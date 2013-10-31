SYDNEY, Nov 1 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * US Chicago PMI Oct, 65.9, f/c 55, 55.7-prev * US Treasury Sec'y Lew says sequester should be replaced, tax loopholes closed, should invest resources in mfg, infrastructure, education * Lew calls on congress to make a pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda the focal point * Norway CB Chief Olsen says must be prepared for a 10% drop in housing prices * Fed, SNB, BoC, BoE, BoJ, & ECB have converted existing temporary swap arrangements into permanent arrangements * CA GDP mm Aug, +0.3%, f/c 0.2%, 0.6%-prev * US Initial jobless claims w/e, 340k, f/c 339k, 350k-prev * US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e, 356.25k, 348.25k-prev * US Continued jobless claims w/e, 2.881mn, f/c 2.870mn, 2.850-prec

* US Chicago PMI prices paid Oct, 56.7, 57.1-prev * US Chicago PMI production Oct, 71.1, 58-prev * US Chicago PMI new orders Oct, 74.3, 58.9-prev * US Chicago PMI employment Oct, 57.7, 53.2-prev * EZ Oct Flash CPI 0.7% y/y vs 1.1% prev, 1.1% exp * EZ Sep Jobless 12.2% vs 12.0% prev, 12.0% exp * DE Nov GfK 7.0 vs 7.1 prev, 7.2 exp * DE Sep Retail Sales 0.2% y/y vs 0.3% prev, 1.0% exp * DE Sep Import price -2.8% y/y vs -3.4% prev, -2.8% exp * UK Oct Nationwide house px 5.8% y/y vs 5.0% prev, 5.1% exp Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets on Thursday was a shift in central bank expectations that ultimately resulted in a steep fall in the EUR/USD. * The final analysis of the Fed statement has resulted in a hawkish shift in Fed expectations, as the market is being forced to price in a slight possibility the Fed could start tapering their asset purchases at the December FOMC. According to a Citibank poll - the number of analysts looking for the Fed to hold off tapering beyond Q1, 2014 have significantly diminished. * Adding to the hawkish shift in Fed expectations was much better than expected Chicago PMI data - as the declaration by the Fed they are data depending means we will see decent reactions/overreactions to all US data going forward. * Meanwhile there was a dovish shift in ECB expectations following much softer than expected EZ inflation data and comments from the ECB's Nowotny indicating the ECB will ensure ample liquidity to soften the impact of the end of the LTRO. * EUR/USD fell as low as 1.3575 before closing at 1.3582 - down 1.1% from Wednesday's close. It was the biggest one day fall in EUR/USD in six months. * The broad fall in EUR was the main feature of FX trading. Many currencies actually gained ground against the USD - as long EUR/cross positions were unwound. EUR/JPY fell 1.25%; EUR/CAD fell 1.6%; EUR/GBP fell 1.0% and EUR/AUD eased around 0.8% on the day. * The fall in EUR/USD combined with the hawkish turn in Fed expectations to send the gold price below 1,320 at one stage. Gold last seen at 1324 - down 1.4%. * Other key commodities were soggy with NY copper falling 0.75% and NYMEX Crude easing 0.4%. NYMEX Crude is 2.5% lower than the high hit on Monday. * Despite the hawkish turn in Fed expectations, the rise in the US dollar index and the move lower in commodities - equity investors remained relatively resilient until right at the close. S&P closed down 0.3%; Dow down 0.5%. * US Treasury yields climbed higher following the US data before moving back towards the end of the US session. The 10-year Treasury yield traded as high as 2.57% before closing at 2.55% - up from 2.54% at Wednesday's close. * The US dollar index closed at 80.22 up 0.56% from Wednesday's close at 79.77. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD edged up to 1.3715 in early Europe after trading as low as 1.3688 in late Asia following comments from the ECB's Nowotny indicating the ECB will ensure ample liquidity to soften the impact of the end of the LTRO. EUR/USD then dived below 1.3680 following much softer than expected EZ inflation data. Asian buying at 1.3650/60 slowed the descent - but stronger than expected Chicago PMI data sent the EUR/USD on another leg lower. EUR/USD fell as low as 1.3575 and closed at 1.3582 - down 1.1% on the day. The broad fall in the EUR was the main feature of FX trading. Many currencies actually gained ground against the USD - as long EUR/cross positions were unwound. EUR/JPY fell 1.25%; EUR/CAD fell 1.60%; EUR/GBP fell 1.0% and EUR/AUD eased around 0.8% on the day. AUD/USD moved higher during the London morning session, as heavy EUR/AUD selling gave support. AUD/USD traded up to 0.9526 before pronounced EUR/USD weakness started to drag the AUD/USD lower. Stronger than expected Chicago PMI data and weakness in the commodity sector weighed on AUD/USD through the US session and it traded as low as 0.9451 before closing at 0.9455 - down 0.3% on the day. Wrap-up The fall in the EUR was the main story on Thursday. EUR/USD fell below the 61.8 fibo of the 1.3472/1.3833 move at 1.3610 and the next level of support is found at the 38.2 of the larger 1.3104/1.3833 move at 1.3555. EUR/USD will likely find a new range and start consolidating again, as the focus in on central bank expectations and we are likely going to see numerous shifts in those expectations onto year-end.

