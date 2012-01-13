LONDON Jan 13 Corporates in the EMEA region should brace themselves for a year of challenges and volatility, according to report published by ratings agency Moody's on Thursday.

The study projects that investment-grade companies will see a "strongly negative" ratings trend over the coming twelve months, and that speculative grade companies will also feel the squeeze, due to their steep refinancing needs and their eurozone exposure.

With over EUR311bn of corporate debt needing to be refinanced in 2012, EUR51bn of which is speculative grade, Moody's predicts a modest rise in high-yield corporate defaults from 2011's 3%.

It cautioned, however, that if the eurozone were to re-enter a recession, the rate could rise to high single-digit figures.

"One could be surprised how low the prospective speculative grade default rate for the end of 2012 could be. This is nothing compared to what we experienced in 2008 and 2009, when the default rate for speculative credits reached a peak of around 13.50%," said Tanneguy de Carne, global head of high-yield debt capital markets at Societe Generale.

Investors so far appeared to be unconcerned about those headwinds with corporate issuance getting off to a strong start this year. According to Thomson Reuters data, as much as EUR16.5bn has been raised by European companies in 2012.

"Corporates in general have been in battling mode for the last three years to preserve cash and reduce costs, so they're much better prepared this time," said de Carne.

However, new issues premiums continue to be high while indices show signs of stress. The five-year iTraxx Europe Crossover CDS has traded consistently above 700bp since November last year, indicating continued uncertainty about the creditworthiness of corporates.

The Moody's report also forecasts that the number of downgrades will continue to climb from the fourth quarter of last year, when there were already nine times more downgrades than upgrades.

SOVEREIGN PRESSURE

Government-related issuers, or GRIs, could struggle too, as austerity measures dent their budgets, the report added.

GRIs make up 64% of EMEA utilities, for example -- a sector that saw 10 downgrades last year which were related to sovereign rating actions.

Other companies that depend more on government spending for top-line revenue, such as corporate in the education, construction, and healthcare sector, could also face difficulties, Moody's said.

"Already in 2011 we have seen a lot of companies anticipating their refinancing maturities two years out. The ones who have struggled to find the right window, or who have been too aggressive in waiting for the last possible moment are now in a situation where they have lost negotiation leverage."

Unlike during the recovery from the 2008-2009 crisis, the upswing following the most recent economic slump has seen certain sectors, like cable, and emerging market-exposed manufacturers, weather the storm less harmed, Moody's said.

"The usual cyclical industries will be affected more than others. We are wary of retail, we are wary of some of the very fast cyclical industries like chemical and pulp and paper," said de Carne.

Moody's has a stable view on the majority of industries, but placed a negative outlook on the steel and shipping sectors in second half of 2011.

One concern Moody's highlighted in the report, was the large amount of speculative-grade debt that needs refinancing starting in 2012.

"This is a perfect storm for some of the leveraged corporates and LBO companies in Europe," said SG's de Carne.

"You have forced deleveraging, you have increased cost of capital, you have a quasi-recession or stagnation, and you have a leveraged finance world in Europe which is going through a structural adjustment with the end of the CLO reinvestment periods and no replacement yet in sight."

CLO asset management group Alcentra, owned by BNY Mellon, said in a press briefing earlier this week, that they had recently become more active in restructurings, and that although assuming control of assets was a last resort, it was not out of the question.

Alcentra chief executive David Forbes-Nixon said that if there were a breach of covenants, negotiations were possible.

"In extremis, though, we'll take the keys."