SYDNEY, Dec 16 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday Night * USD PPI m/m Nov -0.1%, f/c 0%, -0.2%-prev * USD PPI y/y Nov +0.7%, f/c 0.8%,0.3%prev * Japan Govt will earmark USD 917bn for fiscal '14 general-acct budget (Nikkei) * BOE's Dale fully aware that UK housing market can suddenly go from lukewarm to scalding hot, low interest rates needed for some time yet * Russian PM Medvedev says Ukraine must avoid a tectonic split that threatens existence of the state * European stock funds w'wide attract USD4.5bn 2nd largest wkly inflow in '13 * Cmdty funds w'wide have USD1.4bn outflow largest wkly outflow since July * Bond funds w'wide have USD4.2bn outflow, largest weekly outflow since Aug * ECB says 16 bks to repay E22.65b, 3-yr LTRO money Dec 18 * Italy E20.4bln Bond redemption Dec 15 * CH Nov Prod Prices -0.4% y/y vs -0.3% prev * EZ Q3 Employment -0.8% vs -1.0% prev * DE Nov W/Sale Prices -2.2% y/y vs -2.7% prev Themes from Friday * The main theme for Friday's trading was modest consolidation/correction of recent trends across asset markets. * Over the past week Wall Street, JPY, AUD and gold have been trending lower and they all ended the day a little bit higher by the close of Friday's trading. * Meanwhile US Treasury yields were tracking higher for most of the week and by the close of Friday's trading yields were a touch lower. * USD/JPY buyers became exhausted after taking out option barriers at 103.50 and 103.75 and the talk in the market was there were huge volumes changing hands between 103.50 and the intra-day and five-year high at 103.92. * Exhaustion gave way to profit taking and USD/JPY slipped back to 102.99 before the buyers came back. USD/JPY closed at 103.20 - down slightly from Thursday's close at 103.37. * Wall Street was in the black for most of the day - but nervous selling in the last hour of trading resulted in the S&P ending the day flat while the Dow closed up just 0.1%. * After bottoming out at 0.8909 in late Europe - AUD/USD started to fill in some of the gap created by the comments from RBA Gov Stevens on Thursday evening. * Commodity currencies were helped along by another good performance by some of the key commodities. * Gold managed to claw back some of Thursday's losses and rose 1.2% on the day. NY Copper completed a bullish outside day reversal to close up 0.6%. NYMEX Crude fell 0.9%, gut Brent eked out a tiny 0.15% gain. Iron ore was the exception - falling 1.4% to 136.00. * AUD/USD traded back to 0.8965 and closed at 0.8958 - up 0.2% on the day. * The small corrections/consolidation in markets on Friday was simple position adjustments ahead of the key FOMC meeting Dec 17/18. * Flow data reported by Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research showed that European stock funds attracted 4.5bln USD in new cash for the week ending Dec 11- the second largest week inflow in 2013. * According to the report - investors sought value in European equity markets after the large gains seen on Wall Street this year. This could explain why EUR/USD is holding up as well as it is. * Another reason the EUR may be holding up is the rise in short term EZ yields. * The ECB reported on Friday that European banks will return 22.65bln EUR of LTRO loans to the ECB next week - four times the expected amount of 6bln EUR that economists predicted in a recent Reuters polls. * The net effect of the LTRO money leaving the money markets is a tightening - just when most economists feel a monetary easing is needed for the EZ to avoid deflation. * EUR/USD fell as low as 1.3708 but buyers returned and pushed the price back to 1.3744 at the close - just slightly down from Thursday's close at 1.3753. * Treasury yields eased slightly after benign US PPI data reinforced the fact that US inflation is weak, below the Fed's desired target and allows the Fed time to assess the economy before taking any action. * The 10-year Treasury yield eased to 2.86% from Thursday's close at 2.88%. * The US dollar index closed at 80.18 - barely changed at 80.20. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD moved lower during the European morning session, as heavy profit taking selling on long EUR/JPY positions weighed. EUR/USD traded down to 1.3708 while EUR/JPY tumbled from above 142.50 to as low as 141.42. EUR/USD was trading at the day's low when the US market arrived and solid buying interest from US names ahead of 1.3700 underpinned EUR/USD against further weakness. Benign US PPI data, a bounce in gold and easing US yields helped to take USD off its highs and EUR/USD traded back to 1.3755/60 before closing at 1.3744 - just slightly down from Thursday's close at 1.3753. USD/JPY buyers became exhausted after taking out option barriers at 103.50 and 103.75 and the talk in the market was there were huge volumes changing hands between 103.50 and the intra-day and five-year high at 103.92. Talk of another large option barrier at 104.00 and some heavy EUR/JPY selling during the London morning session discouraged attempts higher. Exhaustion gave way to profit taking and USD/JPY slipped back to 102.99 before the buyers came back. USD/JPY closed at 103.20 - down slightly from Thursday's close at 103.37. GBP ended up being the worst performing currency on Friday. Late n the London