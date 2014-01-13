SYDNEY, Jan 14 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * Fed's Lockhart Dec jobs report does not change policy view, very accommodative policy is appropriate, supports continuing QE tapering if 2014 growth picks up, US has substantial employment gap, data suggests disinflation is worrisome * ECB's Draghi Inflation to remain near current levels in coming months, no broad-based deflation in the Euro-zone (MNSI) * ECB's Exec board candidate Lautenschlaeger skeptical about ECB buying corp bonds, neg depo rates technically/legally possible need to look at whether it would really help econ * IMF says emerging Europe region not out of woods yet from fed tapering worries * IMF adds Denmark, Finland, Norway & Poland to list of countries that must have regular check-ups of their finc'l system * Federal budget, USD Dec 53.2b, f/c 44.0b, -135.2b-prev * NZ Q4 Business Confidence Net +52% Vs +38% in Previous Qtr - NZIER * NZ Q4 Capacity Utilisation 90.2% Vs 91.4% in Previous Qtr - NZIER * S. Korea Dec Import Prices in Won Terms -3.5% Y/Y Vs -4.9% in Nov -C.Bank * S. Korea Dec Export Prices in Won Terms -2.1% Y/Y Vs -2.5% in Nov -C.Bank * Spain's treasury to issue up to EUR 5.5b in bonds on Thursday * Spain's economy minister De Guindos sees Q4 2013 GDP growth of about 0.3% * Italy Nov Industrial Output 1.4% y/y vs -0.5% prev, 0.0% exp * U.K. growth rate could hit 4% this year Citibank Themes from Monday * The main themes across asset markets on Monday was a continuation of trends that developed following the weak US jobs data on Friday; investor uncertainty regarding Fed expectations and US growth prospects and the decision by some fund managers to square outstanding positions and wait for clarification. * Wall Street was down smalls for much of the US session before coming under increasing pressure as the day wore on. * As US earnings season gets underway - investors are concerned that equity prices are fully valued following the near 30% gain in the S&P in 2013 to all-time highs - and there will have to be strong US economic growth for US companies to maintain value. There is also concern that the Fed may continue to taper monthly bond purchases even if the US economic data remains patchy. * The Dow closed down 180 points or 1.1% lower while the S&P was down over 1.2%. * US Treasury yields continued to sink - with the 10-year Treasury yield falling to a three week low at 2.82% down from Friday's close at 2.86%. * The VIX index popped over 8.5% higher to 13.18 from Friday's close at 12.14 - which was the lowest weekly close since August. * The rise in risk aversion and fall in US Treasury yields sent USD/JPY below 103.00 to 102.85 - down 1.2% from Friday's close. * The market was extremely short the JPY and JPY short covering was a dominant theme across major currencies. * EUR/JPY fell as low as 140.50 and was trading at 141.00 late in the US session - down 1.0% from Friday's close. * Despite the rise in risk aversion - NZD and AUD were the next best performing currencies on Monday - AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9087 and was around 0.9055 late in the US session - up 0.7% from Friday's close. NZD/USD was trading at 0.8375 late in the US session - up 0.9% on the day. * AUD was supported by unwinding of large AUD shorts and unwinding of short positions in emerging market assets and currencies due to relief the Fed is unlikely going to be aggressive in tapering its QE efforts. * Both copper and gold made small gains on Monday despite the fall on Wall Street and this also helped top underpin the AUD. * NZD drew support from the view the RBNZ will be the most aggressive central bank in 2014 in tightening monetary policy. * EUR/USD was contained by EUR/JPY and EUR/AUD selling and was trading around 1.3665/70 late in the US session - unchanged from Friday's close. * GBP was the worst performing currency on Monday - as GBP/USD fell as low as 1.6347 and was trading at 1.6385 late in the US session down 0.55% on the day. GBP/JPY was down close to 1.7% and GBP was down around 1.25% against the AUD. * There wasn't a single catalyst for the heavy GBP losses on the crosses, but the market was running long GBP coming into 2014 on the belief the BOE would be one of the first central banks to move away from a near-ZIRP policy. The mood on Monday was to clear existing positions and "long GBP" was one of them. * Commodity prices were mixed on Monday. The weak USD/JPY and falling Treasury yields helped to underpin gold - which was trading around 1,253 late in the US session - up from Friday's close at 1,248. NY copper was up 0.4% late in the US session while NYMEX Crude slumped around 1.25% due to speculation of increased supply at a time when demand might start to wane. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.50 - down 0.2% from Friday's close at 80.65. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD attempted to move higher in early Europe, but couldn't break above Friday's 1.3688 high and topped out at 1.3685. EUR/USD dipped back to 1.3655/75 for awhile before the US market got going. Heavy EUR/JPY selling forced EUR/USD longs to hit the exits and the paring fell to 1.3637 before buyers returned. Lower US Treasury yields ushered in broad USD weakness and EUR/USD recovered to 1.3670 into the close - barely changed from Friday's close. * USD/JPY: The JPY was the best performing currency on Monday and JPY strength was one of the main stories of the Monday trading day. The market was extremely short JPY and JPY short covering was a dominant theme across major currencies. The rise in risk aversion and fall in US Treasury yields sent USD/JPY below 103.00 to 102.85 - down 1.2% from Friday's close. The main narrative coming into 2014 was that the US economy would perform well; US Treasury yields would move higher as the Fed withdrew stimulus; the US dollar would move higher (especially against the JPY) as US yields pushed up; emerging market assets and currencies would selloff due to investors choosing to buy into recovering developed markets, Fed tapering and uncertainty regarding China's growth path in 2014. It seems Friday's US jobs report put some questions to the aforementioned assumption and the square-up is causing some nasty reversals. * Equity investors are starting to feel a bit nervous after ending 2013 busting with confidence. The worst case scenario for Wall Street would be a Fed committed to scale back monthly asset purchases against a backdrop of a sluggish/moderately growing US economy. The near 30% rise on the S&P in 2013 left US stocks at lofty valuations and a strong, outperforming US economy is needed to justify further gains. * The market was very short JPY and it is now correcting. USD/JPY has continued to fall after the bearish outside day reversal on Friday and looks set to test support at 102.50. AUD/USD is trending higher in the short-term and the recovery could extend to 0.9160/70. * The Tokyo market returns from another long weekend and it will be interesting to see what the knee-jerk reaction will be to the much lower level in USD/JPY. While there may be some bargain hunting - the Nikkei will surely get slammed lower, which could start a "sell Nikkei/Sell JPY" spiral. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ traded a touched firmer correcting from the Friday night/Monday Asian session payroll induced slide. Stocks finally latched onto the idea that soft data and tapering at the same time is not a good fit for investors in growth assets. Elsewhere mostly position adjustments with the long GBP trade trashed whilst USD/JPY tested key support at 102.80 which held - all eyes now on Tokyo's reaction as they return from yet another public holiday. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1055.6-1057.9 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1056.7. Pair remained heavy throughout the session but baulked at testing the BOK's resolve ahead of 1055. The Kospi closed up 0.5%. Overnight implieds traded a 1059.5-1061 range on high volume; last in NY 1060/1061. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2630-1.2657 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2655. The pair open c1.2640 and tested the downside first off but ran into rock solid support at 1.2630. USD/SGD bounced modestly then eventually took out levels above 1.2650 in an overall low key affair partly due to the absence of Tokyo. The Straits Times closed down 0.27%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2510-3.2670 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2660. The KLSE index closed up 0.45%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2625-3.2690 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2680/00. * USD/IDR traded a 12030-12100 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12070. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12047. After opening at 12100, USD/IDR slid sharply to 12030 after the mining export ban was watered down over the weekend to exclude the 66 largest miners. Locals were keen to take advantage of the sell-off taking USD/IDR back to 12070 late in the session. The IDX Composite closed up 3.2%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11870-11910 range on high volume; last in NY at 11880/11910 * USD/PHP traded a 44.51-62 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.605. The PSE index closed up 1.