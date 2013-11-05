SYDNEY, Nov 6 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night

* New Zealand Q3 S/Adj Unemployment Rate 6.2% (Reuters Poll 6.3%)

* New Zealand Q3 S/Adj Employment +1.2% Vs Pvs Quarter (Reuters Poll +0.5%)

* New Zealand Q3 Participation Rate 68.6% (Reuters Poll 68.1%)

* Fed's Lacker: Prospects for fiscal negotiations & Govt shutdown did not warrant foregoing tapering, fiscal policy turbulence makes our job harder, effects of Fed's easy policy on labour market are modest, large balance sheet makes consequences of a Fed mistake on exit timing more severe

* ECB's Draghi: Overall economic situation has slightly improved

* ECB's Asmussen: survey data suggests turning point in economy seen earlier in year hasn't been reversed, private sector funds should be first in line to reinforce bank sector- but also need public sector backstops

* Fed's Rosengren expects US Fed Funds quite low for some time, GDP growth closer to 3% early next year (CNBC)

* ECB's Constancio sees scope for some consolidation in European banking sector without reinforcing too-big-to-fail problem

* Italy's Saccomanni says ECB can play role in supporting growth, ECB will take euro strength into account in deliberations

* US ICSC chain stores w/w, w/e -0.6%, -0.4%-prev; y/y, w/e +1.9%, 2.2% prev

* US Redbook mm, w/e -1.2%, -1.3%-prev; y/y, w/e +3.8%, 3.6%-prev

* US IBD economic optimism, Nov 41.4, 38.4-prev

* US ISM N-Mfg PMI, Oct 55.4, f/c 54.0, 54.4-prev

* US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act, Oct 59.7, f/c 55.1, 55.1-prev

* US ISM N-Mfg employment idx, Oct 56.2, 52.7-prev

* US ISM N-Mfg new orders idx, Oct 56.8, 59.6-prev

* US ISM N-Mfg price paid idx, Oct 56.1, 57.2-prev

* Demand for new BTP Italia retail linker totals EUR 16.8bn on 1st day of sale

* Bunds open down then extend fall as Gilts get hit on stronger UK PMI

* CH Oct CPI -0.3% y/y vs -0.1% prev, -0.2% exp

* UK Oct Serv PMI 62.5 vs 60.3 prev, 59.8 exp, highest since May 1997

* UK Comp PMI points to qtry GDP of 1.3%, MARKIT

* EZ Sep PPI -0.9% y/y vs -0.8% prev, -0.7% exp

* BoE may not wait for 7% unemployment to hike rates NIESR

Themes from Tuesday

* Tuesday proved to be much busier than expected especially coming off an ultra lethargic session on Monday. Non-manufacturing ISM/PMI in the US and UK had a big impact across all asset classes. Fed and ECB speakers had more modest impact but they still threw a few pointed barbs but the market is well aware of where they are coming from.

* UK Services PMI was expected to beat estimates but the 62.5 reading (highest since May 1997) surpassed even a rumoured high number. The word resilience was tossed around like confetti in order to describe the UK economy post the data. With services PMI at a 16 year high economists were asking themselves why all the doom and gloom. The BOE as a consequence will be forced to up their growth forecasts. Analysts say the Services PMI suggest around 1.3% quarterly growth.

* GBP/USD went from the 1.5960's to just above 1.6060 as players scrambled to cover short exposures with liquidity terrible as usual. EUR/GBP as a consequence tanked falling from around 0.8445 to 0.8404. There was to be no recovery with EUR/GBP unable to get back above 0.8415 resulting in a light cleanout of stops just below the figure during the NY session.

* EUR/JPY was under pressure during Asian session and continued in this vein during early London with stops tripped below 132.50. EUR/USD as a consequence dipped below 1.3490 but found solid support around 1.3480 with a modest rally ensuing following the much better than expected UK Services PMI. The high was now in however with EUR/USD back down to 1.3449 in response to the better than expected US non-mfg ISM data and comments from Fed Rosengren (must be more attentive to costs of QE). EUR/USD ran into short covering interest around 1.3450 with EUR/USD heading towards the close at 1.3475/80.

* USD/JPY was of course under (modest) pressure during the Asian session with exporters keen to buy Yen after the holiday on Monday. The USD/JPY selling continued into early London reaching 98.16 but only beating the earlier low by 8 pips (to 98.16) before USD buyers took over once more. It was a slow grind higher before USD/JPY got a leg up back to 98.60 on the back of stronger than expected US ISM non-mfg survey that gave short shrift to the idea that the US economy had been severely disrupted by the US government shutdown. USD/JPY showed no inclination to test key "optionality" at 99.00 - content to track sideways during the remainder of the US session - last 98.55.

* The better than expected US non-mfg ISM data had plenty of people scratching their heads. The supposed damage to the US economy from the government shutdown simply did not show up providing support for those who think the Fed remains in early taper mode (Dec-Jan). Sure there was an impact but as analysts point out the results are not those of an economy going backwards but one that is in firm recovery mode. The early taper crowd (Dec-Jan) loved the result.

