SYDNEY, Dec 10 (IFR) - News and data out of Europe * CH Nov Jobless 3.2% u/adj vs 3.1% prev, 3.2% exp * CH Nov Jobless adj 3.2% vs 3.2% prev * CH Oct Retail Sales 1.2% y/y vs 1.0% prev, 2.1% exp * EZ Dec Sentix 8.0 vs 9.3 prev, 10.4 exp * DE Oct Ind Output -1.2% m/m vs -0.9% prev, 0.8% exp * DE Oct Trade bal. E16.8b vs 18.8b prev, 18b exp News and data out of North America * Fed's Bullard one reaction to recent economic data would be a small taper at the upcoming meeting, small taper to QE3 might recognise job market gains, still allow fed to monitor inflation in '14, inflation has surprised to the downside, lowering unemployment threshold from current 6.5% would put credibility at risk, Chair should give press conference after every FOMC meeting to keep options for action open, Yellen will provide continuity for fed policy * Fed's Lacker Govt spending to remain weak next year- unlikely to contribute to GDP growth, further monetary stimulus likely to have limited impact says risks at this point outweigh benefits, open-ended nature of QE3 has made Fed communication difficult * Fed's Fisher We may wish to keep o/n rates low for a prolonged period after QE3 ends, should taper according to a clearly defined calendar, should begin tapering bond-buying at earliest opportunity, costs of QE far exceed its purported benefits * BOE's Carney Forward guidance has been effective in holding down short term rates, no need to reinforce fwd guidance * BOE's Carney rise in UK C/A deficit & house prices merit vigilance but not panic, welcomes progress on bringing inflation back towards target * Dutch CB sees GDP growth at 0.5% in '14, 0.9% in '15, budget deficit to remain above EU target at 3.1% of GDP in '15 * Italian Centre-Left leader Renzi says will back government in confidence motion * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says Troika representatives to return to Athens for review on Tuesday * EU's Dijsselbloem optimistic can reach SRM deal Tuesday, hopes to make Greece/Troika progress before month-end (DJ) * EZ bailout fund ESM should be allowed to lend for winding down banks (Document) * EU's Rehn says full Troika negotiating team to return to Greece only in January * CA House starts, annualised Nov 192.2k, f/c 195k, 198.3-prev * MX Headline inflation Nov 0.93%, f/c 0.95%, 0.48-prev * MX Core inflation Nov 0.14%, f/c 0.18%, 0.19-prev * MX 12-month inflation Nov 3.62%, f/c 3.64%, 3.36-prev * US Employment trends Nov 115.21, 113.7-prev * Moody's mostly negative European banking outlook for 2014, despite some stabilizing trends * Moody's global speculative grade corp default rate declines to 2.7% in Nov * US household net worth increased by USD 1.9trn in Q3 to record 77.3 trn (Fed) Themes * The main theme across markets on Monday was a continuation of Friday's directional moves without the volatility and high volumes. * Flows were lighter than usual on Monday, but the general direction was similar to Friday NY afternoon session. * Wall Street; the US Treasury market and the FX market shrugged off suggestions the Fed might start tapering their bond purchases at the Dec 17/18 FOMC meeting and instead focused on the improving global growth story following the better trade data out of China. * The Fed's Bullard {voter) said the Fed might start with a small taper at the upcoming Dec 17/18 meeting due to the improving labor market. His comments follow similar observations from Fed-watcher Hilsenrath in as WSJ article released after the markets closed on Friday. * A Reuters poll taken on Friday following the strong US jobs report showed that all 21 US Primary Dealers surveyed saw the Fed reducing bond purchases no later than March. Eights saw the March meeting as the likely start for the Fed to start winding back asset purchases; five thought they would start at the January meeting and four thought they would commence tapering at the meeting next week. * The appears to be a view held by investors that even if the Fed did surprise a bit by deciding at the Dec 17/18 meeting to begin the process of winding back bond purchases - the markets wouldn't react negatively. * Late in the US session the S&P was up 0.18% and that followed similar modest gains in the major European bourses. * The 10-year US Treasury yield was little