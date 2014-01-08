SYDNEY, Jan 9 (IFR)- Headlines from Wednesday night * FOMC minutes bond-buying contingent on efficacy of program, a few members wanted to lower unemployment threshold to 6%, most members felt it appropriate to slow pace of purchases based on better labor market, many FOMC members had concerns about low inflation * Italian Treasury says to issue up to EUR8.25bln of BTP's at mid-month auction * US ADP national employment Dec 238k, f/c 200k, 229k -prev * DE Nov Trade Bal. E17.8b vs E16.8b prev, E18b exp * DE Nov Ind Orders 2.1% m/m vs -2.2% prev, 1.5% exp * UK Dec Halifax House Px 7.5% 3m/yy vs 7.7% prev, 8.3% exp * EZ Nov Retail Sales 1.6% y/y vs -0.1% prev * EZ Nov Jobless 12.1% vs 12.1% prev, 12.1% exp Themes from Wednesday * The main theme for Wednesday's trading was growing confidence in the US recovery story for 2014 following stronger than expected US ADP jobs data. The ADP reported plus 238k jobs - higher than the 200k expected and the highest reading in 13 months. * Different asset classes reacted in different ways, as correlations that held for most of 2013 aren't holding true in early 2014 at least. * Not surprisingly - US Treasury yields jumped higher following strong ADP jobs data - with the 10-yr Treasury yield moving as high as 3.01% - up from the 2.93% close on Tuesday. Late in the US session the 10-yr yield was around 2.99%. * The US dollar was firm after the US ADP report, but most of the activity in the FX market was in the crosses and the EUR/GBP in particular. Late in the US session the EUR/GBP was trading at 0.8250 down 0.6% from Tuesday's close. * There wasn't any catalyst for the sharp fall in EUR/GBP and it appeared it was mostly due to position adjustments before the ECB and BOE meetings Thursday. * USD/JPY actually hit the day's high at 105.13 before the ADP data and the jump in UST yields -closed at 104.87 - up 0.3%. * The CAD was the worst-performing currency for the second straight day after Tuesday's weak Canadian data raised expectations the BOC may consider more easing later in 2014. USD/CAD closed at 1.0825 - up 0.5% from Tuesday's close. * The EUR was the next worse performing currency on Wednesday, as the market positions itself for the Thursday's ECB meeting. EUR/USD was pressured by steady EUR/GBP selling and bouts of EUR/JPY profit taking selling. * EUR/USD stops were triggered below 1.3570 to 1.3554 and it closed at 1.3576 - down 0.25% on the day. * Equity markets were mixed on Wednesday, as investors remain non-committal ahead of the US non-farm payroll data on Friday. * Most European stock markets were flat to down tiny while the London FTSE eased 0.5%. Wall Street was mixed to lower, as investors weren't sure whether the stronger US ADP data was good or bad for the market. * If Friday's US non-farm payrolls are also stronger than expected it will push up UST yields and heighten expectations the Fed will be fairly aggressive in tapering their bond purchases in 2014. This could dampen Wall Street sentiment. * The much anticipated FOMC Minutes didn't receive much of a reaction by the end of the day, as there wasn't anything new or revealing. * The FOMC minutes stressed that most members favoured a cautious approach to winding back the bond buying program, the Fed was not on a preset course to end QE 3 and there was some concern about tying future decisions on raising rates to unemployment rate alone. * There was some choppy price action, as there were a few conflicting headlines regarding the reasons for the Fed commencing tapering in December. Some members questioned the efficacy of ongoing bond purchases while other gave the main reason as signs of an improving economy. * The Dow closed down 0.4%; the S&P was flat and the NASDAQ was up 0.3%. * Despite the better US ADP data supporting the view US growth is on sound footing - commodity markets were weaker on Wednesday. * Gold's short covering rally at the start of 2014 is fizzling out and gold fell for the 2nd straight day - down 0.6% to 1226. NY copper was down 0.5% and NYMEX Crude was down 1.3%, as crude prices continue to fall at the start of 2014. * AUD/USD traded either side of 0.8900 for long stretches of Wednesday's trading as option strikes at 0.8900 drew the price action. AUD/USD closed at 0.8901 down 0.3% from Tuesday's close at 0.8926. * The US dollar index was trading at 0.8105 late in the US session - up 0.26% from Tuesday's close at 80.83. