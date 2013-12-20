SYDNEY, Dec 20 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night

* Japan plans to reduce new bond issuance in fiscal '14/15 by more than 1trn yen (Govt sources) * US Initial jobless claims w/e 379k, f/c 334k, 368k-prev * US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e 343.50k, 330.25k-prev * US Continued jobless claims w/e 2.884mn, f/c 2.780m, 2.791m-prev * US Existing home sales Nov 4.90mn, f/c 5.03m, 5.12m-prev * US Existing home sales % chg Nov -4.3%, f/c -1.50%, -3.20% * US Leading index chg m/m Nov 0.8%, f/c 0.70%, 0.20%-prev * US Philly Fed business indx Dec 7.0, f/c 10, 6.5-prev * Swiss Nov Trades CHF2.111bln vs 2.429bln prev * EZ Oct C/A s/adj 21.8bln vs E13.7bln prev * EZ Oct C/A u/adj 26.2bln vs E14bln prev * EZ - Excess liquidity up, EONIA curve flattens - Reuters * UK Nov Retail sales 2.2%y/y vs 1.8% prev, 2.3% exp * BoE MPC member McCafferty in no rush to raise rates - Northern Echo

Themes from Thursday * The main themes across markets on Thursday were consolidation for the markets that reacted in the wake of the Fed decision to taper and big delayed reaction moves in key commodities. * The big story over the past 24 hours was a plunge in the gold price below 1,200, as investors see the scaling back of Fed monthly bond purchases as another tipping point for what has been a bad year for the precious metal. * Late in the US session gold was trading at a six month low at 1,190 - down 2.2% from Wednesday's close and 2.8% down from where it was trading before the Fed announced they were commencing tapering. * The selloff in gold impacted other metals with silver falling 2.5% and NY Copper was down 0.5% late in the US session. * The FX market was extremely quiet on Thursday after a burst of two-way volatility in the hours following the Fed taper decision. * As of late in the US session major FX pairs were barely changed from Wednesday's closing levels. AUD/USD was unchanged around 0.8860; USD/JPY was marginally lower at 104.20 - down from 104.27; EUR/USD was down 0.15% at 1.3660 and the GBP/USD was unchanged at 1.6380. * The best performing currency on Thursday was CAD, as macro funds bought CAD against EUR and NZD. NZD/CAD fell 1.1% on Thursday despite the strong NZ growth data. Traders said the NZD selling was profit taking as the good news in New Zealand is baked into the price. NZD/USD eased around 0.7% on Thursday. * US Treasury yields moved higher on Thursday despite a set of weaker than expected US data. * US Jobless Claims surged to 379k against expectations of 334k; US Existing Home Sales slid 4.3% vs expectations of a 1.5% fall and the Philly Fed Index came in at 7 vs expectations of 10. * The 10-year Treasury yield traded as high as 2.95% and was sitting around 2.93% at the Wall Street close - up from Wednesday's close at 2.89% and 2.85% just before the Fed tapering decision. * European stock markets made healthy gains on Thursday - investors cheered Wall Street's reaction to the "surprise" Fed taper, but Wall Street consolidated on Thursday as investors assessed the full implications of the Fed's move. * The S&P closed down 0.15% while the Dow was flat. * There was similar sentiment expressed both on Wall Street and in the FX market. For US equities and the US dollar to advance in the wake of the Fed pulling the tapering trigger - US data will have to be strong enough offset the Fed easing up on the accelerator. * The set of weaker than expected US data on Thursday caused investors to pause. * The US dollar index was trading at 80.64 late in the US session up 0.1% from 80.55 at Wednesday's close. Wrap-up * The Asian session should be quiet for the FX market following an extremely quiet European and North American sessions. All of the volatility was in the precious metals - as gold fell below 1200 and put stops below the year's 1180 low into focus. If gold continues to tumble into year-end it will likely weigh on other metals and keep the pressure on AUD - or at least provide the excuse to keep selling and that is what leveraged funds have been looking for. * Emerging Market assets have been holding up reasonably well despite the fears that the commencement of Fed tapering their bond purchases would see EM assets and currencies go into a state of turmoil. The MSCI LATAM Index was up 0.6% late in the session, but the BRL fell 1.35% against the USD while MXN fell around 1.0% against the USD. The moves in Asia ex-Japan equity markets and currencies will be the focus in Asia again today.

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board as the market again buys US Dollars against emerging market currencies in response to the Fed's decision to taper. USD/BRL and USD/MXN were up 1.3% and 1.0% respectively despite the MSCI Latam equity index rising 0.6%. Whilst the Fed was at pains to say tapering isn't tightening, this is not going to stop investors escaping emerging markets for they know what lays ahead - higher interest rates premised on an improving economy. The market was never going to wait for the Fed - they always strike early. The low looks to be clearly in place for USD/AXJ with a return to levels above 1100 in USD/KRW, above 30.00 and above 3.30 in USD/MYR obvious outcomes. Nobody really wants to hold INR and IDR whilst PHP and SGD look like the obvious outperformers but only on a cross basis. The US Dollar is king once more and with renewed concerns over China tightening, offshore is unlikely to wait to see the dust settle. * USD/KRW traded a broad 1053.1-1062.3 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1060.1. Dectaper barely raised a sweat in South Korean markets in opening trades but that all changed as the full AXJ market got up and running. Taper and China liquidity concerns resulted in a rush to buy US Dollars with USD/KRW eventually taking out the stops above 1060. There was little retracement suggesting the topside is still very much in play. Meanwhile the Kospi went from 1.1% up at the open to down 0.3% at one stage - last flat. Overnight implieds traded a 1061-1064 range on high volume; last in NY 1063/1063.5. * USD/SGD traded a moderate 1.2604-43 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2640. The Straits Times closed up 0.3%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2680-3.2810 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2710. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2770-3.2910 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2870/90. * USD/IDR traded a 12190-12230 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12205. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Thursday at 12191. The IDX Composite closed up 0.85%. Overnight the implieds traded a 12180-12250 range on high volume; last in NY at 12230/12250 * USD/PHP traded a 44.34-45 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.435. The PSE index closed down 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.43-56 range on high volume; last at 44.53-55. * USD/THB traded a 32.32-32.44 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.40. The Set closed down 0.24%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.719-81 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.81. Heavy US Dollar through the NDFs took its toll on the OTC market with USD/TWD pushed above 29.80 late in the day. The Taiex index closed up 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.84-915 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.89/90. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1183 sharply higher than the previous 6.1105 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0705-6.0756 range; last at 6.0713. USD/CNH last at 6.0730 - range 6.0703-6.0767. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1390/6.1410. The Shanghai Composite down 0.95%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades on Thursday night; last in NY at 6.1400/6.1420.

