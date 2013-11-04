SYDNEY, Nov 5 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night

* Fed's Powell: US monetary policy to remain accommodative for some time, developments in Europe have driven risk-on/risk-off sentiment more than monetary policy, reduction in bond buys eventual Fed tightening need not be disruptive to emerging market economies

* Fed's Bullard says policy credibility enhanced because of delay in tapering because it showed Fed being data dependant, bond buying is data dependant, policymakers will look at evidence at every meeting, doesn't see much evidence of inflation heading higher (CNBC)

* Fed's Bullard recent rise in bond yields has eased his concern that bond market showing bubble characteristics

* Italy's Saccomanni sees no risk of deflation in Euro Zone

* Italy Oct state sector budget deficit EUR 11.5bn vs 13.04bn deficit in Oct '12

* Swedish FinMin Borg says will need to take further measures ahead to ensure financial stability

* US ISM-New York index, Oct, 598.7, 594.1-prev

* US Durables ex-def, R mm, Sep, +3.2%, 3.2%-prev

* US Durable goods, R mm, Sep, +3.8%, 3.7%-prev

* US Factory orders mm, Sep, +1.7, f/c 1.7%

* Reuters Poll 22/23 traders expect ECB to hold interest rates at 0.5% on Thurs

* PIMCO Total return Fund USD 4.4bn outflow in Oct (6th straight month outflows)

* Italy Manufacturing PMI 50.7 vs. 51 f/c

* France Manufacturing PMI 49.1 vs. 49.4 f/c

* Germany Oct Mfg PMI 51.7 vs 51.5 prev, 51.5 exp

* EZ Oct Mfg PMI 51.3 vs 51.3 prev, 51.3 exp

* EZ Nov Sentix 9.3 vs 6.0 prev, 6.1 exp

* UK Oct Cons PMI 59.4 vs 58.9 prev, 58.9 exp

Themes from Monday

* It has been an extremely quiet start to what should be a busy and possibly pivotal week in terms of the way forward - key data/events include US non-farm payrolls on Friday and the ECB rate meeting on Thursday.

* Asia impacted by the Diwali Festival and a Japanese holiday took the path of least resistance tripping stops below 1.3450 in EUR/USD on Fed Fisher blunt comments only to spend the rest the Asian session and the overnight session recovering. A mixed bag of Euro zone PMI's added little to Thursday's ECB meeting (or for that matter the EUR/USD) although the French PMI was again soft and below estimates (49.1 vs f'cast 49.4). EUR/USD punched above 1.3500 on the solid German PMI choosing to ignore the others before finally taking out weak stops above 1.3520 only to see momentum quickly wane. Middle East buyers were touted with selling coming from a mixture of specs and Asian names according to traders.

* AUD/USD was of course bid BEFORE the much better than expected AUS retail sales data as leveraged players locked away some nice profits ahead of today's RBA rate meeting. Today's rate meeting (whilst playing second fiddle to the "Melbourne Cup") is not expected to create any fireworks. A no change decision is widely expected with the accompanying statement the only point of interest. AUD/USD closed in Asia around the figure and ran into plenty of fresh selling interest overnight as the pair continued its grind higher. AUD/USD traded up to 0.9515 and current trades just below. Strong resistance is pinned around the 20-dma at 0.9540 whilst support now comes in around 0.9450 from those who missed Monday's move higher.

* USD/JPY was lifeless over the last 24 hours and held safely below the heavily option protected 99.00 level. The fast money crowd is very bullish USD/JPY but it needs some fresh impetus to punch above the figure. USD/JPY traded 96.60-84 in Asia and only managed to better the downside range by six pips in overnight trading. Enough said!

* GBP/USD traversed a similar path to EUR/USD on Monday witnessing its intraday low during the Asian session and then spending the rest of the day in recovery mode. Better than expected UK construction PMI (59.4 vs f'cast 58.9 and its highest since Sept 2007) provided some GBP support. Early in the London session selling from a sovereign name was easily absorbed.

