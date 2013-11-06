SYDNEY, Nov 7 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night

* MNSI quotes 'sources' saying ECB rate change unlikely, no change even with inflation dip, rates alone unlikely to slow EUR strength

* Fed's Pianalto expects US consumer spending to continue at moderate pace, when QE is slowed/stopped accommodation will still be needed

* US Challenger layoffs, Oct 45.730k, 40.289-prev

* CA Building permits mm, Sep +1.7%, f/c 6.0%, -20% -prev

* US Leading index chg mm, Sep +0.7%, f/c 0.6%, 0.7% -prev

* CA Ivey PMI, Oct 64.2, 59.4-prev

* CA Ivey PMI SA, Oct 62.8, 51.9-prev

* DE Oct Serv PMI 52.9 vs 52.3 prev, 52.3 exp

* DE Sep Ind Orders 3.3% m/m vs -0.3% prev, 0.5% exp

* EZ Oct Serv PMI 51.6 vs 50.9 prev, 50.9 exp

* EZ Sep Retail Sales 0.3% y/y vs -0.3% prev, 0.7% exp

* UK Sep Ind Output 2.2%vs -1.5% prev, 1.8% exp

* UK Sep Mfg Output 0.8%vs -0.2% prev, 0.7% exp

* UK Halifax Oct 6.9% 3m/y/y vs 6.2% prev, 7.0% exp

Themes from Wednesday

* It has been a timid affair overnight session with light positions adjustments ahead of the ECB and US non-farm payrolls a much used description from the various newswire outfits.

* The star turn on Thursday undoubtedly was the kiwi dollar after yesterday morning's much better-than-expected jobs data. The pair was testing 84 cents at the Asian close and pushed on to reach 0.8415. There was some noticeable profit taking during the NY session after the market decided the going was too tough above 0.8410. NZD/USD dipped back down into the 0.8370's and currently trades just above. Yesterday's jobs number reinforced the view that NZ will be the first to hike rates and now most likely in Q1 2014.

* AUD/USD remained resilient on Wednesday grinding away at the topside as players squared positions ahead of this week's key event risks - ECB and non-farm payrolls. Sellers around 0.9550 however still hold sway with AUD/USD once more running out of puff in the 0.9540's to be last trading around its Asian close of 0.9520.

* EUR/USD picked itself up from the floor on Wednesday after a week and a half of continuing selling interest. There was no discernible reaction to the EZ services PMI (51.6) despite beating its flash reading (50.9) handily. EUR/USD did pop up a little however on the back of strong Germany factory orders (3.3%m/m/ vs f'cast 0.5%) and a MNSI report that said the ECB would stay on hold tonight. All up a tedious overnight session with position adjustments the trade de jour.

* GBP/USD continued its good form following Tuesday's strong rally on the back of services PMI - the best in 16 years. GBP/USD punched through 1.61 ahead of the industrial output data with players betting (correctly) that it would be another good number. Industrial output came in at 0.9%m/m (vs f'cast 0.6%) with GBP/USD initially buffeted by the algobots trading around 1.6070 then on to session highs at 1.6118. From here it was one of consolidation with light profit taking capping any further attempts at the topside.

* USD/JPY held onto most of its Tokyo lunch inspired gains on extremely high volume. Offshore could no surpass the Tokyo lunch high of 98.76 but it mounted plenty attempts. "Optionality" surrounding 99.00 continues to thwart JPY bears but it appears only a matter of time before USD/JPY cracks 99.00 once more.

* There was much talk about the Fed study written by William English, head of monetary affairs. The paper argues for the unemployment threshold to be lowered to 5.5% from 6.5%. The paper came out in the US session Tuesday but gained no traction. Whilst it was much quoted yesterday one wonders if academic papers would impress this market. Obviously he never spoke to the Fed's Lacker who wanted to start tapering 12 months ago!

* US Treasury yields eased slightly overnight although the very long end - 30-yrs remained steady at 3.77%. The 10-year yield was last seen at 2.64% down 3bps from late Tuesday after a 7bps rally in the back of the ISM services data (Tuesday) that gave short shrift to the government shutdown. The 10-yr yield was down to 2.65% in Asia and only lost a 1bps overnight.

* US stocks recouped most of Tuesday losses but it was a mixed bag. The Dow and S&P500 rose whilst the NASDAQ fell due to a slide in the price of Tesla (down 14%) shares as investors made room for the much hyped Twitter IPO. S&P gains were helped by a strong rise in Microsoft (+3.7%) which hit levels not seen since 2000.

