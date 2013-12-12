SYDNEY, Dec 13 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * North Korea says Jang Song Thaek, Kim Jong Un's uncle, executed * RBA's Stevens says wants AUD closer to 0.8500 * US treasury Sec Lew says Euro area's long recession seems to be ending * Bank of Italy's Visco says revaluation of lenders stakes in CB will affect '14 capital, not help in ECB AQR * Bank of Canada's Poloz BOC cares more about downside risks to inflation than upside risks, expects household imbalances to stabilize- then gradually unwind * Greece posts Jan-Nov primary budget surplus of EUR 2.7bn at central Govt level * US Import Prices m/m Nov -0.6%, f/c -0.6%, -0.6%-prev * US Initial Claims 7-Dec 368k, f/c 320k, 298k-prev * CAD Industrial Ca Utilization q/q Q3 81.7%, 80.6%-prev * US Continuing Claims 30-Nov 2.791mn, f/c 2.75mn, 2.744mn-prev * CAD New Housing Price Idx m/m Oct +0.1%, 0%-prev * US Retail Sales m/m Nov +0.7%, f/c 0.6%, 0.4%-prev * US Business Inventories m/m Oct 0.7%, 0.6%-prev * SNB no change policy or floor, CHF still too high * SNB Jordan sees high value CHF continuing * EZ Oct Ind Prod 0.2% y/y vs 0.2% rvsd prev, 1.1% exp * SE Nov CPI 0.1% y/y vs -0.1% prev, 0.2% exp * SE Nov Jobless 7.5% vs 7.3% prev, 7.3% exp Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets on Thursday was defensive positioning as the market prepares for the possibility Fed QE tapering will commence sooner rather than later. * European equity markets continued falling - with the London FTSE falling close to 1.0% and the German DAX losing 0.66% on the day. * The Dow closed down 0.66% - but well off its lows as it was down close to 0.9% at one stage earlier in the session. * The broader S&P was down 0.55% at one stage before moving back to flat with an hour to go - before another round of selling had it down 0.35% at the close. * There is a fair amount of uncertainty hanging over the markets, as the mixed signals coming from the US economy amid all of the Fed taper talk is encouraging investors to adopt defensive strategies into year-end. * US data was mixed on Thursday with Nov Retail Sales and Inventories coming in better than expected while Jobless claims came in much worse than expected - surging 68k for the biggest weekly jump in a year. * It appeared after last week's strong US employment data that investors were willing to shrug off the inevitable arrival of Fed tapering as long as strong US data justified doing so. That doesn't seem to be the case now, as risk is being taken off the table ahead of next week's FOMC meeting. * Many analysts feel the selloff in equities ahead of possible Fed tapering is looking overdone given the improving fundamentals regarding global growth prospects. This thinking encouraged bargain hunting at one stage late in the US session to take Wall Street away from earlier lows. * The biggest moves on Thursday were in the FX market, as the US dollar is finally benefitting from the hawkish turn in Fed expectations and the move higher in US Treasury yields. * The USD made across the board gains on Thursday - led once again by another big fall in the AUD. * During the London morning session AUD/USD recovered from the Asian low at 0.9010 to trade as high as 0.9069 - before getting clobbered again by hedge funds after RBA governor Stevens said he would prefer to see AUD/USD trading closer to 0.8500. * The comment from the RBA governor was hardly surprising given the last RBA statement on Dec 3 indicated the current level of the currency (it was trading around 0.9100 at the time of the statement) was "uncomfortably high". But the fund community is looking for excuses to sell the AUD - not buy it. * AUD/USD fell to 0.8916 (lowest level since Aug 30) and late in the US session it was trading around 0.8935 - down 1.25% on the day. * USD/JPY broke back above 103.00 on buying from Japanese real money funds and US investment banks. USD/JPY was trading around 103.35 late in the US session - up 0.9% on the day. * The move higher in USD/JPY was supported by a rise in the 10-year US Treasury yield after the stronger US Retail Sales data. The 10-year US Treasury yield last at 2.88% - up from Wednesday's close at 2.85%. * EUR/USD failed above the 1.3800 level for the second straight day - trading to a high of 1.3803 before easing back. EUR/USD was trading at 1.3750 late in the US session - down 0.25% on the day. * The fundamental backdrop favours EUR/USD moving lower, but fundamentals haven't been the focus of late. While US data continues to improve - EZ Industrial Production released overnight came in much worse than expected at minus 1.1% vs plus 0.3% expected. * The EUR is still getting broad support from cross flows - as investors bought EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD and EUR/SEK over the past 24 hours. * The best performing currency beside the US dollar on Thursday was NZD. Expectations the RBNZ will commence hiking rates next year and heavy AUD/NZD selling helped to underpin NZD/USD despite the broad USD buying, NZD/USD last trading at 0.8253 - virtually unchanged from Wednesday's close. * The rise in the US dollar, higher US Treasury yields and Fed tapering concerns sent the gold price on another tumble. * Gold traded as low as 1,223 and late in the US session it was trading at 1,225 - down 2.0% on the day. * Copper has been holding up well lately and during the London session Lon copper rose to a 5-week high due to supply concerns related to a planned ban on ore exports by Indonesia. * Lon Copper was up 0.4% at one stage before the fall in the gold price took its toll. It closed around flat for the day. * Brent crude fell close to 1% while NYMEX Crude was flat. Iron Ore fell 0.86% to 137.90. * US dollar index last at 80.21 - up 0.4% from Wednesday's close at 