* AUD/USD saw the usual knee-jerk reaction to a RBA statement that had plenty of changes from the previous one. RBA Governor Stevens looks like he is on hold in terms of rates but he stepped up the rhetoric in terms of the high AUD trying to use language to talk the currency down. Uncomfortably high and a lower exchange rate is likely to be needed to achieve balanced growth were included and are a sign of frustration that currency weakness is proving very difficult to obtain. AUD/USD dipped to 0.9463 in Asia - recovered modestly to 0.9488 in late Asia before having another downside attempt just out from the Asian close. The pair started rallying in early London and got a gallop on above 0.9500. Stops were tripped above the Asian high of 0.9521 with AUD/USD topping out at 0.9538. US ISM data then sent AUD/USD back into the 0.9480's with the pair heading towards the close back around the figure.

* Gold after rallying back to 1319 an ounce fell hard down to 1307 an ounce as a combination of solid US non-mfg ISM and Fed speak gave the early taper crowd a leg up. Gold fell for a seventh straight session albeit some of those moves were around a dollar. Heading towards the close Spot Gold was around 1310.50 - down $4 on the day. Base metals were mixed - London Copper up 0.2% at 7161 a tonne; Lead and nickel down smalls. U.S. crude oil futures hit a fresh four-month low, pressured by forecasts for rising supplies and continued weak demand as Gulf Coast refineries were expected to remain offline at least through the end of this week.

* European stocks slipped off a five-year high on Tuesday, led lower by car-makers and insurers as more European blue chips undershot earnings expectations. Uncertainty in the run-up to an ECB policy meeting also kept investor enthusiasm - and volumes - in check. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed down 0.2% at 1,291 points, after rising as high as 1,297 in early trade, a level not seen since mid-2008. (Reuters)

* U.S. stocks seesawed between modest gains and losses on Tuesday following two days of gains on Wall Street as investors weighed the implications of strong economic data for the path of monetary policy over the next several months.

* The long end of the US Treasury yield curve ratcheted sharply higher in response to the better than expected non-mfg ISM data. Whilst new orders were down (hardly unexpected) it was the strength in the employment index (56.2) that made everyone sit up and take notice. US 10 yr yield last up 6bps at 2.66%.

A closer look at the FX market

EUR/USD generally remained under pressure throughout the Tuesday session although the moves were somewhat timid ahead of this week's ECB meeting. EUR/USD was under pressure in Asia courtesy of EUR/JPY sales from Japanese clients. EUR/USD found some support from shorts around 1.3480 and rallied back to 1.3515 on the back of the strong UK services PMI. This move was the corrected in early NY as US non-mfg ISM handily beat estimates with the market assuming the US government shutdown would have had a much bigger impact. The early QE taper crowd started to crow and EUR/USD tested 1.3450. Momentum waned and shorts covered - EUR/USD headed towards the close around 1.3475.

GBP/USD was the star turn overnight rallying hard in response to the much better than expected UK Services PMI. With services PMI at a 16 year high, GBP shorts scrambled to cover with GBP/USD racing from around 1.5960 to 16060. EUR/GBP collapsed around 40 pips to 0.8404 and never recovered eventually taking a stab at stops below the figure. GBP/USD came off around 30 pips in response to the better than expected US non-mfg ISM data but generally retained its positive stance heading towards the close around 1.6045.

AUD/USD rallied hard in early London as the offshore market looked through RBA Governor Stevens words and decided to take the path of least resistance. Stops above the figure were quickly tripped and then those above the intraday high of 0.9521. AUD/USD reached 0.9538 before momentum quickly waned with reportedly layers of fresh selling interest resting around 0.9550. AUD/USD dipped back down onto the 0.9480's on the stronger than expected US non-mfg ISM data before returning to 0.9500 just out from the close.

Wrap-up

The doom and gloom brigade were put in their place overnight albeit on the back of services data in both the UK and the US. UK data beat all estimates even the rumoured numbers coming in at a 16-year high. Surely it doesn't get much better than this with GBP needing no invitation to surge higher. The US ISM non-mfg numbers were equally impressive as they came at the time of the US government shutdown. The early taper crowd started to crow but overall moves were muted with Dec-Jan taper still a big call.

Ahead we have ECB/BOE meeting tomorrow and US non-farm payrolls on Friday. Despite the EUR/USD sell-off over the last week and a half only a very small percentage of respondents are looking for a change in the refi rate this week. That small percentage moves up to about 50% in December so dovish rhetoric is perhaps the best we can expect this month. US jobs data Friday was not expected to be much use given the US govt shutdown. Last night's ISM data suggests that may well not be the case. The taper crowd will be shouting from the rooftops if it is a good number (170k or above).

