SYDNEY, Dec 12 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night

* RBNZ Keeps OCR At 2.5%, Can Hike As Needed To Meet Price Aim

* ECB's Asmussen calls for a credible fiscal backstop, especially during setting up phase of resolution fund

* ECBs Coeure do not rule out further easing steps but not current scenario that more will be needed, econ on path to gradual recovery- should continue in 2014

* BOE's Weale likely that recent increase in inflation expectations caused by discussion of energy prices, higher market rate expectations reflect stronger growth not guidance,

* US Federal budget Nov f/c -145bn, -91.6bn-prev

* NZ RBNZ interest rate f/c 2.5%, 2.5%-prev

* DE Final Nov CPI 1.3% y/y vs 1.3% prev, 1.3% exp

* DE Final Nov HICP 1.6% y/y vs 1.6% prev, 1.6% exp

* FR Oct C/A -E2.1 bln vs -E3.6b (rvsd) prev

Themes from Wednesday

* The main theme across asset markets on Wednesday was position adj rather than fundamentals driving flows in another day of difficult to explain trading.

* The mood by the end of the US session was decidedly "risk-off" - as selling on Wall Street accelerated in the last hour of trading; risk currencies fell against the JPY EM assets came under extreme pressure with the MSCI LATAM Equity Index falling over 2.0%.

* The US budget deal was viewed as positive, as it has the potential to clear away some of the fiscal headwinds facing the US economy.

* Some investor groups thought the fiscal positive was an equity market negative - as it could mean the Fed can be more aggressive in scaling back their monthly bond buying.

* The positive view on the budget lifted US Treasury yields - with the 10-year yield moving up to 2.85% from Tuesday's close at 2.80%. The deal gives the Fed one less thing to worry about in regards to normalizing policy.

* Despite the positives of the US budget deal - Wall Street sold off again, as investors prefer to take profit ahead of the FOMC meeting next week. Late in the US session the S&P was down over 1.0%.

* Despite the rise in US Treasury yields - the USD was lower against the EUR and the JPY as of late in the US session.

* EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3811 to knock out an option barrier at 1.3800 before closing in NY at 1.3787 - up 0.2% from Tuesday's close.

* EUR is getting broad support from tightening short-term European interest rates; repatriation flows ahead of the ECB's Asset Quality Review and foreign real money demand for EZ peripheral bonds.

* USD/JPY fell as low as 102.14 before rebounding during the US afternoon session. The pair closed in NY at 102.43 - down 0.3% from Tuesday's 102.83 close

* JPY strength was in part due to position squaring ahead of the holiday period and in large part due to heavy unwinding of AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY carry trades.

* Reports that Stanley Fischer would be offered the job as Fed vice-chairman didn't impact markets on Wednesday.

* The biggest story in the FX market was the clobbering of AUD and NZD against every currency during the US morning/early afternoon sessions.

* AUD/USD closed down 1.1% at 0.9048 while NZD/USD was down 0.6% at 0.8258. NZD recovered some of its shine after RBNZ said they would be raising rates in 2014.

* The RBNZ left rates on hold as expected, but said in their statement they will raise rates in 2014 to keep inflation near 2.0%. They added that higher terms of trade could see OCR higher than expected.

* AUD/JPY fell 1.2% and EUR/AUD gained 1.2% from Tuesday's close.

* The heavy AUD selling was from the hedge fund community and it forced carry trade investors to bail out.

* There wasn't any reaction to the decision by GM to stop producing cars in Australia in late 2017 by the Asian or early European market, but it appears there may have been a delayed reaction to the news from those looking for excuses to sell the AUD.

* The theory being put forth by the AUD bears is that the decision by GM to pull out of Australia is due to high production costs and a high Australian dollar. These factors stretch across the entire Australian mfg sector and unless the AUD falls in a significant way - the rebalancing of the Australian economy to be less dependent on the mining sectors will be daunting.

* Commodities were mixed - with NY copper rising 0.75%; NYMEX Crude was down over 1.0% and Gold was down slightly - trading at 1,253 from Tuesday's close at 1,261. Iron Ore eased to 139.10 from Tuesday's fix at 139.40.

* The US dollar index last at 79.86 - down 0.1% from Tuesday's close at 79.96.