* Stocks have witnessed a quiet start to the new week posting modest gains in Europe whilst Wall Street closed up smalls. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed at a 5-year high up 0.3% at 1293.6. Expectations of a likely easing from the ECB on Thursday coupled with a rise in HSBC (up 2.3%) provided support. Wall Street at last count witnessed well below average trading volume. Blackberry fell 17% as the company replaced its CEO.

* Gold traded a 1311-1322ish range on Monday - last at 1314.50 down $1.00 from Friday's close. Copper fell (down 1.1%) for a third consecutive session as metals produced a broad red letter day. Nickel fell 1.75%, Lead 0.95%, with the rest down between 0.5% and 0.8%. There was no specific trigger for weak metals prices simply negative continuing negative sentiment. Iron ore bucked the trend adding 50 cents on Monday to its oversized $3.40 gain on Friday - last 135.80.

* US Treasuries witnessed another low volume session with 2 and 30 year yields unchanged from Friday whilst the 10-year yield gave back 2bps to 2.60% last.

A closer look at the FX market

EUR/USD after sliding briefly below 1.3450 during the Asian session after the Fed's Fisher spoke (bluntly) staged a solid recovery to regain 1.3500. Late Europe and the NY session witnessed sideways activity with a brief stop run above 1.3520 quickly running out of momentum at 1.3525. The single currency got a leg up in early London on the back of the solid German PMI whilst the other European PMIs were generally ignored including the weaker than expected French release. Market appears to be in adjustment phase after the steep sell-off last week with some players (led by CitiTechs) keen to cover and look for a better level to get short.

Commodity/risk currencies were somewhat a mixed bag with the AUD outperforming. AUD/USD strength was very evident from early Monday and well underway ahead of yesterdays better than expected AUD retail sales data. AUD/USD punched through 0.9500 just out from the Asian close but witnessed a very tedious session offshore with the topside heavy going with plenty of fresh selling interest to absorb. NZD/USD lost a little ground overnight courtesy of the AUD/NZD which is once more heading for plus 1.15 levels. The cross remains a plaything of the speculative community keen to react to every central bank utterance on either side of the Tasman Sea.

Wrap-up

It was a low key Monday session to kick off what could be a pivotal week for markets. Much hinges on Thursdays ECB meeting and whilst a Reuters poll showed 22/23 analysts interviewed expects the ECB to keep the refi rate unchanged at 0.50%; their mandate suggests that they should react to the low inflation data. Of course a cut may be in the pipeline - just not for November. The ECB at the very least should come up with some very strong language as it does not want Japan style deflation to set in.

RBA meets today and nobody expects any change. Governor Stevens concern with the high Australian Dollar might (again) come out in the statement but overall this should not be a market moving event. Indeed Australia will be glued to their TV sets to watch this year's Melbourne Cup which is to be run just 30 minutes after the RBA statement.

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK

USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed after an extremely low key start to the new week. The absence of Tokyo and the Diwali Festival yesterday made for light trading in all asset classes. Only metals showed any signs of life with sharp falls witnessed in Copper and Nickel with rest following suit but by a lesser extent. The continuing poor sentiment in the metals market has its origins in Chinese markets and whilst data of late from the Middle Kingdom has been solid, metals traders do not see it continuing. FX on Monday was dominated by US Dollar weakness which gave back a little (0.2%) of its 1.9% gain from last week. ECB meeting on Thursday and U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday remain the two key events of the week.

USD/KRW traded a modest 1061.2-1063.4 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1062.9. The pair opened at 1062 and had an extremely quiet start to the new week not helped by the absence of Tokyo markets. The Kospi last down 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 1064.2-1064.7 range on high volume; last in NY 1064/1064.6.

USD/SGD traded a 1.2415-1.2445 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2426. The pair opened at 1.2440 and drifted aimlessly in a tight range weighed on by the Diwali and Tokyo holiday. Straits Times last up 0.1%.

USD/MYR traded a 3.1720-3.1820 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.1750. The KLSE index last down 0.16%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.1760-3.1830 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.1760/75.

USD/IDR traded an 11370-11410 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11390. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Friday at 11389. The IDX Composite last down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11250-11280 range on high volume; last in NY at 11270/11285.

USD/PHP traded a 43.27-37 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.30. The PSE index was last seen down 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.27-30 range on high volume; last at 43.29-31.

