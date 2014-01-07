SYDNEY, (IFR) - SYDNEY, Jan 7 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night

News and data out of Europe * GBP Idx drops to 84.80, data not helping, Cable to 1.6337 * DE Dec Serv PMI 53.5 vs 54.0 prev, 54.0 exp * DE Dec Comp PMI 55.0 vs 55.2 prev * EZ Dec Serv PMI 51.0 vs 51.0 prev, 51.00 exp * EZ Dec Comp PMI 52.1 vs 52.1 prev, 52.1 exp * EZ Jan Sentix Idx 11.9 vs 8.0 prev, 9.5 exp * NO Dec Mfg PMI 51.6 vs 54.5 prev, 53.4 exp * UK Dec Serv PMI 58.8 vs 60.0 prev, 60.3 exp News and data out of North America * Janet Yellen, a key force behind the Federal Reserve's unprecedented and controversial efforts to boost the U.S. economy, was confirmed by the Senate on Monday to lead the central bank just as it begins to unwind that stimulus. * SNB's Jordan says cap on CHF is right policy tool for ensuring appropriate monetary conditions for foreseeable future * Canada's Harper will not approve oil pipelines unless they meet environmental protection standards & in country's interest, confident Keystone pipeline will proceed in one way or another * UK govt to cut welfare budget again as election approaches * German consumer prices rose 1.4% y/y in '13 * Fitch doesn't expect fin'l profiles of finance co's to be materially affected by potential deposit attrition in rising rate environment * Moody's oversupply will cool oil prices in 2014; US midstream stays healthy * Moody's could cut Brazil rating outlook later this yr if econ growth disappoints in H1 '14, expects 2% GDP growth & 2% primary surplus * US Markit Svcs PMI Final Dec 55.7, 56-prev * US Durables ex-def, R mm Nov 3.5%, 3.50%-prev * US Durable goods, R mm Nov 3.4%, 3.50%-prev * US Factory orders mm Nov 1.8%, f/c 1.80%, -0.90%-prev * US Durables ex-transpt R mm Nov 1.2%, 1.20%-prev * US Nondef cap ex-air R mm Nov 4.1%, 4.50%-prev * US Factory ex-transp mm Nov 0.6%, 0.00%-prev * US ISM N-Mfg PMI Dec 53.0, f/c 5450.00%, 53.9-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Dec 55.2%, f/c 56.5%, 55.5%-prev * US ISM N-Mfg employment idx Dec 55.8%, 52.5-prev * US ISM N-Mfg new orders idx Dec 49.4%, 56.4-prev * US ISM N-Mfg price paid idx Dec 55.1%, 52.2-prev * CA Producer prices mm Nov 0.1%, f/c 0.10%, -0.30%-prev * CA Producer prices yy Nov 0.3%, f/c 0.30%, 0.80%-prev * CA Raw materials prices mm Nov -4.1%, f/c -1.80%, -2.30%-prev * CA Raw materials prices yy Nov -2.5%, f/c 1.80%, 0.40%-prev * BR IPC-FIPE inflation index Dec 0.65%, 0.46%-prev * BR HSBC services PMI Dec 51.7, 52.3-prev * BR HSBC composite PMI Dec 51.7, 51.8-prev Themes from Monday * The main themes across asset markets on Monday were investor caution ahead of some key events later in the week; another round of position adjustments - as some of the 2013 "winners" continue to sell off while some of the downtrodden assets and currencies claw back ground, and a subtle shift in central bank expectations - as EZ data came in solid ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting, US data was mixed and UK data missed expectations ahead of Thursday's BOE meeting. * Global equity markets continue to trade in a sluggish fashion in early 2014 after a strong 2013. Major European stock markets were flat to slightly lower - while the Spanish IBEX gained 0.92% following Spain services PMI data grew at fastest rate since 2007. * Wall Street fell following weaker than expected US ISM non-manufacturing PMI came in worse than expected, but the losses were contained by better than expected Factory Orders data. The S&P was down 0.40% at one stage, but was only down 0.13% 90 minutes before the close. * EUR/USD staged a minor recovery after selling off in the first few days of 2014 - as better than expected SETIX data and higher than expected German inflation data encouraged short-covering. The USD weakened across the board following worse than expected US ISM non-manufacturing and a fall in the 10-year US Treasury yield from 2.99% to 2.95% as of late in the US session. * EUR/USD recovered from the 1.3571 low hit in Asia - to trade as high as 1.3653. Late in the US session the EUR/USD was trading at 1.3635 up 0.33% from Friday's close. * USD/JPY traded below the 21-day MA (104.10) for the first time since Nov 8 when it fell as low as 103.91 when US yields eased on the back of the weaker US ISM non-MFG data. The USD/JPY found buyers below 104.00 and was trading at 104.27 late in the US session down 0.54% from Friday's close. * GBP underperformed on Monday due to a Sunday