79.89. Wrap-up The mood change this week was fairly dramatic. Investors appeared to be shrugging off (perhaps ignoring?) the prospect of Fed tapering at next week's FOMC meeting - as Wall Street moved higher and risk assets were bought following the strong US payroll data last Friday and the Hilsenrath article indicating the December FOMC meeting was "live" in regards to scaling back monthly bond purchases. Over the last few days there has been a steep rise in anxiety over the possibility the Fed will act next week. The Fed will note the market anxiety and if US yields continue to rise and risk assets continue to fall - it might tip the balance towards the Fed holding off until Jan or March 2014, as most economists still believe they will. The mood swings could see some volatility before and after the Dec 17/18 FOMC meeting. The RBA must be happy with the impact their jawboning the AUD lower is having on the markets. The comments from the RBA's Stevens indicating the RBA would be happier with a 0.8500 AUD/USD is stating the obvious, but that was enough to nip in the bud any prospect of a profit taking rally in the pairing. The AUD is suffering as a proxy to concerns there will be another emerging markets selloff if the Fed decides to commence tapering next week. The thinning markets might be exaggerating those concerns, but the short-term trends are strong and picking bottoms might continue to be costly. EUR continues to outperform, but the two fails above 1.3800 and in front of the year's 1.3833 high might be signaling EUR/USD is ready to correct lower. By the narrowest margins - EUR/USD ended a six-day sequence of higher daily highs and higher daily lows, which indicates upward momentum is starting to wane. USD/JPY will be interesting during the Asian session, as there is talk of large stops above a 103.50 barrier. John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ was mostly bid overnight as Wall Street slid, US Treasury yields rose and the AUD crumbled. The US data was mixed whilst Australia's RBA Governor again did a good job of talking the currency lower. Overall nothing particularly new or interesting - just position adjustments ahead of next week's FOMC meeting. Indeed the biggest news story of the night came out around the NY close. North Korea has executed Kim Jong-un's uncle which is sure to raise tensions on the Korean peninsula. USD/KRW is likely to be marked higher (possibly above 1060) on the opening in Asia. USD/KRW traded a moderate 1050.9-1055.5 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1051. The pair held firm in Asia for most of the session after cleaning out solid selling interest in the NDFs at 1055 overnight. The BOK sat pat for a seventh straight month but did warn that they were watching the JPY/KRW rate closely. Just out from the close (USD) sellers gained the upper hand knocking USD/KRW down three Won. The Kospi closed down 0.5%. Overnight implieds traded a 1053.5-1056 range on high volume; last in NY 1054.5/1055.5. USD/SGD traded a moderate 1.2515-36 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2532. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a moderate 3.2215-3.2315 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2290. The KLSE index closed down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2320-3.2360 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2300/20. USD/IDR traded a 12000-12050 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12040. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Thursday at 12025. The IDX Composite closed down 1.4%. The BI kept the policy rate unchanged at 7.50% and the FASBI unchanged at 5.75%. The BI said the decision was consistent with directing inflation lower in 2014. Overnight the implieds traded a 12140-12170 range on high volume; last in NY at 12150/12170 USD/PHP traded a 44.05-30 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.085. The PSE index closed down 2.1%. The BSP as expected left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 3.50% for the ninth meeting in a row. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.19-22 range on high volume; last at 44.19-21. USD/THB traded a 32.04-17 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.08. The Set closed down 0.96%. USD/TWD traded a 29.585-609 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.592. The Taiex index last down 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.56-575 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.565/57. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1115 slightly higher than the previous 6.1100 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0707-6.0779 range; last at 6.0711. USD/CNH last at 6.0745 - range 6.0735-6.0799. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1265/6.1285. The Shanghai Composite down 0.1%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12120 12180 12140 12150-12170 Hi USD/JPY 103.44 102.39 103.37 INR 61.93 62.65 62.20 62.60-64 Hi EUR/USD 1.3803 1.3737 1.3753 KRW 1053 1056 1053.5 1054.5-1055 Hi EUR/JPY 142.25 141.20 142.16 MYR 3.2335 3.2360 3.2320 3.2300-20 Low GBP/USD 1.6418 1.6321 1.6351 PHP 44.18 44.22 44.19 44.19-21 Hi USD/CAD 1.0656 1.0561 1.0639 TWD 29.54 29.575 29.56 29.565-57 Hi AUD/USD 0.9083 0.8916 0.8937 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1125 6.1100-20 NZD/USD 0.8320 0.8222 0.8252 CNY 3-mth No Trades 6.1145-65 USD/SGD 1.2565 1.2515 1.2558 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.1300 6.1300-30 USD/THB 32.17 32.04 32.135 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15740 -104 -0.65 10-year 2.88% 2.85% S&P 500 1776 -6 -0.35 2-year 0.33% 0.31% Nasdaq 3998 -6 -0.15 30-year 3.90% 3.88% FTSE 6445 -63 -0.96 Spot Gold($) 1226.50 1252.00 DAX 9017 -60 -0.66 Nymex 97.50 97.44 Nikkei 15342 -173 -1.12 Brent 108.67 109.70 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)