and Bahrain bourses.
Its first sukuk came in 2004 in Malaysia, a 500 million
Malaysian ringgit ($134 million) three-year deal.
The issue is timed for after the summer because the Gulf
region's capital markets slow down for the holy month of
Ramadan, which started last week, and the long summer break away
from the desert heat.
In December, the International Finance Facility for
Immunisation Co (IFFIm), for which the World Bank acts as
treasury manager, issued a $500 million debut sukuk.
At the time, IFFIm also said it was open to a return to the
sukuk market.
($1 = 3.7330 ringgit)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)