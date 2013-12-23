SYDNEY, Dec 24 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * Fed's Lacker - taper was right decision; Bernanke leaving had no impact on decision, pauses or acceleration in taper dependent on data (CNBC) * Italy to issue EUR 5.5bn at its regular month end auction on Dec 30 * US Personal cons real mm Nov 0.50%, 0.40%-prev * US Personal income mm Nov 0.20%, f/c 0.50%, -0.10%-prev * US Consumption, adjusted mm Nov 0.50%, f/c 0.50%, 0.40%-prev * US Core PCE price index yy Nov 1.10%, 1.10%-prev * US PCE price index mm Nov 0.00%, f/c 0.00%-prev * US Core PCE price index mm Nov 0.10%, f/c 0.10%, 0.10%-prev * US PCE price index yy Nov 0.90%, 0.70%-prev * US National activity index Nov 0.6, -0.18-prev * US U Mich sentiment Final Dec 82.5, f/c 83, 82.5-prev * US U Mich conditions Final Dec 98.6, f/c 98.1, 97.9-prev * US U Mich expectations Fin Dec 72.1, f/c 75, 72.7-prev * CA GDP mm Oct 0.30%, f/c 0.20%, 0.30%-prev * U.K. will remain fastest expanding econ in Europe 2014, PWC * Fitch affirm France's AA+ rating, outlook stable * ECB's Praet said ECB is ready to intervene if credit contracts * CH Nov UBS Consumption Ind 1.43 vs 1.26 prev * DE Nov Imp px 2.9% y/y vs -3.0% prev, -3.1% exp * IT Dec Cons Conf 96.2 vs 98.2 prev, 98.8 exp Themes from Monday * The main themes across asset markets on Monday were improving investor risk appetite mixed in with come seasonal/year-end position adjusting. * Wall Street is having the Santa Claus rally investors were hoping for - as the Dow and S&P made fresh all-time highs and the NASDAQ surged 0.85% higher led by a 3.3% rise in Apple shares on news the tech giant inked a distribution deal with China Mobile. * The IMF raised its growth outlook for the US economy and provided an excuse for equity investors to build on last week's gains. * The Dow closed up 0.45% and the S&P closed up 0.5%. * The move higher on Wall Street followed strong gains in Europe and resilient equity price action in Asia - as investors aren't overreacting to the continued stress in China's money markets. * There was a decent amount of US data released on Monday due to the holiday shortened week, but there wasn't any reaction to the mixed, but solid economic news. * US Consumption for Nov came in at 0.5% as expected, but personal income came in lower than expected at 0.2% vs 0.5% expected by economists. Univ of Mich sentiment index came in unchanged at 82.5 while the market was expecting a light improvement to 83.00. * Other asset markets were quiet and range-bound - as the height of the holiday season approaches. * The moves in the FX market were limited - but the USD edged lower due to the inability of the greenback to significantly rally on USD-positive news. * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.37117 before settling just below 1.3700 late in the US session - up 0.2% from Friday's close. * USD/JPY fell to 103.77 before standing Japanese buy orders underpinned the price action. Late in the US session the USD/JPY was trading around 104.05 - virtually unchanged from Friday's close. * The bounce in USD/JPY during the US session coincided with a move up in US Treasury yields. * It was an extremely quiet day for the Treasury market, but the 10-year yield moved up to 2.93% from Friday's close at 2.88%. * The curve flattening that was the feature after the Fed announced tapering last Wednesday has stopped for the time being. The 5-year Treasury yields only moved up 2bps to 1.69%. * The moves in the commodity market were very small on Monday. * NY Coppers was flat late in the US session; NYMEX Crude slipped around 0.45% while gold edged down to 1,198 from Friday's close at 1,203. Iron ore continued to trend lower into year-end and closed at 131.90 down 0.6% from Friday's fix. * AUD/USD ran up to 0.8959 despite China liquidity concerns and sluggish price action in commodities, as solid gains in equity markets encouraged a market that is very short AUD to pare back. * AUD/USD sell orders lined up at the double top at 0.8970 capped and it was trading around 0.8935 late in the US session - up 0.16% on the day. Wrap-up * The Asian session will be extremely quiet today, as the markets will get even thinner between now and the start of 2014. * It appears that investors are refusing to get worried about the spike higher in China's 7-day repo rate amid signs of stress in the banking sector there. A consensus in building that authorities have everything under control; there will be enough natural liquidity to ensure rates don't skyrocket and the by this time next week the interest rates will return to normal. Never-the-less the China bears are showing their teeth again and emerging market assets may continue to underperform at the start of 2014. Goldman put out a client note recently cautioning investors to reduce holdings in emerging markets by one third. * Despite some brewing emerging market concerns - the AUD is holding up relatively well, as the market remains very short. A break above 0.8970 resistance could see the short-covering correction/rally extend to 0.9000/30. * The US dollar hasn't significantly reacted to the USD positive news over the past week - including a run of stronger US data and surprise Fed tapering. The failure to stage a break-out rally could see USD longs get frustrated and pare back in the thinning holiday markets. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ traded sideways in a quiet offshore session with late position adjustments ahead of the festive season the only notable interest shown in FX markets. The US Treasury market however saw the yield on the 10-year bond rise another 5bps (Dec-taper) to 2.93% albeit on the very light trading. The Santa rally in stocks continued with Wall Street adding another 0.5%. There is not much to add with China end of year rate debacle seemingly having little impact outside of China. This may of course change and will remain the main focus in AXJ markets today. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1059.6-1062.3 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1060.7. The Kospi closed up 0.7%. Overnight implieds traded a 1062.8-1063.7 range on high volume; last in NY 1063.5/1064. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2650-78 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2655. The Straits Times closed up 0.7%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2880-3.2965 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2910. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2940-3.2995 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2960/80. * USD/IDR traded a 12240-12260 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12250. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12246. The IDX Composite closed down 0.14%. Overnight the implieds traded a 12220-12280 range on high volume; last in NY at 12250/12265 * USD/PHP traded a 44.32-465 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.34. The PSE index closed up 0.34%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.40-42 range on high volume; last at 44.40-43. * USD/THB traded a 32.65-77 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.67. The Set closed down 1.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.913-985 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.985. The Taiex index last up 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.893-955 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.94/95. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1161 slightly lower than the previous 6.1196 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0702-6.0716 range; last at 6.0702. USD/CNH last at 6.0695 - range 6.0675-6.0744. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1330/6.1350. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.2% thus breaking a run of nine consecutive down days. The 7-day VWAP repo rate closed at 8.94% up around 70bps. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.1330/6.1360. * USD/INR traded a 61.835-62.07 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.965. The Sensex index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.23-40 range on high volume; last 62.23/26. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * BoJ Economic report for December * Week ahead for FX - one eye on the holidays and one eye on China We are entering the festive season with most of the world on holidays for some of the days in the week ahead. * On Tuesday US Durable goods and New Home Sales will be released before everyone joins in the festivities. There is virtually no other data from anywhere else during the week. * Most of the attention for anyone left in the market will be on the money markets in China and emerging markets in general. The liquidity problems in the China money market is leading to cash-crunch fears and a repeat of June when the combination of Fed taper fears and a cash-crunch in China sent emerging markets into a tailspin. Chinese authorities learned a lot from what happened in June and have already been in the market late last week injecting much needed liquidity to avoid a crisis. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * The European stock markets continued to rally with the FTSE gaining for a fourth straight day - +1.1% on the day. The German DAX hit a fresh all-time high and rose 0.8%; the French CAC gained 0.5%; Milan and Spain's IBEX climbed 0.7%. * Wall Street is having the Santa Claus rally investors were hoping for - as the Dow and S&P made fresh all-time highs and the NASDAQ surged 0.85% higher led by a 3.35% rise in Apple shares on news the tech giant inked a distribution deal with China Mobile. * The IMF raised its growth outlook for the US economy and provided an excuse for equity investors to build on last week's gains. * The Dow closed up 73.47 points or 0.45% higher at 16,294.61; the S&P closed up 9.67 points or 0.53% higher at 1,827.99; the NASDAQ closed up 44.16 points or 1.08% higher at 4,148.90. * The VIX index closed at 13.05 down 5.37% from Friday's close at 13.79. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 0.8%. A closer look at the commodity market * The moves in the commodity market were very small on Monday. * NY Coppers was flat late in the US session; NYMEX Crude slipped around 0.45% while gold edged down to 1,198 from Friday's close at 1,203. Iron ore continued to trend lower into year-end and closed at 131.90 down 0.6% from Friday's fix. A closer look at the fixed interest market * European government bond yields edged higher on Monday in thin markets. * The 10-yr German bund yield edged up 1bp to 1.87%; the 10-yr UK gild yield closed 2bps higher at 2.96%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed at 4.16% from Friday's close at 4.12% and the 10-yr Spanish bond yield moved up 5bps to 4.19%. * It was an extremely quiet day for the Treasury market, but the 10-year yield moved up to 2.93% from Friday's close at 2.88%. * The curve flattening that was the feature after the Fed announced tapering last Wednesday has stopped for the time being. The 5-year Treasury yields only moved up 2bps to 1.69%. Technical view Equities * S&P - After showing signs it was ready to start trending lower - the S&P staged a bullish outside week reversal and now appears ready to resuming the trend higher. If the S&P manages to old above the 20-dma (it was 1797 on Friday) - it should continue tracking higher into year-end. {Last 1818} * Nikkei - After weeks of choppy price action - the Nikkei is starting to trend higher again. The Nikkei staged a bullish outside week reversal and is close to testing the May trend high at 15,942. {Last 15,870} * ASX - The price action last week resulted in the ASX ending the trend lower that started nearly one month ago, The 5-dma crossed above the 10-dma and it closed above the 20-dma at 5,210 and the 100-dma at 5,237. Resistance is found at 5,295 (61.8 fibo of the 5,457/5,028 move) and the 50-dma at 5,302. {Last 5,265} Commodities * Gold is trending lower - according to the daily moving average studies. The price managed to hold above the year's low at 1,180 - validating that level as key support. Fibo support is found at the 61.8 of the GFC low at 680 and all-time high at 1,920 - which come in at 1,155. A break below 1,150 targets former key resistance at 1,030. {Last 1,202} * Lon Copper - The short-term trend higher that started on Dec 6 is showing signs of fatigue after last week's price action. Support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 6,938/7,307 move at 7,166 and the 20-dma at 7,137. A break below those levels would confirm the trend higher is over. Stiff resistance has formed between 7,300 and 7,350. {Last 7,238} FX * EUR/USD The short-term trend that started back in late November ended last week when the 5-dma crossed below the 10-dma. EUR/USD isn't trending lower yet, but a break below the 38.2 fibo of the 1.3295/1.3812 move at 1.3615 (which is also the 50-dma) would suggest a deeper fall towards 1.3500 in coming days. {Last 1.3673} * USD/JPY is firmly entrenched in a trend higher and has been since early November. The 105 level is psychological resistance while technical resistance is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 124.14/75.31 move around 105.55. A break below 103.70 could see a correction towards 102.50 - which should be seen as a buying opportunity. {Last 104.08} * AUD/USD continues to trend lower, according to the daily moving average studies. There is a double-top formed at 0.8970 and a break above that level could see a correction higher towards the 20-dma at 0.9030 - which coincides with the 61.8 fibo of the recent 0.9168/0.8820 move. Support has formed at 0.8820 with a break below targeting a 2010 monthly low at 0.8770. {Last 0.8924} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12235 12280 12220 12250-12265 Hi USD/JPY 104.12 103.77 104.11 INR 62.40 62.40 62.23 62.23-26 Hi EUR/USD 1.3717 1.3669 1.3696 KRW 1062.7 1063.7 1062.8 1063.5-1064 Hi EUR/JPY 142.73 141.90 142.56 MYR 3.2955 3.2995 3.2940 3.2960-80 Hi GBP/USD 1.6373 1.6328 1.6354 PHP 44.37 44.42 44.40 44.40-43 Hi USD/CAD 1.0654 1.0582 1.0605 TWD 29.96 29.955 29.93 29.94-95 Hi AUD/USD 0.8959 0.8918 0.8934 CNY 1-mth 6.1150 6.1140 6.1135-55 NZD/USD 0.8218 0.8189 0.8202 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1180-00 USD/SGD 1.2687 1.2650 1.2672 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1330-60 USD/THB 32.77 32.64 32.705 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16295 +73 +0.45 10-year 2.93% 2.88% S&P 500 1828 +10 +0.53 2-year 0.39% 0.38% Nasdaq 3569 +38 +1.08 30-year 3.85% 3.82% FTSE 6679 +72 +1.09 Spot Gold($) 1198.50 1202.30 DAX 9489 +89 +0.94 Nymex 98.91 99.32 Nikkei 15870 Mkt Clsd Brent 111.51 110.08 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)