Times report saying that BOE governor Carney might lower the unemployment threshold from 7.0% to 6.5% for considering lifting the lending rate. The GBP was also undermined by worse than expected UK Services PMI. * It was a quiet day for commodity markets. Gold continued in recovery mode after suffering steep falls in 2013 and was trading around 1,239 late in the US session - up from Friday's close at 1,236. NY copper was up 0.12% while NYMEX Crude continued the 2014 slide and was down 0.35% late in the US session. Iron ore slipped to 134.80 from Friday's close at 135.00. * The AUD/USD was steady on Monday and traded in a 0.8935/0.8983 ranger for the entire day. The AUD remains relatively well bid despite sluggish commodity and equity prices and despite emerging market concerns. The AUD is being underpinned by heavy short-covering on the crosses and the AUD/USD was trading at 0.8965 late in the US session up 0.17% from Friday's 0.8949 close. * Treasury yields eased on Monday in relatively light trading. Bargain hunters have been buying US Treasuries after the late 2013 sell off and they are also getting support from the sluggish start on Wall Street and uncertainty on just how aggressively the Fed will taper bond purchases, given mixed US data. * Late in the US session the 10-year US Treasury yield was trading at 2.96% down from 2.99% at Friday's close. * The US dollar index was trading at 80.65 down 0.25% from Friday's close at 80.86. Wrap up It is likely we will see more choppy range trading across asset markets, as liquidity remains relatively thin and the markets prepare for key events later this week - namely the ECB meeting Thursday - followed by the US non-farm payroll data on Friday. The EUR weakness seen since the start of the year may have run its course, as the market has pared back excess EUR longs built up at the end of 2013. The short-term direction of the EUR will depend on the Draghi press conference following Thursday's ECB meeting. If the ECB president emphasizes some of the positive aspects of recent developments - such as signs of significant improvement in the Spanish economic outlook; the narrowing spreads between peripheral and core EZ government bonds and improving sentiment across the Eurozone - the market will believe the ECB will be on hold indefinitely and the EUR will move broadly higher. On the other hand - if Draghi emphasizes the ECB stands ready to act to ease deflationary pressures in the EZ and encourage bank lending - the EUR will start trending lower. The AUD is holding up remarkably well considering emerging market uncertainty that is resulting in Asia ex-Japan assets and ccys remaining under pressure. The AUD strength is most likely due to positioning, as selling AUD was one of the "conviction" trades in the latter half of 2013. Once the short-covering rally runs its course - the AUD should be a decent sell if the EM concerns persist and risk assets continue to trade in a sluggish fashion. It should be a relatively quiet day in Asia, as there aren't any major economic releases. Aus trade data at 00:30 GMT might get a reaction if it is well outside expectations. The key to today's trading will be the behaviour of Asian stock markets after the nasty selloffs in the Nikkei and Shanghai Comp yesterday. If the Nikkei continues to stay under pressure - the USD/JPY might remain vulnerable. The market is long USD/JPY still - and a break below 103.70 could see the correction lower accelerate. The USD/JPY needs to break back above 105.00 to comfort the USD/JPY bulls. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians to open a tad easier on lower USD overnight, but likely to consolidate amid bullish bias. China slowdown fears, Fed QE uncertainty to remain supportive of most pairs. Markets to eye China stock markets cues after steep sell-off yesterday. USD/KRW to open steady around 1065.00 after rally yesterday, may see 1060-1070 range nearterm. Persistent BOK intervention and growth worries underpin. Further correction in USD/JPY may lend further support to JPY/KRW, USD/KRW. Cross last indicated at 10.22. KRW NDFs traded 1066-1067.8 range overnight, ended at 1067-1068 in NY. *S Korea net foreign portfolio investment in Dec 2013 fell KRW 1.86trln, biggest fall since June * S Korea net foreign investment in stocks down KRW1.49 trln in Dec, biggest fall since June USD/SGD rejected once again at 1.2700 on CNY proxy, SGD/MYR, SGD/THB cross trades. Fall in Dec PMI to 49.7 vs 50.8 last may stall falls in pair to 1.2650 intraday. May see range amid 