SYDNEY, (IFR) - SYDNEY, Jan 6 (IFR) - Headlines from the weekend * Fed's Bernanke Cut in bond-buying does not diminish Fed's commitment to accommodation as long as needed. FOMC to consider changing parts of operating framework- including new tools, Fed last month reaffirmed & clarified plan for low rates * Fed's Lacker would need to see much weaker data on a sustained basis to support a pause in taper, if growth picks up significantly this year could see Fed hiking later this year. He still sees inflation rising toward 2% over next year or two * Fed's Plosser warns int rates could rise quickly if banks quickly release reserves, more concerned w/too high inflation than too low inflation, despite taper Fed balance sheet growing at rapid clip, need to return balance sheet to predominately US treasuries * Fed's Stein says shadow banks are more susceptible to runs * Italy's Saccomanni says narrow BTP/Bund spread will free resources for investment/tax cuts * Spain's treasury says to issue EUR 5b in bonds on Thursday * Brazil's Mantega Govt committed to keeping spending under control in '14, to auction concessions for railways, ports, power generation * Brazil's Mantega inv as a percentage of GDP 19% in '13 * ISM-New York index Dec 615.4, 608.5-prev * ECRI weekly index w/e 132.9, 131.9-prev * ECRI weekly annualized w/e +1.8%, 1.90%-prev * European stock funds w'wide attract USD1.7b, record inflows in '13 to 48b (BofA) * Cmdty funds w'wide have USD0.8b outflow, record 46.1b outflow in '13 (BofA) * Reuters Poll Majority say BOE to leave rates on hold until H2'15 (same as last poll) * Reuters Poll ECB to hold Refi/Depo rates through mid-2015 (unched vs Dec poll) Themes from Friday * The main themes across asset markets on Friday were uncertainty regarding the Fed normalization of monetary policy; less confidence on Wall Street despite stellar returns in 2013 and position adjustments - as some of assets and currencies that were beaten down in 2013 come back and some of the darlings of 2013 sell off. * European stock markets brushed aside the poor lead from Asia (MSCI Asia ex-Japan Equity Index fell 1.07%) and made across the board gains on Friday. The London FTSE rose 0.19%; the German DAX gained 0.37%; the French CAC rose 0.48%; the FT Milan Index soared 0.97% and the Spanish IBEX ended the day with a 0.39% gain. * Wall Street closed a very choppy session relatively flat after being up around 0.40% earlier in the session. * The rally on Wall Street stalled and investors turned cautions after the Fed's Plosser (voter/hawk) said he was more concerned about inflation running too high rather than too low; the process for the Fed to unwind its balance sheet may not be a smooth one and yields could rise rapidly if banks quickly released their reserves. * Wall Street briefly recovered following comments from outgoing Fed chief Bernanke who emphasized the Fed remained committed to its bond buying program even though he was mostly upbeat regarding US economic prospects. * Treasury yields were whippy on Friday - with the 10-year Treasury yield moving up to 3.01% after the Plosser comments before falling to 2.97% following the Bernanke comments before rising to 3.00% into the close when non-voter Fed member Lacker (hawk) indicated the Fed could start raising rates as early as late 2014 if some of the optimistic growth forecasts proved correct. * The late rise in US Treasury yields gave the US dollar a bid tone very late in the US session after cross trading flows dominated the price action earlier. * * The US dollar index closed at 80.86 - up 0.30% from Thursday's close at 80.63. A closer look at the FX market * USD/JPY traded as low as 104.08 during the European session before rallying during the US session to close at 104.86 - up slightly from Thursday's close at 104.80. * EUR/USD remained under pressure through the European and US sessions and couldn't rally despite better Spanish employment data; upbeat EZ equity markets and narrowing spreads between peripheral EZ bond yields and German bund yields. Weighing on EUR sentiment was a report saying that Eurozone corporate lending shrunk as a record pace in November. EUR/USD stops were triggered below 1.3620 and the EUR/USD closed at 1.3590 - down 0.59% on the day. AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9005 on Friday after stops above 0.8970 were triggered. Real money selling and broad strength late in the day pushed the AUD/USD back to 0.8949 - up 0.42% from Thursday's close at 0.8912. Wrap-up It was a very quiet weekend for news - so Monday should see a fairly quiet start to trading - apart from the usual stop loss runs in the FX market. There are plenty of anomalies in the price action since the start of 2014. It is obvious that some of the moves across asset markets are the result of some investors putting on fresh positions for 2014 while others square up to clear the slate for when the markets thicken up and start trending. Investors at the end of 2013 were long equities and they have lost some ground; short gold and it has rallied; long EUR/JPY and it has fallen sharply; short AUD and it has been one of the better performing currencies. Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians likely to consolidate amid bullish bias after risk off start to 2014. Growth concerns, weaker China PMI data, stock falls to weigh on regional currencies. Fed taper and inflation concerns dampen sentiment in most Asians too. Key focus this week - FOMC minutes on Wed and payrolls data on Friday. Consensus is for 197k gain in non-farm payrolls and a 190k rise in private jobs. Unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 7.0%. Political instability in Thailand will be closely monitored too, may impact South Asian currencies. SGD's safe haven status, CNY proxy and cross interests should continue to hinder rally in USD/SGD twds the 1.2700 resistance. USD/KRW likely to open firm above 1055.00, fresh selling in JPY/KRW and exporters to weigh on pair. BOK intervention should see continued struggle at 1050 handle. Expect persistent BOK intervention to keep the KRW from further strong gains amid exports and growth uncertainty. JPY/KRW closed at 10.06 on Friday, USD/KRW ended at 1055.2, after intraday range amid 1051.7-1057.1. KRW NDFs traded btw 1056-1058 range on Friday night, ended at 1057-1058 in NY. *PM Park news conference eyed on Monday- she will outline 2014 policy plans. USD/SGD pressured by continued selling ahead of 1.2700. Safe haven plays and SGD/MYR buying interests cap rallies. Pair traded between 1.2645-1.2676 range overnight ended at 1.2670 in NY. Expect range amid 1.2600-1.2700 to hold ahead of US payrolls data. *Dec PMI due at 1330GMT, may see rise to 51.1 vs 50.8 previous. USD/MYR likely to consolidate amid 3.28-3.30. Risk off, bullish SGD/MYR to underpin, but expect oilers sales and profit taking to hinder. Choppy dealings likely to prevail ahead of fresh Fed guidance and US employment numbers. MYR NDFs traded btw 3.2850-3.2920 range on Friday night, ended at 3.2890-3.2920 in NY. *Key event for Malaysia this week - Nov trade and industrial production on Wed and Thursday respectively. USD/THB well bid on heightened political turmoil, planned shutdown of Bangkok by anti-govt protestors from Jan 13. Tourist trade in Thailand worsened on news Singapore airlines will cancel 19 flights (one in 10) to Bangkok from 14 Jan to late 25 Feb due to the political crisis. USD/THB traded 32.96-33.04 range overnight, ended at 33.01 in NY. Stubborn BOT intervention to continue to hinder. Nearby target found at 61.8% fibo resistance at 33.37. Thai SET ended -0.5% on Friday, -5.7% for week, almost 16% loss since protests started in Nov 2013. USD/IDR well supported on dips, risks rally towards 12300. Thin dollar liquidity, inflation and deficit worries underpin. Cut in Fed QE, outflows add to bullish bias in USD/IDR. JKSE ended -1.61% on Friday. NDFs traded between 12185-12230 range overnight, closed at 12205-12225 in NY. *Dec consumer confidence index due later on Monday, last 114.3. *BI to meet on rates on 9 Jan - expect the bank to keep its key reference rate steady at 7.50%. USD/PHP to open bid around 44.70, up from its previous close at 44.65. Strong corporate buying/hedging on further Fed QE cuts this year to underpin. Govt bonds extend fall, as inflationary concerns add to selling interests. Yields finished up another 5bps across the curve, 10bps in the belly and 3bps up in the long end. PSEi ended -0.61%. PHP NDFs traded btw 44.68-44.75 rg overnight, ended at 44.70-44.75 in NY. *Dec CPI due out on Tues, mtks exp 4.0%y/y vs 3.30% last. USD/TWD to maintain bullish bias on risk off bias, eyes USD/CNY cues. Weak JPY to underpin too. USD/TWD ended at 30.04 on Friday, after range amid 29.927-30.04 intraday. Taiex closed -0.77%. TWD NDFs traded 29.94-29.96 range overnight, ended at 29.95-29.98 in NY. *Dec CPI due at 0830GMT, exp 0.80%y/y vs 0.67% last USD/CNY may see further short covering after recent steep sell-off. Risk off bias underpin. Markets to eye PBOC guidance. USD/CNH ended firmer at 6.0485-6.0500 in NY, vs Asian close at 6.0460-6.0490. NDFs largely steady after profit taking in Far East dealings. 