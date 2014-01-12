SYDNEY, Jan 13 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday Night * US Nonfarm payrolls Dec 74k, f/c 196k, 203k-prev * US Private payrolls Dec 87k, f/c 195k, 196k-prev * US Manufacturing payrolls Dec 9k, f/c 15k, 27k-prev * US Government payrolls Dec -13k, 7k-prev * US Unemployment rate Dec 6.7%, f/c 7.00%, 7.00%-prev * Fed's Bullard Fed looks likely to continue QE taper, expects likely upward revision to Dec payrolls growth, FOMC disinclined to change 6.5% jobless threshold due to credibility threat, sees core/headline inflation of 1.6% by YE'14, rapid GDP growth of 3.2% in '14 * Stanley Fischer nominated to serve out Fed board term currently held by Bernanke (expires Jan 31, 2020) * Fed's Lacker markets have a good appreciation of FOMC's intentions changes in fwd curve reflective of growth expectations, cloud over fiscal policy hurts growth, expects inflation to move back to 2% in next year or so, may have been special factors at play w/employment report, wise not to overreact to 1 mos employment report as a general principle * Canada's Flaherty Dec job losses are a reminder recovery is fragile, * EZ economy shrank 0.3% y/y in Q3 (Eurostat) * BCB's Tombini 2013 inflation slightly more resistant than exp'd, was due to CCY depreciation, labor market & transportation costs * US Wholesale inventories mm Nov 0.5%, f/c 0.40%, 1.40%-prev * US Wholesale sales mm Nov 1.0%, f/c 0.80%, 1.00%-prev * US ECRI weekly index w/e 133.4, 132.9-prev * US ECRI weekly annualized w/e 2.5%, 1.80%-prev * CA Employment change Dec -45.9k, f/c 14.6k, 21.6k-prev * CA Unemployment rate Dec 7.2%, f/c 6.90%, 6.90%-prev * CA Full time employment chng Dec -60k, 1.4k-prev * CA Part time employment chng Dec 14.2k, 20.0k-prev * CA Participation rate Dec 66.4%, 66.40%-prev * Reuters poll Irish econ to grow 2.2% in '14, ahead of government f/c * Reuters Poll 29/44 Economists see BCB raising Selic rate by 25bp's next week * Bond funds w'wide see USD5.3b inflow in w/e Wed, largest inflow since May '13 (BoA) * Japanese stock funds w'wide see USD1.7b inflow largest wkly inflow in 18 weeks (BoA) * UK Nov Industrial output 2.5% y/y vs 3.2% prev, 3.1% exp * UK Nov Manufacturing output 2.8% y/y vs 2.7% prev, 3.3% exp * UK Nov Construction output -4.0% m/m * Swiss Dec Unemployment rate sa 3.2% vs 3.2% prev, 3.2% exp * Swiss Dec CPI 0.1% y/y vs 0.1% prev, 0.2% exp * Eurozone Q3 Revised GDP -0.3%y/y vs -0.4% prev, -0.4% exp News from the weekend Indonesia exempting major miners from mineral ore export ban - Reuters * Indonesia President Yudhoyono approved the long anticipated mineral ore ban but will allow large miners to continue to ship processed mineral as they have provided assurances to the govt that they will soon build the necessary smelters * There are 66 miners still allowed to export incl. giants Freeport and Newmont * The ban will negatively impact smaller exporter who won't be able to raise the funds to build the necessary smelters * The ban is hoped to boost Indonesia's long-term from its mineral wealth but officials fear a short-term cut in foreign revenue could widen the current account deficit Themes from Friday * The main them across asset markets on Friday was the net "positive" reaction to much worse than expected US jobs data. * Wall Street investors weren't sure whether they should sell on diminishing expectations the US economy will surprise to the upside in 2014 - or buy based on fading expectations the Fed will aggressively taper their bond buying program and move closer to raising interest rates. * Analysts were quick to point out that the much lower than expected US jobs number was impacted by one-off/severe weather events and later in the day comments from a couple of Fed officials and Fed watcher Hilsenrath said the Fed was unlikely going to be overly swayed by the US payroll report when they meet again later this month. But investors were caught the wrong way around position-wise - so the reactions in some of the markets were pretty volatile. * Analysts weren't overly impressed by the surprise fall in the US unemployment rate to 6.7%, as it was a result in another fall in the participation rate. If anything the fall in unemployment will complicate the Fed's attempt at providing quantitative forward guidance. * By the end of the day Wall Street was modestly higher - the S&P gained 0.2% led by defensive stocks and homebuilders as the big move lower in long-term UST yields following the weak