A closer look at the FX market

EUR/USD moved higher during the European morning session, as broad based buying had a bigger impact that sovereign related selling at various levels above 1.3750. EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3773 and was trading around 1.3765 when the US market arrived. After a couple of hours of sideways trading - the market targeted 1.3800 option barriers and after a few attempts the finally gave way to a high at 1.3811. EUR/USD settled around 1.3785/90 - up 0.2%.

USD/JPY ranged between 102.40/60 for most of the European morning session. Heavy AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY selling eventually took its toll on USD/JPY and stops were triggered below 102.40 and 102.20 to a low at 102.14. Rising US Treasury yields and short covering once the stops were knocked out - sent USD/JPY back to 102.64 before it settled around 102.40 - down 0.4% on the day.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD: The biggest story in the FX market was weakness in AUD and NZD against every currency during the US morning/early afternoon sessions. Late in the US session and before the RBNZ decision - AUD/USD was down 0.90% at 0.9069 while NZD/USD was down 0.90% at 0.8235 - before spiking 50 pips higher to 0.8285 after the RBNZ said they would be raising rates in 2014. The RBNZ left rates on hold as expected, but said in their statement they will raise rates in 2014 to keep inflation near 2.0%. They added that higher terms of trade could see OCR higher than expected. AUD/NZD slid to 1.0950 from 1.1030 - while AUD/USD settled around 0.9055 - down over 1.0% on the day. The heavy AUD selling was from the hedge fund community and it forced carry trade investors to bail out.

There wasn't any reaction to the decision by GM to stop producing cars in Australia in late 2017 by the Asian or early European market, but it appears there may have been a delayed reaction to the news from those looking for excuses to sell the AUD. The theory being put forth by the AUD bears is that the decision by GM to pull out of Australia is due to high production costs and a high Australian dollar. These factors stretch across the entire Australian mfg sector and unless the AUD falls in a significant way - the rebalancing of the Australian economy to be less dependent on the mining sectors will be daunting.

Wrap-up

The Antipodean currencies were the main moves if the FX market during the US session. The NZD/USD was down around 0.90% on the day at 0.8235 before spiking to 0.8288 following the hawkish RBNZ statement. Late in the US session the NZD/USD settled around 0.8275 down 0.42% on the day.

The steep fall in the AUD overnight heightens the importance of today's Aus jobs report. The market is looking for a rise of 10k jobs and for the unemployment rate to tick up to 5.8% from 5.7%. The market is looking for excuses to sell AUD and hedge funds are bearish regarding Australia economic prospects heading into 2014 - so a worse than expected Aus employment report will keep AUD under pressure and could see another run at last Friday's 0.8989 spike low. AUD/NZD looks set to complete a bearish outside day reversal and a clear break below 1.0950 targets the Nov 2008 low at 1.0650.

Another factor undermining AUD and NZD and supporting JPY - is the short-term trend lower in equity markets. It appears that investors are taking back some chips after a very good year for equity market returns - even though Fed QE tapering is priced in. Fears surrounding Fed tapering are dissipating, as the market finally believes the Fed will maintain an extraordinarily dovish monetary policy for an extended period even if they do start dialing back their monthly bond purchases. The chat in the market now is the Fed may demonstrate their easing bias by lowering the int. paid on reserves deposited at the Fed (IOER).

EUR/USD appears headed for a test of the year's high at 1.3833 made in late October. A break above that level targets 1.40-plus - which would not make the ECB very comfortable. The EUR is getting support from a de-facto tightening as short-term money markets in Europe dry up a bit. The combination of tighter short-term rates and a rising EUR will increase deflationary pressure and force the ECB to take some action (Finally). John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK

USD/AXJ is set to open modestly higher after a mixed session overnight. Stocks slid and US Treasury yields rose sharply on renewed taper "sooner rather than later" concerns. With the fiscal budget likely to be passed players say the way ahead may be clear for a Dec/Jan taper. Selling of stocks intensified late in the day which won't bode well for regional stocks today in Asia. Selling of AUD was the main talking point with the Australian government pointing the blame finger for the departure of General Motors at the high Australian Dollar.

USD/KRW traded a modest 1050.6-1053.2 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1052.1. Pair has been content to hold a tight range just above 1050 once more not wanting to incur the wrath of the BOK. The Kospi closed down 0.8%. Overnight implieds traded a 1052.5-1055 range on high volume; last in NY 1054.5/1055.5.

USD/SGD traded a 1.2483-1.2504 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2498. Straits Times closed down 0.7%.

USD/MYR traded a 3.2025-3.2190 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2160. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2185-3.2250 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2230/50.

