SYDNEY, Dec 19 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night

* Fed tapers, reduces to USD75bn, cuts 5bn each from Tsry's/MBS, vote 9-1- Rosengren lone dissenter * Fed's Bernanke If data disappoints Fed can skip a meeting or two, still intends to maintain highly accommodative mon pol, prepared to take whatever action need to increase inflation, Yellen fully supports * Fitch expects UK economy to grow by 2.3% in '14/'15, * Brazil's FinMin Mantega Fed Mon Pol should be carried out sooner rather than later to decrease mkt uncertainty, more favorable exchange rate has boosted competitiveness of domestic industry, Econ to grow more in '14 than this year * US Markit svcs flash PMI emp IDX Dec 55.7, 52.4-prev * US Markit flash comp PMI emp IDX Dec 55.4, 52.4-prev * CA Wholesale trade m/m Oct +1.4%, f/c 0.3%, 0.0%-prev * US Build permits: change m/m Nov -3.1%, 6.7%-prev * US Building permits: number Nov 1.007mn, f/c 0.990mn, 1.039mn-prev * US House starts mm: change Nov +22.7%, 1.8%-prev * US Housing starts number mm Nov 1.091mn, f/c 0.95mn, 0.889mn-prev * UK Nov ILO Jobless 7.4% vs 7.6% prev, 7.6% exp * UK Nov Avg Earnings 0.8% vs 0.8% prev, 0.9% exp * UK Dec CBI Dist Trades +34 vs 1 prev, 10 exp * UK BoE Mins 9-0 exp 9.0 unchanged * UK BoE Further substantial GBP gains would weaken recovery * DE Dec IFO Climate 109.5 vs 109.3 prev, 109.5 exp * DE Dec IFO Curr/Cond 111.6 vs 112.2 prev, 112.5 exp * DE Dec IFO Exp. 107.4 vs 106.4 prev, 106.5 exp * CH Dec ZEW 39.4 vs 31.6 prev

