SYDNEY, Dec 11 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * Bank of Canada risk to Canadian financial system has decreased from high to elevated since June, risk from household debt/housing market remains elevated. * IMF's Lagarde crisis can't be over w/12% unemployment in Europe, ECB should keep rates low; ECB must act preemptively to stall decline in inflation (DJ) * US NFIB business optimism idx Nov 92.5, 91.6-prev * US Redbook m/m w/e -1.5%, -0.2%-prev * US Redbook y/y w/e +2.6%, 4.9%-prev * US Wholesale inventories m/m Oct +1.4%, f/c 0.3%, 0.4%-prev * US Wholesale sales m/m Oct +1.0%, f/c 0.4%, 0.6%-prev * UK Oct Ind Output 3.2% y/y vs 2.2% prev, 3.2% exp * UK Oct Mfg Output 2.7% y/y vs 0.8% prev, 2.9% exp * Sweden Oct Ind Prod -5.0% y/y vs -0.9% prev, -1.1% exp * Italy Final Q3 GDP -1.8% y/y vs -1.9% prev, -1.9% exp Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was position adjustments trumping economic fundamentals in dictating market price action. * Volumes were relatively light, as the market positions for next week's FOMC meeting that is the last major event before the holiday season truly kicks in. * Wall Street and equity markets in Europe were sluggish on Tuesday, as investor cashed in a few chips following healthy gains. * The S&P closed down 0.3% after posting a record high close on Monday. Consumer staples led Wall Street modestly lower with Coca Cola and P&G dropping over 1.0%. Analysts said uncertainty over Fed tapering had a minor impact on investor sentiment, but may have encouraged some profit taking. * The Treasury, FX and commodity markets have completely absorbed the impact of a possible commencement of Fed tapering as early as the FOMC meeting next week; price action in these assets is going in the opposite direction than one might assume they would. * Gold was the big mover on Tuesday - rising over 1.5% on profit taking and technical buying - rather than selling off on the rising prospect of the Fed slowing down their QE efforts. * London Copper traded to a one month high at 7,188 at one stage - as the weaker US dollar and solid China data gave support. The price slipped late in the day and near the close it was trading at 7,159 - up 0.3% from Monday's close. * It was the same in the FX market - where the focus shifted from selling JPY to selling the USD across the board. * USD/JPY traded as low as 102.57 after trading at 103.40 during the Asian session - USD/JPY closed in NY at 102.83 - down 0.4% from Monday's close. * The 10-year US Treasury yield dipped below 2.80% before closing in NY at 2.80% - down from Monday's close at 2.85%. * Treasury yields moved lower in part due to a successful 3-year note sale - but mostly due to a large fund buying Treasuries and the JPY while selling the S&P - in what sounded like a paring back of a major position. * The commodity/risk currencies outperformed on Tuesday - with AUD and NZD gaining over 0.5% as of late in the US session. * EUR/USD continued to trend higher on Tuesday and traded as high as 1.3795 before option related selling in front of 1.3800 barriers capped for the time being. EUR sentiment remains bullish and expectations the EU will agree to form a banking union helped support. * EUR/USD closed in NY 1.3761 - up 0.2% on the day. * The US dollar index fell below 80.00 for the first time since Oct 31 and late in the US session it was trading at 79.96 - down 0.2% on the day. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD was very quiet during the European morning session and slowly drifted down to 1.3735/45. EUR/USD was trading around 1.3745 when the US market arrived and they started pushing higher when USD/JPY fell and led the USD broadly lower. EUR/USD ran up to 1.3765/75 before running into central bank offers, but another round of broad USD selling by large funds pushed EUR/USD up to 1.3795 when stops above 1.3775 were triggered. Option related sellers ahead of a 1.3800 barrier capped and EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3761 - up 0.2% on the day. USD/JPY drifted lower during the European morning session with a European real money fund a noted seller. The selling accelerated once 103.00 gave way and there was talk of a large fund buying US Treasuries and JPY while selling the S&P. USD/JPY moved down to 102.57 when the 10-yr US Treasury yields fell below 2.80%. USD/JPY closed in NY at 107.83 - down 0.5% on the day. AUD/USD was bid during the European session, as a broadly weaker USD helped squeeze AUD/USD shorts - as did solid China data and a strong gain in the gold price. Stops above 0.9150 were triggered and the AUD/USD traded up to 0.9168 (one pip shy of last week's high) before dipping in sympathy with the NZD after that currency eased following a disappointing Fonterra forecast. AUD/USD came back bid again and closed in NY at 0.9151 - up 0.5% for the day. Wrap-up It appears that the market has completely priced in Fed tapering and whether it starts in December, January or even March - it doesn't really matter. The focus for investors now is on Fed forward guidance and whether or not the Fed has learnt from prior mistakes and are able to maintain their credibility when they tell the markets interest rates will stay close to zero for a long time after they finish dialing back their monthly bond purchases. The price action in markets on Tuesday reflected ambivalence ahead of the FOMC meeting next week and the need for some of the larger portfolios to start paring back ahead of year-end. It is interesting to hear that a large fund was buying US Treasuries and JPY while selling S&P. The logical trade coming into this week was to be short US Treasuries and the JPY and long the S&P. We can expect to see more of profit taking on the obvious trades to dominate fundamentals as we head into year-end. There aren't any key events of note in Asia today - so the key will be how the Tokyo market reacts to the USD/JPY weakness seen since they left yesterday. The lower US Treasury yields will make it less tempting for Japanese investors to push USD/JPY back above 103.00. AUD/USD tested last week's 0.9169 high during the US session and a break above that level targets the 20-dma at 0.9190. AUD/USD has stayed below the 20-dma since Oct 