USD/IDR traded an 11990-12020 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12020. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Wednesday at 12005. The IDX Composite closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded an 12045-12100 range on high volume; last in NY at 12120/12150

USD/PHP traded a 44.04-205 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.12. The PSE index closed up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.17-22 range on high volume; last at 44.21-23.

USD/THB traded a 31.95-32.08 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.07. The Set closed up 0.1%.

USD/TWD traded a 29.55-58 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.58. The Taiex index last down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.49-525 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.52/525.

USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1100 slightly lower than the previous 6.1114 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0709-6.0723 range; last at 6.0717. USD/CNH last at 6.0723 - range 6.0650-6.0735. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1230/6.1250. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.5%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.1240/6.1270.

USD/INR traded a 61.20-415 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.25. The Sensex index closed down 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.70-62.05 range on high volume; last 62.03/06.

Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

Dec 12 00:00 KRW BOK policy rate

Dec 12 00:30 AUD Unemployment

Dec 12 02:00 SGD Final unemployment

Dec 12 04:00 IDR Loan

Dec 12 04:00 IDR BI policy rate

Dec 12 08:00 PHP BSP policy rate

Dec 12 12:00 INR CPI

Dec 12 12:00 INR IP

Dec 12 12:00 INR Manufacturing output

A closer look at the equity market

* European stock markets continued to correct lower on Wednesday, as equity investors pare back after a strong 2013.

* The London FTSE closed down 0.2%; the German DAX fell 0.4%; the French CAC edged just 0.1% lower; Milan slid 1.4% and Spain's IBEX closed down 0.8%.

* Wall Street investors continued to hit the exits, as they look to lock in gains ahead of next week's FOMC meeting. Selling accelerated in the last hour of trading - which is a negative sign for the local Asian markets.

* The VIX index spiked 10.9% higher to 15.42 from Tuesday's close at 13.91.

* The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was clobbered 2.3% lower to 3,165.19.

A closer look at the commodity market

* Commodities were mixed - with NY copper rising 0.75%; NYMEX Crude was down over 1.0% late in the US session and Gold fell to 1,253 from Tuesday's close at 1,261. Iron Ore eased to 139.10 from Tuesday's fix at 139.40.

A closer look at the fixed interest market

* Declining liquidity in European money markets saw short-term rates creep higher again on Wednesday - as banks continue to pay back LTRO funding. The 2-year German yield rose to 0.22% from 0.19%.

* The 10-year Italian bond yield closed down 1bp at 4.05%; the 10-year Spanish bond yield also eased 1bp to 4.02%; the 10-year German bund yield eased to 1.81% from 1.83% and the 10-year UK gilt yield eased to 2.85% from 2.87%.

* The positive view on the budget lifted US Treasury yields - with the 10-year yield moving up to 2.85% from Tuesday's close at 2.80%. The deal gives the Fed one less thing to worry about in regards to normalizing policy.

* Treasury auctioned 21bln US 10-year bonds and the results were mixed. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12020 12100 12045 12120-12150 Hi USD/JPY 102.95 102.14 102.43 INR 61.68 62.05 61.70 62.03-06 Hi EUR/USD 1.3811 1.3740 1.3786 KRW 1053.5 1055 1052.5 1054-55.5 Hi EUR/JPY 141.69 140.92 141.20 MYR 3.2205 3.2250 3.2185 3.2230-50 Low GBP/USD 1.6499 1.6340 1.6376 PHP 44.17 44.22 44.17 44.21-23 Hi USD/CAD 1.0620 1.0585 1.0590 TWD 29.50 29.525 29.49 29.52-52.5 Hi AUD/USD 0.9152 0.9047 0.9048 CNY 1-mth 6.1110 6.1100 6.1100-20 NZD/USD 0.8313 0.8201 0.8258 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1145-65 USD/SGD 1.2526 1.2483 1.2519 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1240-70 USD/THB 32.095 32.95 32.08 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15843 -130 -0.81 10-year 2.85% 2.80% S&P 500 1782 -20 -1.11 2-year 0.31% 0.30% Nasdaq 4004 -57 -1.40 30-year 3.88% 3.84% FTSE 6508 -16 -0.24 Spot Gold($) 1252.00 1261.20 DAX 9077 -37 -0.41 Nymex 97.39 98.51 Nikkei 15515 -96 -0.62 Brent 109.75 109.42

(Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)