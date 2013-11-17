SYDNEY, Nov 18 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday Night

* ECB's Mersch Will not be easy to get out of low interest rate policy, strongly supports envisaged time line for SRM to become effective in Jan '15, some larger countries slow on reforms should be aware of their responsibility for EZ as a whole, ECB has the possibility- other instruments to flood the market w/liquidity if necessary

* EU ministers agree EZ bailout fund can be used for direct bank recap, following changes to national laws & establishment of SSM

* BOE's Weale would not be surprised if economy grows faster than BOE f/c, can't risk being seen as deliberately ignoring rise in inflation expectations under guidance plan, no more QE planned but if econ needs more support BOE will increase holding of gilts, might consider lowering 7% unemp threshold for int rate consideration if econ growing nicely

* US Export prices mm Oct, -0.5% f/c 0.1%, 0.4%-prev

* US Import prices mm Oct, -0.7%, f/c -0.4%, 0.1%-prev

* US NY Fed manufacturing Nov, -2.21, f/c 5.0, 1.52-prev

* CA Manufacturing sales mm Sep, +0.6%, f/c 0.5%, -0.2%-prev

* US Capacity utilization mm Oct, 78.1, f/c 78.3%, 78.3%-prev

* US Industrial output mm Oct, -0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.7%-prev

* US Wholesale inventories mm Sep, +0.4, f/c 0.45, 0.8%-prev

* US Wholesale sales mm Sep, +0.6, f/c 0.3%, 0.4%-prev

* EZ Oct Final CPI 0.7% y/y vs 0.7% prev, 0.7% exp

* Italy budget at risk of breaking EU rules, EU Rts

* Riksbank Ekholm, wouldn't be surprised if repo rate cut in Dec - BBG

Themes from Friday

* It was continuation of Thursday trading on Friday with the US Dollar remaining soft except of course against the Yen. EUR, GBP, AUD rallied as players covered short exposures ahead of the weekend. Wall Street continued its merry march higher - this time China Plenum news (changes to the one child policy) provided the platform for the S&P500 to make fresh all-time highs. US Treasury yields tried to follow the script but ended the day lower as the Yellen effect continues to make its mark.

* EUR/USD after closing in Asia around 1.3455, dipped to 1.3432 on soft EZ data before quickly returning to Asia closing levels. EUR/USD got a leg up on the soft US Empire Manufacturing and industrial output data. Weak stops were hit above 1.3470 and again at 1.3500 but the move above the figure was met by fresh selling interest from Asian and real money accounts. The single currency quickly retreated to 1.3470 but buyers were not finished. The rest of the NY session saw EUR/USD grind back towards the figure on EUR/JPY buying from model accounts. EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3495 up 0.25% on the day.

* AUD/USD was on the slide in late Asia from early European players' after the pair earlier had found no traction at the 0.9350 level. The AUD/USD sell-off continued down to 0.9310 (Asian morning low 0.9305) until demand finally kicked in. Macro names were touted with AUD/USD returning to 0.9325 at the NY open. AUD/USD got a leg up on the soft US data which took out the selling interest above 0.9350 and into light stops above 0.9360. AUD/USD poked its head above 0.9370 and held firm for the rest of the session closing in NY at 0.9367 - up 0.55% on the day.

* USD/JPY remained firm in offshore trading after the Nikkei had earlier added another 2.0% to easily clear the 15k hurdle. A weak Yen and a strong Nikkei is THE conviction trade once more with the fast money crowd leading the pack. Whilst it is a crowded trade most of the structures in place are through the FX option market. This has been a bonanza for option market makers with Friday no different to any other day from last week. Very low delta USD calls are favoured with the market generally looking for a test of the 2013 high at 103.75. The extended period of consolidation appears over with a break of 100.62 (Sept swing high) viewed as the next key resistance level. Light profit taking on the NY close took some of the gloss of USD/JPY Friday's performance with the pair closing in NY at 100.18 up just 0.15% on the day.

