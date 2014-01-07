SYDNEY, Jan 8 (IFR)-
Headlines from Tuesday night
* Fed's Williams says short-term rates will remain near zero for foreseeable
future, excessively high unemployment/low inflation calls for continued
accommodation, looks like inflation has bottomed will move back to 2% over the
next few years
* Fed's Rosengren says comfortable with current approach to pace of QE, stresses
gradual reduction, higher unemployment- end to labor mkt progress would be
reason to halt tapering, comfortable with lowering unemployment threshold
* Fed's Rosengren: Stimulus should be removed gradually as Economy continues to
improve, Fed missing inflation/employment mandates by fairly large margins
* Obama bill to extend unemployment benefits clears Republican roadblock
* Italy treasury to issue EUR 8.5bn of BOTS at mid-month auction
* Greek 10-yr yields hit lowest since June 2010 at 7.84%
* Irish 10-yr yield hit 8 yr low as 10-yr issue is significantly over-subscribed
* Irish debt agency plans to raise EUR 6-10bn from markets in 2014, unlikely to
issue monthly as requirements are modest
* US ICSC chain stores ww w/e -5.4%, 1.00%-prev
* US ICSC chain stores yy w/e +1.7%, 3.00%-prev
* US International trade mm $ Nov -34.25b, f/c -40.0b, -40.6b-prev
* US Redbook mm w/e -0.6%, -0.70%-prev
* US Redbook yy w/e +4.1%, 4.50%-prev
* CA Trade balance Nov -0.94b, f/c -0.14b, 0.08b-prev
* CA Exports Nov 39.78b, 40.47b-prev
* CA Imports Nov 40.72b, 40.40b-prev
* CA Ivey PMI Dec 40.2, 48.2-prev
* CA Ivey PMI SA Dec 46.3, f/c 54.5%, 53.7-prev
* EZ Dec flash CPI 0.8% y/y vs 0.9% prev, 0.9% exp
* EZ Nov Prod Px -1.2% y/y vs -1.4% prev
* DE Nov Retail Sales 1.6% y/y vs -0.1% prev, 1.5% m/m vs -0.8% prev
* DE Dec Jobless S/Adj 6.9% vs 6.95 prev, 6.9% exp
* FR Dec Cons Conf 85 vs 84 prev, 84 exp
Themes from Tuesday
* There were a few themes impacting asset markets on Tuesday that resulted in
uncorrelated price action between various asset classes and currency pairings.
* There was optimism in the equity markets that global growth will improve in
2014 after better than expected German Retail Sales data and a narrowing US
trade deficit resulting from a marked improvement in US export numbers.
* European stock markets made solid gains and the Dow was up over 100 points for
much of the US session before slipping a bit in the afternoon. Late in the US
session the Dow was up 93 points or 0.57%.
* Despite the optimism in the equity markets, a sluggish 3-year Treasury auction
and signs that global growth was on a sound footing - UST yields slipped lower
in Tuesday with the 10-year yield easing to 2.94% from Monday's close at 2.96%.
* The Treasury market seemed to focus on dovish comments from the Fed's
Rosengren (2014 non-voter and dove) and the Fed's Williams (non-voter, dovish).
* Despite easing Treasury yields and dovish Fed comments - the USD moved broadly
higher even though cross plays and pre-ECB meeting and US non-farm payroll
positioning dominated FX flows.
* The firmer US dollar ended the gold winning streak - with the precious metal
easing to 1,231 from 1,238. NY Copper was basically flat on the day while NYMEX
Crude edged 0.30% higher after a run of down days since the start of 2014. Iron
ore fell 0.74% to 133.80.
* While trading was fairly subdued in commodities - there was a fair bit of
action in commodity currencies.
* The CAD and the AUD were the worst performing currencies on Tuesday - with the
CAD falling 0.96% against the USD after weaker than expected Canadian data.
* Canada's trade deficit unexpectedly blew out to 940mln CAD vs expectations of
a 140mln CAD deficit, as exports were weaker than expected. The real surprise
was the seasonally adjusted Canada Ivy PMI for Dec which crashed off to 46.3
from 53.7 against expectations of a rise to 54.5. The weak data resulted in a
significantly dovish turn in Bank of Canada expectations.
* AUD/USD was trading at 0.8920 late in the US session down just over 0.5% from
Monday's close. AUD weakness was mostly due to the perception the AUD was
outperforming at the start of 2014 due to short covering and those flows have
dried up for now.
* CHF continues to weaken against the major currencies and EUR/CHF is trading at
its highest level since Oct 15 (1.2373) and has risen 1.7% since Dec 17.
* Macro-funds are selling the CHF due to the perception it is overvalued due to
the hangover from the EZ sovereign debt crisis and with peripheral EZ yields
crashing off and the crisis seen behind us - the CHF premium is unwarranted. The
improving growth picture in Europe and the US is another factor weighing on the
"safe-haven" CHF.
* Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.82 - up 0.2%.
A closer look at the FX market
Wrap-up
It is difficult to glean too much from the trading patterns at the start of
2014, as some investor groups are putting on 2014 macro bets while others are
still in the process of clearing the slate awaiting for 2014 trends to develop.
There is a view coming from the fund community that growth in the developed
economies (Europe and the US in particular) have a greater potential to produce
an upside surprise than the emerging market economies - where concerns persist
there could be downside surprises. While this view persists - the AUD will
struggle to make ground above 0.9000 and eventually head towards 0.8500.
The weak data out of Canada is surprising given its economy has traditionally
reflected US economic trends due to proximity and trade relationship. The Bank
of Canada may be forced to ease at some stage in 2014 - which starkly contrasts
hawkish RBNZ expectations. Perhaps the best trade in the commodity currency
space is long NZD/CAD.
USD/JPY should consolidate in Asia today with lower US yields limiting the
upside while Japanese bids below 104.00 should discourage aggressive selling.
EUR/USD should also remain in a quiet range - as the ECB meeting Thursday and
the US non-farm payrolls on Friday will determine the short-term trend.
John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
Jan 08 21:45 NZD Building consents
Jan 08 07:01 MYR Imports
Jan 08 07:01 MYR Trade balance
Jan 08 07:01 MYR Exports
Jan 08 12:00 MYR Reserves
Jan 08 17:00 INR M3 Money supply
A closer look at the equity market
* There was optimism in the equity markets that global growth will improve in
2014 after better than expected German Retail Sales data and a narrowing US
trade deficit resulting from a marked improvement in US export numbers.
* European stock markets made solid gains and the Dow was up over 100 points for
much of the US session.
* The London FTSE gained 0.4%; the German DAX and French CAC rose 0.8%; Milan
soared 1.2% and the Spanish IBEX led the way with a staggering 2.9% rise.
* The VIX index closed at 12.92 down 4.65% from Monday's close at 13.55.
* The LATAM index was down 0.2% late in the session.
A closer look at the commodity market
* The firmer US dollar ended the gold winning streak - with the precious metal
easing to 1232 from 1238. NY Copper was basically flat on the day while NYMEX
Crude edged 0.3% higher after a run of down days since the start of 2014. Iron
ore fell 0.7% to 133.80.
A closer look at the fixed interest market
* The big news in the EZ debt markets was an extremely successful Irish debt
sale - the first since their bail-out. Ireland's 10-yr bond auction was four
times oversubscribed with a yield of 3.54% - down from a peak of around 15% at
the height of the crisis in 2011.
* The good news out of Dublin sent other peripheral yields lower with the 10-yr
Italian bond yield easing to 3.87% from 3.93% and the 10-yr Spanish bond yield
tumbling to 3.79% from 3.90%.
* The 10-yr German bund eased to 1.88% from 1.90% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield
eased to 2.94% from 2.97%.
* Despite the optimism in the equity markets, a sluggish 3-yr auction and signs
that global growth was on a sound footing - US Treasury yields slipped lower in
Tuesday with the 10-year yield easing to 2.94% from Monday's close at 2.96%.
* The Treasury market seemed to focus on dovish comments from the Fed's
Rosengren (2014 non-voter and dove) and the Fed's Williams (non-voter, dovish).
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12250 12205 12150 12160-12180 Hi USD/JPY 104.74 104.17 104.60
INR 62.80 62.68 62.55 62.55-58 Hi EUR/USD 1.3657 1.3596 1.3616
KRW 1071 1073 1068.5 1071-1071.5 Hi EUR/JPY 142.59 141.95 142.42
MYR 3.2905 3.2925 3.2900 3.2890-10 Hi GBP/USD 1.6438 1.6374 1.6401
PHP 44.78 44.75 44.72 44.74-75 Hi USD/CAD 1.0782 1.0654 1.0765
TWD 30.10 30.16 30.125 30.13-14 Hi AUD/USD 0.8971 0.8894 0.8930
CNY 1-mth 6.1035 6.1020 6.1025-45 NZD/USD 0.8303 0.8254 0.8285
CNY 6-mth 6.1070 6.1060 6.1060-80 USD/SGD 1.2720 1.2675 1.2712
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.1130 6.1135-50 USD/THB 33.13 33.065 33.065
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16531 +106 +0.64 10-year 2.94% 2.96%
S&P 500 1838 +11 +0.61 2-year 0.40% 0.40%
Nasdaq 4153 +40 +0.96 30-year 3.89% 3.90%
FTSE 6755 +25 +0.37 Spot Gold($) 1232.00 1237.00
DAX 9506 +78 +0.83 Nymex 93.67 93.43
Nikkei 15814 -95 -0.59 Brent 107.35 106.73
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)