SYDNEY, Dec 9 (IFR) - News and data out of Europe * UK Public see infl rising, rate expectations muted Rts * UK Exit fm EU v remote possibility, 5% risk Vince Cable * UK Nov Halifax px 7.7% 3m/yy 6.9% prev, 7.2% exp * CH Nov CPI 0.1% y/y vs -0.3% prev, -0.1% exp * DE Oct Ind Orders -2.2% m/m vs 3.3% prev, -0.6% exp * German orders fall by largest amount in almost a year Rts News and data out of North America * Fed's Plosser urges Fed to convert unemployment/inflation thresholds to triggers for first rate rise, expects 3% growth in '14, would be wise to get rid of bond buying pgm; time to gracefully exit, need to cap QE dollar amt, cautions on cutting rate on excess reserves cites possible mkt disruptions. * Fed's Evans Low inflation means we have to continue to be accommodative, jobless rate overstates improvement in the economy, low participation rate still a concern, open-minded when tapering should begin, markets getting better at appreciating Fed message. * US Oct consumer credit up USD 18.9bn vs revised 16.29bn in Sep * US Oct revolving credit up USD 4.33bn vs revised decrease of 218mn in Sep * USD Nonfarm Payrolls Nov 203k,f/c, 195k, 200k-prev (participation rate to 63% from 62% * USD Private Payrolls Nov 196k,f/c 200k, 214k-prev * USD Manuf Payrolls Nov 27k, f/c 5k, 16k-prev * USD Unemployment Rate Nov 7%,f/c 7.3%, 7.3%-prev * USD Avg Hrly Earnings Nov 0.2%,f/c 0.2%, 0.1%-prev * USD Work Week Nov 34.5hrs, f/c 34.5, 34.4-prev * USD Personal Inc Oct -0.1%,f/c 0.3%, 0.5%-prev * USD Consumption Oct 0.3%,f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * USD Core PCE Oct 0.1%,f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * USD Core PCE YoY Oct 1.1%, f/c 1.1%, 1.2%-prev * USD TR/UoM Sentt (prel) Dec 82.5, f/c 77.3, 75.1-prev * USD Current Cond (prel) Dec 97.9, f/c 91, 88-prev * USD Expectations (prel) Dec 72.7, f/c 68.5, 66.8-prev * USD Consumer Credit Oct 14.5bn, f/c 14.5bn, 13.74bn-prev * CAD Employment Growth Nov 21.6k, 13.2k-prev * CAD Unemployment Rate Nov 6.9%, 6.9%-prev * Fitch Canadian banks face margin pressure as loan volumes rise * Money market funds worldwide attract USD 31bn inflow- largest in six weeks, IG funds see 1.3bn outflow/HY funds 1.3bn inflow, EM equity funds worldwide have 1.7bn outflow- sixth straight week of outflows (BofA) News from the weekend Fed may start winding back QE efforts as early as December - Hilsenrath - WSJ Noted Fed watcher Jon Hilsenrath wrote an article in the Wall Street Journal after the markets closed on Friday - saying the Fed was closer to winding back their bond buying program after Friday's "encouraging" jobs report. Hilsenrath said the Fed may start dialing back their 85 BLN USD worth of monthly bond purchases as early as the De 17/18 meeting where such action will be on the table. He said that many on the FOMC are getting "more comfortable with starting a delicate process of winding the program down, though disagreements about timing and strategy could emerge". According to the article - many on the Fed feel the economic backdrop is better now than what it was at the September meeting when the Fed surprised the market by not announcing tapering. Nevertheless - Hilsenrath indicated the FOMC might wait for January or later due to stubbornly low inflation. The Hilsenrath article might move the markets on Monday, as it came out after the markets closed. It appeared by the end of Friday's trading day that the market was still convinced the Fed would hold off from tapering at their meeting on Dec 17/18. The Hilsenrath article suggests the meeting will be "live" and this will likely force investors to at least price in the possibility of a sooner rather than later Fed taper. This would likely weigh on emerging market assets/currencies and assets and currencies related to emerging markets - such as commodities and the AUD. Pricing in of possible December QE should give the US dollar broader support - rather than just against the JPY. On the other hand - the strong China trade data released on Sunday should calm China growth concerns and offset to some extent the possibility of early Fed tapering. Stronger China trade data strengthens stabilization argument China trade data released on Sunday came in stronger than expected and added to the growing signs the world's second largest economy was stabilizing. Exports easily bear forecasts of a 7.1% rise - coming in at a very strong plus 12.7%. Imports rose 5.3% vs expectations of a 7.2% rise - resulting in a trade surplus of 33.8 BLN USD vs expectations of a 21.7 BLN USD surplus. The stronger China trade data and especially the better export numbers suggests that the global economy is starting to rebound. The data should give some support to emerging market assets and currencies - or at least offset concerns the Fed may taper as early as the Dec 17/18 FOMC