Themes from Wednesday * The main theme across asset markets on Wednesday was the classic "sell the rumour/buy the fact" reaction in risk assets following the decision by the Fed to taper. * The FOMC surprised the some in the market (but obviously not too many) by reducing their monthly bond purchases by 10 BLN USD per month to 75bln USD from 85bln USD. * The muted reaction to the Fed tapering decision was in part due to their "dovish" forward guidance. The Fed statement said that "the Committee now anticipates, based on its assessment of these factors that it likely will be appropriate to maintain the current target range for the federal funds rate well past the time that the unemployment rate declines below 6-1/2 per cent". * The market also took as "dovish" the Fed statement saying: "The expected fed funds rate as of December 2016 is now 1.75% versus 2.0%". * Most of the volatility was in the FX market where the market didn't seem to know how to handle the Fed news. The market bought USD then sold it aggressively - then bought the USD with its ears pinned back in the final hour of trading. * The stock market took the news in stride and actually moved higher in the minutes after the FOMC announcement. Before the Fed announced they would start tapering their bond purchases the S&P was flat; Dow up 0.25%. Within 15 minutes of the Fed decision Wall Street was sharply higher. * Wall Street continued rallying as the session wore on - the S&P closed up 1.67% and the Dow up around 1.85% * The 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 2.92% in the immediate wake of the Fed tapering before slipping back to 2.85% around 30 minutes later. Before the FOMC decision the 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 2.87% - up from Tuesday's close at 2.84% - but down from 2.90% earlier in the session when it reacted to the very strong US Housing Starts. * US Housing Starts surged to their highest levels in six years - reinforcing the view the US economy is sturdy enough to handle Fed tapering. * The 10-year US Treasury yield closed at 2.89% - up from Tuesday's 2.84% close. * The USD spiked higher on the news, but the moves were relatively muted, as the market (unlike the majority of economists) was looking for tapering either at this meeting or January. * Within a few minutes of the knee-jerk reaction - the USD actually moved lower against most currencies from where it was trading just before the Fed tapering announcement. The USD started to move higher again later in the US session - and with around 0ne hour to do the USD really took off higher. * EUR/USD spiked down to 1.3702 from around 1.3760 in the wake of the Fed tapering decision and then staged a vicious reversal back above 1.3800 within 30 minutes of the Fed tapering announcement. It then settled around 1.3781 - not much different from Tuesday's close around 1.3760. * With around an hour to go - the USD soared higher across the board and EUR/USD collapsed. The market ran stops below 1.3700 to 1.3674 before closing at 1.3683 - down 0.7% for the day. * USD/JPY was very volatile in the wake of the Fed decision. It traded from around 103.20 - down to 102.68 for some inexplicable reason - before spiking to 103.68 and then settled around 103.20/30 where it was trading before the Fed announcement. * USD/JPY then powered higher again later in the session when US Treasury yields started to move higher again. Stops in USD/JPY were triggered above large option barriers at 104.00 to a high at 104.36 before closing at 104.27 - up 1.65% for the day. * AUD/USD was pretty wild. Before the Fed decision AUD/USD traded to 0.8868 in the immediate wake of the Fed tapering it fell to a fresh 2013 low at 0.8820 before roaring back to 0.8945. It then settled around 0.8900 - pretty much unchanged from Tuesday's close. * Late in the US session the USD roared higher again and pushed AUD/USD all the way back down below 0.8850. AUD/USD closed at 0.8860 - down 0.4% for the day. * Gold had a volatile/choppy reaction to the Fed tapering decision. It spiked down to 1,223 before spiking back up to 1,242 and then settled around 1,235 - where it was trading before the Fed news. Late in the US session gold was seen around 1,220. * NY Copper down 0.2% before the Fed taper and was flat in the 15 minutes following the decision; NYMEX Crude up 0.5% before edging down to be up just 0.3% and then settling around 0.6% higher with an hour to go. * The FTSE closed up 0.1%; the German DAX and French CAC closed up 1.0%; Milan Index up 1.15% and the Spanish IBEX closed up 1.1%. * Before the FOMC decision the LATAM Equity Index was down 0.5% and late in the session it was up 0.7%. * Before the FOMC decision GBP/USD surged as high as 1.6404 after surprisingly strong UK jobs data (unemployment fell to 7.4%) - which heightened expectations the BOE will be hiking rates due to their forward guidance indicating Unemployment hitting 7.0% is one of the thresholds for tightening policy. * GBP/USD drifted back to 1.6380 before the Fed tapering decision - then spiked down to 1.6347 in the immediate wake of the Fed announcement before rallying back a few minutes later to a fresh session high at 1.6436 when the USD played out a "buy the rumour/sell the fact" reaction to the news. GBP/USD then eased when the USD had a late surge higher - but GBP was still very well bid on the crosses. GBP/USD closed at 1.6392 - up 0.8% on the day. * The US dollar index closed at 80.44 - up 0.5% from Tuesday's close at 80.06.