changed from Friday's NY close and was trading at 2.84% late in the US session - down 1 BP from Friday's 2.85% close. * The JPY remained the main focus for the FX market, as the weak JPY trend continued on Monday. Late in the US session the USD/JPY was 0.30% higher while the EUR/JPY gained over 0.50% and the GBP/JPY was over 0.75% higher. * The EUR/USD is establishing a foothold above the 1.3710 pivot and is the best performing G3 currency despite much weaker than expected Industrial output and Industrial orders data out of Germany. The EUR is getting support from a squeeze higher in short term interest rates after the ECB meeting last week was viewed as less dovish than the market was expecting. * The GBP was the best performing currency on Monday and was trading 1.6425 late in the US session - up 0.48% from Friday's close. The GBP was broadly supported by upbeat comments on the UK economy by BOE Governor Carney. * Commodity prices were generally upbeat - with NY copper gaining 0.47%; Gold gaining 0.73% to 1,239 and Iron Ore edged up to 139.40 from 139.20. Crude was the exception with Brent falling 1.96% and NYMEX Crude easing 0.12%. * Commodity currencies were virtually unchanged by late in the US session. It is hard to work out why they underperformed the European currencies on a day where stronger China data was a key theme. * Late in the US session the AUD/USD was trading around 0.9105 - virtually unchanged from Friday's close. It was a similar story with the NZD/USD - which was trading around 0.8280 - the same level as Friday's close. * The mood in markets remained buoyant with the MSCI LATAM Equity Index rising 1.2% and the BRL rising another 0.35% against the USD. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.15 - down 0.15% from Friday's close at 80.31. Wrap-up The fact that investors are shrugging off speculation the Fed may commence dialing back bond purchases at next week's Fed meeting bodes well for a Santa Claus rally for risk assets. There appears to be growing confidence that the US and China will see their economies improve enough to support the global growth outlook for the start of 2014 and there is no reason for investors to throw "taper-tantrums" as they did in June when the prospect of Fed tapering was first outlined in detail by Bernanke. Emerging markets appear to be better prepared this time around - and while there may be a few nervous sessions surrounding the Dec 17/18 FOMC meeting - the markets look resilient. It is easy to see why the JPY is selling off, but the weakness of the USD against the EUR and a number of other currencies is a bit baffling. The ECB better start doing a better job on jawboning interest rates and the EUR lower - or the EUR/USD will be testing the year's high at 1.3833 very soon and calls for 1.40-plus will grow louder. A rising EUR is the last thing peripheral Europe needs. The JPY looks primed to weaken further into year-end, as the weak current account data released yesterday just adds to what is already a compelling argument to sell the JPY and look for carry. Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians to remain heavy following rally in Yuan to 20-year high, strong China data. PBOC set the USD/CNY at fresh record high (6.1130) yesterday after Nov's trade surplus expanded to its biggest since 2009. USD/CNY ended the OTC trades at 6.0723 yesterday, after touching intraday low at 6.0713, the lowest since 1993. China's Nov trade surplus hit USD33.8 bln, highest since Jan 2009, amid soaring exports. The surge in trade surplus will continue to weigh on USD/CNY, and USD/Asians. Fed taper fears, inflation concerns meanwhile, will continue to underpin though, especially high beta currencies. USD/KRW ended at 1053 yesterday, after trading between 1052-1054.5 intraday. Agents bids stalled falls. Extended selling in JPY/KRW, risk on plays to continue to pressure the USD/KRW though. Test at 1050 is likely today but should see strong BOK intervention on initial test. JPY/KRW broke 10.20 level, last at 10.1975. Cross remain under pressure towards big support at 10.0. NDFs traded 1051.3-1053 range overnight, ended at 1053-1053.5 in NY. USD/SGD stays heavy on CNY proxy trades but intervention fears stalled falls. Pair to remain pressured towards nearby