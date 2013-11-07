SYDNEY, Nov 8 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night

* ECB cuts Refi-rate 25bp's to 0.25%

* ECB's Draghi: fundamentals in EZ probably strongest in the world, ECB exchange rate is not policy target, euro rate not mentioned in today's meeting, mon pol stance to remain accommodative for as long as necessary, October inflation decline was stronger than expected, ready to consider all available instruments, did not discuss a new LTRO w/any significance, EZ may experience prolonged period of low inflation, extends full allotment in liquidity operations until at least '15

* ECB's Draghi: possibility for negative rates is part of artillery; decision on forward guidance was unanimous; recovery is proceeding but is weak and fragile

* ECB's Nowotny: don't want to endanger slow recovery in Europe

* Around Quarter of ECB Governing Council Members Opposed Cutting Rates this Month -Source Familiar with Council Discussion

* Bundesbank President Weidmann led opposition to ECB Rate Cut-Source

* Canada's Flaherty asked about ECB cut says LT rates are going up regardless of what CB's do

* Italy's Letta: ECB rate cut is great news shows CB aware of need for growth

* Germany's Schaeuble current tax estimate does not give Germany leeway for more public spending

* French FinMin says ECB decision to cut interest rates is welcome support for recovery in EZ while limiting deflationary risks

* Fed's Dudley not convinced breaking up too-big-to-fail banks the right approach, backs bank resolution schemes but says that is not enough

* BOE leave Key rate (0.5%) & QE APP (375bn) unchanged, approx ¼ of ECB governing council opposed cutting rate

* Czech CB board agrees to launch FX market interventions to weaken crown

* GB BOE QE total GBP Nov, 375bn, f/c 375bn, 375bn-prev

* GB BOE Bank Rate Nov, 0.5%, f/c 0.5%, 0.5%-prev

* EZ ECB refinancing rate Nov, 0.25%, f/c 0.5%, 0.5%-prev

* EZ ECB deposit rate Nov, 0.0, f/c 0.0%, 0.0%-prev

* US GDP Advance Q3, +2.8%, f/c 2.0%, 2.5%-prev

* US GDP sales Advance Q3, +2.0%, f/c 1.8%, 2.1%-prev

* US GDP consumer spending A Q3, +1.5%, 1.8%-prev

* US GDP deflator Advance Q3, +1.9%, f/c 1.4%, 0.6%-prev

* US Core PCE prices Advance Q3, +1.4%, f/c 1.5%, 0.6%-prev

* US PCE Prices Advance Q3, +1.9%, f/c 2.0%, -0.1%-prev

* US Initial jobless claims w/e, 336k, f/c 335k, 345k-prev

* US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e, 348.25, 357.50-prev

* US Continued jobless claims w/e, 2.868mn, f/c 2.875mn, 2.864mn-prev

* Reuters Poll 44/57 economists say ECB was right to cut Refi-Rate

* Reuters Poll 43/59 economists say ECB rate cut will put the euro on weaker path vs. the USD

* Bank of England keeps the APF unchanged at GBP 375bln as expected

* Bank of England keeps interest rates unchanged at 0.50% as expected

* DE Sep Ind output -0.9% m/m vs 1.6% prev, -0.2% exp

* CH Q4 Cons Cr -5 vs -9 prev

Themes from Thursday

* The always hard to read ECB did it again overnight but perhaps it was more a timing thing with a majority expecting the rate cut to come in December. The writing of course was on the wall after the October soft inflation reading forcing the ECB to act as per its mandate. Draghi once more had to stand up to the might of the Bundesbank - no easy task but one that he has never shied away from.

* The ECB cut the Refi rate by 25bp to 0.25%, the marginal lending facility rate by 25bp to 0.75% and left the deposit rate at zero. Full allotment fixed rate MROs will continue until at least 7 July 2015.

* EUR/USD dropped like a stone on the news spiraling from around 1.3510 to 1.3356 and in the process icing the stops at 1.3440. A modest bounce ensued off the lows back into the 1.3380's but it was extinguished by the Draghi comments which sent the single currency through the option barriers at 1.3350 and 1.3300 to an intraday low of 1.3296. The bounce (ACB inspired) off the lows however was equally impressive. EUR/USD made it back all the way to 1.3450 (courtesy of the sliding USD/JPY and thus EUR/JPY relativities) before settling around 1.3420 late in the NY afternoon.

