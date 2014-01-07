SYDNEY, Jan 8 (IFR)- Headlines from Tuesday night * Fed's Williams says short-term rates will remain near zero for foreseeable future, excessively high unemployment/low inflation calls for continued accommodation, looks like inflation has bottomed will move back to 2% over the next few years * Fed's Rosengren says comfortable with current approach to pace of QE, stresses gradual reduction, higher unemployment- end to labor mkt progress would be reason to halt tapering, comfortable with lowering unemployment threshold * Fed's Rosengren: Stimulus should be removed gradually as Economy continues to improve, Fed missing inflation/employment mandates by fairly large margins * Obama bill to extend unemployment benefits clears Republican roadblock * Italy treasury to issue EUR 8.5bn of BOTS at mid-month auction * Greek 10-yr yields hit lowest since June 2010 at 7.84% * Irish 10-yr yield hit 8 yr low as 10-yr issue is significantly over-subscribed * Irish debt agency plans to raise EUR 6-10bn from markets in 2014, unlikely to issue monthly as requirements are modest * US ICSC chain stores ww w/e -5.4%, 1.00%-prev * US ICSC chain stores yy w/e +1.7%, 3.00%-prev * US International trade mm $ Nov -34.25b, f/c -40.0b, -40.6b-prev * US Redbook mm w/e -0.6%, -0.70%-prev * US Redbook yy w/e +4.1%, 4.50%-prev * CA Trade balance Nov -0.94b, f/c -0.14b, 0.08b-prev * CA Exports Nov 39.78b, 40.47b-prev * CA Imports Nov 40.72b, 40.40b-prev * CA Ivey PMI Dec 40.2, 48.2-prev * CA Ivey PMI SA Dec 46.3, f/c 54.5%, 53.7-prev * EZ Dec flash CPI 0.8% y/y vs 0.9% prev, 0.9% exp * EZ Nov Prod Px -1.2% y/y vs -1.4% prev * DE Nov Retail Sales 1.6% y/y vs -0.1% prev, 1.5% m/m vs -0.8% prev * DE Dec Jobless S/Adj 6.9% vs 6.95 prev, 6.9% exp * FR Dec Cons Conf 85 vs 84 prev, 84 exp Themes from Tuesday * There were a few themes impacting asset markets on Tuesday that resulted in uncorrelated price action between various asset classes and currency pairings. * There was optimism in the equity markets that global growth will improve in 2014 after better than expected German Retail Sales data and a narrowing US trade deficit resulting from a marked improvement in US export numbers. * European stock markets made solid gains and the Dow was up over 100 points for much of the US session before slipping a bit in the afternoon. Late in the US session the Dow was up 93 points or 0.57%. * Despite the optimism in the equity markets, a sluggish 3-year Treasury auction and signs that global growth was on a sound footing - UST yields slipped lower in Tuesday with the 10-year yield easing to 2.94% from Monday's close at 2.96%. * The Treasury market seemed to focus on dovish comments from the Fed's Rosengren (2014 non-voter and dove) and the Fed's Williams (non-voter, dovish). * Despite easing Treasury yields and dovish Fed comments - the USD moved broadly higher even though cross plays and pre-ECB meeting and US non-farm payroll positioning dominated FX flows. * The firmer US dollar ended the gold winning streak - with the precious metal easing to 1,231 from 1,238. NY Copper was basically flat on the day while NYMEX Crude edged 0.30% higher after a run of down days since the start of 2014. Iron ore fell 0.74% to 133.80. * While trading was fairly subdued in commodities - there was a fair bit of action in commodity currencies. * The CAD and the AUD were the worst performing currencies on Tuesday - with the CAD falling 0.96% against the USD after weaker than expected Canadian data. * Canada's trade deficit unexpectedly blew out to 940mln CAD vs expectations of a 140mln CAD deficit, as exports were weaker than expected. The real surprise was the seasonally adjusted Canada Ivy PMI for Dec which crashed off to 46.3 from 53.7 against expectations of a rise to 54.5. The weak data resulted in a significantly dovish turn in Bank of Canada expectations. * AUD/USD was trading at 