support at 1.2480 though, break to see 1.2450 next. USD/SGD traded 1.2485-1.2523 range overnight, last at 1.2492. USD/MYR ended onshore dealings at 3.2200 yesterday, but should gap lower at open on lower NDFs. Risk on bias, bullish stocks to weigh on pair but Fed taper fears underpin. USD/MYR likely to trade 3.20-3.2150 intraday. NDFs traded 3.2075-3.2100 overnight, ended at 3.2090-3.2115 in NY. KLCI extended rally yesterday to close to new record high. The index finished +0.8% to 1841.87. USD/THB consolidated after PM Yingluck dissolved parliament and called for fresh election - likely to be held on Feb 12. Sustained anti-govt protests continue to weigh on the THB though. USD/THB traded 32.11-32.19 range in NY, closed at 32.13. Thai markets are closed for holiday today, should see further range trades amid 32.10-32.20 for now. Thai SET eked out small gains yesterday, ended +0.43% after whippy session. USD/IDR held firm bias above 11950 yesterday, as Fed taper fears, good local demand continue to underpin. Broad bearish USD sentiment elsewhere, bounce in stocks capped rallies though. May see sideways dealings around the 11950 handle intraday, lower NDFs may weigh on pair. 1mth traded 11915-11940 range overnight, ended at 11905-11940 in NY. USD/PHP shot above 44.00 handle in late Asian dealings yesterday. Stops were tripped on the break. Thin liquidity, absence of BSP intervention sent the pari flying to 41.154 closing high. Extended stocks fall despite rallies elsewhere, Fed taper and inflation fears added to sell-off in the PHP. Philippines Energy Commission yesterday approved the spreading of power rate increase by the Manila Electric Company. PSEi ended -0.10% yesterday, property shares worst performer, ended -1.18%. PHP bonds came under further selling pressure too. Yields across the curve rose 6bps, +11bps on the belly. USD/PHP may trade 44.150-44.30 intraday. PHP NDFs traded 44.06-44.09 range o/n, ended at 43.99-44.06 in NY. *Oct exports eyed at 0100GMT, last 4.90%y/y. USD/TWD poised to crack 29.50 support but may see strong CBC support. Lower USD/CNY, risk on, stocks related inflows to weigh on pair. Weak exports data to lend support to pair too - Nov exports -0.50%y/y vs exp 3.0%; imports 0% vs exp 2.67%; trade surplus at USD3.51bln vs exp for 3.44bln. Taiex ended +0.92%. USD/TWD ended at 29.63 yesterday, after range amid 29.54-29.67. NDFs traded 29.47-29.49 range o/n, closed at 29.46-49.49 in NY. USD/CNY to remain heavy, markets to eye PBOC fix for cues. PBOC fixed the mid at 6.1130 fresh record low yesterday, way below market expectation for around 6.1240. USD/CNY ended at 6.0723 yesterday, after range amid 6.0718-3.0740. USD/CNH hit fresh record low at 6.0595, closed at 6.0650. (record closing low) NDFs extend slide on heavy selling. 1 mth ended at 6.1045-55; 3's at 6.1050-65; 1year dealt record low at 6.1195, ended at 6.1180-10 in NY. *China Nov FAI, Ind Prodn and Retails sales due at 0530GMT today. USD/INR closed onshore dealings at 61.135 yesterday, after range of 60.84-61.21 intraday. Risk on, state election euphoria weigh on pair though profit taking stalled falls. Sensex +1.57%. NDFs traded 61.20-61.39 range overnight, ended at 61.20-61.30 in NY. USD/INR to open around 60.90 today, may range 60.50-61.00 intraday. OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11920 11940 11915 11905-40 Hi USD/JPY 103.35 102.97 103.26 INR 61.43 61.39 61.20 61.20-30 Hi EUR/USD 1.3746 1.3701 1.3740 KRW 1051.5 1053 1051.3 1053-53.5 Hi EUR/JPY 141.95 141.20 141.87 MYR 3.2100 3.2100 3.2075 3.2090-15 Hi GBP/USD 1.6433 1.6353 1.6430 PHP 44.05 44.09 44.06 43.99-06 Mod USD/CAD 1.0670 1.0626 1.0627 TWD 29.52 29.49 29.47 29.46-49 Mod AUD/USD 0.9114 0.9070 0.9112 CNY 1-mth 6.1055 6.1050 6.1045-55 NZD/USD 0.8296 0.8258 0.8282 CNY 3-mth 6.1055 6.1050 6.1150-65 USD/SGD 1.2523 1.2485 1.2492 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.1195 6.1180-10 USD/THB 32.19 32.11 32.13 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16026 +5 +0.03 10-year 2.84% 2.86% S&P 500 1808 +3 +0.18 2-year 0.30% 0.30% Nasdaq 4069 +6 +0.15 30-year 3.87% 3.89% FTSE 6559 +7 +0.11 Spot Gold($) 1240.90 1225.00 DAX 9195 +23 +0.25 Nymex 97.23 97.65 Nikkei 15650 +350 +2.29 Brent 109.39 111.61 (Reporting by John Noonan and Catherine Tan)