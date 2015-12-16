SYDNEY Dec 16 China's State Power Investment
Corp will buy several wind farms from Australia's largest
pension fund investor, IFM Investors, a source told Reuters on
Wednesday, in a sale that local had said would raise about A$1.5
billion ($1 billion).
The source did not give a sale price, but said the Chinese
government investment body won a months-long auction for the
portfolio of wind farms in Australia and South America from a
pool of 10 bidders because it was the only offer which involved
buying the entire portfolio.
An IFM spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 1.3887 Australian dollars)
