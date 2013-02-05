BRIEF-Renu Energy signs solar and embedded network agreement with SCA Property
* Solar and embedded network agreement with SCA Property group,SCP
LONDON Feb 5 IFG Group PLC : * Moran (patrick joseph moran) stepped down as chairman * John Gallagher Was elected to the chair
* Solar and embedded network agreement with SCA Property group,SCP
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)