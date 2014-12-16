Dec 16 Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative
(IFFCO), India's largest fertilizer producer, said it was
suspending plans for a nitrogen fertilizer factory in Bécancour,
Québec as its cost estimate exceeded C$2 billion ($1.72
billion).
IFFCO and its Canadian partner La Coop fédérée, which had
earlier estimated the project to cost C$1.6 billion, said they
would look for partners to help build it.
IFFCO said in late 2012 it would partner the cooperative of
farmers in Quebec to build the plant. (reut.rs/1zrNaeW)
($1 = 1.1652 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)