29. John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ traded sideways in a quiet session with most activity confined to profit taking in the majors. USD/JPT witnessed some heavily selling interests from macro accounts but overall held up reasonably well. Beaten down commodity currencies and precious metals made a comeback - US Treasury yields continued to ease. Some early trades are being unwound but not because players don't believe in early taper but simply they don't want to get caught in any pre FOMC squeeze. USD/KRW traded a modest 1051-1053.9 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1052.2.Market suspects BOK support at 1050 especially after another warning shot from Finance Ministry about pace of Won appreciation. The Kospi closed down 0.35%. Overnight implieds traded a 1051.7-1053 range on high volume; last in NY 1053/1053.5. USD/SGD traded a 1.2489-1.2514 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2506. Straits Times closed down 1.0%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2010-3.2100 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2080. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2070-3.2100 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2060/80. USD/IDR traded an 11975-11990 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11990. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Tuesday at 11985. The IDX Composite closed up 1.45%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11950-12020 range on high volume; last in NY at 11965/11985 USD/PHP traded a 44.15-35 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.29. The PSE index closed down 2.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.21-30 range on high volume; last at 44.23-25. USD/THB traded a 32.065-145 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.07. Official Thai markets were closed for Constitutional Day. USD/TWD traded a 29.551-575 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.565. The Taiex index closed flat. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.48-495 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.485/49. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1114 slightly lower than the previous 6.1130 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0703-6.0726 range; last at 6.0710. USD/CNH last at 6.0651 - range 6.0631-6.0654. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1160/6.1180. The Shanghai Composite closed flat. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.1120/6.1150. USD/INR traded a 60.97-61.295 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.05. The Sensex index closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.35-45 range on high volume; last 61.45/48. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Dec 11 21:00 KRW Export price growth Dec 11 21:00 KRW Import price growth Dec 11 21:00 KRW PPI growth Dec 11 23:00 KRW Unemployment rate Dec 11 23:30 AUD Westpac-MI consumer sentiment Dec 11 23:50 JPY Corp goods price Dec 11 23:50 JPY Machinery orders Dec 11 04:01 MYR Industrial output A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets eased back on Tuesday on profit taking. * The London FTSE eased 0.55%; the German DAX closed down 0.9%; the French CAC fell 1.0%; the FT Milan index eased 0.3% and the Spanish IBEX fell 0.5%. * Consumer staples led Wall Street modestly lower with Coca Cola and P&G dropping over 1.0%. Analysts said uncertainty over Fed tapering had a minor impact on investor sentiment, but may have encouraged some profit taking. * The VIX index closed at 13.91 - up 3.1% from Monday's close at 13.49. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed slightly higher - up 0.1%. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold was the big mover on Tuesday - rising over 1.5% on profit taking and technical buying - rather than selling off on the rising prospect of the Fed slowing down their QE efforts. * London Copper traded to a one month high at 7,188 at one stage - as the weaker US dollar and solid China data gave support. The price slipped late in the day and near the close it was trading at 7,159 - up 0.3% from Monday's close. NY Copper closed up 0.2%. * NYMEX Crude gained 1.1% while Brent crude gained less than 0.1%. Iron Ore was unchanged at 139.40. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ government bond yields continued to ease and the spread between Italian/Spanish yields with German bund yields continued to narrow. * In a sign that funding conditions are improving the Italian government bought back 4mln EUR of five different bonds. The yields on Italian and Spanish bonds hit their lowest level since 2011. * The 10-year Italian bond yield eased to 4.06% from 4.14%; the 10-year Spanish bond yield eased to 4.04% from 4.13%; the 10-year German bund yield eased 1bp to 1.83% while the 10-year UK gilt yield eased to 2.88% from 2.91%. * The 10-year US Treasury yield dipped below 2.80% at one stage before closing in NY at 2.80% - down from Monday's close at 2.85%. * Treasury yields moved lower in part due to a successful 3-year note sale - but mostly due to a large fund buying Treasuries and the JPY while selling the S&P - in what sounded like a paring back of a major position. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12050 12020 11950 11965-11985 Low USD/JPY 103.40 102.57 102.83 INR 61.55 61.45 61.35 61.45-48 Mod EUR/USD 1.3795 1.3734 1.3761 KRW 1053 1053 1051.7 1053-53.5 Hi EUR/JPY 142.19 141.28 141.49 MYR 3.2120 3.2100 3.2070 3.2060-80 Low GBP/USD 1.6468 1.6420 1.6445 PHP 44.32 44.30 44.21 44.23-25 Low USD/CAD 1.0646 1.0601 1.0602 TWD 29.49 29.495 29.48 29.485-49 Hi AUD/USD 0.9168 0.9075 0.9151 CNY 1-mth 6.1045 6.1020 6.1020-35 NZD/USD 0.8336 0.8271 0.8310 CNY 3-mth Dealt 6.1020 6.1020-35 USD/SGD 1.2514 1.2473 1.2487 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1120-50 USD/THB 2.145 32.055 32.065 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15973 -52 -0.33 10-year 2.80% 2.84% S&P 500 1803 -6 -0.32 2-year 0.30% 0.30% Nasdaq 4060 -8 -0.20 30-year 3.84% 3.87% FTSE 6523 -36 -0.55 Spot Gold($) 1261.20 1241.00 DAX 9114 -81 -0.88 Nymex 98.54 97.34 Nikkei 15611 -39 -0.25 Brent 109.42 109.38 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)