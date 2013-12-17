SYDNEY, Dec 18 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night

* US budget deal clears crucial procedural vote in Senate (67-33) setting up simple majority vote on final passage this week * BOE's Carney Recovery has some way to run before appropriate to adjust policy, barring future shocks UK has come to end of add'l QE, hopes to be able to set leverage ratio for UK banks by end of 2014 * UK statistics body plans change to calculation of public finance data, will boost measure of UK Govt debt by over GBP 100bn * ECB fails to fully sterilize bond buys, drains EUR152.51bn vs aim of EUR184bn * Italy's bad loans at 14-yr peak in Oct, net bad loans at EUR 77.4bn +28% on yr * USD CPI m/m Nov +0.0%, f/c, 0.1%, -0.1%-prev * USD CPI y/y Nov +1.2%, f/c 1.3%, 1%-prev * USD CPI - Core m/m Nov +0.2%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * USD CPI - Core y/y Nov +1.7%, f/c 1.7%, 1.7%-prev * USD Current Account Q3 -94.84bn, f/c -100bn, -96.61bn-prev * CAD Mfg Sales m/m Oct +1.0%, -0.3%, f/c 0.6%-prev * USD NAHB Mkt Idx Dec 58, f/c 55, 54-prev * Italy's MDP delay in EUR 3bn capital increase past Jan will result in great uncertainty, could cause bank to be nationalized (Chmn Profumo) * Fonterra's GDT price IDX rises 2%w/an avg selling price of USD 4,990/ton * DE Dec ZEW Econ Sent. 62.0 vs 54.6 prev, 55.0 exp * DE Dec ZEW Curr Cond. 32.4 vs 28.7 prev, 30.0 exp * Riksbank cuts 25bps to 0.75%, in line, lowers rate path * UK Nov CPI 2.1% y/y vs 2.2% prev, 2.2% exp * UK Nov Input Px -1.0% y/y vs -0.0% prev, -1.15% exp * UK Nov Output Px 0.8% y/y vs 0.8% prev, 0.9% exp * UK Nov Core Output Px 0.7% y/y vs 0.8% prev, 0.9% exp * UK Dec CBI Trends/Orders 12 vs 11 prev, 11 exp, 18yr high * UK Dec CBI Mfg Output exp +16 vs +24 * EZ Nov final CPI 0.9% y/y vs 0.9% prev, 0.9% exp * EZ Q3 Labour Costs 1.0% y/y vs 0.9% prev

Themes from Tuesday * Trading across asset markets on Tuesday was sloppy and choppy as investors positioned for the FOMC decision late afternoon Wednesday NY time. * The uncertainty regarding whether or not the Fed will announce tapering their bond purchases led to some safe-haven flows, but correlations were weak and in many cases completely broken down. * European stock markets gave back some of the hefty gains made on Monday and Wall Street was down over 0.5% at one stage during the morning session before moving back to either side of flat during the afternoon - and then slipping again late in the session to closed down 0.3%. * US Treasury yields eased on Tuesday following a very strong 2-year auction and benign US CPI data. * The headline US CPI was flat M/M and plus 1.2% Y/Y vs expectations of plus 0.1% and 1.3% Y/Y. The weaker read was due to lower natural gas prices. * The core-CPI however came in a bit higher than expected at plus 0.2% M/M vs expectations of plus 0.1%. * The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 2.84% from 2.88%. * The benign US inflation data weighed on the gold price despite evidence of some safe-haven flows and a weaker USD against the major currencies. * Spot Gold closed at 1231 down from 1240 at Monday's close. * The major interest in the FX market was in USD/JPY - with major institutions reporting much larger than usual turnover, especially for this time of the year. * USD/JPY traded as low as 102.50 and late in the US session it was trading at 102.62 down 0.4% for the day. CHF also outperformed other currencies - gaining 0.3% against the USD; 0.2% against EUR and 0.85% against the much unloved AUD. * AUD fell across the board on Tuesday after the offshore markets reacted to negative comments regarding Australia's fiscal position and economic prospects from Australian Treasurer Hockey. * AUD/USD fell to a fresh four-month low at 0.8882 and was trading around 0.8900 late in the US session - down 0.55% 0n the day. AUD fell 0.9% against JPY and around 0.6% against NZD. * EUR/USD remained steady and firm on Tuesday and was trading around 1.3768 late in the US session - up marginally from Monday's close at 1.3761. EUR/USD didn't react to the better than expected German ZEW data. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.05 - barely changed from Monday's close at 80.07. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD failed to rally despite much stronger than expected German ZEW - and couldn't trade above 1.3782. The failure to lift higher - encouraged long EUR/USD positions to hit the exits after the US market arrived. EUR/USD sold off to 1.3723 before the buyers returned and US yields started to move lower in the afternoon. EUR/USD bounced back to 1.3774 before settling around 1.3765 - virtually unchanged from Monday's close at 1.3761. * USD/JPY: The major interest in the FX mkt was in USD/JPY with major institutions reporting much larger than usual turnover - especially for this time of the year. USD/JPY traded as low as 102.50 and late in the US session it was trading at 102.62 - down 0.4% for the day. Wrap-up * The Asian session should be deadly quiet after the Tokyo fix, as the market counts down to the FOMC decision that will be out during the US Wednesday afternoon - very early Thursday in Asia. This is purely anecdotal - but it seems the prevailing view in the trading community is the Fed will probably hold off until Jan or March before announcing their will be reducing their monthly bond purchases. But there is a lack of confidence in that view and most traders feel there is a decent chance they may "surprise" with a move to taper tomorrow. Some analysts feel that even if the Fed doesn't start tapering at this meeting - their statement might still be upbeat and clearly signal they are very close to dialing back their QE efforts. * AUD/USD sold through some decent buying interest around 0.8900 and the next support level is the year's low at 0.8848 made in August. The market is short AUD/USD - but nevertheless continues to try and find excuses to sell more. The trend lower is well entrenched in both the daily and weekly moving average studies - so any short-covering rally should be viewed as a selling opportunity. * The focus this morning will be the reaction in Tokyo to the fall in USD/JPY. USD/JPY has made a higher weekly low for the past seven weeks. Last week's low comes in at 102.14 and a move below that level breaks the sequence and suggests a short-term top is in place at 103.92. The daily trend higher is also showing signs of fatigue.

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ stays firm overnight in what traders described as sloppy pre FOMC conditions. USD/SGD pulled up just shy of 1.2600 before retreating to safer territory around 1.2570. MYR NDFs got within a whisker of 3.26 whilst INR NDFs went the other way testing 62.00 in NY before closing around 62.10. Consensus at today's RBI rate meeting is for a 25bps hike on the repo rate to 8.0% on continuing inflation concerns (food prices). Hiking on increasing food prices is a tough call - chances of a rate hike perhaps overdone this month. The month's most important event - FOMC is now less than 24 hours away with WSJ Fed watcher Jon Hilsenrath saying it will be a close call - read 50/50. The market is certainly not thinking 50/50 so "Dectaper" will come as a surprise if it happens and set off the usual knee-jerk reactions - buy US Dollars, sell stocks, sell Treasuries. USD/AXJ should remain firm in Asia today with month end flows perhaps delayed until after the Fed decision. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1050.6-1052.2 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1051.1. 1050 has been kept safe today in a low key affair as the market counts down to Wednesday FOMC taper decision. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. Overnight implieds traded a 1054.5-1056.5 range on high volume; last in NY 1055.3/1055.8. * USD/SGD traded a moderate 1.2547-73 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2570. The Straits Times closed up 0.45%. * USD/MYR traded a moderate 3.2370-3.2505 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2470. The KLSE index closed up 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2535-80 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2560/80. * USD/IDR traded a 12100-12130 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12125. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Monday at 12104. The IDX Composite closed up 1.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 12095-12110 range on high volume; last in NY at 12070/12100 * USD/PHP traded a 44.09-21 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.20. The PSE index closed up 2.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.17-20 range on high volume; last at 44.20-22. * USD/THB traded a 31.99-32.13 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.13. The Set closed up 0.66%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.60-649 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.639. The Taiex index last up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.56-585 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.56/57. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1108 slightly lower than the previous 6.1124 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0703-6.0719 range; last at 6.0710. USD/CNH last at 6.0704 - range 6.0682-6.0714. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1290/6.1310. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.45%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades on Tuesday night; last in NY at 6.1310/6.1330. * USD/INR traded a 61.75-62.03 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.01. The Sensex index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.03-62.31 range on high volume; last 62.08/12. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Dec 18 21:45 NZD Current account Dec 18 23:50 JPY Exports Dec 18 23:50 JPY Imports Dec 18 23:50 JPY Trade balance Dec 18 00:00 NZD NBNZ business outlook Dec 18 00:00 NZD NBNZ own activity Dec 18 02:00 CNY China house prices Dec 18 05:30 INR Repo rate Dec 18 05:30 INR Reverse repo rate Dec 18 05:30 INR Cash reserve ratio Dec 18 09:00 MYR CPI * The week ahead for FX - it is all about the Fed The FOMC meeting concluding on Wednesday is the main event for all markets and should determine trends into year-end (see full story below). * Key data in the week ahead There will be a few key US data releases in the week ahead including GDP on Friday. * German IFO is out on Wednesday. * Economists and markets divided over December Fed taper The FOMC meets on Tuesday/Wednesday in what is the last major event for 2013 and the outcome will surely dictate trends into year-end at least. The recent run of solid US employment data has increased the chances the Fed will decide to taper in Dec - and those chances increased again last week when Republicans and Democrats agreed to pass a budget and avoid potential fiscal headwinds brought about by sequestered spending cuts. * The majority of economists still see the Fed holding off from tapering their monthly bond purchases until either Jan or March 2014, but the market appears to be giving it at least a 50/50 chance if not closer to 60/40. The large selling of global equities, emerging market assets, the JPY and AUD since the US non-farm payroll data is an indication the market is pricing in a very good chance the Fed will start dialing back QE efforts. * Goldman Sachs sent a client note out on Friday saying the Fed would hold off until 2014 for three reasons. Goldman says the US data since October is mixed, as jobs are improving, but inflation continues to fall and that will give the Fed the excuse to wait. The client note also says the Fed wants to eventually replace monthly bond purchases with forward guidance - but they aren't quite ready to do that. Goldman also feels the Fed will hold off tapering in December due to concerns there will be tightened financial conditions, as there isn't a strong consensus in the market they will taper and there will be doubts on how committed the Fed is to its inflation target. * Those who expect the Fed to commence tapering in December argue that the market has priced in tapering and the Fed will be encouraged by the fact US long-term yields didn't rise last week, as market expectations of a December taper increased. The pro-taper contingent also point to the Hilsenrath article last week indicating some of the FOMC voters are more comfortable with the current setting than they were in September - when they were very close to pulling the taper trigger. Back in September the FOMC voters were also concerned about the potential fiscal headwinds from the upcoming brawl in Washington DC. Those concerns have been diluted significantly. * It will be a close call and the FOMC meeting is a "live" one. That means there should be a reaction and some volatility no matter which way the Fed decides to go. If the Fed doesn't announce a tapering and emphasize the reasons they are waiting - the USD will likely selloff and beaten down currencies such as the JPY and AUD will experience relief rallies against the USD. US Treasury yields will likely ease and Wall Street would rally back some of the losses suffered in recent weeks. * If the Fed does decide to taper - the reaction is more difficult to gauge, as many left playing in the markets have already priced in the good chance of tapering. Equity market bulls will be relieved the uncertainty is behind us and may look at the post-tapering market through bargain hunting lenses. The USD would likely make gains and start trending higher, as with the exception of the AUD/USD and USD/JPY - the USD hasn't really gained very much despite the increasing chances of Fed action next week. A closer look at the equity market * Monday's rally in European equity markets proved to be a flash in the pan, as most of the gains were given back by Tuesday's close. * The London FTSE closed down 0.55%; the German DAX fell 0.86%; the French CAC slumped 1.24%; Milan slid 1.6% and Spain's IBEX fell closed the day down 0.9%. * Wall Street was down over 0.5% at one stage during the morning session before moving back to either side of flat during the afternoon - and then slipping again late in the session to close down 0.3%. * The VIX index traded to a two month high at 16.67 before closing at 15.86 - down slightly from Monday's close at 16.03. * The MSCI LATAM Index was down 0.4% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * The benign US inflation data weighed on the gold price despite evidence of some safe-haven flows and a slightly weaker USD against the major currencies. * US session Gold was last trading at 1,231 down from 1,240 at Monday's close. * NY copper gave back some of the impressive gains made recently and was down 0.3%; NYMEX Crude was down 0.4% and Iron Ore continued to fall for a fifth straight day - closing down 0.4% to 134.30. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was another quiet day for European government bonds, as the market awaits the Fed decision. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 1bp to 4.04%; the Spanish 10-yr bond yield rise 10bp to 4.09%; the 10-yr German bond yield eased 1bp to 1.82% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 2bps to 2.88%, as UK CPI came in a bit softer than expected. Technical View Equities * S&P -- I said in this space last week that the S&P trend higher was showing signs of fatigue - well now it has expired and is on the brink of trending lower. The dma studies not only the 5-dma falling below the 10-day, but now the 10-day has crossed below the 20-day. It is similar to the pattern back in early Oct before it fell to the trend low at 1,646. The S&P also completed a bearish outside week reversal, which is a sell signal. Support is found at the 50-dma at 1,765 while the 38.2 fibo of the 1,646/1,813 move comes in at 1,750. {Last 1,775} * Nikkei isn't trending and instead it is chopping between short-term support formed at 15,110/15,120 and the year's high made back in May at 15,942. A break below 15,110 or a break above 15,950 should see decent follow-through and the start of a fresh trend. {Last 15,403) * ASX -- I said in this space last week that the ASX was trending lower and was heading towards some key support levels between 5,100 and 5,142. Well it is still clearly trending lower - according to the dma studies and the key support levels broke during the week. The ASX broke below the 38.2 of the year's 4,632 low and year's 5,457 high at 5,142 - but managed to close above the 50% retracement of that move at 5,045. Another break below 5,045 targets the 61.8 of that move at 4,945/50. The close below the 200-dma at 5,105 was bearish and it needs a few daily closes above that reading to negate the bearish call. Key resistance has formed at 1,265/70 - which contains last week's high and the 38.2 fibo of the 1,361.1211 move. {Last 1,232} * London Copper Lon Copper had a bullish outside day on Friday, it has closed above the 200-dma for the first time since late Feb and according to the daily moving average studies it has started to trend higher. There are a slew of weekly highs/fails between 7,350/7,420 so a break above 7,420 would be very bullish. Support is found at the 100-dma at 7,156, {Last 7,255} FX * EUR/USD has been trending higher, but the momentum is starting to wane. The daily moving average studies still say it is trending higher, but the 5-dma is starting to flatten out and it has made a lower daily low and lower daily high for the past two days after six days of higher lows and highs. Key resistance is at the year's high at 1.3833 - so longs should exit on rallies and buy the break above that level. Key support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 1.3295/1.3811 move at 1.3615. (Last 1.3744} * USD/JPY continues to trend higher - according to the daily moving average studies. Only a fall below the 20-dma at 102.10 would suggest the trend is over and a correction is under way. Major resistance is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 124.14/75.31 and that is the objective of the current move up. {Last 103.27} * AUD/USD is entrenched in a trend lower and the objective of the move is the Aug 5 trend low at 0.8848. Resistance is found at former support at 0.8990 and only a break above the 20-dma at 0.9130/35 would suggest a short-term bottom is in place. {Last 0.8959}

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12095 12110 12095 12070-12100 Hi USD/JPY 103.12 102.50 102.67 INR 62.23 62.31 62.03 62.08-12 Hi EUR/USD 1.3783 1.3723 1.3768 KRW 1054 1056.5 1054.5 1055.3-55.8 Hi EUR/JPY 141.94 140.97 141.24 MYR 3.2530 3.2580 3.2535 3.2560-80 Low GBP/USD 1.6336 1.6214 1.6263 PHP 44.16 44.20 44.17 44.20-22 Hi USD/CAD 1.0618 1.0576 1.0608 TWD 29.57 29.585 29.56 29.56-57 Hi AUD/USD 0.8958 0.8882 0.8899 CNY 1-mth 6.1130 6.1110 6.1120-30 NZD/USD 0.8288 0.8239 0.8271 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1190 6.1190-10 USD/SGD 1.2593 1.2547 1.2571 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1310-30 USD/THB 32.15 31.99 32.11 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15875 -9 -0.06 10-year 2.84% 2.88% S&P 500 1781 -5 -0.31 2-year 0.32% 0.33% Nasdaq 4024 -6 -0.14 30-year 3.87% 3.90% FTSE 6486 -36 -0.55 Spot Gold($) 1230.50 1240.20 DAX 9085 -78 -0.86 Nymex 97.22 97.48 Nikkei 15279 +126 +0.83 Brent 109.83 110.47

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)