US payroll report had a positive impact on housing sentiment. * The 10-year Treasury yield collapsed to 2.85% (lowest level since Dec 18) from Thursday's close at 2.96% (biggest one-day drop in two months) and nearly 20bps lower than the 3.04% high hit on Jan 2. * The weak US jobs report and the steep fall in UST yields resulted in USD/JPY completing a bearish outside day reversal - with USD/JPY falling as low as 103.83 before closing at 104.15 - down 0.65% on the day and down 1.2% from the pre-US jobs report high at 105.40. * The best performing currency on what was a bid day for the FX market - was by far and away the AUD. AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9006 before closing at 0.8998 - up 1.1% on the day. * AUD was supported by three factors: 1) a broadly weaker USD due to falling Treasury yields 2) strong gains in key commodities and 3) a strong relief rally in emerging market assets and CCYS due to fading expectations the Fed will aggressively taper. * Key commodities moved higher in unison, as commodity investors decided the dulled outlook for strong US economic growth was more than offset by hopes the Fed will not be as aggressive in scaling back their bond purchases following the weaker US payroll report. * Gold closed over 1.5% higher at 1246 - as the dovish turn in Fed expectations and weaker US dollar led to heavy short covering. NYMEX Crude finished higher for only the second time in the last nine trading days - closing up 1.16%. Prior to the relief rally in Friday - NYMEX Crude had fallen close to 9.5% since the high on Dec 27. * NY Copper closed up close to 1.0% while eased from 131.00 to 130.70. * EM assets staged a strong relief rally, as those assets were under heavy pressure due to fears the Fed would be aggressive in normalizing monetary policy. * The MSCI LATAM index ended the day over 2.0% higher while the BRL closed 1.3% higher against the USD and the MXN gained around 1.0% against the greenback. * EUR/USD more than recovered all of the ground lost following the dovish comments by Draghi on Thursday and closed the day at 1.3669 - up 0.46% from Thursday's close. * The worst performing currency on Friday was the increasingly unloved CAD. As bad as the US payroll report was - the Canadian job numbers were far worse. * The CAD has been trending lower against a number of currencies and that trend accelerated on Friday - with the CAD ending the day 0.46% down against the USD; down over 1.5% against the AUD and 1.1% against the NZD. * GBP badly underperformed due to weak UK data and the fact the market was very long the GBP coming into last week. UK IP and mfg output came in flat for Nov while the market was expecting plus 0.4%. GBP ended the day around flat against the USD while the GBP fell 0.65% against the JPY and 0.5% against the EUR. * The US dollar index closed at 80.65 - down 0.4% from Thursday's close. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD drifted lower from the Asian high at 1.3620 during the European morning session and was trading around 1.3590 when the US market arrived. Just before the US jobs data was released - EUR/USD spiked down to 1.3560 only to stage a nasty reversal when the US jobs print came in way below expectations. EUR/USD soared as high as 1.3665 before correcting back to 1.3625. The dip proved short-lived and EUR/USD rushed back to 1.3688 as US yields fell sharply. EUR/USD closed at 1.3669 - up 0.46% for the day. * USD/JPY hovered around 105.00 through the London morning session before inexplicably spiking to 105.42 just before the release of the US payroll data. USD/JPY reversed lower in spectacular fashion when the US jobs report came in worse than expected.USD/JPY traded down to 104.19 before filling in a few gaps back to 104.70. USD/JPY came under pressure gain through the US afternoon session, as sliding US Treasury yields encouraged selling. USD/JPY traded as low as 103.83 before closing at 104.15 - down 0.65% on the day. Wrap-up * There was quite a large market reaction to the disappointing US jobs data considering the rubbery nature of the data and the fact that extremely bad weather was at least partly to blame for the big miss in expectations. The market movement most likely reflected the fact the market was positioned for a very strong US employment number and hitting the exits took precedence over analyzing the true ramifications of one bad number. Nevertheless the market will have to temper their views on a very strong US economic recovery in 2014 and an aggressive Fed in normalizing monetary