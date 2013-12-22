SYDNEY, Dec 23 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday Night

* US Q3 GDP final 4.1% vs. prv & f/c 3.6% * US Q3 PCE prices final 1.9% vs. f/c & prv 2.0% * US Q3 core PCE prices final 1.4%, f/c & prv 1.5% * US Q3 deflator final 2.0% as f/c, prv 2.0% * US Q3 GDP sales final 2.5% vs. f/c & prv 1.9% * Kansas City Fed Dec Comp Index -3 vs. prv +7, Mfg component -17 vs. prv +11 * CAD Nov CPI BoC core y/y 1.2%, f/c & prv 1.2% * CAD Nov CPI BoC core m/m -0.1%, f/c 0.1% prv 0.2% * CAD Nov CPI inflation y/y 0.9%, f/c 1.0% prv 0.7% * CAD Nov CPI inflation m/m 0.0%, f/c 0.1% prv -0.2% * CAD Oct Retail Sales m/m -0.1%, f/c +0.2% prv 1.0% * EZ Dec Consumer confidence -13.6, prv -15.4 * ECB's Mersch: If ECB cuts depo rates, must be aware of risks -MNSI * Fitch affirms France at AA+; outlook stable * Mex CB: Board unanimous in leaving benchmark unch @ 3.5% * German Jan GfK consumer sentiment 7.6 vs 7.4 prev, 7.4 exp * German Nov Producer prices -0.1% m/m vs -0.2% prev, -0.1% exp * German Nov Producer prices -0.8% y/y vs -0.7% prev, -0.8% exp * Turkish CB may raise FX selling auction amount as much as 10 times - Reuters * UK Q3 Current account GBP -20.721bln vs 13.0bln prev, -13.85bln exp * UK Q3 GDP final +0.8% q/q vs +0.8% prev, +0.8% exp * UK Q3 GDP final +1.9% y/y vs +1.5% prev, +1.5% exp * UK Nov PSNB-ex fin int GBP 16.505bln vs 8.078bln prev, 14.950bln

Themes from Friday * The main themes across markets on Friday were Wall Street optimism following stronger than expected US GDP - while other asset classes saw position adjustment dominate the price action. * Wall Street closed a strong week on a high note after the strong US Q3 GDP data further justified the Fed's decision to commence tapering their asset purchases sooner rather than later. * US GDP rose 4.1% in Q3 the fastest pace in nearly 2 years and better than the 3.6% expected by the market. * Both the Dow and S&P finished Friday at all-time closing highs - with the Dow gaining 3.0% for the week and the S&P rising 2.4% since last Friday. * Traders said the market may have closed higher if it wasn't for "quadruple witching" - as the December contracts expired on Friday. * Other markets were influenced more by position adjusting and squaring ahead of the holiday period rather than sentiment driven. While emerging markets remain nervous due to concerns over US tapering coinciding with severe liquidity shortages in the domestic China money markets that is driving up the China 7-day repo rate to the highest level since June. * The USD tried to move higher in the wake of the stronger US growth data, but ran into profit taking flows as long USD positions pared back. * EUR/USD managed to hold up against numerous attempts lower, but each time was met with a combination of buyers including sovereign related names. * The last attempt to push EUR/USD lower was in the wake of strong US GDP - which sent the pair from 1.3635 to 1.3632. This was followed by a nasty short-covering squeeze to 1.3710 in thin markets. EUR/USD closed at 1.3673 - 0.1% higher than Thursday's close at 1.3661. * It was a similar story in USD/JPY - as the stronger US GDP sent the pair to a fresh 5-year high at 104.64, but option related selling ahead of 104.75 and 105.00 barriers encouraged profit taking selling. USD/JPY fell all the way back to 103.85 before closing at 104.08 - down 0.15% from Thursday's close at 104.24. * Some of the USD/JPY moves were related to some choppy price action in the US Treasury market. * The 10-year US Treasury yield traded up to 2.96% at one stage after the stronger US GDP data and this attracted Japanese interest - which in turn supported USD/JPY. * The 10-year then reversed lower due to large unwinding of yield steepening positions - resulting in large flattening of the curve between the 5-yr and 10-yr Treasury yields and more flattening between the 5-yr and 20-yr yields. * The 10-yr Treasury yield closed at 2.88% down from Thursday's close at 2.92%. Meanwhile the 5-yr Treasury yield rose to 1.67% from Thursday's close at 1.64%. * Since the Fed announced their decision to taper - the 5-yr Treasury yield has risen nearly 20bps from the Wednesday low and the 10-yr Treasury yield has risen only 6bps from the Wednesday low. * Commodity