1.2650-1.2700. Only firm close above 1.2700 will pave way for increase momentum twds 1.2800. Expectation of IPO related inflows to add to selling interests ahead of 1.2700. Markets eye S Korea Lotte's planned USD1bln IPO listing in Singapore. Approval from the Singapore exchange cited in around 2 weeks time. USD/SGD traded 1.2673-1.2692 range overnight, ended at 1.2679 in NY. USD/MYR likely to remain amid 3.28-3.30 range ahead of US payrolls data. Local interests, Fed uncertainty should attract fresh buying on dips. MYR NDFs traded 3.2870-3.2920 range overnight, ended at 3.2860-3.2920 in NY. USD/THB uptrend intact towards 37.37 target (61.8% retrace of 36.35-28.56). Political turmoil, fear of fresh violence, coup talk, fall in tourist income weigh heavy on THB sentiment. Slide in THB slowed by only on continued BOT intervention. USD/THB traded 33.04-33.14 range overnight, ended at 33.08 in NY. USD/IDR to remain supportive above 12200 on thin liquidity, Fed taper worries. Range amid 12150-12300 likely to hold ahead of US payrolls on Friday. BI to meet on rates on Thursday but expect the cb to keep reference rate steady at 7.50%. IDR NDFs traded btw 12250-12290 range overnight, ended at 1.230-12260 in NY. USD/PHP underpinned by expectation the US economy will continue to strengthen in 2014, with Fed to continue to trim bond purchases. Pair to remain supported above 44.50, may see 44.50-45.00 range into US payrolls on Friday night. Higher inflation forecasts add to support for the USD/PHP too. Bonds extended slide ahead of Dec CPI release today. Markets expect Dec CPI to rise 4.0%y/y vs 3.3%y/y last. Bond yields rose 5bps across the curve yesterday, 10bps in the belly and 3bps in the back end. PHP NDFs traded btw 44.62-44.69 range overnight, closed at 44.68-44.70 in NY. USD/TWD well bid after clearing 30.00 resistance, tracks rally in USD/KRW. Slowdown fears in China, selling pressure in stocks tripped stops above 33.05. Pair ended locally at 33.235 yesterday, after range amid 29.92-30.301. NDFs traded 30.05-30.08 range overnight, closed at 30.06-30.09 in NY. USD/CNY ended at 6.0524 yesterday, may see fresh selling pressure twds 6.0500 again as specs continue to position long in CNY. Despite lower PMIs, traders remain optimistic the CNY will continue to strengthen by some 2.5-3.0% this year. USD/CNH remains pressured by funds play - failure to cross 6.05 hurdle attracted fresh selling, pair retraced to 6.0450 from 6.0493 intraday high. NDFs steady overnight. 1 mth last at 6.1030-60; 6's at 6.1060-90; 1year at 6.1150-90. USD/INR likely to hold 62.00-62.50 range ahead Dec trade numbers on Friday. Fear of intervention above 62.50, rebound in EUR overnight to weigh on pair. USD/INR ended at 62.33 yesterday, after intraday range amid 62.24-62.465. Sensex ended -0.31%. NDFs traded 62.73-62.80 range o/n, ended at 62.78-62.83 in NY. USD/CNH hit fresh record low at 6.0595, closed at 6.0650. (record closing low) NDFs extend slide on heavy selling. 1 mth ended at 6.1045-55; 3's at 6.1050-65; 1year dealt record low at 6.1195, ended at 6.1180-10 in NY. *China Nov FAI, Ind Prodn and Retails sales due at 0530GMT today. USD/INR closed onshore dealings at 61.135 yesterday, after range of 60.84-61.21 intraday. Risk on, state election euphoria weigh on pair though profit taking stalled falls. Sensex +1.57%. NDFs traded 61.20-61.39 range overnight, ended at 61.20-61.30 in NY. USD/INR to open around 60.90 today, may range 60.50-61.00 intraday. OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12280 12290 12250 12230-60 Hi USD/JPY 104.84 103.91 104.22 INR 62.80 62.80 62.72 62.78-83 Hi EUR/USD 1.3653 1.3581 1.3629 KRW 1067.5 1067.8 1066 1067-1068 Hi EUR/JPY 142.80 141.74 142.04 MYR 3.2900 3.2920 3.2870 3.2870-20 Mod GBP/USD 1.6434 1.6338 1.6406 PHP 44.73 44.69 44.62 44.68-70 Hi USD/CAD 1.0681 1.0616 1.0656 TWD 30.07 30.08 30.05 30.06-09 Hi AUD/USD 0.8974 0.8935 0.8967 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1050 6.1030-60 NZD/USD 0.8306 0.8255 0.8292 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1060-90 USD/SGD 1.2692 1.2673 1.2679 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.1175 6.1150-90 USD/THB 33.14 33.04 33.08 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16425 -45 -0.27 10-year 2.96% 3.00% S&P 500 1827 -5 -0.25 2-year 0.40% 0.40% Nasdaq 4114 -18 -0.44 30-year 3.90% 3.93% FTSE 6731 +0.07 flat Spot Gold($) 1237.00 1236.00 DAX 9428 -7 -0.08 Nymex 93.67 95.44 Nikkei 15909 -382 -2.35 Brent 106.73 106.89

(Reporting by Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)