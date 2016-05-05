May 5 Fund manager IFM Investors appointed Rich Randall as global head of debt investments, replacing Robin Miller.

Previously, Randall was executive director of debt investment at IFM, the company said.

Randall, who will commence his new role on July 1, will report to Chief Executive Brett Himbury.

Miller will be senior adviser and chair of investment committee within the firm. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)