* Wall Street (how surprising!) saw the Dow and the S&P500 make it six straight weeks of gains. The Dow and S&P were up from the opening bell and never dipped into negative territory. The S&P500 closed up 0.4% and at a new all-time high. The Dow closed up 0.5%. Chinese ETF's were "hot" following the news that China will ease the one child policy. This helped the Shanghai Composite to a 1.7% gain earlier but US investors seemingly loved the news. Major China ETF's were up between 3 and 7%. One comment stood out in the wrap-ups on Friday and it came from a MarketWatch report - "I see more people angry that the market keeps grinding up than euphoric people cheering it on." Perhaps it is still too early to start selling!

* A strong positive lead from Asia (especially the SSEC on the change to China's one child policy) saw the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.3% thus securing a sixth straight week of gains.

* US Treasury players looked a little lost this week in the wake of Yellen and the weak Yen move. Treasury dealers are normally in the driving seat and set the agenda - but last week they had to take the back seat. The US 10-yr yield hit a session high of 2.735% very early in NY motivated by the weaker Yen and higher JGB yields. Soft US data (Empire State mfg and import prices) saw the US 10-yr yield knocked down to 2.69%. Some chop then set in with the 10-yr yield closing in NY at 2.70% up just 1bp from Thursdays 2.69% close.

* Spot gold closed up $2.50 at 1290 an ounce as Yellen's dovish language continues to provide support. LME Copper held around its 3 month low on Friday. Copper closed at 7010 a tonne up from Thursday's 6992 close but down 2.0% on the week. Nickel prices rose 1.3%. Indonesia, which accounts for 20% of global nickel supply, said it will ban exports of unprocessed ore in January. Iron ore added another 20 cents to 136.80.

* Oil rose slightly on Friday in choppy trade as markets weighed Libyan supply outages and supportive comments from the Fed chair nominee against reports that a deal with Iran may be near on its nuclear program. Brent crude for January delivery, in its first day as the new front-month, ended 22 cents higher at $108.50 a barrel, after trading as high as $108.65. The contract ended with a 3.2% rise on the week, the biggest weekly gain since July 5, as supply outages in Libya and comments from President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the Fed supported prices. U.S. crude ended up 9 cents at $93.84 a barrel after trading up to $94.55. It ended with its sixth straight week of losses as supplies remain high. The December U.S. crude oil futures contract expires at the end of trading on Wednesday. (Reuters News)

* US Industrial Production for Oct declined 0.1%m/m and below the general consensus of a 0.2% increase. The decline in Oct was put down to slowdowns in utilities and mining production. Sept was revised higher to 0.7% (from 0.6%).

* Manufacturing production advanced 0.3%m/m in Oct, despite the 1.3% drop in motor vehicle and parts production. The drop in motor vehicle production was expected following strong increases in August and September.

* The Empire State manufacturing index fell below zero to -2.21 from 1.52 in October. The weakness in the Empire State survey was widespread. Almost all of the nine sub-indexes measuring current business conditions declined in November with seven of them falling below zero.

Wrap-up

The Yellen impact diminished on Friday but not the direction. Wall Street continued on its merry way higher continuing to confound the naysayers. If Wall Street is running on empty (and that is a mighty big IF) then one might want to look towards Shanghai. The mooted change to China's one child policy resonated with investors who piled into China ETF's on Friday night. The market has been getting out of China stocks all year but this could be the catalyst that changes the whole dynamics of the Chinese bourse.

Currencies were volatile last week but it was not just about Yellen. The market is convinced that the extended period of consolidation in USD/JPY is behind us and that the next big move is underway. Option brokers have being crowing for some time now about the massive interest in JPY options both vanilla and exotic. Yellen who stuck to her convictions in terms of Fed policy during her testimony (and Q&A) in front of the Senate Banking Committee created waves and undermined hesitant US Dollar strength. EUR/USD is back to 1.35 and GBP/USD above 1.61. AUD underperformance was stark with RBA jaw-boning giving a leg up to a market chock-full of AUD perma-bears.

