SYDNEY, Jan 10 (IFR)- Headlines from Thursday night * ECB leaves rates unchanged, to remain accommodative, eyes inflation from both sides * BOE leaves rates/QE APP steady, no statement after Mon policy decision * Draghi: Monetary policy stance to remain accommodative for as long as necessary, December inflation drop due to one-off event, mandate to maintain price stability in both directions, ECB ready to consider all instruments, pointless to speculate which instrument would be used, * Draghi: underlying price pressure in EZ to remain subdued, output expected to recover at a slow pace, all euro area members' benefit from strong performance of German economy, doesn't see deflation in a Japanese sense of the 1990's * Fed's George supports hard leverage ratios for banks, not concerned with excessively low inflation- attributes low inflation to 'special' factors, * Fed's George: If Fed too focused on current data may wait too long to raise rates, should consider a modern version of Glass-Steagal to foster safer banking, 2-tiered approach to regulating big & small banks is not the answer * Incoming Fed Chair Yellen hopeful first digit of GDP growth could be 3 rather than 2, anticipates inflation moving back to long-run goal of 2% (Time) * French bonds find strong demand at LT debt sale * France's debt load in 'danger zone' (Nat'l Audit Office) * US Challenger layoffs Dec 30.623k, 45.314k-prev * US Initial jobless claims w/e 330k, f/c 335k, 339k-prev * US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e 349k, 357.25k-prev * US Continued jobless claims w/e 2.865m, f/c 2.840m, 2.833m-prev * CA House starts, annualized Dec 189.7k, f/c190.0k, 192.2k-prev * CA Building permits mm Nov -6.7%, f/c -3.00%, 7.40%-prev * CA New housing price index Nov 0.0%, f/c 0.10%, 0.10%-prev * Pimco's Gross says PCE inflation rate more critical than unemployment in '14 * UK Nov Trade Bal. -GBP9.439b vs -9.73b prev, -9.45b exp * EZ Dec Bus Climate 0.27 vs 0.18 prev, 0.22 exp * EZ Dec Cons Sent -13.6 vs -15.4 prev, -13.6 exp * DE Nov Ind Output 1.9% m/m vs -1.2% prev, 1.5% exp A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD had moved up to 1.3634 before the Draghi press conference on the back of EUR buying on the crosses and stronger than expected EZ sentiment data. EUR/USD fell sharply in a knee-jerk reaction to the Draghi comments. EUR/USD collapsed to 1.3548 before running into strong buying interest from a number of sources. The failure to go down to key support around 1.3525 encouraged profit taking and EUR/USD was trading around 1.3600 late in the US session - up slightly from the 1.3576 close on Wednesday. USD/JPY was sidelined on Thursday and spent most of the day between 104.60/105.00. Despite the easing US Treasury yields - USD/JPY remained elevated and was trading around 104.80 late in the US session - down slightly from Wednesday's close at 104.87. GBP outperformed for much of the session, as the BOE left rates on hold and did not issue a statement indicating they would lower the unemployment thresh hold to 6.5% from 7.0% before considering raising rates. GBP/USD traded as high as 1.6497 before settling at 1.6483 late in the US session - up 0.2% for the day. Wrap-up There was some choppy trading on Thursday, but by the end of the day there wasn't a whole lot of movement in the currencies and major equity markets. That is likely due to many investors hesitating to jump in the 2014 markets before the US non-farm payroll data is released later today (Friday). EUR/USD topside should be limited, as the comments from Draghi indicate the ECB isn't getting carried away by some positive news from the EZ and instead they stand ready to ensure monetary policy remains accommodative and they are prepared to do more if necessary. If there is a decent US payroll report - EUR/USD should challenge/break key support around 1.3525. It is apparent from various notes from Wall Street analysts and fund managers there is concern that China will miss growth targets in 2014 and some emerging market countries will suffer as the Fed tapers and China restricts credit and targets specific credit/housing bubbles. The reaction in the copper market to the benign China inflation data indicates just how worried/bearish some investors have become. The fears look a bit overblown, but while the present mood is maintained - the AUD will struggle to rally. China trade data is out today and with the focus on the China economy - it should be the highlight of the Asian session. Aside from the China data - the Asian session should be extremely quiet ahead of the US jobs data. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ tracked a little lower overnight in a mostly "position adjustment" session ahead of tonight's US no-farm payroll data. The start of 2014 has been extremely sluggish and it would be wrong to over read intraday moves or themes. The big themes are the important ones and that remains a higher US Dollar and higher US Treasury yields. With the Fed funds rate now pricing in a 25bps rate hike by mid 2015 it seems that the stock market has been slow on the uptake. If this Fed Fund moves continues then stocks will at some stage come in for a nasty hit as investors think rates will stay low for longer. Consensus for tonight's payrolls is around 190k - the range of forecasts however is massive so an overreaction to any number is possible. USD/KRW traded a broad 1061.7-1070 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1062.9. The pair opened at 1069.4 with exporters quick out of the blocks unloading US Dollars down to 1066. USD/KRW got another jolt lower after the BOK no change on rates decision caused a purge of stale long (USD) positions. The Kospi closed down 0.66%. Overnight implieds traded a 1065.5-1068.5 range on high volume; last in NY 1067/1067.5. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2711-1.2739 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2712. The Straits Times closed down 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2740-3.2830 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2755. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2795-3.2840 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2790/10. USD/IDR traded a 12200-12270 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12200. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12263. The IDX Composite closed up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 12135-12150 range on high volume; last in NY at 12130/12150 USD/PHP traded a 44.65-77 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.68. The PSE index closed down 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.66-68 range on high volume; last at 44.66-68. USD/THB traded a 32.95-33.08 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 33.035. The Set closed up 0.04%. USD/TWD traded a 30.082-125 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.09. The Taiex index last down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.05-07 range on high volume; last in NY at 30.05/07. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1109 slightly higher than the previous 6.1079 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0530-6.0560 range; last at 6.0550. USD/CNH last at 6.0385 - range 6.0380-6.0427. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1180/6.1200. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.8%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1175-90 range; last in NY at 6.1180/6.1200. USD/INR traded a 61.96-62.24 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.09. The Sensex index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.39-46 range on high volume; last 62.40/42. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 23:50 JP Foreign reserves 05:00 JP Coincident indicator 05:00 JP Leading indicator 02:00 CN Exports 02:00 CN Imports 02:00 CN Trade balance A closer look at the equity market * Major European stock markets moved lower on Thursday after ECB president Draghi gave a sober assessment of the EZ economy and downplayed recent positive economic news - saying with unemployment still too high it was too early to declare victory in the battle to get the economy back to full steam ahead. * The London FTSE continued to underperform, as the strengthening GBP against the EUR is weighing on sentiment. * The London FTSE closed down 0.45%; the German DAX and French CAC slid 0.8%. The peripheral markets continued to outperform with Milan rising 0.3% while the Spanish IBEX ended a great run by easing just 0.2%. * Wall Street continues to trade in a sluggish fashion - the Dow closed down 0.1% despite better than expected US jobless claims data. * The market opened higher due to the better US data, but the market was eventually led lower by selling in the retail sector. * Some reports suggested that Wall Street was pressured by rising Fed taper fears because of the better US jobless claims, but that doesn't line up at all with the price action in the US Treasury market. The likely explanation for the sluggish price action is hesitation by investors ahead of the US payroll report. * Wall Street rallied late in the session to end the day with very small losses. * The VIX index closed at 12.88 unchanged from Wednesday's close. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down around 1.75% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * Some key commodities are off to a sluggish start to 2014, as emerging market concerns continue to weigh on investor sentiment. NYMEX Crude fell to a 7-month low at one stage during the US session before recovering to flat near the close. NYMEX Crude is now over 6.0% so far in 2014. * NY Copper fell sharply on Thursday and late in the US session it was down 1.1% on the day and 2.5% lower this year. There was talk that selling emerged in the copper market in reaction to the benign China inflation data. * The lower than expected China inflation data could be interpreted as risk and copper-positive, as it puts less pressure on the PBOC to tighten conditions. But the market is bearish and worried about China growth - so instead the lower China inflation was interpreted as another sign the China economy is slowing. * Gold steadied and was up slightly to 1,229 from Wednesday's close at 1,226 and iron ore fell to 131.00 from Wednesday's close at 131.50. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12100 12150 12135 12130-12150 Hi USD/JPY 105.06 104.57 104.83 INR 62.40 62.46 62.39 62.40-42 Hi EUR/USD 1.3634 1.3548 1.3607 KRW 1065 1068.5 1065.5 1067-1067.5 Hi EUR/JPY 143.03 142.05 142.65 MYR 3.2805 3.2840 3.2795 3.2790-10 Hi GBP/USD 1.6497 1.6441 1.6481 PHP 44.64 44.68 44.66 44.66-68 Hi USD/CAD 1.0875 1.0819 1.0842 TWD 30.05 30.07 30.05 30.05-07 Hi AUD/USD 0.8913 0.8864 0.8899 CNY 1-mth 6.1065 6.1050 6.1050-65 NZD/USD 0.8272 0.8232 0.8252 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1085-00 USD/SGD 1.2739 1.2703 1.2707 CNY 1-yr 6.1190 6.1175 6.1180-00 USD/THB 33.08 32.95 33.01 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16446 -17 -0.10 10-year 2.96% 2.99% S&P 500 1838 +1 +0.03 2-year 0.43% 0.43% Nasdaq 3553 -15 -0.42 30-year 3.87% 3.90% FTSE 6691 -30 -0.45 Spot Gold($) 1228.90 1226.30 DAX 9422 -76 -0.80 Nymex 92.37 92.33 Nikkei 15880 -241 -1.50 Brent 106.51 107.40 (Reporting by Peter Whitely)