1 mth last at 6.1035-6.1050, vs 6.1020-6.1050 Asian close. 1year ended at 6.1130-6.1160 in NY, little changed from last Far East at 6.1140-6.1180. SSEA share index ended -1.24%. Fall in services PMI data, growth slowdown worries weigh on sentiment. *Dec CPI due on Thursday, market poll sees 3.0%y/y vs 2.70% previous. USD/INR ended local dealings at 62.16, after early rally to 62.56. RBI intervention and profit taking drove the pair back lower. Persistently high inflation, growth worries weigh on the INR. INR NDFs traded 62.65-62.78 range overnight, ended at 62.70-62.74 in NY. May see choppy trades between 62.00-62.50 ahead of key data this week. *India Oct FDI -36.6%y/y to USD1.23bln; Apr-Oct 2013 FDI -15%y/y to USD12.6bln *Dec HSBC Markit Services PMI due on Monday, last 47.2 *Dec trade data due on 10 Jan, last -USD9.22bln; exports were 5.90%y/y and imports were -16.40%y/y in Nov. *Nov factory output due on 10 Jan too; -1.8%y/y in Oct. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com The week ahead for FX - The coming week could see some choppy trading, as Tokyo returns from holiday and the most important events come later in the week. It is hard to see the AUD making back too much ground while emerging market assets and currencies remain under pressure and a cloud of uncertainty. *The EUR/USD and EUR/JPY sell offs might see some reversals once the market get thicker. *A number of large banks have put out bullish calls for the EUR due to the structural improvement of the Eurozone's current account. The ECB meeting this week will be key. If Draghi sounds at all upbeat - the EUR/USD could rally across the board one week after experiencing a healthy sell off. On the other hand - if Draghi indicates the ECB remains ready to act to fight deflation pressures and free up lending markets across the Eurozone - the EUR/USD will be vulnerable to a deeper correction lower. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the commodity market * Commodity markets were mixed again on Friday, as gold continued its recovery from the dismal performance in 2013 - closing at 1,236 - up close to 1.0% from Thursday's close at 1,224. Gold is now up close to 4.40% from the Dec 31 low around 1,184. * Copper and crude have been under pressure since the start of the year. London Copper fell 1.06% and NY Copper fell 0.83% while Brent Crude fell 0.86% and NYMEX Crude dived 1.55%. * The fall in copper is in part due to China concerns while increased supply of Crude due to oil fields in Libya reopening and expected build up of stocks at Cushing are weighing on Crude prices. A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets brushed aside the poor lead from Asia (MSCI Asia ex-Japan Equity Index fell 1.07%) and made across the board gains on Friday. The London FTSE rose 0.19%; the German DAX gained 0.37%; the French CAC rose 0.48%; the FT Milan Index soared 0.97% and the Spanish IBEX ended the day with a 0.39% gain. * Wall Street closed a very choppy session relatively flat after being up around 0.40% earlier in the session. * The rally on Wall Street stalled and investors turned cautions after the Fed's Plosser (voter/hawk) said he was more concerned about inflation running too high rather than too low; the process for the Fed to unwind its balance sheet may not be a smooth one and yields could rise rapidly if banks quickly released their reserves. * Wall Street briefly recovered following comments from outgoing Fed chief Bernanke who emphasized the Fed remained committed to its bond buying program even though he was mostly upbeat regarding US economic prospects. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Treasury yields were whippy on Friday - with the 10-year Treasury yield moving up to 3.01% after the Plosser comments before falling to 2.97% following the Bernanke comments before rising to 3.00% into the close when non-voter Fed member Lacker (hawk) indicated the Fed could start raising rates as early as late 2014 if some of the optimistic growth forecasts proved correct. * The late rise in US Treasury yields gave the US dollar a bid tone very late in the US session after cross trading flows dominated the price action earlier. Technical View Equities S&P The trend higher lost some momentum last week, but it is too early to say whether or not a correction lower will commence. The 5-day MA has turned lower, but as long as the price stays above 1,815/1,820 