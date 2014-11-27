DUBAI Nov 27 The International Finance Facility for Immunisation Co. (IFFI), for which the World Bank acts as treasury manager, has launched a $500 million Islamic bond issue, a document from arranging banks said on Thursday.

The three-year sharia-compliant floating rate note is set to price at 15 basis points over the three-month London interbank offered rate, the document showed. This is at the tight end of price guidance issued on Wednesday.

Orders worth more than $700 million were placed by investors, the document added.

Qatar's Barwa Bank, Malaysia's CIMB, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the investment banking arm of Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank, and Standard Chartered are arranging the transaction. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)