The equity markets have been remarkably resilient, as investors continue to look for reasons to buy. Wall Street bulls feel it is a one-way train, as better US data is a market positive for it shows the US economy is improving and weak US data is a positive as it ensures the Fed will keep the liquidity pumps running at full capacity. Funds under pressure to produce strong returns at the end of the calendar year are helping to support equity markets, but a decent correction is likely at some stage. Markets can't keep making fresh all-time highs on a regular basis and there isn't any such thing as a one-way train.

AUD/USD fell sharply during the US session after moving above 0.9525 during the European session on heavy EUR/AUD long unwinding and AUD-favourable month-end flows. Key support for the AUD/USD is found at 0.9410/15 - which is the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8848 trend low and the 0.9758 recovery high.

The key event for the AUD and Asian equity markets will be the China PMI data. The official China Mfg PMI for October (0100GMT) is expected to show a slight improvement to 51.2 from September's read of 51.1. The HSBC version of the China Mfg PMI comes out a short time later at 0145GMT and is expected to match the flash estimate at 50.9. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open sharply higher across in Asia in a messy end to October trading. As soon as the dust had settled on month end flows US Dollar buyers returned with a vengeance. EUR weakness led the US Dollar higher after weak EZ data. It was as if players were laying in wake for the month end flows to be completed before rushing in to put on next month's trades. USD/KRW NDFs broke out of its tight ranges below 1064/65 rushing to 1069, its next level of resistance. Players say activity in USD/MYR and USD/INR NDFs turned ugly late in the NY session with wide spreads and offers as scarce as hen's teeth. USD/SGD lagged on the topside due to cross activity. USD/CNH was noted as another big "runner" hitting 6.0948 (before closing at 6.09150) after having closed at 6.0844 in Asia. USD/KRW traded a modest 1059.1-1061.2 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1060.7. The pair opened at 1060.9 and remained under pressure on the back of month end flows favouring the domestic currency. Downside limited as BOK reportedly soaking up USD sales. Just out from the close USD/KRW made a fresh intraday high as stocks sunk over 1.0% down. The Kospi closed down 1.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 1062.5-1068.5 range on high volume; last in NY 1067.5/1068.5. USD/SGD traded a 1.2380-1.2410 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2383. The pair opened at 1.2395 and was choppy within its range as month end flows dominate proceedings. Straits Times last down 0.6%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1520-3.1635 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.1550. The KLSE index last down 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.1590-3.1880 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.1860/90. USD/IDR traded an 11200-11310 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11310. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Wednesday at 11234. The IDX Composite last down 1.4%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11020-11140 range on high volume; last in NY at 11120/11140. USD/PHP traded a 43.15-29 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.21. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.12-28 range on high volume; last at 43.23-28. USD/THB traded a 31.07-14 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.11. The Set index last up 0.2% on renewed political concerns. USD/TWD traded a 29.37-405 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.39. The Taiex index last down 0.2%. GDP came in at just 1.6% versus a forecast of 2.4%. On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP expanded only 0.1% in Q3 compared with 0.6% in Q2. Exports, consumption and investment were all well below forecast according to the stats agency. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.36-46 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.44/45. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1425 slightly higher than the previous 6.1412 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0913-6.0950 range; last at 6.0845. USD/CNH last at 6.0844 - range 6.0826-6.0860. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1600/6.1620. The Shanghai Composite down 0.9%. PBOC added liquidity again on Thursday to take the weeks total to CNY29bln versus a drain of CNY58bln last week. Higher short term rates not registering so far - traders say onshore forwards unmoved. There were no recorded 1-yr deals on Wednesday night last in NY at 6.1630/60. USD/INR traded a 61.30-565 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 61.51. The pair opened at 61.37 and edged a little higher on month end flows (and pre long weekend USD buying - holiday in India on Monday) but down overall for second straight month. The Sensex closed up 0.6% with foreign investors net buyers for a nineteenth straight session. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.90-62.85 range on high volume; last 62.70/80. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Nov 01 23:00 KRW CPI growth Nov 01 00:00 KRW Export growth Nov 01 00:00 KRW Import growth Nov 01 00:00 KRW Trade balance Nov 01 00:30 AUD PPI Nov 01 01:00 CNY NBS manufacturing PMI Nov 01 01:45 CNY HSBC Mfg PMI final Nov 01 02:00 IDR Inflation Nov 01 02:00 IDR Trade balance Nov 01 02:00 IDR Exports growth Nov 01 02:00 IDR Exports growth Nov 01 02:00 TWD Markit Mfg PMI Nov 01 03:00 IDR HSBC PMI Nov 01 04:00 THB CPI Nov 01 05:00 INR HSBC Markit Mfg PMI A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets closed mixed in choppy trading on Thursday. * The London FTSE closed 0.7% lower as some disappointing UK earnings results led to profit taking after the index hit a five month high on Wednesday. * Hopes of CB easing and a rally in the European banking sector supported other European market. The German DAX closed 0.26% higher; the French CAC ended 0.6% higher; Milan index gained a healthy 0.96% and the Spanish IBEX closed up 1.3%. * Despite the hawkish turn in Fed expectations, the rise in the US dollar index and the move lower in commodities - equity investors remained relatively resilient for most of the day. * Wall Street was up to flat for most of the day - before falling in the last hour of trading. * The VIX index closed at 13.73 - slightly up from Wednesday's close at 13.65. A closer look at the commodity market * The fall in EUR/USD combined with the hawkish turn in Fed expectations to send the gold price below 1,320 at one stage. Late in the US session gold was trading at 1,325 down 1.35% from Wednesday's close. * Other key commodities were soggy with NY copper falling 0.75% and NYMEX Crude easing 0.4%. NYMEX Crude is 2.5% lower than the high hit on Monday. * Iron ore closed at 131.90 up 0.5% from Thursday's fix at 131.20. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The much lower than expected EZ inflation data led European yields slightly lower on Thursday. * The 10-year Italian bond yield closed at 4.13% down from 4.18%; the 10-year Spanish bond yield closed at 4.04% down from 4.04%; the 10-year German bund yield closed at 1.67% down from 1.69% and the 10-year UK gilt yield moved higher to close at 2.61% from 2.54%. * US Treasury yields climbed higher following the Chicago PMI data before moving back towards the end of the US session. The 10-year Treasury yield traded as high as 2.57% before closing at 2.55% - up from 2.54% at Wednesday's close.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11010 11140 11020 11120-11140 Hi USD/JPY 98.57 98.08 98.35 INR 61.91 62.85 61.90 62.70-80 Hi EUR/USD 1.3739 1.3575 1.3582 KRW 1063 1068.5 1062.5 1067.5-68.5 Hi EUR/JPY 135.32 133.35 133.55 MYR 3.1610 3.1880 3.1590 3.1860-90 Hi GBP/USD 1.6070 1.6006 1.6036 PHP 43.15 43.28 43.12 43.23-28 Hi USD/CAD 1.0490 1.0412 1.0434 TWD 29.35 29.46 29.36 29.44-45 Hi AUD/USD 0.9526 0.9451 0.9458 CNY 1-mth 6.1425 6.1400 6.1415-35 NZD/USD 0.8310 0.8230 0.8263 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1440 6.1455-75 USD/SGD 1.2425 1.2380 1.2419 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1630-60 USD/THB 31.195 31.07 31.195 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15546 -73 -0.47 10-year 2.55% 2.54% S&P 500 1756 -7 -0.33 2-year 0.31% 0.31% Nasdaq 3920 -11 -0.28 30-year 3.64% 3.64% FTSE 6731 -46 -0.68 Spot Gold($) 1324.00 1345.00 DAX 9034 +24 +0.26 Nymex 96.30 96.68 Nikkei 14328 -174 -1.20 Brent 108.94 109.89 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)