markets were steady to buoyant on Friday despite the China domestic market liquidity concerns that saw the Shanghai Composite fall over 2%. * Gold managed to hold above the 2013 low at 1180 - trading down to 1185 in Asia before bouncing and closing at 1203 - up from Thursday's close at 1190 * NY Copper closed the day up 0.2%; NYMEX Crude gained 0.3% while iron ore was unchanged at 132.70. * The AUD was the best performing currency on Friday - gaining over 0.65% against the USD and NZD - while gaining around 0.5% against the JPY and EUR. * The AUD strength was in great part due to position paring as the market built up large AUD shorts last week against the USD and NZD in particular. * AUD/USD closed at 0.8924 - up 0.67% on the day, as leveraged names were among the buying mix after selling rallies all week. * The AUD gains came about despite some anxiety in the emerging markets over the start of Fed tapering and fears of a cash crunch in China money markets and underperformance of EM stock markets. * The SSEC has fallen nine straight days (first time it has done so since 1994) and dropped over 5% last week - its biggest weekly drop since May 2011. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 0.9% on Friday despite the gains on Wall St. * The US dollar index closed at 80.55 - down 0.1% from Thursday's close at 80.63

Wrap-up * It should be a quiet start to the week with Tokyo on holiday and the rest of the world preparing for the Christmas break. The main focus in Asia will be on the China money market and the behavior of the Asian equity markets after they underperformed last week. * Aside from jitters in emerging markets - the markets have taken the Fed tapering decision in stride and unleashed buying of equities by optimistic investors. As long as the US data continues to suggest the US economy is sturdy enough to handle the Fed easing up on the accelerator - risk assets in the developed markets should continue to prosper. * The US dollar should move higher in the current environment, but Friday's price action suggests that end of year flows might be dictated by position adjustment rather than fundamentals and sentiment. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ ended the Friday session mixed after a bout of US Dollar selling during the London session was reversed buy US Dollar buying during NY in the wake of better than expected final Q3 US GDP data. The US market is seemingly keen to continue to buy US Dollars but this has not been widely matched by the rest of the world. "Dectaper" unleashed predictable flows but perhaps we need to wait until after the festive season to see how much real substance there is to this buying. Major currencies on Friday night were in corrective mode Friday night led by the AUD courtesy of strong AUD/USD profit taking on shorts. Month end flows will dictate this week's activity. The wildcard is the latest Chinese liquidity crunch - there is much concern offshore and much confusion onshore - the PBOC needs to get their act together in a hurry. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1059.9-1064 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1061.2. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. Overnight implieds traded a 1062.5-1066 range on high volume; last in NY 1065/1065.8. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2656-79 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2671. The Straits Times closed up 0.8%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2795-3.2865 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2855. The KLSE index closed down 0.44%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2870-3.3020 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2870/90. * USD/IDR traded a 12225-12265 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12265. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12245. The IDX Composite closed down 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 12210-12300 range on high volume; last in NY at 12250/12280 * USD/PHP traded a 44.45-51 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.50. The PSE index closed down 1.