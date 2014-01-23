SYDNEY, Jan 23 (IFR)- - Headlines from Wednesday night * Bank of Canada leaves rate unchanged as expected * BoC: Downside risks to inflation have grown in importance; direction of next rate move depends on data; C$ remains strong & will continue to post competitive challenges for non-commodity exports * BoC: Sees inflation path lower than previously expected but still returning to 2% target in about 2 yrs; C$ depreciation to exert upward pressure on inflation * BoC: Sees 2.5% '14 growth (prv 2.3%) and in '15 (prv 2.6%) * BoC's Poloz: Not under pressure to talk down the value of CAD; Impact on econ of depreciating C$ gradual, usually takes a year to be felt * BoE's McCafferty: MPC sees no immediate need to raise rates even if unemployment hits 7% in near future; Appropriate to reduce stimulus only gradually when the time comes * French FinMin Moscovici: Govt will honor pledge to bring deficit back below 3% of GDP in 2015 * UK Jan BoE Minutes, 9-0, no change rate and QE * UK Dec Claims count 24k vs -36.7k prev, -35k exp * UK Dec PSNB GBP10.383b vs 16.505b prev, 14b exp * UK Dec PSNCR GBP9.037b vs 420m prev * UK Nov Jobless 7.1% vs 7.4% prev, 7.3% exp * UK Nov Avg Earn 0.9% 3m y/y vs 0.9% prev, 1.0% exp * CH Jan ZEW Inv Sent 36.4 vs 39.4 prev Themes from Wednesday * There were different themes for different asset classes on Wednesday, as investors still struggle establish broad trends so far in 2014. * Equity markets continue to tread water close to all-time and/or multi-year highs, as a mixed US earnings season isn't giving Wall Street investors an excuse to make fresh buys buy nor provide an excuse to unload longs. * Late in the US session the S&P was up around 0.1%; the Dow was down around 0.2% and the NASDAQ was up 0.4%. Earlier European stock markets ended the day flat to slightly lower in uninspiring trading. * Central bank expectations dominated FX flows on Wednesday, which reflected in the cross flows. * GBP was the best performing currency on Wednesday - with GBP/USD up 0.6% late in the US session at 1.6580. The GBP was boosted by strong UK employment data that has the market pricing in BOE tightening at some stage even though the BOE Minutes indicated the central bank was in no rush to tighten policy even if the unemployment rate hit 7.0%. * AUD was the next best performing currency and was trading at 0.8845/50 late in the US session - up 0.5% from Tuesday's close. AUD was broadly supported by a hawkish turn in RBA expectations following the hotter than expected Aus CPI. * The worst-performing currency on Wednesday was the much unloved CAD - which fell over 1.0% against the USD after the BOC left rates on hold, but indicated in their statement more concern over low inflation and left the door open for more easing. * Most other currencies including the EUR and the JPY were contained well within recent ranges. * EUR/USD was trading around 1.3550 late in the US session. It has closed within 15 pips of 1.3550 Friday, Monday, Tuesday and looks like doing the same on Wed. * USD/JPY was trading around 104.45 late in the US session - up slightly from Tuesday's close at 104.30. USD/JPY was underpinned by rising US Treasury yields - while talk of decent selling interest above 104.50 capped. * Treasury yields moved higher on Wednesday following leads from Europe where German bund yields firmed and UK gilt yields jumped on the strong UK employment data. * The 10-year US Treasury yield moved up to 2.86% from 2.82%, as investors are reluctant to buy Treasuries at the lower end of the perceived 2.80%/3.00% range. * Commodities were mixed heading into Wednesday's close - with NY copper falling 0.75%, NYMEX Crude soaring 1.85% higher and gold barely changed from Tuesday's close around 1,241. * NYMEX crude was supported by a rise in natural gas due to severe cold weather in parts of the US and relief that supply bottlenecks will be relieved by the new Gulf Coast pipeline. * The recent fall in iron ore took a breather on Wednesday - with a small 0.2% gain to 123.50. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 81.18 - up 0.1% from Tuesday's close at 81.09. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD remains in range trading mode - as sellers around 1.3585 capped the Asian inspired rally. EUR/USD traded down to 1.3539 before settling at 1.3545 late down from Tuesday's close at 1.3561. EUR/USD has closed within 15 pips of 1.3550 Friday, Monday, Tuesday and looks like doing the same on Wednesday. GBP was the best-performing currency on Wednesday - with GBP/USD up 0.6% late in the US session at 1.6575. The GBP was boosted by strong UK employment data that has the market pricing in BOE tightening at some stage even though the BOE Minutes indicated the central bank was in no rush to tighten policy even if the unemployment rate hit 7.0%. AUD was the next best-performing currency and was trading at 0.8850 late - up 0.5% from Tuesday's close. AUD was broadly supported by a hawkish turn in RBA expectations following the hotter than expected Aus CPI on Wednesday. The worst-performing currency on Wednesday was the much unloved CAD - which fell over 1.0% against the USD after the BOC left rates on hold, but indicated in more concern over low inflation and left the door open for more easing. Wrap-up It is difficult to identify trends emerging in 2014. There is a debate taking place on Wall Street whether or not the near 30% rise in the S&P last year has left equities fully or overvalued and there needs to be a correction lower to clean out excess longs. Commodity markets are choppy and trendless while the US Treasury market is in range-trading mode hoping to find guidance from the FOMC meeting next week. Even the rotation out of emerging market assets into developed market assets has seemed to have run its course for now. There are signs of trends forming in the FX market with some of the crosses. Central bank expectations are the driving force for currency flows at the moment and it appears that some major central banks are on divergent paths. The