* European shares hit five-year highs on Wednesday after estimate-beating results from financial conglomerate ING and staffing firm Adecco gave fresh impetus to a largely stimulus-driven equity rally. Main indexes trimmed gains in late trade after a Market News report dampened market bets for a European Central Bank rate cut on Thursday. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.4% higher at 1296 points after hitting a fresh five-year of 1300 points earlier in the session. (ReutersNews)

* U.S. crude futures rose by nearly $2 a barrel on Wednesday, rebounding from four-month lows, on unexpectedly large falls in U.S. fuel supplies to narrow its spread with European Brent crude by more than $1. Data from the EIA showed U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 3.8mln barrels last week, compared with forecasts in a Reuter's poll for a 300k-barrel decline. U.S. distillates stocks fell 4.9 mln barrels last week, against forecasts for a 1.3mln-barrel draw, to 118mln barrels, the data showed. (ReutersNews)

* Spot Gold was last seen up 0.5% at 1318 an ounce rebounding after a seven session losing streak of over 3.0%. Gold continues to march to US data releases, Treasury prices and QE taper expectations. London copper ended at 7115 down from its Tuesday 7161 close. Copper has traded a 7000-7420 range since early August. Nickel fell from 14345 to 14110 along with zinc which closed at 1913 from 1922 on Tuesday. Iron ore was up 30 cents at 137.10.

A closer look at the FX market

EUR/USD tracked mostly sideways overnight ignoring a much better than expected EZ Services PMI (51.6) up sharply from 50.9 flash reading. EUR/USD did get a lift on the stronger than expected German factory orders (3.3%m/m/ vs f'cast 0.5%) but it did not last long. The biggest blip of the night was from around 1.3510 to session high of 1.3548 on an MNSI report citing unidentified sources that the ECB is unlikely to cut. The rally quickly waned and we are heading towards the close around 1.3520. It is hard to escape however the relentless EUR selling of the last week and a half. The market wants to be short EUR regardless believing there is now a wide divergence between the European economies and the US economy with monetary policy clearly on different paths. Any relief rally tonight will be met by renewed selling interests especially with US non-farm payrolls next cab off the rank.

USD/JPY held onto most of its Tokyo lunch inspired gains on extremely high volume. Offshore could no surpass the Tokyo lunch high of 98.76 but it mounted plenty attempts. "Optionality" surrounding 99.00 continues to thwart JPY bears but it appears only a matter of time before USD/JPY cracks 99.00 once more.

AUD/USD remained resilient on Wednesday grinding away at the topside as players squared positions ahead of this week's key event risks - ECB and non-farm payrolls. Sellers around 0.9550 however still hold sway with AUD/USD once more running out of puff in the 0.9540's to be last trading around its Asian close of 0.9520. Talk of large stops above 0.9550 and more specifically 0.9560 could be a figment of someone's imagination. Respect the recent broad 0.9450-0.9550 - trading the break is not recommended.

Wrap-up

There was not much you could make of the overnight session which was dominated by position adjustments ahead of this week's key events - ECB meeting tonight and tomorrows US non-farm payrolls. The market generally wants to sell EUR/USD but not because they expect the ECB to cut the refi rate tonight. CitiFX Wire says that nearly half of their respondents have no idea what the ECB will do! The last soft CPI release suggests that the ECB should do something but many are just resigned to rhetoric from Draghi although December is more popular with the cutting rates brigade.

Friday's US non-farm payrolls was not really on the horizon except for the talking heads until Tuesday's non-mfg ISM showed that the government shutdown had barely impacted the US economy. A poor jobs number will be discounted as government shutdown impacted but a good jobs number will have Fed's Lacker et al demanding taper in December. As long as the Fed can keep the 10-yr yield below or around 3.00% then the impact from taper should be limited.

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK

USD/AXJ tracked sideways overnight to a little lower as players wash out some of the excessive topside moves from Tuesday night. All up nothing to get excited about with tonight's ECB meeting dimming in terms of event risk with MNI suggesting that the ECB will do nothing this month quoting sources. Fridays US non-farm payroll numbers might prove a little more enticing than many had previously expected. At the start of this week the data was generally viewed as corrupted due to the government shutdown and would add little to the QE taper equation/discussion. US non-mfg ISM data put that theory to bed with Tuesday night's data handily beating estimates and hardly impacted by the shutdown. Long USD into the payrolls number appears to be the way to go with any downside to be written off due to the government shutdown whilst a strong number will have the early taper crowd (Dec-Jan) crowing.