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.50-56 range on high volume; last at 44.50-51. * USD/THB traded a 32.465-645 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.63. The Set closed down 0.3%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.89-934 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.93. The Taiex index last up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.84-93 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.88/89. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1196 slightly higher than the previous 6.1183 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0708-6.0764 range; last at 6.0711. USD/CNH last at 6.0720 - range 6.0713-6.0757. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1390/6.1410. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.0% and down for a ninth straight session. The 7-day VWAP repo rate closed at 8.22%. On Friday night the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1370-80 range; last in NY at 6.1370/6.1390. * USD/INR traded a 62.01-45 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.03. The Sensex index closed up 1.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.47-62.80 range on high volume; last 62.50/53. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Dec 23 00:30 TWD Jobless rate Dec 23 05:00 SGD CPI * Week ahead for FX - one eye on the holidays and one eye on China We are entering the festive season with most of the world on holidays for some of the days in the week ahead. It will be a Tokyo holiday on Monday while the rest of the world will be off Wednesday and most markets will be closed again on Thursday. * There will be some US data on Monday that will attract attention including Univ of Mich consumer confidence and US core PCE. On Tuesday US Durable goods and New Home Sales will be released before everyone joins in the festivities. There is virtually no other data from anywhere else during the week. * Most of the attention for anyone left in the market will be on the money markets in China and emerging markets in general. The liquidity problems in the China money market is leading to cash-crunch fears and a repeat of June when the combination of Fed taper fears and a cash-crunch in China sent emerging markets into a tailspin. Chinese authorities learned a lot from what happened in June and have already been in the market late last week injecting much needed liquidity to avoid a crisis. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

A closer look at the equity market * The European stock markets brushed off the concerns surrounding Asian equity markets and instead took cheer from the strong US growth data. * The London FTSE rose for a third straight session with a 0.3% gain and posted its biggest weekly gain since July. The German DAX gained 0.6% and is within striking distance of its all-time high at 9424; French CAC rose 0.4%; Milan gained 0.6% and the Spanish IBEX finished the day up 0.26%. * For the week London FTSE gained 2.6%; German DAX soared 4.5%; French CAC gained 3.3%; Milan rose 4.25% and Spain's IBEX led the way with a 4.5% gain. * Wall Street closed a strong week on a high note after the strong US Q3 GDP data further justified the Fed's decision to commence tapering their asset purchases sooner rather than later. * Both the Dow and S&P finished Friday at all-time closing highs - with the Dow gaining 3.0% for the week and the S&P rising 2.4% since last Friday and traders said the market may have closed higher if it wasn't for "quadruple witching" - as the December contracts expired on Friday. * Both the S&P and NASDAQ completed bullish outside week reversals. * For the week the Dow gained 3.0%; S&P gained 2.4% and NASDAQ gained 2.6%. * The VIX index closed at 13.74 down from 14.15 and for the week it fell 12.5%. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed down 0.9% and for the week it closed around flat. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodity markets were steady to buoyant on Friday despite the China domestic market liquidity concerns that resulted in the Shanghai Composite falling over 2% on Friday. * Gold managed to hold up above the 2013 low at 1180 - trading down to 1185 in early Asia before bouncing and closing at 1203 up from Thursday's close at 1190. * NY Copper closed the day up 0.2%; NYMEX Crude gained 0.3% while iron ore was unchanged at 132.70. * For the week gold fell 2.9%; Lon Copper fell 0.2%; NY Copper eased 0.1%; Brent Crude gained 2.7%; NYMEX Crude rose 1.8% and iron ore fell 2.4%.