morning session - stops below 1.6315 and 1.6300 were triggered to a low at 1.6263. The catalyst for the move was EUR/USD weakness. GBP/USD recovered to 1.6305 during the US session before closing at 1.6294 - down 0.34% on the day. The best performing currency on the quiet Friday was CAD. There was talk of Asian central bank buying of CAD before the North American open, but it didn't reflect in the price action. USD/CAD started to motor lower when a macro-fund unloaded long EUR/CAD and GBP/CAD positions once the North American session got underway. USD/CAD stops were triggered below 1.0620 and corporate names started buying CAD against a number of currencies late in the day. USD/CAD closed at 1.0586 - down 0.5% on the day. Wrap-up The market will likely go on hold as the debate on whether the Fed decides to taper their monthly bond purchases continues. The equity markets appear to have priced in a very good chance the Fed will start taking their foot off the accelerator, but the moves in the Treasury, commodity and FX markets last week were fairly quiet on an open/close basis. The move lower in the AUD was the standout in the FX market, but expect to see some consolidation/correction in the lead-up to the FOMC, as a decision by the Fed to do nothing could see a decent correction higher for the AUD/USD - with the market so short. EUR/USD continues to defy gravity, but with the liquidity in European markets tightening and foreign investors still bargain hunting European equity markets - EUR strength may continue for awhile. USD/JPY may also consolidate and correct before the FOMC event - but the trend remains higher. Monday should be fairly quiet with the HSBC China Flash PMI the main event for Asia. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open on Monday morning barely changed from Friday's Asian close. Light profit taking was witnessed in most major pairs with CAD coming out on top whilst GBP succumbed to sellers. All up we are now just days away from the month's key event - the FOMC meeting. US Treasury yields aren't concerned suggesting that either tapering is built in or there is no chance of tapering in Dec. It is difficult to have a strong view after everyone got it so badly wrong back in August. For Monday China's HSBC flash PMI will as usual be closely watched. USD/KRW traded a modest 1052.1-1053.9 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1052.6. News of the execution of North Korea's leader Kim Jung-un uncle overnight failed to resonate with Korean markets seemingly on the basis that after his arrest last week this could be the only outcome. The Kospi closed down 0.3%. Overnight implieds traded a 1055-1057 range on high volume; last in NY 1056/1057. USD/SGD traded a moderate 1.2551-76 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2551. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a moderate 3.2320-3.2395 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2335. The KLSE index closed up 0.35%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2380-3.2410 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2380/00. USD/IDR traded a 12075-12095 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12085. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Friday at 12081. The IDX Composite closed down 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 12100-12150 range on high volume; last in NY at 12100/12120 USD/PHP traded a 44.10-23 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.15. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.20-22 range on high volume; last at 44.20-22. USD/THB traded a 32.045-14 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.05. The Set closed down 1.1%. USD/TWD traded a 29.60-619 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.615. The Taiex index last up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.54-57 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.555/56. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1148 slightly higher than the previous 6.1115 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0712-6.0740 range; last at 6.0712. USD/CNH last at 6.0728 - range 6.0725-6.0772. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1335/6.1350. The Shanghai Composite down 0.3%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades on Friday night; last in NY at 6.1320/6.1340. USD/INR traded a 62.05-28 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.13. The Sensex index closed down 1.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.53-62.68 range on high volume; last 62.60/64. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 23:50 JPY Tankan 01:45 CNY Flash HSBC manufacturing PMI Dec 50.8-prev Philippines Remittance from abroad India Wholesale price index The week ahead for FX - it is all about the Fed The FOMC meeting concluding on Wednesday is the main event for all markets and should determine trends into year-end (see full story above). Key data in the week ahead There will be a few key US data releases in the week ahead including Treasury TIC data and IP on Monday; CPI data on Tuesday will be very important for Fed expectations and GDP on Friday. EZ flash MFG PMI will be released on Monday while other key data includes German ZEW on Tuesday and German IFO on Wednesday. HSBC China Flash PMI will be released on Monday while in Australia the main event will be the RBA Minutes on Tuesday. Economists and markets divided over December Fed taper The FOMC meets on Tuesday/Wednesday in what is the last major event for 2013 and the outcome will surely dictate trends into year-end at least. The recent run of solid US employment data has increased the chances the Fed will decide to taper in Dec - and those chances increased again last week when Republicans and Democrats agreed to pass a budget and avoid potential fiscal headwinds brought about by sequestered spending cuts. The majority of economists still see the Fed holding off from tapering their monthly bond purchases until either Jan or March 2014, but the market appears to be giving it at least a 50/50 chance if not closer to 60/40. The large selling of global equities, emerging market assets, the JPY and AUD since the US non-farm payroll data is an indication the market is pricing in a very good chance the Fed will start dialing back QE efforts. Goldman Sachs sent a client note out on Friday saying the Fed would hold off until 2014 for three reasons. Goldman says the US data since October is mixed, as jobs are improving, but inflation continues to fall and that will give the Fed the excuse to wait. The client note also says the Fed wants to eventually replace monthly bond purchases with forward guidance - but they aren't quite ready to do that. Goldman also feels the Fed will hold off tapering in December due to concerns there will be tightened financial conditions, as there isn't a strong consensus in the market they will taper and there will be doubts on how committed the Fed is to its inflation target. Those who expect the Fed to commence tapering in December argue that the market has priced in tapering and the Fed will be encouraged by the fact US long-term yields didn't rise last week, as market expectations of a December taper increased. The pro-taper contingent also point to the Hilsenrath article last week indicating some of the FOMC voters are more comfortable with the current setting than they were in September - when they were very close to pulling the taper trigger. Back in September the FOMC voters were also concerned about the potential fiscal headwinds from the upcoming brawl in Washington DC. Those concerns have been diluted significantly. It will be a close call and the FOMC meeting is a "live" one. That means there should be a reaction and some volatility no matter which way the Fed decides to go. If the Fed doesn't announce a tapering and emphasize the reasons they are waiting - the USD will likely selloff and beaten down currencies such as the JPY and AUD will experience relief rallies against the USD. US Treasury yields will likely ease and Wall Street would rally back some of the losses suffered in recent weeks. If the Fed does decide to taper - the reaction is more difficult to gauge, as many left playing in the markets have already priced in the good chance of tapering. Equity market bulls will be relieved the uncertainty is behind us and may look at the post-tapering market through bargain hunting lenses. The USD would likely make gains and start trending higher, as with the exception of the AUD/USD and USD/JPY - the USD hasn't really gained very much despite the increasing chances of Fed action next week. A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets moved modestly lower on Friday with some of the indexes hitting two month lows - despite low data showing investment flows into European stocks according to a Bank of America report and backed up by Reuters Lipper data. * The BoA report says the week ending Dec 11 was the second largest week in 2013 of fresh investments into European equities. Reuters Lipper flow data showed a 24th straight week of inflows into European share from US investors while US equities suffered a second straight week of outflows. * London FTSE and German DAX edged 0.1% lower; French CAC slipped 0.2% - while both Milan and Spain's IBEX ended the day flat from Thursday's close. * Despite the flow reports indicating foreign investors are still moving fresh money into European equities - profit taking by local, existing holders is sending the prices lower. * For the week the London FTSE fell 1.7% - the sixth straight week of losses, which is the longest losing streak since 2008. The German DAX fell 1.8%; the French CAC fell 1.7%; Milan Index had a weekly loss of 1.76% while the Spanish IBEX slipped 1.36% for the week. * Wall Street was in the black for most of the day - but nervous selling in the last hour of trading resulted in the S&P ending the day flat while the Dow closed up just 0.1%. * Wall Street suffered its worst weekly loss in nearly four months. Lipper service data showed US based stock mutual funds pulled 6.51bln out as of Dec 12. * For the week the Dow and S&P fell 1.65% while the NASDAQ posted a 1.5%. * The VIX index rose slightly to 15.76 on Friday from 15.52. For the week the VIX index rose 14.3% from last week's close at 13.79. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index gained 0.2% on Friday - while falling around 1.2% for the week. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold managed to claw back some of Thursday's losses and rose 1.2% on the day. NY Copper completed a bullish outside day reversal to close up 0.6%. NYMEX Crude fell 0.9%, gut Brent eked out a tiny 0.15% gain. Iron ore was the exception - falling 1.4% to 136.00. * Key commodities managed to up relatively well considering the selloff in other risk assets on Fed tapering uncertainty. * For the week Gold gained 0.8%; Copper surged an impressive 2.5%; Lon Copper gained 1.9%; NYMEX Crude slipped 1.1% while Brent Crude fell around 2.5%. Iron Ore fell 2.3% from the previous Friday close. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The German bund yield curve flattened out on Friday, as tighter short-term EZ money markets pushed the 2-yr German yield to a three month high at 0.246% while the 10-yr German bund eased to 1.82% from 1.84% in sympathy with a small move lower in US yields. * The move higher in the short-end yields is due to EZ banks paying back their LTRO loans to the ECB at an ever-quickening pace to get their balance sheets in shape for the upcoming bank balance sheet review (or AQR) * The ECB reported on Friday that European banks will return 22.65bln EUR of LTRO loans to the ECB next week - four times the expected amount of 6bln EUR that economists predicted in a recent Reuters polls. * Treasury yields eased slightly after benign US PPI data reinforced the fact that US inflation is weak, below the Fed's desired target and allows the Fed time to assess the economy before taking any action. * The 10-year Treasury yield eased to 2.86% from Thursday's close at 2.88%. * Despite rising expectations the Fed might start tapering at the Dec 17/18 FOMC meeting - the 10-year US Treasury yield closed the week 2bps lower than the previous week's close. That would please the Fed and might make it that much more inviting for the FOMC to start tapering at this week's meeting. Technical View Equities S&P I said in this space last week that the S&P trend higher was showing signs of fatigue - well now it has expired and is on the brink of trending lower. The dma studies not only the 5-dma falling below the 10-day, but now the 10-day has crossed below the 20-day. It is similar to the pattern back in early Oct before it fell to the trend low at 1,646. The S&P also completed a bearish outside week reversal, which is a sell signal. Support is found at the 50-dma at 1,765 while the 38.2 fibo of the 1,646/1,813 move comes in at 1,750. {Last 1,775} Nikkei isn't trending and instead it is chopping between short-term support formed at 15,110/15,120 and the year's high made back in May at 15,942. A break below 15,110 or a break above 15,950 should see decent follow-through and the start of a fresh trend. {Last 15,403) ASX I said in this space last week that the ASX was trending lower and was heading towards some key support levels between 5,100 and 5,142. Well it is still clearly trending lower - according to the dma studies and the key support levels broke during the week. The ASX broke below the 38.2 of the year's 4,632 low and year's 5,457 high at 5,142 - but managed to close above the 50% retracement of that move at 5,045. Another break below 5,045 targets the 61.8 of that move at 4,945/50. The close below the 200-dma at 5,105 was bearish and it needs a few daily closes above that reading to negate the bearish call. Commodities Gold The trend lower in gold lost momentum last week, as the 5-day MA crossed above the 10-day MA and the 10-day MA converged with the 20-day MA. Still too early to call a corrective short-term trend higher in gold, but it looks less vulnerable for steep losses. A double bottom has formed at 1,211 and a break below that level would see a resumption of the trend lower and a move towards the tear's low at 1,180. Key resistance has formed at 1,265/70 - which contains last week's high and the 38.2 fibo of the 1,361.1211 move. {Last 1,232} London Copper Lon Copper had a bullish outside day on Friday, it has closed above the 200-day MA for the first time since late Feb and according to the daily moving average studies it has started to trend higher. There is a slew of weekly highs/fails between 7,350/7,420 so a break above 7,420 would be very bullish. Support is found at the 100-day MA at 7,156, {Last 7,255} FX EUR/USD has been trending higher, but the momentum is starting to wane. The daily moving average studies still say it is trending higher, but the 5-dma is starting to flatten out and it has made a lower daily low and lower daily high for the past two days after six days of higher lows and highs. Key resistance is at the year's high at 1.3833 - so longs should exit on rallies and buy the break above that level. Key support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 1,3295/1.3811 move at 1.3615. (Last 1.3744} USD/JPY continues to trend higher - according to the daily moving average studies. Only a fall below the 20-dma at 102.10 would suggest the trend is over and a correction is under way. Major resistance is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 124.14/75.31 and that is the objective of the current move up. {Last 103.27} AUD/USD is entrenched in a trend lower and the objective of the move is the Aug 5 trend low at 0.8848. (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)