USD/THB traded a 31.21-35 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.27. The Set index last down 2.85%.

USD/TWD traded a 29.403-43 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.412. The Taiex index last down 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.34-365 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.34/35.

USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1482 slightly higher than the previous 6.1452 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0962-6.1025 range; last at 6.0992. USD/CNH last at 6.0872 - range 6.0850-6.0906. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1590/2.1610. Shanghai Composite closed flat. There were no recorded 1-yr deals on Monday night last in NY at 6.1575/90.

USD/INR Indian financial markets were closed on Monday for Diwali. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.53-68 range on high volume; last 62.52/55.

Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

Nov 05 00:30 TWD CPI

Nov 05 00:30 TWD Wholesale price index

Nov 05 01:00 PHP CPI

Nov 05 01:45 CNY HSBC Services PMI

Nov 05 03:30 AUD RBA policy rate

Nov 05 05:00 INR HSBC Markit Services PMI

The week ahead for FX - ECB in focus in a busy week

Central bank expectations have been driving FX price movements and last week saw a significant divergence in Fed and ECB expectations that resulted in EUR/USD falling over 2.0%. A less dovish than expected FOMC statement was followed by very soft EZ inflation data and the market is now pricing in the possibility of ECB easing as early as this coming Thursday's ECB meeting. The ECB is unlikely going to rush into radical moves (radical for them anyway) such as foregoing sterilization of their bond holding (QE) and/or negative deposit rates for banks depositing at the ECB. But the ECB might cut the refinancing rate from 0.50% to 0.25% (largely a symbolic gesture) or indicate they are ready to usher in another round of LTRO to help ease long-term rates.

The RBA meets on Tuesday and while no one is expecting the RBA to change the cash rate from the current 2.50% setting - the market will focus on how the statement will address rising house prices, inflation and the level of the Australian dollar. The last statement surprised some analysts, as it didn't show a lot of concern over the bounce in the AUD from the previous meeting, but RBA governor Stevens appeared to stiffen the rhetoric over the RBA view the AUD is overvalued. The BOE also meets Thursday, but is expected to remain on hold.

The market will also pay attention to Fed speakers for clues as to whether a December Fed tapering is a realistic expectation. There are a slew of Fed speakers including Williams, Rosengren, Pinalto, Stein and Friday Bernanke and Lockhart will be speaking.

Key data in the week ahead It will be a very busy week for key data, as any week that contains US non-farm payroll data is a busy one. US data also includes ISM non-mfg Tuesday and GDP Thursday before Friday's US non-farms. EZ Composite PMI and Retail Sales are out on Tuesday.

It will be a busy week in Australia with trade data on Wednesday and employment data on Thursday.

Key China data includes HSBC Services PMI on Tuesday and China trade data on Friday.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 22:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11250 11280 11250 11270-11285 Hi USD/JPY 98.84 98.54 98.60 INR 62.55 62.68 62.53 62.52-55 Hi EUR/USD 1.3525 1.3442 1.3514 KRW 1065 1064.7 1064.2 1064-1064.7 Hi EUR/JPY 133.35 132.86 133.28 MYR 3.1790 3.1830 3.1760 3.1760-75 Hi GBP/USD 1.5980 1.5904 1.5968 PHP 43.23 43.30 43.27 43.29-31 Hi USD/CAD 1.0427 1.0398 1.0425 TWD 29.37 29.365 29.34 29.34-35 Hi AUD/USD 0.9515 0.9430 0.9510 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1430 6.1425-40 NZD/USD 0.8313 0.8249 0.8285 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1445-60 USD/SGD 1.2445 1.2415 1.2421 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1575-90 USD/THB 31.35 31.21 31.27 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15639 +23 +0.15 10-year 2.60% 2.62% S&P 500 1768 +6 +0.38 2-year 0.31% 0.31% Nasdaq 3937 +15 +0.23 30-year 3.69% 3.69% FTSE 6764 +29 +0.05 Spot Gold($) 1314.50 1315.50 DAX 9037 +29 +0.32 Nymex 94.50 94.65 Nikkei 14202 Mkt Clsd Brent 106.15 105.92

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)