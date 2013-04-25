LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The International Finance
Corporation has hired ex-UBS banker Guy Reid to advise on issues
around collateral swap agreements, a bone of contention believed
to have influenced UBS' decision to exit the SSA sector late
last year.
Reid, the former head of SSA DCM at UBS, is coming to the
end of a short-term contract with the Washington-based
supranational, said former colleagues and market sources.
UBS closed down its public sector business at the end of
October 2012, after it was deemed too capital intensive. Its
legacy swap book, specifically, was under internal scrutiny
because of the additional capital charges under new Basel III
rules.
Rival banks hoped UBS' exit would shock SSA issuers,
specifically supranationals like the IFC which are the largest
users of swaps, to change their punitive one-way credit support
annexes (CSAs) - contracts that require banks to post collateral
to these issuers when out of the money on swaps, while not
receiving collateral when the situation is reversed.
So far, nearly all supranationals have refused to move
towards the favoured two-way agreements, although IFC's hire
clearly shows there are those willing to consider their options.
OPEN DISCUSSION
"It's a positive thing because two years ago if a bank
brought up the CSA question in a meeting with issuers, it would
be the end of your meeting," said one DCM head in London.
"That has changed over the last few years, and issuers have
now come to terms with the fact it makes sense and understand
the reasons why banks are so concerned."
IFC is already in a working group with the Inter-American
Development Bank (IADB), said sources, exploring how they could
introduce the infrastructure to actually manage the collateral
required in a two-way agreement.
Other issuers, however, like the European Investment Bank,
are staunchly against change. These are the ones that really
matter, say banks, because of the sheer size of their funding
programmes, which in EIB's case is EUR70bn this year. These
supras also require a handsome amount of additional long-dated
cross-currency swaps, which are the most punitive form.
"There are some issuers who remain very against change
because they have massive swap portfolios and are currently out
of the money," said the DCM head.
"It's a serious practical problem because if they did change
to two-way agreements, they could theoretically owe EUR1bn in
collateral, which they would need to manage and go out and fund
in the market."
If Reid's influence does prompt IFC to change tack, it will
have limited real impact in the SSA sector in which many banks
are otherwise struggling to maximise profits because of the
low-yield environment.
However, as a statement of intent, it is a much more
powerful tool.
"We need some of the smaller supranationals to change in
order to ramp up the pressure on the ones that really matter,"
said a second DCM head in London.
IFC and Guy Reid did not respond to requests for comment.