0.8920 late in the US session down just over 0.5% from Monday's close. AUD weakness was mostly due to the perception the AUD was outperforming at the start of 2014 due to short covering and those flows have dried up for now. * CHF continues to weaken against the major currencies and EUR/CHF is trading at its highest level since Oct 15 (1.2373) and has risen 1.7% since Dec 17. * Macro-funds are selling the CHF due to the perception it is overvalued due to the hangover from the EZ sovereign debt crisis and with peripheral EZ yields crashing off and the crisis seen behind us - the CHF premium is unwarranted. The improving growth picture in Europe and the US is another factor weighing on the "safe-haven" CHF. * EUR/USD was relatively steady on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting and Friday's US non-farm payroll data. EUR is getting support from some improving growth data across the EZ and investor flows into European equities and bonds. * Weighing on EUR sentiment is persistently low inflation data - as shown with Tuesday's flash EZ inflation for Dec coming in at just 0.8% vs expectations of 0.9%. EUR/USD last at 1.3617 - slightly lower than Monday's close at 1.3627. * Despite the easing Treasury yields - USD/JPY traded with a bid tone during the US session - trading as high as 104.70 and settling around 104.55 late - up 0.26% on the day. Traders say the move higher was position adjustment on talk of semi-official bids at 103.80 keeping stops below 103.75 safe for the time being. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.82 - up 0.2%. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD was relatively steady on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting and Friday's US non-farm payroll data. EUR is getting support from some improving growth data across the EZ and investor flows into European equities and bonds. Weighing on EUR sentiment is persistently low inflation data - as shown with Tuesday's flash EZ inflation for Dec coming in at just 0.8% vs expectations of 0.9%. EUR/USD last at 1.3617 - slightly lower than Monday's close at 1.3627. Despite the easing Treasury yields - USD/JPY traded with a bid tone during the US session - trading as high as 104.70 and settling around 104.55 late in the session - up 0.3% on the day. Traders say the move higher was position adjustment on talk of semi-official bids at 103.80 keeping stops below 103.75 safe for the time being. CHF continues to weaken against the major currencies and EUR/CHF is trading at its highest level since Oct 15 (1.2373) and has risen 1.7% since Dec 17. Macros are selling the CHF due to the perception it is overvalued due to the hangover from the EZ sovereign debt crisis and with peripheral EZ yields crashing off and the crisis seen behind us - the CHF premium is unwarranted. The improving growth picture in Europe and the US is another factor weighing on the "safe-haven" CHF. CAD and the AUD were the worst performing currencies on Tuesday. USD/CAD traded as high as 1.0782 and was trading at 1.0773 late in the US session - up 1.1% on the day - after weaker than expected Canadian data. Canada's trade deficit unexpectedly blew out to 940mln CAD vs expectations of a 140mln CAD deficit, as exports were weaker than expected. The real surprise was the seasonally adjusted Canada Ivy PMI for Dec which crashed off to 46.3 from 53.7 against expectations of a rise to 54.5. The weak data resulted in a significantly dovish turn in Bank of Canada expectations. Wrap-up It is difficult to glean too much from the trading patterns at the start of 2014, as some investor groups are putting on 2014 macro bets while others are still in the process of clearing the slate awaiting for 2014 trends to develop. There is a view coming from the fund community that growth in the developed economies (Europe and the US in particular) have a greater potential to produce an upside surprise than the emerging market economies - where concerns persist