meeting. IMM data indicate specs focused on cross plays * IMM data released Friday shows specs increasing shorts vs JPY, AUD and CAD * At same time they are starting to build up longs against the EUR, GBP and CHF * JPY/USD shorts rose to 133.4 K contracts from 123.2 K the previous week * Despite build up JPY shorts - the JPY was worst performing ccy last week The week ahead for FX - Focus on Fed-speak and China There isn't as much happening in the coming week as there was the past week, but a few key events will likely help shape investor moods heading into year-end. The last major event for 2013 will be the Dec 17/18 FOMC meeting. The recent run of better than expected US data (including Friday's non-farm payrolls) has increased speculation the Fed may start to taper their asset purchases at the December meeting - even though the consensus is for that to happen in 2014. There isn't a lot of US data out in the coming week - with Retail Sales on Thursday the highlight. There will be a few Fed speakers however before the Fed "blackout" on public policy comments that starts Tuesday and the market will pay close attention. On Monday the Fed's Lacker (non-voter hawk), Bullard (voter neutral) and Fisher (non-voter hawk) will be speaking and both Lacker and Fisher will likely talk up the need to end the Fed QE efforts sooner rather than later. China will be in focus due to a raft of monthly data that includes Industrial Production, CPI, Retail Sales and New Yuan Loans. China may also announce n the coming week the growth target for 2014. Recent reports out of China suggest it may be set at 7.0% the lower end of market expectations. Europe will have a fairly quiet week in terms of key data, but German CPI on Wednesday and EZ Industrial Production on Thursday will be worth noting. Perhaps the most interesting event in Europe next week will be a Draghi speech on Tuesday where he might want to correct the market's hawkish interpretation of Thursday's ECB meeting. The Asian time zone will have some activity besides the key China data - with Japan GDP on Monday and IP on Friday. Australian jobs numbers will be out on Thursday and should help shape RBA expectations for early next year. The RBNZ meets Thursday and while no one is expecting a change in policy - the market will pay close attention to commentary on New Zealand's hot property market and the high level of the NZD. Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Nov 29 Dec06 % change NZD 0.8130 0.8283 1.88% CHF 0.9062 0.8918 1.59% EUR 1.3588 1.3704 0.85% AUD 0.9113 0.9103 -0.11% CAD 1.0615 1.0637 -0.21% GBP 1.6370 1.6348 -0.13% JPY 102.42 102.88 -0.45% Comment The most striking aspect to last week's currency moves was the small changes on a week to week basis - despite major events taking place and some pretty severe volatility at times. The NZD ended up being the best performing currency last week - as the run of strong NZ data has resulted in a hawkish turn in RBNZ expectations. The JPY was the worst performing currency for the second straight week due to expectations the BOJ hasn't finished easing policy and due to investors favoring the JPY over the CHF as the funding currency for carry trade strategies. Themes from Friday's trading * The main theme across asset markets ion Friday was a volatile - but in the end positive reaction to a solid US non-farm payroll report. * Market expectations that the US jobs growth would exceed the 180 K median economists forecast from earlier in the week and come in closer to 200 K were rewarded when the number came out at plus 203 K while the Unemployment rate fell to a five year low at 7.0% against expectations of 7.2%. * The fact that the US jobs number came in close to the market "whisper" number resulted in some assets and currency pairings closing very close to Thursday's closing prices, but there was plenty of volatility in between. * In a further sign the US economy is improving - the Univ of Mich consumer sentiment came in at 82.5 vs 76 expected - but the market was far more focused on the US jobs report. * Wall Street saw the US employment report as a "Goldilocks" result. While the US employment report was strong enough to bolster the view the US economy will experience a sustained economic recovery through 2014 - it wasn't so strong that it will compel the Fed to start tapering at their December FOMC meeting. * Economists noted the participation rate in the latest jobs report is not improving enough for the doves at the FOMC to rush to dial back the Fed's monthly asset purchases at the Dec 17/18 meeting. * The S&P spiked from 1,788 to above 1,800 after the better US payroll report and held on to the gains through the entire session. The S&P closed up over 20 points or 1.12% higher. * It was a choppy day in the US Treasury market. * The knee-jerk reaction to the US jobs