SYDNEY, Nov 5 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night
* Fed's Powell: US monetary policy to remain accommodative for some time,
developments in Europe have driven risk-on/risk-off sentiment more than monetary
policy, reduction in bond buys eventual Fed tightening need not be disruptive to
emerging market economies
* Fed's Bullard says policy credibility enhanced because of delay in
tapering because it showed Fed being data dependant, bond buying is data
dependant, policymakers will look at evidence at every meeting, doesn't see much
evidence of inflation heading higher (CNBC)
* Fed's Bullard recent rise in bond yields has eased his concern that bond
market showing bubble characteristics
* Italy's Saccomanni sees no risk of deflation in Euro Zone
* Italy Oct state sector budget deficit EUR 11.5bn vs 13.04bn deficit in Oct
'12
* Swedish FinMin Borg says will need to take further measures ahead to
ensure financial stability
* US ISM-New York index, Oct, 598.7, 594.1-prev
* US Durables ex-def, R mm, Sep, +3.2%, 3.2%-prev
* US Durable goods, R mm, Sep, +3.8%, 3.7%-prev
* US Factory orders mm, Sep, +1.7, f/c 1.7%
* Reuters Poll 22/23 traders expect ECB to hold interest rates at 0.5% on
Thurs
* PIMCO Total return Fund USD 4.4bn outflow in Oct (6th straight month
outflows)
* Italy Manufacturing PMI 50.7 vs. 51 f/c
* France Manufacturing PMI 49.1 vs. 49.4 f/c
* Germany Oct Mfg PMI 51.7 vs 51.5 prev, 51.5 exp
* EZ Oct Mfg PMI 51.3 vs 51.3 prev, 51.3 exp
* EZ Nov Sentix 9.3 vs 6.0 prev, 6.1 exp
* UK Oct Cons PMI 59.4 vs 58.9 prev, 58.9 exp
Themes from Monday
* It has been an extremely quiet start to what should be a busy and possibly
pivotal week in terms of the way forward - key data/events include US non-farm
payrolls on Friday and the ECB rate meeting on Thursday.
* Asia impacted by the Diwali Festival and a Japanese holiday took the path
of least resistance tripping stops below 1.3450 in EUR/USD on Fed Fisher blunt
comments only to spend the rest the Asian session and the overnight session
recovering. A mixed bag of Euro zone PMI's added little to Thursday's ECB
meeting (or for that matter the EUR/USD) although the French PMI was again soft
and below estimates (49.1 vs f'cast 49.4). EUR/USD punched above 1.3500 on the
solid German PMI choosing to ignore the others before finally taking out weak
stops above 1.3520 only to see momentum quickly wane. Middle East buyers were
touted with selling coming from a mixture of specs and Asian names according to
traders.
* AUD/USD was of course bid BEFORE the much better than expected AUS retail
sales data as leveraged players locked away some nice profits ahead of today's
RBA rate meeting. Today's rate meeting (whilst playing second fiddle to the
"Melbourne Cup") is not expected to create any fireworks. A no change decision
is widely expected with the accompanying statement the only point of interest.
AUD/USD closed in Asia around the figure and ran into plenty of fresh selling
interest overnight as the pair continued its grind higher. AUD/USD traded up to
0.9515 and current trades just below. Strong resistance is pinned around the
20-dma at 0.9540 whilst support now comes in around 0.9450 from those who missed
Monday's move higher.
* USD/JPY was lifeless over the last 24 hours and held safely below the
heavily option protected 99.00 level. The fast money crowd is very bullish
USD/JPY but it needs some fresh impetus to punch above the figure. USD/JPY
traded 96.60-84 in Asia and only managed to better the downside range by six
pips in overnight trading. Enough said!
* GBP/USD traversed a similar path to EUR/USD on Monday witnessing its
intraday low during the Asian session and then spending the rest of the day in
recovery mode. Better than expected UK construction PMI (59.4 vs f'cast 58.9 and
its highest since Sept 2007) provided some GBP support. Early in the London
session selling from a sovereign name was easily absorbed.
* Stocks have witnessed a quiet start to the new week posting modest gains
in Europe whilst Wall Street closed up smalls. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed
at a 5-year high up 0.3% at 1293.6. Expectations of a likely easing from the ECB
on Thursday coupled with a rise in HSBC (up 2.3%) provided support. Wall Street
at last count witnessed well below average trading volume. Blackberry fell 17%
as the company replaced its CEO.