there could be downside surprises. While this view persists - the AUD will struggle to make ground above 0.9000 and eventually head towards 0.8500. The weak data out of Canada is surprising given its economy has traditionally reflected US economic trends due to proximity and trade relationship. The Bank of Canada may be forced to ease at some stage in 2014 - which starkly contrasts hawkish RBNZ expectations. Perhaps the best trade in the commodity currency space is long NZD/CAD. USD/JPY should consolidate in Asia today with lower US yields limiting the upside while Japanese bids below 104.00 should discourage aggressive selling. EUR/USD should also remain in a quiet range - as the ECB meeting Thursday and the US non-farm payrolls on Friday will determine the short-term trend. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Jan 08 21:45 NZD Building consents Jan 08 07:01 MYR Imports Jan 08 07:01 MYR Trade balance Jan 08 07:01 MYR Exports Jan 08 12:00 MYR Reserves Jan 08 17:00 INR M3 Money supply A closer look at the equity market * There was optimism in the equity markets that global growth will improve in 2014 after better than expected German Retail Sales data and a narrowing US trade deficit resulting from a marked improvement in US export numbers. * European stock markets made solid gains and the Dow was up over 100 points for much of the US session. * The London FTSE gained 0.4%; the German DAX and French CAC rose 0.8%; Milan soared 1.2% and the Spanish IBEX led the way with a staggering 2.9% rise. * The VIX index closed at 12.92 down 4.65% from Monday's close at 13.55. * The LATAM index was down 0.2% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * The firmer US dollar ended the gold winning streak - with the precious metal easing to 1232 from 1238. NY Copper was basically flat on the day while NYMEX Crude edged 0.3% higher after a run of down days since the start of 2014. Iron ore fell 0.7% to 133.80. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The big news in the EZ debt markets was an extremely successful Irish debt sale - the first since their bail-out. Ireland's 10-yr bond auction was four times oversubscribed with a yield of 3.54% - down from a peak of around 15% at the height of the crisis in 2011. * The good news out of Dublin sent other peripheral yields lower with the 10-yr Italian bond yield easing to 3.87% from 3.93% and the 10-yr Spanish bond yield tumbling to 3.79% from 3.90%. * The 10-yr German bund eased to 1.88% from 1.90% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased to 2.94% from 2.97%. * Despite the optimism in the equity markets, a sluggish 3-yr auction and signs that global growth was on a sound footing - US Treasury yields slipped lower in Tuesday with the 10-year yield easing to 2.94% from Monday's close at 2.96%. * The Treasury market seemed to focus on dovish comments from the Fed's Rosengren (2014 non-voter and dove) and the Fed's Williams (non-voter, dovish). OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12250 12205 12150 12160-12180 Hi USD/JPY 104.74 104.17 104.60 INR 62.80 62.68 62.55 62.55-58 Hi EUR/USD 1.3657 1.3596 1.3616 KRW 1071 1073 1068.5 1071-1071.5 Hi EUR/JPY 142.59 141.95 142.42 MYR 3.2905 3.2925 3.2900 3.2890-10 Hi GBP/USD 1.6438 1.6374 1.6401 PHP 44.78 44.75 44.72 44.74-75 Hi USD/CAD 1.0782 1.0654 1.0765 TWD 30.10 30.16 30.125 30.13-14 Hi AUD/USD 0.8971 0.8894 0.8930 CNY 1-mth 6.1035 6.1020 6.1025-45 NZD/USD 0.8303 0.8254 0.8285 CNY 6-mth 6.1070 6.1060 6.1060-80 USD/SGD 1.2720 1.2675 1.2712 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.1130 6.1135-50 USD/THB 33.13 33.065 33.065 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16531 +106 +0.64 10-year 2.94% 2.96% S&P 500 1838 +11 +0.61 2-year 0.40% 0.40% Nasdaq 4153 +40 +0.96 30-year 3.89% 3.90% FTSE 6755 +25 +0.37 Spot Gold($) 1232.00 1237.00 DAX 9506 +78 +0.83 Nymex 93.67 93.43 Nikkei 15814 -95 -0.59 Brent 107.35 106.73 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)