obvious play in hindsight has been in the GBP/CAD cross, as BOE expectations have turned hawkish while the market is pricing in the possibility of Bank of Canada having to ease at some stage. The hotter-than-expected AUS CPI yesterday has left the RBA with a bit of a dilemma and most certainly has resulted in a hawkish shift in RBA expectations. The CPI data was hotter than the RBA would have liked and maintaining an easing bias and talking the currency down might be a difficult option for the RBA if they have to start working on strategies to cap inflation pressures. The market is short AUD/USD and it still may go down due to broad USD strength, an improving US economy and hawkish Fed expectations. But the notion that specs had a free kick in selling the AUD/USD due to the likelihood the RBA would talk the currency down or at least threaten more monetary easing if AUD/USD shows any strength is no longer valid. There aren't any key events in Asia today, so the focus will be on the Nikkei for USD/JPY direction first up. Emerging market assets are doing better after being under pressure for the past few weeks. The MSCI LATAM Index was up around 0.8% late in the session and the Shanghai Composite gained over 2% yesterday to lead Asian markets higher. If the bargain hunting in EM assets and currencies continues - it may give more support to the AUD/USD correction higher. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open a tad higher with the usual offshore (USD) buying continuing once more. It was a mixed session overnight with GBP the biggest winner on solid UK jobs data whilst the CAD crumbled as the Bank of Canada sounded all dovish at its meeting. The rest held onto modest ranges with today's attention on the China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI data. Late yesterday the Bank of Thailand decided to sit on its hands but the vote was close. USD/KRW traded a moderate 1067.1-1070.2 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1067.4. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. Overnight implieds traded a 1069-10741.8 range; last in NY 1070/1070.5. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2770-1.2793 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2779. The Straits Times closed up 0.0%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3250-3.3350 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.3250. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3330-80 range; last in NY at 3.3330/50. USD/IDR traded a 12140-12160 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12150. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12122. The IDX Composite closed up 0.55%. Overnight the NDFs traded a 12105-12130 range; last in NY at 12120/12135. USD/PHP traded a 45.16-38 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.20. The PSE index closed up 2.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.42-49 range; last at 45.45-48. USD/THB traded a 32.80-93 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.90. The Set closed down 0.2%. USD/TWD traded a 30.15-22 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.16. The Taiex index closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.17-21 range; last in NY at 30.195/21. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1087 slightly higher than the previous 6.1083 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0497-6.0527 range; last at 6.0513. USD/CNH last at 6.0285 - range 6.0270-6.0320. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1060/6.1075. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.1%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.1050/70. USD/INR traded a 61.765-62.02 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.825. The Sensex index closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.19-28 range; last 62.15/20. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 22 Jan 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI 23 Jan 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash 23 Jan 05:00 SG Consumer price index 23 Jan 09:00 MY Reserves A closer look at the equity market * Equity market continue to tread water - close to all-time and/or multi-year highs, as a mixed US earnings season isn't giving Wall Street investors an excuse to make fresh buys buy nor provide an excuse to unload longs. * European stock markets ended the day flat to slightly lower in uninspiring trading. * London's FTSE and German DAX edged 0.1% lower; French CAC was flat; Milan Index eased 0.2% and the Spanish IBEX fell 0.75% on the day. * The VIX index was unchanged at 12.87. * The MSCI LATAM Index gained 0.9%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed heading into Wednesday's close - with NY copper falling 0.75%, NYMEX Crude soaring 1.85% higher and gold barely changed from Tuesday's close around 1,241. * NYMEX crude was supported by a rise in natural gas due to severe cold weather in parts of the US and relief that supply bottlenecks will be relieved by the new Gulf Coast pipeline. * The recent fall in iron ore took a breather on Wednesday - with a small 0.2% gain to 123.50. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12090 12130 12105 12120-12135 Hi USD/JPY 104.58 103.97 104.53 INR 62.20 62.28 62.19 62.15-20 Hi EUR/USD 1.3584 1.3535 1.3547 KRW 1069.3 1071.8 1069 1070-1070.5 Hi EUR/JPY 141.84 141.07 141.57 MYR 3.3315 3.3380 3.3330 3.3330-50 Hi GBP/USD 1.6588 1.6452 1.6577 PHP 45.42 45.49 45.42 45.45-48 Hi USD/CAD 1.1092 1.0953 1.1087 TWD 30.17 30.21 30.17 30.195-21 Hi AUD/USD 0.8889 0.8788 0.8852 CNY 1-mth 6.1050 6.1010 6.1040-55 NZD/USD 0.8346 0.8298 0.8309 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1030-50 USD/SGD 1.2798 1.2770 1.2789 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1050-70 USD/THB 32.93 32.80 32.92 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16374 -41 -0.25 10-year 2.86% 2.83% S&P 500 1845 +1 +0.06 2-year 0.40% 0.38% Nasdaq 4243 +17 +0.41 30-year 3.76% 3.75% FTSE 6826 -8 -0.12 Spot Gold($) 1236.70 1241.80 DAX 9720 -10 -0.10 Nymex 96.73 94.97 Nikkei 15821 +25 +0.16 Brent 108.27 106.82 (Reporting by Peter Whitely)