Some early (Dec-Jan) taper trades were pared last week on Yellen but she did not tell us anything we did not already know about her. The market thought (wrongly) that she would turn down her dovish language in front of the Senate Banking Committee. Given that nothing has really changed, Dec-Jan taper is still a possibility and IS still data dependent.

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK

USD/AXJ is set to open lower on Monday after Friday trading continued in Thursday's vein with the US Dollar under modest pressure. Helping was a strong performance by regional Stocks (MSCI AXJ up 1.3%) but more to the point the 1.7% gain in Shanghai on the news that China will loosen its one child policy. This news resonated offshore especially in NY where China ETF's surged between 3 and 7%. Softer than expected US data did not help the US Dollars cause allowing EUR/USD to trade above 1.35 and giving the AUD a chance to come up for air. For all the trials and tribulations of early taper (Dec-Jan), USD/AXJ generally remains steady. This is especially the case in North Asia whilst the SGD remains the rock in the South.

USD/KRW traded a moderate 1063.3-1069 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1063.4. Despite JPY/KRW making a fresh low for the year USD/KRW remained steady early before falling sharply just before the close as players gave up waiting to be rescued by the BOK. The Kospi closed up 1.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 1063.5-1066.2 range on high volume; last in NY 1063/1064.

USD/SGD traded a 1.2461-1.2493 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2487. Straits Times closed up 0.3%.

USD/MYR traded a 3.1920-3.2050 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2010. The KLSE index closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.1960-3.2045 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.1970/90.

USD/IDR traded an 11550-11585 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11585. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Friday at 11561. The IDX Composite closed down 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11470-11480 range on high volume; last in NY at 11460/11480.

USD/PHP traded a 43.52-66 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.66. The PSE index closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.46-57 range on high volume; last at 43.44-47.

USD/THB traded a 31.55-63 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.61. The Set index last up 0.2%.

USD/TWD traded a 29.545-606 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.575. The Taiex index closed up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.495-54 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.50/51.

USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1351 slightly higher than the previous 6.1315 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0902-6.0930 range; last at 6.0922. USD/CNH last at 6.0770 - range 6.0764-6.0795. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1640/6.1655. The Shanghai Composite up 1.7%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades on Friday night; last in NY at 6.1610/30.

USD/INR Indian financial markets were closed in Asia on Friday. Overnight the implieds traded a 63.78-64.10 range on high volume; last 63.74/78.

Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

Nov 18 21:00 KRW PPI growth

Nov 18 00:30 SGD Non-oil exports

Nov 18 01:30 CNY China house prices

Nov 18 02:30 THB GDP

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 22:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11480 11480 11470 11450-11480 Hi USD/JPY 100.43 99.93 100.18 INR 63.84 63.95 63.40 63.43-47 Hi EUR/USD 1.3506 1.3433 1.3495 KRW 1065.5 1066.2 1063.5 1063-1064 Hi EUR/JPY 135.32 134.49 135.17 MYR 3.2050 3.2045 3.1960 3.1970-90 Hi GBP/USD 1.6136 1.6048 1.6116 PHP 43.58 43.57 43.46 43.44-47 Hi USD/CAD 1.0485 1.0439 1.0438 TWD 29.52 29.54 29.495 29.50-51 Hi AUD/USD 0.9374 0.9305 0.9367 CNY 1-mth 6.1365 6.1330 6.1330-40 NZD/USD 0.8341 0.8269 0.8343 CNY 3-mth No Trades 6.1420-40 USD/SGD 1.2496 1.2451 1.2468 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1610-30 USD/THB 31.64 31.55 31.59 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15962 +86 +0.54 10-year 2.70% 2.69% S&P 500 1798 +7 +0.42 2-year 0.29% 0.29% Nasdaq 3986 +13 +0.33 30-year 3.80% 3.79% FTSE 6693 +27 +0.40 Spot Gold($) 1290.00 1287.50 DAX 9169 +19 +0.21 Nymex 93.74 93.76 Nikkei 15166 +289 +1.95 Brent 108.41 108.54 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)