policy - at least until the next few batches of US data are released. * The fall in Treasury yields could chip away at USD/JPY longs, which have been in place for a long time and have been well rewarded up until now. The risk is for USD/JPY to move lower in the coming days or until evidence builds that the US economy is going well enough for the Fed to keep winding back their bond purchases through all of 2014. AUD/USD is also looking ripe for a correction after the price action last week couldn't test key support at 0.8820/25 even though emerging markets were under pressure and China data was mixed. The key to the AUD performance in the coming week will be whether or not emerging markets assets and currencies in Asia will stage a sustained relief rally - as was the case with LATAM equities and currencies on Friday after the weak US jobs data faded aggressive Fed tapering expectations. * There wasn't very much in the way of news on the weekend - so it might be a slow start to the week. The performance of Asia ex-Japan equities and currencies will be in focus to see if one weak US job print is enough to spark bargain hunting in some of the very depressed emerging markets. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ fell sharply on Friday night on the back of a much worse than expected US payroll number. A long US Dollar market was caught wrong-footed causing a sharp reversal. The veracity of the payroll number however is questionable given the weather situation that has gripped the north of the US over the past few weeks. The Fed is likely to stick to its US10bln taper a meeting schedule despite the soft jobs data. Whether Friday moves will start a round of further purging of long US Dollar positions remains to be seen but Asia on a Monday is unlikely to follow this lead. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1061.1-1065.2 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1061.4. The Kospi closed down 0.4%. Overnight implieds traded a 1059.5-1064.8 range on high volume; last in NY 1060/1060.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2691-1.2717 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2698. The Straits Times closed down 0.0%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2650-3.2780 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2685. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2580-3.2785 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2580/10. * USD/IDR traded a 12165-12210 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12165. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12197. The IDX Composite closed up 1.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 11940-12110 range on high volume; last in NY at 11910/11930 * USD/PHP traded a 44.60-74 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.71. The PSE index closed down 1.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.47-69 range on high volume; last at 44.49-52. * USD/THB traded a 32.98-33.04 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.025. The Set closed down 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.002-10 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.05. The Taiex index last up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.95-30.06 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.95/97. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1008 sharply lower than the previous 6.1109 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0500-6.0540 range; last at 6.0520. USD/CNY traded down to 6.0474 in opening trades but they were removed reportedly at the behest of the authorities - traders reported that deals below 6.0500 were cancelled. USD/CNH last at 6.0370 - range 6.0359-6.0412. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1135/6.1150. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.7%. Overnight the 6-mth NDF traded a 6.0975-6.1010 range; last in NY at 6.0960/6.0980. There were no recorded 1-yr trades; last in NY at 6.1100-20. * USD/INR traded a 61.83-62.01 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.89. The Sensex index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.80-62.33 range on high volume; last 61.83/85. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 13 Jan 00:30 AU Invest housing finance 13 Jan 00:30 AU Housing finance 13 Jan 00:30 AU ANZ internet job ads 13 Jan 00:30 AU ANZ newspaper job ads 13 Jan --:-- IN Consumer price index 13 Jan JP Japan Holiday (Coming-of-Age Day) Week ahead for FX market - CPI data; Fed-speak and Aus jobs data The surprisingly weak US employment data released on Friday has confused Fed expectations just as the market was comfortably pricing in Fed tapering for the rest of 2014 due to a strengthening US economy. The market will seek some clarity on Fed expectations in the coming week when there will be no shortage of Fed speakers to indicate whether or not one disappointing US job print is enough to change the Fed's timetable for normalizing policy. * The Fed's Lockhart speaks on Monday followed Tuesday by Fed members Plosser and Fisher. The Fed Beige Book is released on Wednesday when the Fed Evans will also be speaking. The Fed's Williams will be speaking on Thursday - as will outgoing Fed chairman Bernanke. * Key data in the week ahead with Europe and the US concerned about inflation running below target - there will be a lot of attention paid to CPI data from the EZ and US in the coming week. Both EZ and US CPI will be released Thursday. Other key US data includes Retail Sales on Tuesday and IP on Friday. It is a fairly quiet week in Europe with EZ IP data Tuesday and German GDP on Wednesday the other highlights. The key data point for Australia will be Aus employment data on Thursday with the market expecting plus 7.5k. John.Noonanh@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets were moving higher before the weaker than expected US jobs data even though they lost some momentum into the close after the US payroll miss - they all ended the week on a strong note. * The FTSE closed up 0.7%; the German DAX closed up 0.55%; the French CAC gained 0.6%; Milan rose 0.3% and the Spanish IBEX closed the day 0.55% higher. * For the week the London FTSE gained 0.1%; the German DAX rose 0.4%; the French CAC eked out a tiny 0.1% gain; Milan soared 2.4% higher while the Spanish Ibex starred with an impressive 5% gain for the week. * Wall Street investors weren't sure whether they should sell on diminishing expectations the US economy will surprise to the upside in 2014 - or buy based on fading expectations the Fed will aggressively taper their bond buying program and move closer to raising interest rates. * By the end of the day Wall Street was modestly higher with the S&P gaining 0.2% led by defensive stocks and homebuilders as the big move lower in longer-term US Treasury yields following the weak US payroll report had a positive impact on housing sentiment. * For the week the Dow fell 0.2%; the S&P gained 0.6% and the NASDAQ rose 1.0%. * The VIX index closed at 12.14 down 5.8% from Thursday's close at 12.89. That was the lowest weekly close for the VIX since August. * The LATAM index rose 2.0% on Friday but still closed 1.1% lower for the week. A closer look at the commodity market * Key commodities moved higher in unison, as commodity investors decided the dulled outlook for strong US economic growth was more than offset by hopes the Fed will not be as aggressive in scaling back their bond purchases following the weaker US payroll report. * Gold closed over 1.5% higher at 1246 - as the dovish turn in Fed expectations and weaker US dollar led to heavy short covering. NYMEX Crude finished higher for only the second time in the last nine trading days - closing up 1.16%. Prior to the relief rally in Friday - NYMEX Crude had fallen close to 9.5% since the high on Dec 27. * NY Copper closed up close to 1.0% while eased from 131.00 to 130.70. * For the week gold gained 0.85%; London Copper edged 0.2% lower; NY Copper fell 0.56%; Brent Crude gained 0.3%; NYMEX Crude fell 1.3% and Iron Ore fell 3.2%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The weaker than expected US payroll data resulted in global bond markets rallying - as data taken before the US jobs report showed that global bond funds had 5.3bln USD worth of inflows last week - the largest inflow May, 2013 according to a BAML report. * Peripheral EZ bond yields were steady - with 10-yr Italian bond yield edging 1bp higher to 3.92% and the 10-yr Spanish bond yield was unchanged at 3.79%. * the 10-yr German bund yield fell to 1.84% from 1.90% while the 10-yr UK gilt yield fell sharply to 2.87% from 2.97% at Thursday's close. * The 10-year Treasury yield collapsed to 2.85% (lowest level since Dec 18) from Thursday's close at 2.96% (biggest one-day drop in two months) and nearly 20bps lower than the 3.04% high hit on Jan 2. * The short-end was volatile - as the 2-year Treasury yield moved up to 0.43% before the US employment report only to fall to 0.37% after the disappointment. Technical view Equities * S&P - The trend higher in the S&P