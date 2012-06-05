SINGAPORE, June 5 (IFR) - State-owned gas utility GAIL India will price its upcoming bond sale today. The issue may open as early as tomorrow. The sale has a base size of INR5bn (USD90m) in addition to a greenshoe of INR2.5bn. The eight-year bonds will have a call option at the end of fifth year.

If the option is not exercised, the bond will have staggered redemptions beginning from the 5th year till maturity in the eighth year. Bankers are expecting the bonds to be priced in the 9.25%-9.30% range. (manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)