* Reuters News - Benchmark repo rates were today at their highest level since the June squeeze. The PBOC skipped open market operations for 5th session to the dismay of traders * Higher rates considered new normal as Beijing deleverages - One-year interest-rate swaps based on the seven-day repo rate, were at 4.9967%, a new high. "This is a complete mess," said a trader at a major state-owned bank in Beijing. "They still didn't execute open market operations. Market sentiment is not good." * USD/INR traded a 62.07-48 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.15. The Sensex index closed down 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.68-63.10 range on high volume; last 62.85/89. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Dec 20 21:45 NZD Ext migration & visitors Dec 20 21:45 NZD Perm/LT migration Dec 20 00:05 GBP GfK consumer confidence Dec 20 02:00 NZD Credit card spending BOJ monetary policy meeting

A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets rallied on Thursday, as investors were pleased that Wall Street took the "surprise" Fed tapering in stride and rallied to near record highs in the wake of the decision. * London FTSE closed up 1.4%; German DAX gained 1.7%; French CAC ended the day 1.6% higher; Milan rose 1.8% and Spain's IBEX led the way with a 2.3% gain. * Wall Street consolidated on Thursday as investors assessed the full implications of the Fed's move. Wall Street bulls would have been pleased at the flat consolidation after the big moves higher Wednesday and the uninspiring US data on Thursday. * The VIX index was barely changed at 13.82 after closing Wednesday at 13.80. * Late in the session the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up around 0.7%. A closer look at the commodity market * The big story over the past 24 hours was a plunge in the gold price below 1200, as investors see the scaling back of Fed monthly bond purchases as another tipping point for what has been a bad year for the precious metal. * Late in the US session gold was trading at a six month low at 1,190 - down 2.0% from Wednesday's close and 3.0% down from where it was trading before the Fed announced they were commencing tapering. * The selloff in gold impacted other metals with silver falling 2.5% and NY Copper was down 0.6%. * NYMEX Crude bucked the trend with a 1.0% gain while Iron Ore fell for the seventh straight trading day - closing at 132.70 down 0.5% from Wednesday's close. Iron ore has now fallen 5% from the Dec 4 peak at 139.70. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The Fed taper was a non-even for most of the European government debt markets - but hawkish BOE expectations pushed the 10-year UK gilt yield higher. * Italian 10-yr bond yield closed unchanged at 4.07%; 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 2bps to 4.13%; 10-yr German bund edged 2bps higher to 1.86% and 10-yr UK gilt yield moved up 4bps to 2.95%. * US Treasury yields moved higher on Thursday despite a set of weaker than expected US data. * US Jobless Claims surged to 379k against expectations of 334k; US Existing Home Sales slid 4.3% vs expectations of a 1.5% fall and the Philly Fed Index came in at 7 vs expectations of 10. * The 10-year Treasury yield traded as high as 2.95% - last at 2.93% - up from Wednesday's close at 2.89% and 2.85% just before the Fed tapering decision. * The big move was in the 5 and 7 year part of the curve as it flattened on some doubts the Fed will keep its zero rate interest policy in place well beyond unemployment hitting 6.5%. The 5-year Treasury yield jumped to 1.64% from Wednesday's close at 1.55% and the 7-year Treasury yield moved up to 2.32% from Wednesday's close at 2.24%

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12225 12250 12180 12230-12250 Hi USD/JPY 104.37 103.77 104.24 INR 62.66 63.10 62.68 62.85-89 Hi EUR/USD 1.3694 1.3650 1.3661 KRW 1060.5 1064 1061 1063-1063.5 Hi EUR/JPY 142.80 141.88 142.40 MYR 3.2750 3.2910 3.2770 3.2870-90 Low GBP/USD 1.6397 1.6335 1.6374 PHP 44.45 44.56 44.43 44.53-55 Hi USD/CAD 1.0728 1.0660 1.0664 TWD 29.79 29.915 29.84 29.89-90 Hi AUD/USD 0.8875 0.8823 0.8865 CNY 1-mth 6.1200 6.1175 6.1190-00 NZD/USD 0.8238 0.8152 0.8192 CNY 6-mth No 6.1275 6.1255-75 USD/SGD 1.2678 1.2604 1.2660 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1400-20 USD/THB 32.50 32.32 32.50 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16179 +11 +0.07 10-year 2.93% 2.89% S&P 500 1810 -1 -0.05 2-year 0.36% 0.33% Nasdaq 4058 -12 -0.30 30-year 3.90% 3.91% FTSE 6585 +93 +1.43 Spot Gold($) 1190.40 1220.00 DAX 9336 +154 +1.68 Nymex 98.77 97.80 Nikkei 15859 +271 +1.74 Brent 110.10