it is more of a pause than a correction. That level is the 38.2 fibo of the 1,767.99/1,849.44 move and where the 20-day MA will ascend to next week. {Last 1,831.37} Nikkei The Nikkei will likely open lower on Monday - as there have been Nikkei-negative factors emerging as Tokyo enjoyed an extremely long holiday. The JPY has strengthened since the start of the New Year and global equity markets has stumbled a bit. The Nikkei was trending higher before the extra-long Tokyo holiday and appeared to be heading towards 17,490. Support is found at 16,056 Dec 27 low and a break below that level could see a test of 15,755. {Last 16,291} ASX The ASX is trending higher despite the slow start to 2014. Support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 5,028/5,383 move at 5,247 and a break below that level would suggest a short-term top is in place at 5,383. Key resistance is found at the 2013 high at 5,457. {Last 5,350} Commodities Gold: Gold has formed a triple bottom at 1,180/1,185 after holding inside that window the last trading day of 2013. The price rally from that level has ended the short-term trend lower - as the 5, 10 and 20-day MA are now starting to point higher. They haven't crossed yet - so it is more of a corrective consolidation rather than a turn in trends. Resistance is found at the Dec 10 high at 1,267 and a break above that level targets the 100-day MA just below 1,300. Support is found at former resistance around 1,218 and a move below that level puts the precious metal back under pressure. {Last 1,236} London Copper: Lon Copper Despite the fall on Friday - Lon Copper is still trending higher. It filled in the gap to former resistance at 7,300/7,310 and as long as that level holds it should continue to trend higher towards the 61.8 fibo of the 8,346/6,602 move at 7,680. Closer resistance is found at the May, 2013 high at 7,533. A break below 7,300 targets the 20-day MA around 7,250. {Last 7,315} FX EUR/USD The short date moving average studies have turned lower and not far away from showing a down-trend has formed. The EUR/USD is heading towards some pretty formidable technical support. The 100-day MA comes in at 1.3540 while the 61.8 fibo of the 1.3295/1.3894 comes in at 1.3523. Resistance is found at former support at 1.3625, which lines up with the 55-day MA at 1.3630. {Last 1.3590} USD/JPY The trend lower that has been going strong since early November is showing signs of fatigue. The 5-day MA is turning lower, but it is too early to call for a correction. The fall on Friday stopped short from taking out the 20-day MA at 104.07 - so that reading has been validated as key support going forward. A clear break and close below the 20-day MA would suggest the correction lower is underway and a short-term top is in place at 105.45. The 105.50 level has been validated a major short-term resistance - as it held the end-of-year rally in USD/JPY and is the 61.8 fibo of the entire 124.14/75.31 move. {Last 104.85} AUD/USD The AUD/USD made a topside break of the recent 0.8820/0.8970 consolidation range - but closed within that range. On the positive side - the AUD/USD broke and closed above the 20-day MA at 0.8941 - marking the first time it has closed above that reading since Oct 20. To attain any upside momentum - the AUD/USD sill need a daily close above 0.9000 and if it does there could be a decent correction to 0.9150/80. {Last 0.8949} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12220 12230 12185 12205-25 Low USD/JPY 104.89 104.21 104.86 INR 62.65 62.78 62.65 62.70-74 Hi EUR/USD 1.3658 1.3582 1.3590 KRW 1057.5 1058 1056.5 1057-1058 Hi EUR/JPY 142.69 141.97 142.52 MYR 3.2900 3.2900 3.2850 3.2890-20 Hi GBP/USD 1.6474 1.6395 1.6418 PHP 44.72 44.75 44.68 44.70-75 Low USD/CAD 1.0662 1.0603 1.0635 TWD 29.96 29.96 29.94 29.95-98 Mod AUD/USD 0.9005 0.8936 0.8945 CNY 1-mth 6.1050 6.1030 6.1035-60 NZD/USD 0.8317 0.8252 0.8273 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1085 6.1075-95 USD/SGD 1.2676 1.2645 1.2670 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.1150 6.1130-60 USD/THB 33.04 32.96 33.01 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16470 +29 +0.17 10-year 3.00% 2.98% S&P 500 1831 -1 -0.03 2-year 0.40% 0.39% Nasdaq 4132 -11 -0.27 30-year 3.93% 3.90% FTSE 6731 +13 +0.19 Spot Gold($) 1237.85 1226.00 DAX 9435 +35 +0.37 Nymex 95.44 96.77 Nikkei 16291 +112 +0.69 Brent 106.89 107.70 (Reporting by John Noonan) (john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com) (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)