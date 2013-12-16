SYDNEY, Dec 17 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night: * ECB's Draghi Mon policy will remain accommodative as long as needed, Econ recovery is fragile, sees modest growth in '14, no deflation in EZ * Draghi Governing council ready & able to act, Sov bonds will be treated risk-free in AQR- will be stressed in EBA stress test, Euro is irreversible * Draghi asked about more LTRO's says lack of funding not the reason banks aren't lending * China's US treasury holdings 1.305trn in Oct v 1.294trn in Sep * Japan's US treasury holdings 1.174trn in Oct v 1.178trn in Sep * USD Empire State Mfg Survey Dec 0.98%, f/c 3.5, -2.21-prev * USD Productivity (final) Q3 3.0%, f/c 2.5%, 1.9%-prev * USD Unit Labor Costs (final) Q3 -1.4%, f/c -1.2%, -0.6%-prev * USD Markit PMI (flash) Dec 54.4, 54.7-prev * USD Industrial Production Nov 1.1%, f/c 0.5%, -0.1-prev * USD Mfg Output Nov 0.6%, f/c 0.4%, 0.3-prev * USD Capacity Util Nov 79%, f/c 78.4% 78.1%-prev * DE Dec Flash Mfg PMI 54.2 vs 52.7 prev, 53.0 exp * DE Dec Flash Serv PMI 54.0 vs 55.7 prev, 55.5 exp * EZ Dec Flash Mfg PMI 52.7 vs 51.6 prev, 51.9 exp * EZ Dec Flash Serv PMI 51.0 vs 51.2 prev, 51.5 exp * EZ Oct Trade Bal. E17.2b vs E10.9b revsd prev Themes from Monday * The main theme for Monday's trading was cautious improvement in investor risk appetite, as Wall Street rebounded 0.63% and copper hit a near 2-month high. * Solid EZ PMI data and the biggest monthly rise in US Industrial Production helped buoy investors risk appetitive and at least partially offset concerns over how the market will react if the Fed decides to commence tapering at this week's FOMC meeting. * The rise in Wall Street was mostly due to selling fatigue after Wall Street had its first two week loss since early October and its worst one week performance in nearly four months. * Markets were generally quiet, as most investors are staying sidelined ahead of the FOMC decision on Wednesday. * It was a quiet day in terms of volumes in the US Treasury market. Real money funds were buyers early on and the 10-yr Treasury yield moved as low as 2.83% before moving up to 1.88% in the afternoon when leveraged funds sold Treasuries. * There wasn't a lot of movement in the FX market and by the end of the day most pairings weren't too far away from the Friday close. * EUR/USD traded up to 1.3800 when EZ flash PMI data came in better than expected at 52.7 vs market median of 51.9. But once again there were plenty of sovereign related standing sell orders above 1.3800 and EUR/USD drifted back to 1.3760/65 late in the US session - up 0.15% on the day. * USD/JPY saw the most action on Monday - falling as low as 102.64 in Asia before rebounding to 103.00 late in the US session - down 0.26% on the day. * Key commodities were buoyant on Monday, as the slightly weaker HSBC China Flash PMI didn't have an impact. Gold was trading up at 1,240 - up from 1,237 at Friday's close; NY Copper gained 0.6% and NYMEX Crude ended the day 0.9% higher. As was the case on Friday - Iron ore was the exception - falling 0.8% to 134.90. * Commodity currencies were virtually unchanged from Friday's close. * AUD/USD found solid support at the 0.8920 Asian low and traded as high as 0.8970 before settling around 0.8945 late in the US session - down from 0.8959 at Friday's close. * The US dollar index was trading at 80.07 late in the US session down 0.15% from Friday's close at 80.18. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD traded up to 1.3800 when EZ flash PMI data came in better than expected at 52.7 vs market median of 51.9. But once again there were plenty of sovereign related standing sell orders above 1.3800 and EUR/USD drifted back to 1.3760/65 late in the US session - up 0.15% on the day. * USD/JPY saw the most action on Monday - falling as low as 102.64 in Asia before rebounding to 103.00 late in the US session - down 0.25% on the day. * AUD/USD found solid support at the 0.8920 Asian low and traded as high as 0.8970 before settling around 0.8945 late in the US session - down 0.16% from 0.8959 at Friday's close. Wrap-up It should be a very quiet start to the Asian session, as interest is drying up ahead of the FOMC decision on Wednesday. The Asian equity markets have been in the doldrums lately so it will be interesting to see if the regional markets will follow the stronger lead from Wall Street and give risk appetite modest boost. There might be some reaction to the RBA Minutes, but it is unlikely to materially change from the Minutes from the previous meeting. The Australian Mid Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) are also out today. The new government will not be sugar-coating the outlook for the economy, but setting the bar low is what every new government does. The good news will be they will indicate the budget deficit will get worse before it gets better - suggesting fiscal austerity efforts will be relaxed and that is good news for the Australian economy. Neither the RBA Minutes nor the MYEFO should have a lasting impact on the AUD and the Fed decision Wednesday NY time will dictate trends for the rest of the week. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ basically tracked sideways overnight in another low key affair. Position adjustments ahead of Wednesday's FOMC remain key with the market sanguine over the "Dectaper" possibility. Hilsenrath continues to say it is a close call yet just 25% of a CitiFX Wire poll expects the Fed to start tapering this month. The odds are 50/50 and whilst not a critical input - this will be Bernanke's last official press conference. A Dec or Jan taper shouldn't matter much but "knee-jerk" reactions are in a given in financial markets. Look for USD/AXJ to stay firm ahead of FOMC with some late US Dollar buying likely to kick in at some stage. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1051.4-1054.3 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1051.5. The Kospi was last down 0.1%. Overnight implieds traded a 1054-1055 range on high volume; last in NY 1053.5/1054.5. * USD/SGD traded a moderate 1.2545-68 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2565. The Straits Times closed down 0.4%. * USD/MYR traded a moderate 3.2310-3.2410 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2390. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2340-3.2400 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2340/60. * USD/IDR traded a 12100-12125 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12125. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Monday at 12105. The IDX Composite closed down 1.17%. Overnight the implieds traded a 12070-12100 range on high volume; last in NY at 12070/12090 * USD/PHP traded a 44.10-20 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.15. The PSE index closed up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.03-08 range on high volume; last at 44.05-07. * USD/THB traded a 32.00-08 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.03. The Set closed down 0.95%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.59-639 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.625. The Taiex index last down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.56-585 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.56/57. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1124 slightly lower than the previous 6.1148 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0713-6.0731 range; last at 6.0715. USD/CNH last at 6.0723 - range 6.0706-6.0745. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1310/6.1325. The Shanghai Composite down 1.6%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades on Friday night; last in NY at 6.1295/6.1315. * USD/INR traded a 61.73-62.21 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.73. The Sensex index closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.14-62.25 range on high volume; last 62.16/19. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Dec 17 21:00 KRW PPI growth Dec 17 00:30 SGD Non-oil exports Dec 17 00:30 AUD RBA minutes * The week ahead for FX - it is all about the Fed The FOMC meeting concluding on Wednesday is the main event for all markets and should determine trends into year-end (see full story below). * Key data in the week ahead There will be a few key US data releases in the week ahead - CPI data on Tuesday will be very important for Fed expectations and GDP on Friday. * German ZEW is out on Tuesday and German IFO on Wednesday. * In Australia the main event will be the RBA Minutes on Tuesday. * Economists and markets divided over December Fed taper The FOMC meets on Tuesday/Wednesday in what is the last major event for 2013 and the outcome will surely dictate trends into year-end at least. The recent run of solid US employment data has increased the chances the Fed will decide to taper in Dec - and those chances increased again last week when Republicans and Democrats agreed to pass a budget and avoid potential fiscal headwinds brought about by sequestered spending cuts. * The majority