* Gold traded a 1311-1322ish range on Monday - last at 1314.50 down $1.00
from Friday's close. Copper fell (down 1.1%) for a third consecutive session as
metals produced a broad red letter day. Nickel fell 1.75%, Lead 0.95%, with the
rest down between 0.5% and 0.8%. There was no specific trigger for weak metals
prices simply negative continuing negative sentiment. Iron ore bucked the trend
adding 50 cents on Monday to its oversized $3.40 gain on Friday - last 135.80.
* US Treasuries witnessed another low volume session with 2 and 30 year
yields unchanged from Friday whilst the 10-year yield gave back 2bps to 2.60%
last.
A closer look at the FX market
EUR/USD after sliding briefly below 1.3450 during the Asian session after
the Fed's Fisher spoke (bluntly) staged a solid recovery to regain 1.3500. Late
Europe and the NY session witnessed sideways activity with a brief stop run
above 1.3520 quickly running out of momentum at 1.3525. The single currency got
a leg up in early London on the back of the solid German PMI whilst the other
European PMIs were generally ignored including the weaker than expected French
release. Market appears to be in adjustment phase after the steep sell-off last
week with some players (led by CitiTechs) keen to cover and look for a better
level to get short.
Commodity/risk currencies were somewhat a mixed bag with the AUD
outperforming. AUD/USD strength was very evident from early Monday and well
underway ahead of yesterdays better than expected AUD retail sales data. AUD/USD
punched through 0.9500 just out from the Asian close but witnessed a very
tedious session offshore with the topside heavy going with plenty of fresh
selling interest to absorb. NZD/USD lost a little ground overnight courtesy of
the AUD/NZD which is once more heading for plus 1.15 levels. The cross remains a
plaything of the speculative community keen to react to every central bank
utterance on either side of the Tasman Sea.
Wrap-up
It was a low key Monday session to kick off what could be a pivotal week for
markets. Much hinges on Thursdays ECB meeting and whilst a Reuters poll showed
22/23 analysts interviewed expects the ECB to keep the refi rate unchanged at
0.50%; their mandate suggests that they should react to the low inflation data.
Of course a cut may be in the pipeline - just not for November. The ECB at the
very least should come up with some very strong language as it does not want
Japan style deflation to set in.
RBA meets today and nobody expects any change. Governor Stevens concern with
the high Australian Dollar might (again) come out in the statement but overall
this should not be a market moving event. Indeed Australia will be glued to
their TV sets to watch this year's Melbourne Cup which is to be run just 30
minutes after the RBA statement.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed after an extremely low key start to
the new week. The absence of Tokyo and the Diwali Festival yesterday made for
light trading in all asset classes. Only metals showed any signs of life with
sharp falls witnessed in Copper and Nickel with rest following suit but by a
lesser extent. The continuing poor sentiment in the metals market has its
origins in Chinese markets and whilst data of late from the Middle Kingdom has
been solid, metals traders do not see it continuing. FX on Monday was dominated
by US Dollar weakness which gave back a little (0.2%) of its 1.9% gain from last
week. ECB meeting on Thursday and U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday remain the
two key events of the week.
USD/KRW traded a modest 1061.2-1063.4 range in Asia on Monday; last at
1062.9. The pair opened at 1062 and had an extremely quiet start to the new week
not helped by the absence of Tokyo markets. The Kospi last down 0.7%. Overnight
the implieds traded a 1064.2-1064.7 range on high volume; last in NY
1064/1064.6.
USD/SGD traded a 1.2415-1.2445 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2426. The
pair opened at 1.2440 and drifted aimlessly in a tight range weighed on by the
Diwali and Tokyo holiday. Straits Times last up 0.1%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.1720-3.1820 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.1750. The
KLSE index last down 0.16%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.1760-3.1830 range
on high volume; last in NY at 3.1760/75.
USD/IDR traded an 11370-11410 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11390. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Friday at 11389. The IDX
Composite last down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11250-11280 range on
high volume; last in NY at 11270/11285.
USD/PHP traded a 43.27-37 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.30. The PSE
index was last seen down 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.27-30 range on
high volume; last at 43.29-31.