USD/KRW traded a modest 1060.5-1063.7 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1060.9. The pair opened at 1062.9 and remained trapped in a tight range above 1060. USD/KRW followed moves in the majors but at the same time staying clear (for now) of critical BOK line in the sand support at 1060. The Kospi was last up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 1061.5-1062.7 range on high volume; last in NY 1062/1062.5.

USD/SGD traded a 1.2424-1.2454 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2425. The pair opened at 1.2430 (NY close 1.2420) and rallied first off only to find the going tough above 1.2450. USD/SGD spent the rest of the session in slight easing mode yet never made it back to its closing NY rate. Straits Times last up 0.0%.

USD/MYR traded a 3.1800-3.1900 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.1800. The KLSE index was last seen down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.1785-3.1860 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.1810/30.

USD/IDR traded an 11390-11420 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11390. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Wednesday at 11414. The KLSE index closed up 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11370-11400 range on high volume; last in NY at 11380/11400.

USD/PHP traded a 43.24-32 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.29. The PSE index was last seen down 0.65%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.19-23 range on high volume; last at 43.18-20.

USD/THB traded a 31.26-33 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.29. The Set index last up 1.4%.

USD/TWD traded a 29.405-42 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.42. The Taiex index last up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.38-40 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.38/39.

USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1475 slightly higher than the previous 6.1447 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0927-6.0977 range; last at 6.0927. USD/CNH last at 6.0861 - range 6.0856-6.0883. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1580/6.1595. The Shanghai Composite down 0.8%. There were no recorded 1-yr deals on Wednesday night last in NY at 6.1570/90.

USD/INR traded a 61.83-62.40 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.40. The Sensex closed down 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.94-63.14 range on high volume; last 63.03/07.

Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

Nov 07 00:30 AUD Employment

Nov 07 00:30 AUD Fulltime employment

Nov 07 00:30 AUD Participation rate

Nov 07 00:30 AUD Unemployment rate

Nov 07 04:00 THB Consumer confidence

Nov 07 05:00 JPY Coincident indicator

Nov 07 05:00 JPY Leading indicator

Nov 07 08:00 TWD Imports

Nov 07 08:00 TWD Exports

Nov 07 08:00 TWD Trade balance

The week ahead for FX - ECB in focus in a busy week

Central bank expectations have been driving FX price movements and last week saw a significant divergence in Fed and ECB expectations that resulted in EUR/USD falling over 2.0%. A less dovish than expected FOMC statement was followed by very soft EZ inflation data and the market is now pricing in the possibility of ECB easing as early as this coming Thursday's ECB meeting. The ECB is unlikely going to rush into radical moves (radical for them anyway) such as foregoing sterilization of their bond holding (QE) and/or negative deposit rates for banks depositing at the ECB. But the ECB might cut the refinancing rate from 0.50% to 0.25% (largely a symbolic gesture) or indicate they are ready to usher in another round of LTRO to help ease long-term rates. The BOE also meets Thursday, but is expected to remain on hold.

Key data in the week ahead

It will be a very busy week for key data, as any week that contains US non-farm payroll data is a busy one. US data also includes GDP Thursday before Friday's US non-farms.

In Australia employment data is out on Thursday.

Key China data includes trade data on Friday. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 22:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11400 11400 11370 11380-11400 Hi USD/JPY 98.76 98.40 98.67 INR 62.90 63.14 62.94 63.04-07 Hi EUR/USD 1.3548 1.3468 1.3513 KRW 1063.5 1062.7 1061.5 1062-1062.5 Hi EUR/JPY 133.72 132.55 133.39 MYR 3.1855 3.1860 3.1785 3.1810-30 Hi GBP/USD 1.6118 1.6043 1.6079 PHP 43.25 43.23 43.19 43.18-20 Hi USD/CAD 1.0459 1.0411 1.0417 TWD 29.39 29.40 29.38 29.38-39 Hi AUD/USD 0.9544 0.9487 0.9528 CNY 1-mth 6.1425 6.1410 6.1410-25 NZD/USD 0.8415 0.8353 0.8377 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1445-60 USD/SGD 1.2454 1.2413 1.2426 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1570-90 USD/THB 31.33 31.23 31.26 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15747 +129 +0.82 10-year 2.64% 2.67% S&P 500 1770 +7 +0.40 2-year 0.29% 0.30% Nasdaq 3932 -8 -0.20 30-year 3.77% 3.77% FTSE 6742 -5 -0.07 Spot Gold($) 1318.00 1311.50 DAX 9041 +32 +0.35 Nymex 94.87 93.55 Nikkei 14337 +112 +0.79 Brent 104.92 105.52

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)