Wrap-up * The Fed would be very pleased by the market's reaction so far to their decision to commence tapering their bond purchases at this meeting rather than waiting for Jan or Feb. The price action following the announcement suggests that the market was far less surprised by the Fed tapering decision than economists. Recent polls showed there were still a large number of economists looking for the Fed to wait until March. The market was closer to 50/50 for December and at least 90% sure they would go either in Dec or Jan. Thus the reaction across all asset markets has been muted so far at least. * The Fed's forward guidance was most definitely "dovish" and helped to offset the reaction to tapering their bond purchases. The 6.5% unemployment "target" doesn't really look like a target at all, as the Fed indicated once again that they will keep the Fed Funds rate at the current level (zero to 0.25%) well past the day unemployment falls to 6.5%. The Fed would love to replace QE with forward guidance to anchor long-term rates and though it is very early days - so far/so good. * As long as the US economy keeps chugging along - risk assets and risk currencies should take Fed tapering in their stride. Many investors will be relieved the Fed taper debate is finally over and they can move on. The uncertainty over the prospect of Fed tapering may in the end prove to be more damaging that the actual Fed tapering itself. * The Fed's dovish forward guidance may put a dent in some of the bullish USD forecasts for 2014. It might be a case where the expectations of other central banks will be the deciding factor for moves in the currency market. The USD might be fairly neutral after getting a boost in the short-term - while currencies backed by central banks entering a tightening cycle such as the GBP and NZD - gain against the USD while currencies with central banks that may need to ease policy in 2014 such as the EUR and JPY will fall against the USD. Perhaps the start of 2014 at least will be a time where cross currency plays will stand out. * The main focus in Asia today will be the reaction by the Asian emerging market assets and currencies to the Fed decision to start tapering. If the reaction is as muted as the main markets have been so far - it augers well for renewed investment into the region. This would underpin the AUD, as it is seen as a proxy for some of the AXJ currencies. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed (which masks massive volatility) after the Fed finally pulled trigger on taper. The FX reaction was wild with the US Dollar bought on the initial news than inexplicably reversed in the immediate aftermath. The US Dollar was then again bought hard with the wrong interpretation put down to the algobots. Bernanke was once more at pains to emphasize that tapering isn't tightening giving stocks some breathing space - investors loved Bernanke's "dovish" comments with Wall Street up over 1.5%. Other reactions were more predictable with the US Dollar bought eventually across the field (especially against the Yen) whilst US Treasury yields were marked higher in the long end. The suggestion overnight was that flows had been held back due to the FOMC decision with volume to increase dramatically in the lead into Christmas. Asia is expected to remain circumspect today with Bernanke doing his best to reinforce to the market that tapering isn't tightening. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1051.1-1053.4 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1051.3. 1050 has been kept safe again today in a low key affair as the market counts down the hours to the FOMC taper decision. The Kospi closed up 0.45%. Overnight implieds traded a 1050.5-1057 range on high volume; last in NY 1056/1057. * USD/SGD traded a moderate 1.2568-93 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2586. The Straits Times closed down 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a moderate 3.2520-3.2605 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2590. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2440-3.2665 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2600/20. * USD/IDR traded a 12120-12185 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12185. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Wednesday at 12151. The IDX Composite closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 12060-12160 range on high volume; last in NY at 12090/12120 * USD/PHP traded a 44.23-31 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.26. The PSE index closed up 0.55%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.04-26 range on high volume; last at 44.16-18. * USD/THB traded a 32.10-32.33 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.29. The Set closed up 0.9%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.641-694 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.687. The Taiex index last down 0.05%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.60-62 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.62/625. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1105 slightly lower than the previous 6.1108 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0706-6.0721 range; last at 6.0718. USD/CNH last at 6.0707 - range 6.0701-6.0713. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1310/6.1330. The Shanghai Composite down 0.1%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades on Wednesday night; last in NY at 6.1320/6.1340. * USD/INR traded a 61.77-62.18 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.11. The Sensex index closed up 1.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.90-62.57 range on high volume; last 62.35/39.

Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Dec 19 02:00 JPY BOJ policy rate OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12100 12160 12060 12090-12120 Hi USD/JPY 104.36 102.56 104.27 INR 62.23 62.57 61.90 62.35-39 Hi EUR/USD 1.3812 1.3674 1.3683 KRW 1055 1057 1050.5 1056-1057 Hi EUR/JPY 142.90 141.25 142.84 MYR 3.2610 3.2665 3.2440 3.2600-20 Low GBP/USD 1.6486 1.6262 1.6392 PHP 44.23 44.26 44.04 44.16-18 Hi USD/CAD 1.0703 1.0602 1.0701 TWD 29.60 29.62 29.60 29.62-625 Hi AUD/USD 0.8945 0.8820 0.8860 CNY 1-mth 6.1140 6.1110 6.1130-50 NZD/USD 0.8290 0.8175 0.8238 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1195-15 USD/SGD 1.2615 1.2568 1.2615 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1320-40 USD/THB 32.36 32.10 32.31 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16169 +294 +1.85 10-year 2.89% 2.84% S&P 500 1811 +30 +1.67 2-year 0.33% 0.32% Nasdaq 4070 +46 +1.15 30-year 3.91% 3.987 FTSE 6492 +6 +0.09 Spot Gold($) 1220.00 1230.50 DAX 9182 +97 +1.06 Nymex 97.80 97.22 Nikkei 15588 +309 +2.02 Brent 109.33 109.83

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)