* It was not just the EUR/USD caught wrong-footed today as the moves in USD/JPY were equally as fierce. USD/JPY was initially steady after the EUR/USD collapsed on the rate cut news. It took the Draghi press conference and the last little spike down to 1.3296 for USD/JPY to react with a vertical move through key "optionality" at 99.00 all the way to 99.41. That was it however and USD/JPY started drifting lower. The move back through 99.00 saw someone drop a massive parcel sending USD/JPY to 98.35. USD/JPY came up for air into the 98.60's but the reversal off fresh trend highs was far from over. USD/JPY collapsed again this time from around 98.50 all the way down to 97.60. There has only been a light recovery off the lows suggesting possible further downside is still to come. The collapse in Nikkei futures played its part but overall positioning was all wrong and people found out the hard way.

* AUD/USD was caught in the headwinds of the EUR and JPY moves overnight. AUD/USD rallied back to 0.9499 then popped to 0.9510 just after the ECB rate cut announcement. AUD/USD then nose-dived along with the last leg down in EUR/USD on the Draghi comments to 0.9453. EUR/USD started to bounce and AUD/USD made it back to 09484 before getting caught up in the USD/JPY collapse. From here it was a wild NY session making a fresh intraday low at 0.9445 then ratcheting back towards 0.9490 only to collapse once more to eventually make a fresh low at 0.9438. There has been little recovery off the last dip with AUD/USD last seen trading just above 0.9450.

* Apart from the US Dollar, the GBP was star turn overnight. GBP/USD followed EUR/USD lower to some extent after the rate cut but plenty of fresh buying interest was located around 1.6000. Once the EUR/USD rally off the lows started to gain momentum, GBP/USD surged eventually making a fresh intraday high at 1.6112 before returning to more comfortable territory around 1.6080.

* Adding to all the confusion overnight was the much better than expected US Q3 GDP release which came in at 2.8% vs a forecast of 2.0% (Q2 2.5%). Wall Street was up around 0.5% in the immediate aftermath of the ECB rate cut only to slide on the better than expected US data which of course implies early taper.

* US Treasuries were also caught out with hard to explain moves that some simply put down to safe-haven. US Treasuries yields dropped in sympathy with German Bunds although the spread did widen slightly to 0.923% in the 10-yrs from 0.895% late Wednesday. Whilst one might have expected US Treasury yields to rally overnight (10-yrs last at 2.61% from 2.64% on Wednesday) it seems the Treasury market was simply in positioning mode (yield steepening trades reduced) ahead of tonight's all important US non-farm payroll numbers.

* Whilst "Twitter" grabbed the limelight on Thursday soaring as much as 92% at one stage it was generally a red letter day with things get worse heading into the close. The resilience of stocks is finally showing signs of cracks. Good US data keeps coming thick and fast with the impact from the government shutdown minimal. It was Q3 GDP that rocked equities overnight smashing estimates on the topside coming in at 2.8%. The NASDAQ party for one looks like it is coming to an end after posting one of its biggest declines of the year overnight. The NASDAQ closed down 1.9%; S&P500 down 1.3% and Dow down 1.0%.

* European shares ended flat on Thursday in heavy, volatile trade as a boost from an unexpected rate cut by the ECB was offset by funding concerns for smaller banks. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended flat at 1297 points after earlier hitting a new five-year high of 1316 points when the ECB cut its main interest rate. But the bank's failure to offer a new round of cheap 3-year loans, known as LTRO, fuelled concerns about banks in the periphery and stronger-than-expected U.S. GDP data curbed monetary stimulus bets ahead of a key jobs report on Friday. The ECB cut interest rates to a record low and said it could take them lower still to prevent the euro zone's recovery from stalling. (ReutersNews)

* Spot gold fell to a 3-week low dipping below 1300 at one stage. A $27 range (1298-1325) saw the topside tested first off after the ECB decision to cut rates only to collapse on sliding stocks after solid US data raises the hopes for early taper. Gold ended the day around 1307 an ounce down from 1318 at Wednesday close. Metals were mostly down with copper bucking the trend up 0.4%. The others were down between 0.1%and 0.8%. Iron ore fell 20 cents on Thursday to 136.90.

Wrap-up

* It was a very tough overnight session with outsized moves the order of the day. If you left a stop loss overnight that has not been tripped then you can count yourself very lucky. The move lower in EUR/USD after an ECB rate cut/Draghi comment was breathtaking. USD/JPY not to be outdone was again the poster boy for key outside day reversals. Stocks tumbled after much better than expected US Q3 GDP data whilst the US Treasury market readied itself for tonight's all important US non-farm payroll number.

* The ECB rate cut was a surprise but mostly in terms of timing. Draghi once more showed whose boss and reacted to the very soft Oct EZ CPI number in the correct manner - cutting rates. What comes next I will leave to the experts but Draghi once more shown his true colours and will not step away from fighting the deflation threat despite opposition from the usual suspects.

