SYDNEY Dec 16 China's State Power Investment Corp will buy several wind farms from Australia's largest pension fund investor, IFM Investors, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, in a sale that local had said would raise about A$1.5 billion ($1 billion).

The source did not give a sale price, but said the Chinese government investment body won a months-long auction for the portfolio of wind farms in Australia and South America from a pool of 10 bidders because it was the only offer which involved buying the entire portfolio.

An IFM spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 1.3887 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; eDITING BY sTEPHEN cOATES)