has lost momentum and it is in a stall. The 5-day MA has crossed below the 10-day MA signaling it stopped trending higher in the short-term, but it might be just a pause - as long as the price stays above 1,815/25. This window contains the 20-day MA (1,823) and the 38.2 fibo of the 1,767/1,849 move (1,818). {Last 1,841} * Nikkei - The short-term trend higher stalled out last week, according to the moving average studies. The 5-day MA has crossed below the 10-day MA, but the price has managed to just hold above the 20-day MA around 15,570. There is yet another Tokyo holiday on Monday, but if the USD/JPY stays below 104.50 - the Nikkei will break below the 20-day MA and the kinjun line at 15,717. A break below 15,175 targets 15,200/300. {Last 15,912} * ASX - In a similar fashion to the S&P - the ASX has ceased trending higher and is stalling. The price action is hovering around the 50-day MA (5,300) with a clear break targeting the 100-day MA at 5,265 with more support at the 38.2 fibo of the 5,028/5,383 move at 5,248. A break back above 5,383 would reignite trend higher and target the 2013 high at 5,457. {Last 5,312} Commodities * Gold - The short-term moving average studies indicate that gold is starting to trend higher, but the longer-term moving averages are firmly trending lower and the current price action is a correction. Resistance is found at the 55-dma at 1,251 - which lines up with the 38.2 fibo of the recent 1,361/1,184 move. A break above 1,255 targets the 1,290/1,295 which is the 200-day MA and the 61.8 of the aforementioned move. Support has formed at 1,218 and a break below that level would suggest a short-term top is in place. {Last 1,246}. * Lon Copper stopped trending higher last week and the correction lower came close to very strong support levels before bouncing. Lon copper traded as low as 7,209 on Thursday - just above the 50% retracement of the 6,938/7,460 move at 7,200; the 100-dma at 7,190; the 50-dma at 1,170 and the 200-dma at 7,160. A break below those levels targets the 61.8 fibo at 7,137. {Last 7,302} FX * EUR/USD Friday's post US jobs data rally has resulted in the trend lower losing momentum, The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are still lined up in a bearish pattern, but the 5-dma is now pointing higher as warning the trend down from 1.3894 might be ready to end. Friday's high stopped short at the 20-dma around 1.3685 with a clear break above that level targeting the 60% retracement of the 1.3894/1.3548 move at 1.3720/25. Hourly support has formed at 1.3620/25 and a break below that level would suggest the pairing is ready to resume trending lower. {Last 1.3669} * USD/JPY completed a bearish outside day reversal on Friday and reinforced resistance at 105.50 as being extremely stubborn and formidable. USD/JPY has topped out between 105.40/50 five times since Dec 30 and 105.50 is also the 61.8 fibo of the 124.14/75.31 move. USD/JPY isn't trending higher according to the short-term daily moving average studies and the close below the 20-dma at 104.45 was bearish. Key support comes in at 103.77 which is a double bottom and a break below 103.75 could see a fall towards 102.50. {Last 104.15} * AUD/USD appears to be just starting to trend higher - according to the short-term moving averages. For the first time since Oct 25 - the 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation. AUD/USD has formed a double top around 0.9005 and a break above 0.9101 targets the 38.2 fibo of the 0.9758/0.8820 move at 0.9175/80. Hourly support has formed at 0.8965/70 with a break below that level targeting 0.8910/20. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12065 12110 11940 11910-11930 Hi USD/JPY 105.42 103.83 104.15 INR 62.24 62.33 61.80 61.83-85 Hi EUR/USD 1.3688 1.3560 1.3669 KRW 1064 1064.8 1059.5 1060-1060.5 Hi EUR/JPY 143.10 142.07 142.26 MYR 3.2745 3.2785 3.2580 3.2580-10 Hi GBP/USD 1.6518 1.6381 1.6476 PHP 44.67 44.69 44.47 44.49-52 Hi USD/CAD 1.0946 1.0836 1.0892 TWD 30.02 30.06 29.95 29.95-97 Hi AUD/USD 0.9006 0.8876 0.8998 CNY 1-mth 6.1010 6.0950 6.0950-70 NZD/USD 0.8309 0.8207 0.8301 CNY 6-mth 6.1010 6.0975 6.0970-90 USD/SGD 1.2717 1.2231 1.2642 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1100-20 USD/THB 33.095 32.98 32.99 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16437 -8 -0.05 10-year 2.86% 2.96% S&P 500 1842 +4 +0.23 2-year 0.37% 0.43% Nasdaq 3565 +13 +0.35 30-year 3.80% 3.87% FTSE 6740 +49 +0.73 Spot Gold($) 1246.50 1228.90 DAX 9473 +52 +0.55 Nymex 92.81 92.37 Nikkei 15912 +32 +0.20 Brent 107.47 106.51