* Tonight's US non-farm payroll data is now critical. You would not have said that earlier in the week as the market was generally of the belief that they would be corrupted by the US government shutdown. That all changed of course after the US non-mfg ISM data handily beat estimates and hardly blinked at the government shutdown. If tonight's number comes in on the high side then early QE taper (Dec-Jan) is firmly back on the drawing board.

* China trade data out today has been well and truly pushed into the background. Hard to see anyone getting too excited putting on fresh positions ahead of payrolls. Most order books would have been cleaned out overnight which suggests Asia will try and keep its books clean ahead of the weekend.

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK

USD/AXJ is set to open moderately higher after a night of unbelievable volatility. EUR/USD dropped over 1.5% in the wake of the ECB rate cut decision whilst USD/JPY nearly matched that fall dipping 1.4% after rejecting the 99.40 level. Stocks crumbled on Wall Street led by the NASDAQ down 1.9% whilst the broader S&P500 fell 1.3%. Last night of course may only be the entrée - tonight's US non-farm payrolls has taken on increased importance this week after the ISM non-mfg data had barely been touched by the government shutdown. A good payrolls number will put the pressure on Bernanke to taper sooner (Dec-Jan) rather than later. Asia might want to stick to the sidelines today but may not be allowed to do so. China trade and AUS SOMP are the local key events today.

USD/KRW traded a modest 1059.4-1061.7 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1061.4. The pair opened (after a late start due to college entrance exams) at 1060.5 and remained trapped in a tight range around 1060. The Kospi closed down 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 1063.3-1068.1 range on high volume; last in NY 1067.5/1068.5.

USD/SGD traded a 1.2413-1.2433 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2421. The pair opened at 1.2426 and was content to hold a tight range ahead of key event risks in offshore markets. Straits Times closed down 0.1%.

USD/MYR traded a 3.1775-3.1855 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.1820. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.1825-3.1950 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.1950/70.

USD/IDR traded an 11370-11420 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11390. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Thursday at 11389. The IDX Composite closed up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11330-11400 range on high volume; last in NY at 11380/11400.

USD/PHP traded a 43.20-26 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.21. The PSE index closed down 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.18-26 range on high volume; last at 43.24-26.

USD/THB traded a 31.24-335 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.305. The Set index last down 0.7%.

USD/TWD traded a 29.395-416 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.41. The Taiex index last down 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.415-45 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.44/46.

USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1450 slightly lower than the previous 6.1475 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0900-6.0963 range; last at 6.0908. USD/CNH last at 6.0830 - range 6.0828-6.0850. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1565/6.1585. The Shanghai Composite down 0.5%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1630-60 range; last in NY at 6.1620/50.

USD/INR traded a 62.34-73 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.55. Pair rallied again with the RBI providing US Dollar supply late in the afternoon. The Sensex closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 63.15-45 range on high volume; last 63.40/45.

Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

Nov 08 00:30 AUD RBA Monetary Policy Statement

Nov 08 01:00 CNY M2 money supply

Nov 08 01:00 CNY New Yuan loans

Nov 08 01:00 CNY Outstanding loan growth

Nov 08 02:00 CNY Exports

Nov 08 02:00 CNY Imports

Nov 08 02:00 CNY Trade balance

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 22:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11380 11400 11330 11380-11400 Hi USD/JPY 99.41 97.60 98.08 INR 63.18 63.45 63.15 63.40-45 Hi EUR/USD 1.3529 1.3295 1.3419 KRW 1063.5 1068.1 1063.3 1067.5-68.5 Hi EUR/JPY 133.53 131.22 131.62 MYR 3.1865 3.1950 3.1825 3.1950-70 Hi GBP/USD 1.6115 1.6010 1.6096 PHP 43.17 43.26 43.18 43.24-26 Hi USD/CAD 1.0464 1.0406 1.0464 TWD 29.39 29.45 29.415 29.44-46 Hi AUD/USD 0.9528 0.9438 0.9455 CNY 1-mth 6.1460 6.1430 6.1460-80 NZD/USD 0.8392 0.8308 0.8320 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1470 6.1470-00 USD/SGD 1.2472 1.2413 1.2452 CNY 1-yr 6.1640 6.1630 6.1620-50 USD/THB 31.37 31.24 31.36 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15594 -153 -0.97 10-year 2.61% 2.64% S&P 500 1747 -23 -1.33 2-year 0.29% 0.29% Nasdaq 3857 -75 -1.91 30-year 3.72% 3.77% FTSE 6697 -45 -0.66 Spot Gold($) 1307.00 1318.00 DAX 9081 +40 +0.44 Nymex 94.29 94.87 Nikkei 14228 -109 -0.76 Brent 103.36 104.92

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)