A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was another uneventful day in the European government bond market as the approach of year-end has seen participation fall. * The 10-year Italian bond yield rose 3bps to 4.11%; the 10-year Spanish bond yield rose 2bps to 4.15%; the 10-year German Bund yield eased 1 bp to 1.86% and the 10-year UK Gilt eased 2bps to 2.93%. * The 10-year US Treasury yield traded up to 2.96% at one stage after the stronger US GDP data and this attracted Japanese interest - which in turn supported USD/JPY. * The 10-year then reversed lower due to large unwinding of yield steepening positions - resulting in large flattening of the curve between the 5-yr and 10-yr Treasury yields and more flattening between the 5-yr and 20-yr yields. * The 10-yer Treasury yield closed at 2.88% down from Thursday's close at 2.92%. Meanwhile the 5-yr Treasury yield rose to 1.67% from Thursday's close at 1.64%. * Since the Fed announced their decision to taper - the 5-yr Treasury yield has risen nearly 20bps from the Wednesday low and the 10-yr Treasury yield has risen only 6bps from the Wednesday low Technical view Equities * S&P - After showing signs it was ready to start trending lower - the S&P staged a bullish outside week reversal and now appears ready to resuming the trend higher. If the S&P manages to old above the 20-dma (it was 1797 on Friday) - it should continue tracking higher into year-end. {Last 1818} * Nikkei - After weeks of choppy price action - the Nikkei is starting to trend higher again. The Nikkei staged a bullish outside week reversal and is close to testing the May trend high at 15,942. {Last 15,870} * ASX - The price action last week resulted in the ASX ending the trend lower that started nearly one month ago, The 5-dma crossed above the 10-dma and it closed above the 20-dma at 5,210 and the 100-dma at 5,237. Resistance is found at 5,295 (61.8 fibo of the 5,457/5,028 move) and the 50-dma at 5,302. {Last 5,265} Commodities * Gold is trending lower - according to the daily moving average studies. The price managed to hold above the year's low at 1,180 - validating that level as key support. Fibo support is found at the 61.8 of the GFC low at 680 and all-time high at 1,920 - which comes in at 1,155. A break below 1,150 targets former key resistance at 1,030. {Last 1,202} * Lon Copper - The short-term trend higher that started on Dec 6 is showing signs of fatigue after last week's price action. Support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 6,938/7,307 move at 7,166 and the 20-dma at 7,137. A break below those levels would confirm the trend higher is over. Stiff resistance has formed between 7,300 and 7,350. {Last 7,238} FX * EUR/USD The short-term trend that started back in late November ended last week when the 5-dma crossed below the 10-dma. EUR/USD isn't trending lower yet, but a break below the 38.2 fibo of the 1.3295/1.3812 move at 1,3615 (which is also the 50-dma) would suggest a deeper fall towards 1.3500 in coming days. {Last 1.3673} * USD/JPY is firmly entrenched in a trend higher and has been since early November. The 105 level is psychological resistance while technical resistance is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 124.14/75.31 move around 105.55. A break below 103.70 could see a correction towards 102.50 - which should be seen as a buying opportunity. {Last 104.08} * AUD/USD continues to trend lower, according to the daily moving average studies. There is a double-top formed at 0.8970 and a break above that level could see a correction higher towards the 20-dma at 0.9030 - which coincides with the 61.8 fibo of the recent 0.9168/0.8820 move. Support has formed at 0.8820 with a break below targeting a 2010 monthly low at 0.8770. {Last 0.8924} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12245 12300 12210 12250-12280 Hi USD/JPY 104.64 103.85 104.08 INR 62.76 62.80 62.47 62.50-53 Hi EUR/USD 1.3710 1.3625 1.3673 KRW 1063.2 1066 1062.5 1065-1065.8 Hi EUR/JPY 142.73 142.12 142.28 MYR 3.2935 3.3020 3.2870 3.2870-90 Hi GBP/USD 1.6394 1.6316 1.6340 PHP 44.52 44.56 44.50 44.50-51 Hi USD/CAD 1.0737 1.0628 1.0635 TWD 29.92 29.93 29.84 29.88-89 Hi AUD/USD 0.8933 0.8855 0.8924 CNY 1-mth 6.1200 6.1165 6.1165-75 NZD/USD 0.8222 0.8149 0.8192 CNY 2-mth No 6.1180 6.1170-90 USD/SGD 1.2685 1.2632 1.2662 CNY 1-yr 6.1380 6.1370 6.1370-90 USD/THB 32.65 32.465 32.65 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16231 +52 +0.32 10-year 2.88% 2.93% S&P 500 1819 +9 +0.51 2-year 0.38% 0.36% Nasdaq 3531 +33 +0.93 30-year 3.82% 3.90% FTSE 6607 +22 +0.33 Spot Gold($) 1202.30 1190.40 DAX 9400 +64 +0.69 Nymex 99.32 99.04 Nikkei 15870 +11 +0.07 Brent 110.08 110.08

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)