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK

USD/AXJ is set to open modestly higher across the board in Asia on Wednesday after US Treasury yields rose sharply overnight in response to better than expected US data. US non-mfg data handily beat estimates leaving players scratching their heads expecting a result impacted somewhat by the government shutdown. The only negative was new orders which was swamped by a much better than expected employment reading which will bring Fridays non-farm payrolls number back into sharp focus. It was generally expected that the data would be corrupted by the shutdown but is seems the US economy was hardly dented. US 10 yr 10 yield rose 7bps to 2.67% but more importantly finished on its high. Early taper is seemingly back on the drawing boards especially if we get a strong payrolls number on Friday.

USD/KRW traded a modest 1061.1-1063.1 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1061.2. The pair opened at 1062 and remained trapped in a tight range above 1060 with no one really keen to test the BOK's resolve on the downside. The Kospi was last down 0.56%. Overnight the implieds traded a 1063.3-1066 range on high volume; last in NY 1065/1066.

USD/SGD traded a 1.2416-1.2432 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2430. The pair opened at 1.2421 and drifted aimlessly within an extremely tight range. Straits Times last up 0.05%.

USD/MYR Malaysian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.1770-3.1920 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.1910/30.

USD/IDR Indonesian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Overnight the implieds traded an 11290-11405 range on high volume; last in NY at 11390/11410.

USD/PHP traded a 43.19-33 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.195. The PSE index was last seen down 0.36%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.15-25 range on high volume; last at 43.23-26.

USD/THB traded a 31.25-335 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.25. The Set index last up 1.95%.

USD/TWD traded a 29.39-415 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.40. The Taiex index last down 1.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.36-40 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.39/40.

USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1447 slightly lower than the previous 6.1482 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0957-6.0990 range; last at 6.0968. USD/CNH last at 6.0857 - range 6.0845-6.0862. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1550/6.1565. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.35%. There were no recorded 1-yr deals on Tuesday night last in NY at 6.1570/90.

USD/INR traded a 61.615-95 range in Asia; last at 61.625. The Sensex closed down 1.25%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.28-88 range on high volume; last 62.73/77.

Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

Nov 06 23:50 JPY BOJ Oct 3-4 meeting minutes

Nov 06 00:30 AUD Trade balance G&S

Nov 06 00:30 AUD Imports

Nov 06 00:30 AUD Exports

Nov 06 04:00 IDR GDP

The week ahead for FX - ECB in focus in a busy week

Central bank expectations have been driving FX price movements and last week saw a significant divergence in Fed and ECB expectations that resulted in EUR/USD falling over 2.0%. A less dovish than expected FOMC statement was followed by very soft EZ inflation data and the market is now pricing in the possibility of ECB easing as early as this coming Thursday's ECB meeting. The ECB is unlikely going to rush into radical moves (radical for them anyway) such as foregoing sterilization of their bond holding (QE) and/or negative deposit rates for banks depositing at the ECB. But the ECB might cut the refinancing rate from 0.50% to 0.25% (largely a symbolic gesture) or indicate they are ready to usher in another round of LTRO to help ease long-term rates. The BOE also meets Thursday, but is expected to remain on hold.

The market will also pay attention to Fed speakers for clues as to whether a Dec Fed tapering is a realistic expectation. There are a slew of Fed speakers.

Key data in the week ahead It will be a very busy week for key data, as any week that contains US non-farm payroll data is a busy one. US data also includes GDP Thursday before Friday's US non-farms.

It will be a busy week in Australia with trade data on Wednesday and employment data on Thursday.

Key China data includes trade data on Friday.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 22:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11260 11405 11290 11390-11410 Hi USD/JPY 98.68 98.16 98.50 INR 62.35 62.88 62.28 62.73-77 Hi EUR/USD 1.3523 1.3449 1.3475 KRW 1063.5 1066 1063.3 1065-1066 Hi EUR/JPY 133.34 132.37 132.76 MYR 3.1775 3.1920 3.1770 3.1910-30 Hi GBP/USD 1.6063 1.5949 1.6042 PHP 43.21 43.25 43.15 43.23-26 Hi USD/CAD 1.0462 1.0418 1.0456 TWD 29.37 29.40 29.36 29.39-40 Hi AUD/USD 0.9538 0.9463 0.9507 CNY 1-mth 6.1430 6.1410 6.1420-40 NZD/USD 0.8373 0.8260 0.8363 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1445-60 USD/SGD 1.2446 1.2406 1.2420 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1570-90 USD/THB 31.335 31.23 31.295 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15635 -23 -0.15 10-year 2.67% 2.60% S&P 500 1763 -5 -0.29 2-year 0.30% 0.31% Nasdaq 3939 +3 +0.07 30-year 3.77% 3.69% FTSE 6747 -17 -0.25 Spot Gold($) 1311.50 1314.50 DAX 9009 -28 -0.31 Nymex 93.55 94.50 Nikkei 14225 +23 +0.16 Brent 105.52 106.15