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD was one of the worst performing currencies on Wednesday, as the market positions itself for the Thursday's ECB meeting. EUR/USD was pressured by steady EUR/GBP selling and bouts of EUR/JPY profit-taking selling. After trading with a heavy tone in Europe - EUR/USD stops were triggered below 1.3570 to 1.3554 after the stronger US ADP jobs data and it was trading at 1.3575 late in the US session - down 0.3% on the day. USD/JPY actually hit the day's high at 105.13 before the ADP data and the jump in US Treasury yields. USD/JPY last at 104.86 - up 0.25% on the day. AUD/USD traded either side of 0.8900 for long stretches of Wednesday's trading as option strikes at 0.8900 drew the price action. Late in the US session AUD/USD was trading at 0.8901 down 0.3% from Tuesday's close at 0.8926. Wrap-up It might be a bit telling that risk assets couldn't rally on better than expected US ADP jobs data. There was a view in some quarters that with Fed tapering priced in, stock markets and key commodities would rally in response to upside surprises in US data, as it would suggest the US was ready to once again be the main growth engine for the global economy. The USD moved higher in Wednesday, but that might be more to do with position adjustments in the EUR ahead of the ECB meeting later today (Thursday). The USD/JPY hit highs above 105.00 before the US ADP data and before US Treasury yields charged higher. EUR/USD is trending lower at the start of 2014 and whether or not that continues will largely depend on Draghi's press conference following the ECB decision later today. If the ECB President shows concern over the possibility of price deflation and tightening EZ lending markets - EUR/USD could move lower and take out key technical support around 1.3525 (61.8 of 1.3295/1.3894 move and double bottom). If Draghi is upbeat and shows no indication the ECB is contemplating any further action - EUR/USD could reverse higher towards 1.3750. AUD/USD was fairly quiet on Wednesday, as large option expiries dotted around 0.8900 hemmed in the price action. There could be some action today, as Aus retail sales and building approvals will be released, as well as China CPI and PPI. AUD/USD appears poised to retest support around 0.8820/25, but a break back above 0.8960 will return the pressure to the topside. USD/JPY looks ready to resume trending higher, but needs to clear and close above 105.00 in the next couple of days to maintain upward momentum. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ ended the overnight session firm as the main themes of 2014 - strong US Dollar and higher US Treasury yields quickly came into play. A strong ADP release and the Fed minutes all supported the strong US Dollar with USD/AXJ pairs quickly reversing off earlier lows to session highs. USD/KRW NDFs went from 1068 back to 1073 thus reversing the OTC move in Asia. Market overwhelmingly expects the BOK to sit pat on rates today - the only exception of course is Goldman Sachs who see a 25bps rate cut to 2.25%. The IDR continues to garnish support following the four times oversubscribed sovereign bond issue (albeit in US dollars). USD/PHP and USD/TWD continue to remain firm in offshore trading on genuine rotation out of emerging markets. USD/KRW traded a broad 1064.1-1070.3 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1064.9. The pair opened at 1069 with exporters quick out of the blocks unloading US Dollars. Market caught long and wrong and spent rest of session digesting excess US Dollar supply. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. Overnight implieds traded a 1068-1073 range on high volume; last in NY 1071/1072. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2700-1.2734 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2714. The Straits Times closed up 0.95%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2780-3.2900 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2800. The KLSE index closed up 0.34%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2810-3.2920 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2885/05. USD/IDR traded a 12220-12260 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12230. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12229. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 12140-12150 range on high volume; last in NY at 12150/12170 USD/PHP traded a 44.68-83 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.70. The PSE index closed up 0.66%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.69-82 range on high volume; last at 44.80-82. USD/THB traded a 33.00-10 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 33.04. The Set closed down 0.35%. USD/TWD traded a 30.05-095 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.095. The Taiex index last up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 20.12-135 range on high volume; last in NY at 30.13/14. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1079, slightly higher than the previous 6.1042 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0509-6.0527 range; last at 6.0512. USD/CNH last at 6.0368 - range 6.0319-6.0388. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1170/6.1180. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.15%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.1170; last in NY at 6.1170/6.1190. USD/INR traded a 62.07-27 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.08. The Sensex index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.40-65 range on high volume; last 62.57/60. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Jan 09 00:00 KRW BOK base rate Jan 09 00:30 AUD Building apps Jan 09 00:30 AUD Pvt House apps Jan 09 00:30 AUD Retail sales Jan 09 01:30 CNY PPI Jan 09 01:30 CNY CPI Jan 09 01:50 JPY Foreign Reserves Jan 09 04:00 IDR Loan Jan 09 04:00 IDR Bank Indonesia rate Jan 09 07:00 JPY Coincident indicator Jan 09 07:00 MYR Industrial output Jan 09 07:00 JPY Leading indicator Jan 09 08:00 THB Consumer confidence A closer look at the equity market * Most European stock markets were flat to down tiny while the London FTSE eased 0.5%. The German DAX inched 0.1% lower; the French CAC eased just 0.04%; Milan closed 0.2% lower and the Spanish IBEX bucked the trend with a 0.7% gain. * Wall Street was mixed to lower in what was a choppy session. The Dow moved lower following the stronger than expected US ADP jobs data - while the S&P traded flat to slightly lower and the NASDAQ spent the session up over 0.2%. * There was some choppy price action after the Fed Minutes, but by the end of the day Wall Street was trading around where it was before the minutes were released. * The VIX index closed unchanged at 12.92 * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index down 1.0%. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold's short covering rally at the start of 2014 is fizzling out and gold fell for the 2nd straight day - down 0.6% to 1226. NY copper was down 0.5% and NYMEX Crude was down 1.3%, as crude prices continue to fall at the start of 2014. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet day in the EZ debt markets after strong action on Tuesday following the extremely successful Irish 10-year auction. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield closed unchanged at 3.87% while the 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 2bps to 3.79%. The 10-yr German bund yield edged up 1bp to 1.89% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield edged up 2 BPS to 2.97%. * Not surprisingly - US Treasury yields jumped higher following strong ADP jobs data - with the 10-yr Treasury yield moving as high as 3.01% - up from the 2.93% close on Tuesday. Late in the US session the 10-year yield was around 2.99%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12185 12150 12140 12150-12170 Hi USD/JPY 105.13 104.60 104.87 INR 62.52 62.65 62.40 62.57-60 Hi EUR/USD 1.3635 1.3554 1.3576 KRW 1067.5 1073 1068 1071.5-1072 Hi EUR/JPY 143.19 142.14 142.34 MYR 3.2815 3.2920 3.2810 3.2885-05 Hi GBP/USD 1.6472 1.6377 1.6451 PHP 44.70 44.82 44.69 44.80-82 Hi USD/CAD 1.0830 1.0762 1.0825 TWD 30.10 30.135 30.12 30.13-14 Hi AUD/USD 0.8953 0.8897 0.8901 CNY 1-mth 6.1060 6.1040 6.1045-65 NZD/USD 0.8320 0.8251 0.8264 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1070-90 USD/SGD 1.2738 1.2694 1.2737 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.1170 6.1170-90 USD/THB 33.10 33.00 33.06 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16463 -68 -0.41 10-year 2.99% 2.94% S&P 500 1837 -0 -0.02 2-year 0.43% 0.40% Nasdaq 4166 +12 +0.30 30-year 3.90% 3.89% FTSE 6722 -34 -0.50 Spot Gold($) 1226.30 1232.00 DAX 9498 -8 -0.09 Nymex 92.33 93.67 Nikkei 16121 +307 +1.94 Brent 107.40 107.35 (Reporting by Peter Whitely)