of economists still see the Fed holding off from tapering their monthly bond purchases until either Jan or March 2014, but the market appears to be giving it at least a 50/50 chance if not closer to 60/40. The large selling of global equities, emerging market assets, the JPY and AUD since the US non-farm payroll data is an indication the market is pricing in a very good chance the Fed will start dialing back QE efforts. * Goldman Sachs sent a client note out on Friday saying the Fed would hold off until 2014 for three reasons. Goldman says the US data since October is mixed, as jobs are improving, but inflation continues to fall and that will give the Fed the excuse to wait. The client note also says the Fed wants to eventually replace monthly bond purchases with forward guidance - but they aren't quite ready to do that. Goldman also feels the Fed will hold off tapering in December due to concerns there will be tightened financial conditions, as there isn't a strong consensus in the market they will taper and there will be doubts on how committed the Fed is to its inflation target. * Those who expect the Fed to commence tapering in December argue that the market has priced in tapering and the Fed will be encouraged by the fact US long-term yields didn't rise last week, as market expectations of a December taper increased. The pro-taper contingent also point to the Hilsenrath article last week indicating some of the FOMC voters are more comfortable with the current setting than they were in September - when they were very close to pulling the taper trigger. Back in September the FOMC voters were also concerned about the potential fiscal headwinds from the upcoming brawl in Washington DC. Those concerns have been diluted significantly. * It will be a close call and the FOMC meeting is a "live" one. That means there should be a reaction and some volatility no matter which way the Fed decides to go. If the Fed doesn't announce a tapering and emphasize the reasons they are waiting - the USD will likely selloff and beaten down currencies such as the JPY and AUD will experience relief rallies against the USD. US Treasury yields will likely ease and Wall Street would rally back some of the losses suffered in recent weeks. * If the Fed does decide to taper - the reaction is more difficult to gauge, as many left playing in the markets have already priced in the good chance of tapering. Equity market bulls will be relieved the uncertainty is behind us and may look at the post-tapering market through bargain hunting lenses. The USD would likely make gains and start trending higher, as with the exception of the AUD/USD and USD/JPY - the USD hasn't really gained very much despite the increasing chances of Fed action next week. A closer look at the equity market * Better than expected EZ PMI data helped to spark a big rebound in European stock markets after a tough week. * As was evident in the flow data released on Friday - foreign investors are piling into European stocks looking for bargains. * The German DAX experienced a 1.7% bounce after stronger German flash PMI data. The London FTSE rose 1.3%; the French CAC gained 1.5%; Milan soared 2.3% and the Spanish IBEX ended the day 1.7% higher. * Wall Street moved higher on the back of the strong lead from Europe and better than expected US IP data. * The VIX index closed at 16.05 - slightly higher than Friday's close at 15.76 - as investors continue to take out insurance on the possibility the FOMC meeting will create volatility. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 0.7%. A closer look at the commodity market * Key commodities were buoyant on Monday, as the slightly weaker HSBC China Flash PMI didn't have an impact. Gold was trading up at 1,240 - up from 1,237 at Friday's close; NY Copper gained 0.6% and NYMEX Crude ended the day 0.9% higher. As was the case on Friday - Iron ore was the exception - falling 0.8% to 134.90. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet day in European government bond markets. * The 10-year Italian bond yield closed unchanged at 4.04%; the Spanish 10-year bond yield rose 1 BP to 4.08%; the German 10-year bund yield closed unchanged at 1.83% and the UK 10-year gilt yield closed up 1 BP at 2.89%. * It was a quiet day in terms of volumes in the US Treasury market. Real money funds were buyers early on and the 10-year Treasury yield moved as low as 2.83% before moving up to 1.88% in the afternoon when leveraged funds sold Treasuries. * The 10-year US Treasury yield closed at 2.87% up 1 BP from Friday's close at 2.86%. Technical View Equities * S&P -- I said in this space last week that the S&P trend higher was showing signs of fatigue - well now it has expired and is on the brink of trending lower. The dma studies not only the 5-dma falling below the 10-day, but now the 10-day has crossed below the 20-day. It is similar to the pattern back in early Oct before it fell to the trend low at 1,646. The S&P also completed a bearish outside week reversal, which is a sell signal. Support is found at the 50-dma at 1,765 while the 38.2 fibo of the 1,646/1,813 move comes in at 1,750. {Last 1,775} * Nikkei isn't trending and instead it is chopping between short-term support formed at 15,110/15,120 and the year's high made back in May at 15,942. A break below 15,110 or a break above 15,950 should see decent follow-through and the start of a fresh trend. {Last 15,403) * ASX -- I said in this space last week that the ASX was trending lower and was heading towards some key support levels between 5,100 and 5,142. Well it is still clearly trending lower - according to the dma studies and the key support levels broke during the week. The ASX broke below the 38.2 of the year's 4,632 low and year's 5,457 high at 5,142 - but managed to close above the 50% retracement of that move at 5,045. Another break below 5,045 targets the 61.8 of that move at 4,945/50. The close below the 200-dma at 5,105 was bearish and it needs a few daily closes above that reading to negate the bearish call. John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com Commodities * Gold The trend lower in gold lost momentum last week, as the 5-day MA crossed above the 10-day MA and the 10-day MA converged with the 20-day MA. Still too early to call a corrective short-term trend higher in gold, but it looks less vulnerable for steep losses. A double bottom has formed at 1,211 and a break below that level would see a resumption of the trend lower and a move towards the tear's low at 1,180. Key resistance has formed at 1,265/70 - which contains last week's high and the 38.2 fibo of the 1,361.1211 move. {Last 1,232} * London Copper Lon Copper had a bullish outside day on Friday, it has closed above the 200-day MA for the first time since late Feb and according to the daily moving average studies it has started to trend higher. There is a slew of weekly highs/fails between 7,350/7,420 so a break above 7,420 would be very bullish. Support is found at the 100-day MA at 7,156, {Last 7,255} FX * EUR/USD has been trending higher, but the momentum is starting to wane. The daily moving average studies still say it is trending higher, but the 5-dma is starting to flatten out and it has made a lower daily low and lower daily high for the past two days after six days of higher lows and highs. Key resistance is at the year's high at 1.3833 - so longs should exit on rallies and buy the break above that level. Key support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 1,3295/1.3811 move at 1.3615. (Last 1.3744} * USD/JPY continues to trend higher - according to the daily moving average studies. Only a fall below the 20-dma at 102.10 would suggest the trend is over and a correction is under way. Major resistance is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 124.14/75.31 and that is the objective of the current move up. {Last 103.27} * AUD/USD is entrenched in a trend lower and the objective of the move is the Aug 5 trend low at 0.8848. Resistance is found at former support at 0.8990 and only a break above the 20-dma at 0.9130/35 would suggest a short-term bottom is in place. {Last 0.8959} OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12110 12100 12070 12070-12090 Hi USD/JPY 103.34 102.65 103.01 INR 62.30 62.25 62.14 62.16-19 Hi EUR/USD 1.3800 1.3727 1.3761 KRW 1055 1055 1054 1053.5-54.5 Hi EUR/JPY 142.12 141.18 141.76 MYR 3.2440 3.2400 3.2340 3.2340-60 Low GBP/USD 1.6348 1.6290 1.6298 PHP 44.18 44.08 44.03 44.05-07 Hi USD/CAD 1.0596 1.0573 1.0596 TWD 29.57 29.585 29.56 29.56-57 Hi AUD/USD 0.8970 0.8920 0.8948 CNY 1-mth 6.1125 6.1110 6.1110-20 NZD/USD 0.8288 0.8244 0.8258 CNY 3-mth No Trades 6.1125-45 USD/SGD 1.2571 1.2545 1.2550 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1295-15 USD/THB 32.08 32.00 32.01 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15885 +130 +0.82 10-year 2.88% 2.87% S&P 500 1786 +11 +0.63 2-year 0.33% 0.33% Nasdaq 4030 +29 +0.71 30-year 3.90% 3.87% FTSE 6522 +82 +1.28 Spot Gold($) 1240.20 1237.20 DAX 9164 +157 +1.74 Nymex 97.48 96.60 Nikkei 15153 -250 -1.62 Brent 110.47 108.83 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)