report was to take the 10-year Treasury yield up to a three month high at 2.93%. But it retraced the move fairly quickly due in part to the fact that the plus 203 K was very close to the plus 200 K market whisper number and in great part due to the consensus view that the Fed will not feel compelled to taper at the December meeting bases on the data. * The 10-year Treasury yield ended the day at 2.86% - the same level it closed on Thursday. * Amazingly - despite the US dollar moving broadly in a knee-jerk reaction to the US payroll report - in the end it was all about the JPY while the USD was neutral and most influenced by cross plays. * The biggest and most sustained reaction to the US jobs report was in the USD/JPY and JPY/crosses in particular. * The USD/JPY shot up to 102.97 from 102.20 prior to the jobs release and managed to maintain the gains despite the easing back of the Treasury yields. The USD/JPY closed at 102.87 - up 1.05% on the day. * The USD moved higher across the board in the immediate aftermath of the US payroll report, but then proceeded to back all of the gains against every major currency except the JPY. * The EUR/USD spiked down to a session low at 1.3620 immediately after the US jobs data - but quickly rebounded towards 1.3700 and by the end of the day it was trading just below resistance around 1.3710. Despite the strong US data - the EUR/USD ended the day 0.25% higher. * It was an interesting and technically positive day for the AUD/USD. The AUD/USD spiked down to 0.8989 from 0.9070 in the immediate wake of the headline US job numbers - only to come screaming back up again when US Treasury yields fell sharply from the highs; strong equity gains encouraged AUD/JPY carry trade buying and Fed tapering fears gave way to global growth optimism. * The AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9118, as shorts were getting crushed - and closed at 0.9103 to complete a bullish outside day reversal on the same day as making a fresh trend low - very bullish technically. * The NZD was a star performer by the end of Friday's trading. The NZD/USD gained 0.79% while also staging a bullish outside day reversal. The NZD/JPY ended the day with a 1.85% gain, as the NZD benefits from hawkish RBNZ expectations/dovish BOJ expectations and global growth optimism. * In a clear indication that Fed December taper fears didn't end up as the main theme for the currency market - the best performing currency on Friday was the BRL, which gained 1.60% against the USD and a whopping 2.58% against the JPY. * Key commodities spiked higher in the immediate wake of the US payroll report - but in a similar price action with other assets - the gains were largely given back by the end of the day. * Commodity traders appeared caught between focusing on the prospect of Fed tapering and signs the global economy is improving - so by the end of the day there was little change from Thursday's closing levels. * Gold was very volatile and choppy. Gold spiked down to a five month low at 1,211.80 when the initial jobs print reinforced fears the Fed may taper in December. It then reversed higher to 1,243 in a vicious round of short covering - before closing at 1,228 - slightly up from Thursday's close at 1,224. * NY Copper was up around 0.90% at one stage following the US payroll report before closing up just 0.25%; NYMEX Crude was 0.70% higher before closing up just 0.31%. * Remarkably - the US dollar index closed the day virtually unchanged at 80.25. Wrap up It might be an interesting start to trading on Monday morning - as the market grapples with the good news out of China following better than expected China trade data - along with an article from Fed-watcher Jon Hilsenrath saying the Dec 17/18 FOMC meeting is live and the Fed could decide to taper their QE efforts following the encouraging US jobs data. The Hilsenrath article will test just how much Fed tapering is built into the pricing of asset markets. It appeared that comments from traders and analysts through the NY Friday afternoon session suggested the market thought the plus 203 K result in the US jobs number was good, but not great enough to push the Fed into tapering mode at the December meeting. The Hilsenrath article might undermine that assumption. Trading might be a bit choppy at the start of the week, but the technical picture resulting from Friday's trading suggests that risk assets and risk currencies should get support in the short-term at least. This was especially apparent in the AUD/USD and NZD/USD - with both pairings ending Friday with bullish outside day reversals. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Looking ahead * 9-Dec 21:45 NZD Manufacturing act, q/q -3.4%-prev * 9-Dec 23:00 NZD House prices, % y/y Nov 8.9-prev * 9-Dec 23:50 JPY Current acct, SA, JPY Oct -125.2 bn -prev * 9-Dec 23:50 JPY Bank lending, incl shinkin, y/y Nov 2.0%-prev * 9-Dec 23:50 JPY Real GDP, q/q saar Q3 1.9%-prev * 9-Dec 00:30 AUD Job advertisements, m/m Nov -0.1%-prev * 9-Dec 01:30 CNY CPI, y/y Nov 3.2%-prev * 9-Dec 01:30 CNY PPI, y/y Nov -1.5%-prev Asian Currency Outlook Risk on bias, profit taking from USD longs, strong China exports, trade data to weigh on USD/Asians on Monday. China's trade surplus in Nov rose to US$33.8bln vs US$31.1bn in Oct, way above market forecast for US$21.5bn. Nov exports up 12.7%y/y, above exp for 7.1% and 5.6% last. Imports rose 5.3%y/y vs exp 7.2% and 7.6% last. Focus on more China data on Monday - PPI and CPI. Thailand to share the limelight on Monday too. THB may come under increased selling pressure as anti govt protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban called all protesters to have a final make or break protest to topple the govt. He said that he will concede defeat if he cannot gather all out support to force the govt to step down. Time set for the showdown on Monday is reportedly 9.39 am local time , ie 0239GMT. USD/KRW in for a choppy ride after the NDF sell-off on Friday night, fresh dip in the JPY/KRW to sub 10.30 level. Expect BOK to heavily defend the USD/KRW at 1055. USD/KRW likely to open around 1056 vs 1058.0 close on Friday. NDFs traded btw 1055-1062 range on Friday night, ended at 1055-1055.5 in NY. USD/SGD risks deeper setback towards 1.2480 support, follows risk on bias, profit taking from longs. Pair traded btw 1.2491-1.2560 on Friday, ended at 1.2494 in NY. USD/CNY proxy trades on strong China data to add to selling pressure in the USD/SGD. Loss of 1.2480 to pave way for further slide twds the 1.2462 21 Nov low. USD/MYR to gap lower at open to around 3.2150, may see 3.2050-3.20-3.22 range intraday. Surge in SGD/MYR above the 2.5800 handle to stall falls in the USD/MYR. NDFs tanked on Friday, with markets caught long after spike to 3.2410 high on better than expected US payrolls data. 1 mth traded btw 3.2170-3.2410 range overnight, ended at 3.2140-70 in NY. High volume was touted. USD/THB traded 32.11-32.36 range on Friday night. Broad sell-off in the USD capped rallies but should see pair recoup losses on Monday as markets eye 'final dash' by opposition protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban. Expect vigilant BOT to continue to check rallies though. USD/IDR likely to consolidate amid 11900-12000 range, Fed taper fears and strong local demand to continue to underpin. Profit taking in NDFs, risk on may aid recovery in stocks and bonds sentiment, should cap USD/IDR at the 12000 mark for now. JKSE ended -0.86% on Friday, may bounce following spike in US mkts on Friday night. NDFs traded 11910-11990 range on Friday night, closed at 11930-11950 in NY. USD/PHP likely to see further range trades btw 43.80-44.00 intraday, tracks broad dollar tone. Fed taper fears, yearend USD demand should stall falls though. PHP NDFs shot up to 44.10 on Friday night, follows better than expected US payrolls data. Profit taking, broad sell-off in USD elsewhere drove the 1mth back lower. PHP NDFs traded 43.89-44.10 range overnight, ended at 43.85-43.90 in NY. USD/TWD risks test at 29.50 on selling interest in USD, lower NDFs, risk on bias. Expect CBC to intervene on test though. Pair ended the local session at 29.665 on Friday, after intraday range amid 29.57-29.70. NSDs traded 29.50-29.575 range in NY, closed at 29.51-29.53. USD/CNY risks break below 6.0800 on sell-off in USD, strong Nov trade and exports data. Bullish economic outlook, exp PBOC will continue to guide the CNY towards stronger levels into the yearend adds to selling interest in CNY curve, USD/CNH. PBOC will likely fix the USD/CNY at another fresh record low vs Friday's 6.1232. USD/CNY closed locally at 6.0817 on Friday (vs prev close at 6.0913), after intraday range amid 6.0809-6.0885. USD/CNY closed at 6.0663 on Friday. NDFs extend fall. 1mth NDF ended at 6.1125-45 in NY, 3's at 6.1130-60, 1year 6.1290-30 Nov CPI and PPI awaited at 0130GMT. Expect 3.2%y/y and -1.4%y/y respectively. USD/INR to gap lower to 61.16 vs Friday's close at 61.41. Sell-off in NDFs, lower USD, risk on, state election results to add to bullish bias in the INR. Inflows into Power Grid Corp's USD1.1 bln share sale further boosted INR positives last week. While final results are not out as at time of writing, early poll results showed the ruling Congress party has lost badly in the state elections. Opposition BJP party, deemed business friendly, has remained in power in Madhya Pradesh state. The Congress Party has also been ousted in New Delhi and Rajasthan. Result of the central state of Chhattisgarh remains too close to call as at time of writing. NDFs traded 61.58-62.25 overnight, ended at 61.58-61.63 in NY. (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)