USD/THB traded a 31.21-35 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.27. The Set
index last down 2.85%.
USD/TWD traded a 29.403-43 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.412. The
Taiex index last down 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.34-365 range on
high volume; last in NY at 29.34/35.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1482 slightly higher than the
previous 6.1452 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0962-6.1025 range; last at
6.0992. USD/CNH last at 6.0872 - range 6.0850-6.0906. The 1-yr NDF was last
quoted in Asia at 6.1590/2.1610. Shanghai Composite closed flat. There were no
recorded 1-yr deals on Monday night last in NY at 6.1575/90.
USD/INR Indian financial markets were closed on Monday for Diwali. Overnight
the implieds traded a 62.53-68 range on high volume; last 62.52/55.
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
Nov 05 00:30 TWD CPI
Nov 05 00:30 TWD Wholesale price index
Nov 05 01:00 PHP CPI
Nov 05 01:45 CNY HSBC Services PMI
Nov 05 03:30 AUD RBA policy rate
Nov 05 05:00 INR HSBC Markit Services PMI
The week ahead for FX - ECB in focus in a busy week
Central bank expectations have been driving FX price movements and last week
saw a significant divergence in Fed and ECB expectations that resulted in
EUR/USD falling over 2.0%. A less dovish than expected FOMC statement was
followed by very soft EZ inflation data and the market is now pricing in the
possibility of ECB easing as early as this coming Thursday's ECB meeting. The
ECB is unlikely going to rush into radical moves (radical for them anyway) such
as foregoing sterilization of their bond holding (QE) and/or negative deposit
rates for banks depositing at the ECB. But the ECB might cut the refinancing
rate from 0.50% to 0.25% (largely a symbolic gesture) or indicate they are ready
to usher in another round of LTRO to help ease long-term rates.
The RBA meets on Tuesday and while no one is expecting the RBA to change the
cash rate from the current 2.50% setting - the market will focus on how the
statement will address rising house prices, inflation and the level of the
Australian dollar. The last statement surprised some analysts, as it didn't show
a lot of concern over the bounce in the AUD from the previous meeting, but RBA
governor Stevens appeared to stiffen the rhetoric over the RBA view the AUD is
overvalued. The BOE also meets Thursday, but is expected to remain on hold.
The market will also pay attention to Fed speakers for clues as to whether a
December Fed tapering is a realistic expectation. There are a slew of Fed
speakers including Williams, Rosengren, Pinalto, Stein and Friday Bernanke and
Lockhart will be speaking.
Key data in the week ahead It will be a very busy week for key data, as any
week that contains US non-farm payroll data is a busy one. US data also includes
ISM non-mfg Tuesday and GDP Thursday before Friday's US non-farms. EZ Composite
PMI and Retail Sales are out on Tuesday.
It will be a busy week in Australia with trade data on Wednesday and
employment data on Thursday.
Key China data includes HSBC Services PMI on Tuesday and China trade data on
Friday.
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 22:00GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11250 11280 11250 11270-11285 Hi USD/JPY 98.84 98.54 98.60
INR 62.55 62.68 62.53 62.52-55 Hi EUR/USD 1.3525 1.3442 1.3514
KRW 1065 1064.7 1064.2 1064-1064.7 Hi EUR/JPY 133.35 132.86 133.28
MYR 3.1790 3.1830 3.1760 3.1760-75 Hi GBP/USD 1.5980 1.5904 1.5968
PHP 43.23 43.30 43.27 43.29-31 Hi USD/CAD 1.0427 1.0398 1.0425
TWD 29.37 29.365 29.34 29.34-35 Hi AUD/USD 0.9515 0.9430 0.9510
CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1430 6.1425-40 NZD/USD 0.8313 0.8249 0.8285
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1445-60 USD/SGD 1.2445 1.2415 1.2421
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1575-90 USD/THB 31.35 31.21 31.27
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 15639 +23 +0.15 10-year 2.60% 2.62%
S&P 500 1768 +6 +0.38 2-year 0.31% 0.31%
Nasdaq 3937 +15 +0.23 30-year 3.69% 3.69%
FTSE 6764 +29 +0.05 Spot Gold($) 1314.50 1315.50
DAX 9037 +29 +0.32 Nymex 94.50 94.65
Nikkei 14202 Mkt Clsd Brent 106.15 105.92
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)