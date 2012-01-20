BRIEF-India's S Chand & Co March qtr profit rises
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
Jan 20 Dec 20 Three months ended Dec. 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated) Net profit 1,140.5 vs 1,529.2 Income from ops 6,730 vs 6,358.4 Results are standalone NOTE: IFCI Ltd provides project finance. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in MUMBAI)
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
* Says reported performance of co in near term may be lower than expected due to GST implementation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sK8qPN) Further company coverage: