LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The International Finance Corporation has hired ex-UBS banker Guy Reid to advise on issues around collateral swap agreements, a bone of contention believed to have influenced UBS' decision to exit the SSA sector late last year.

Reid, the former head of SSA DCM at UBS, is coming to the end of a short-term contract with the Washington-based supranational, said former colleagues and market sources.

UBS closed down its public sector business at the end of October 2012, after it was deemed too capital intensive. Its legacy swap book, specifically, was under internal scrutiny because of the additional capital charges under new Basel III rules.

Rival banks hoped UBS' exit would shock SSA issuers, specifically supranationals like the IFC which are the largest users of swaps, to change their punitive one-way credit support annexes (CSAs) - contracts that require banks to post collateral to these issuers when out of the money on swaps, while not receiving collateral when the situation is reversed.

So far, nearly all supranationals have refused to move towards the favoured two-way agreements, although IFC's hire clearly shows there are those willing to consider their options.

OPEN DISCUSSION

"It's a positive thing because two years ago if a bank brought up the CSA question in a meeting with issuers, it would be the end of your meeting," said one DCM head in London.

"That has changed over the last few years, and issuers have now come to terms with the fact it makes sense and understand the reasons why banks are so concerned."

IFC is already in a working group with the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), said sources, exploring how they could introduce the infrastructure to actually manage the collateral required in a two-way agreement.

Other issuers, however, like the European Investment Bank, are staunchly against change. These are the ones that really matter, say banks, because of the sheer size of their funding programmes, which in EIB's case is EUR70bn this year. These supras also require a handsome amount of additional long-dated cross-currency swaps, which are the most punitive form.

"There are some issuers who remain very against change because they have massive swap portfolios and are currently out of the money," said the DCM head.

"It's a serious practical problem because if they did change to two-way agreements, they could theoretically owe EUR1bn in collateral, which they would need to manage and go out and fund in the market."

If Reid's influence does prompt IFC to change tack, it will have limited real impact in the SSA sector in which many banks are otherwise struggling to maximise profits because of the low-yield environment.

However, as a statement of intent, it is a much more powerful tool.

"We need some of the smaller supranationals to change in order to ramp up the pressure on the ones that really matter," said a second DCM head in London.

IFC and Guy Reid did not respond to requests for comment.