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.58-66 range on high volume; last at 44.64-66. * USD/THB traded a 32.96-33.11 range in Asia on Monday; last at 33.00. The Set closed up 2.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.95-30.014 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.01. The Taiex index last up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.97-30.005 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.98/99. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.0950 sharply lower than the previous 6.1008 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0424-6.0513 range; last at 6.0434. USD/CNH last at 6.0274 - range 6.0270-6.0330. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1000/6.1020. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1000-6.1010 range; last in NY at 6.1005/6.1020. * USD/INR traded a 61.41-64 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.51. The Sensex index closed up 1.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.75-87 range on high volume; last 61.82/84. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 14 Jan 21:00 KR Export price growth 14 Jan 21:00 KR Import price growth 14 Jan 21:45 NZ Electronic Card Retail Sales 14 Jan 23:50 JP Current account Week ahead for FX market - CPI data; Fed-speak and Aus jobs data - The surprisingly weak US employment data released on Friday has confused Fed expectations just as the market was comfortably pricing in Fed tapering for the rest of 2014 due to a strengthening US economy. The market will seek some clarity on Fed expectations in the coming week when there will be no shortage of Fed speakers to indicate whether or not one disappointing US job print is enough to change the Fed's timetable for normalizing policy. * Fed members Plosser and Fisher speak on Tuesday. The Fed Beige Book is released on Wednesday when the Fed Evans will also be speaking. The Fed's Williams will be speaking on Thursday - as will outgoing Fed chairman Bernanke. * Key data in the week ahead with Europe and the US concerned about inflation running below target - there will be a lot of attention paid to CPI data from the EZ and US in the coming week. Both EZ and US CPI will be released Thursday. Other key US data includes Retail Sales on Tuesday and IP on Friday. It is a fairly quiet week in Europe with EZ IP data Tuesday and German GDP on Wednesday the other highlights. The key data point for Australia will be Aus employment data on Thursday with the market expecting plus 7.5k. John.Noonanh@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets were modestly higher by the close following the strong lead from Asia. * The FTSE closed up 0.26% led by the banks; the German DAX closed up 0.36%; the French CAC closed 0.3% higher; Milan closed the day with a healthy 0.66% gain and the Spanish IBEX closed 0.7% up on the day. * Wall Street was down small for much of the US session before coming under increasing pressure as the day wore on. * As US earnings season gets underway - investors are concerned that equity prices are fully valued following the near 30% gain in the S&P in 2013 to all-time highs - and there will have to be strong US economic growth for US companies to maintain value. There is also concern that the Fed may continue to taper monthly bond purchases even if the US economic data remains patchy. * The VIX index closed at 13.28 up 9.4% from Friday's close at 12.14. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed down 0.5%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodity prices were mixed on Monday. The weak USD/JPY and falling Treasury yields helped to underpin gold - which was trading around 1,253 late in the US session - up from Friday's close at 1,248. NY copper was up 0.4% late in the US session while NYMEX Crude slumped around 1.25% due to speculation of increased supply at a time when demand might start to wane. Iron ore edged up to 130.90 from Friday's close at 130.70. A closer look at the fixed interest market * European bond yields moved a bit lower on Monday. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield closed at 3.88% from Friday's close at 3.91%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed at 3.81% down from 3.82%; the 10-yr German bund closed at 1.81% down from 1.84% and the 10-yr UK gilt eased to 2.83% from 2.87%. * US Treasury yields continued to sink - with the 10-year Treasury yield falling to a three week low at 2.82% (closed at 2.83%) down from Friday's close at 2.86%. The move lower was assisted by a selloff on Wall Street. Technical view Equities * S&P - The trend higher in the S&P has lost momentum and it is in a stall. The 5-dma has crossed below the 10-dma signaling it stopped trending higher in the short-term, but it might be just a pause - as long as the price stays above 1,815/25. This window contains the 20-dma (1,823) and the 38.2 fibo of the 1,767/1,849 move (1,818). {Last 1,841} * Nikkei - The short-term trend higher stalled out last week, according to the moving average studies. The 5-dma has crossed below the 10-dma, but the price has managed to just hold above the 20-dma around 15,570. If USD/JPY stays below 104.50 - the Nikkei will break below the 20-dma and the kinjun line at 15,717. A break below 15,175 targets 15,200/300. {Last 15,912} * ASX - In a similar fashion to the S&P - the ASX has ceased trending higher and is stalling. The price action is hovering around the 50-dma (5,300) with a clear break targeting the 100-dma at 5,265 with more support at the 38.2 fibo of the 5,028/5,383 move at 5,248. A break back above 5,383 would reignite trend higher and target the 2013 high at 5,457. {Last 5,312} Commodities * Gold - The short-term moving average studies indicate that gold is starting to trend higher, but the longer-term moving averages are firmly trending lower and the current price action is a correction. Resistance is found at the 55-dma at 1,251 - which lines up with the 38.2 fibo of the recent 1,361/1,184 move. A break above 1,255 targets the 1,290/1,295 which is the 200-day MA and the 61.8 of the aforementioned move. Support has formed at 1,218 and a break below that level would suggest a short-term top is in place. {Last 1,246}. * Lon Copper stopped trending higher last week and the correction lower came close to very strong support levels before bouncing. Lon copper traded as low as 7,209 on Thursday - just above the 50% retracement of the 6,938/7,460 move at 7,200; the 100-dma at 7,190; the 50-dma at 1,170 and the 200-dma at 7,160. A break below those levels targets the 61.8 fibo at 7,137. {Last 7,302} FX * EUR/USD - Friday's post US jobs data rally has resulted in the trend lower losing momentum, The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are still lined up in a bearish pattern, but the 5-dma is now pointing higher as warning the trend down from 1.3894 might be ready to end. Friday's high stopped short at the 20-dma around 1.3685 with a clear break above that level targeting the 60% retracement of the 1.3894/1.3548 move at 1.3720/25. Hourly support has formed at 1.3620/25 and a break below that level would suggest the pairing is ready to resume trending lower. {Last 1.3669} * USD/JPY completed a bearish outside day reversal on Friday and reinforced resistance at 105.50 as being extremely stubborn and formidable. USD/JPY has topped out between 105.40/50 five times since Dec 30 and 105.50 is also the 61.8 fibo of the 124.14/75.31 move. USD/JPY isn't trending higher according to the short-term daily moving average studies and the close below the 20-dma at 104.45 was bearish. Key support comes in at 103.77 which is a double bottom and a break below 103.75 could see a fall towards 102.50. {Last 104.15} * AUD/USD appears to be just starting to trend higher - according to the short-term moving averages. For the first time since Oct 25 - the 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation. AUD/USD has formed a double top around 0.9005 and a break above 0.9101 targets the 38.2 fibo of the 0.9758/0.8820 move at 0.9175/80. Hourly support has formed at 0.8965/70 with a break below that level targeting 0.8910/20. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11930 11910 11870 11880-11910 Hi USD/JPY 104.13 102.85 103.00 INR 61.87 61.87 61.75 61.82-84 Hi EUR/USD 1.3685 1.3637 1.3670 KRW 1059.3 1061 1059.5 1060-1061 Hi EUR/JPY 142.22 140.50 141.02 MYR 3.2700 3.2690 3.2625 3.2680-00 Hi GBP/USD 1.6508 1.6347 1.6383 PHP 44.57 44.66 44.58 44.64-66 Hi USD/CAD 1.0929 1.0842 1.0863 TWD 29.97 30.005 29.97 29.98-99 Hi AUD/USD 0.9087 0.8985 0.9054 CNY 1-mth 6.0925 6.0900 6.0915-30 NZD/USD 0.8391 0.8284 0.8377 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.0920 6.0930-45 USD/SGD 1.2660 1.2630 1.2648 CNY 1-yr 6.1010 6.1000 6.1005-20 USD/THB 33.11 32.941 32.96 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16257 -180 -1.09 10-year 2.83% 2.86% S&P 500 1819 -23 -1.26 2-year 0.36% 0.37% Nasdaq 3513 -52 -1.47 30-year 3.77% 3.80% FTSE 6757 +17 +0.26 Spot Gold($) 1254.00 1246.50 DAX 9510 +37 +0.39 Nymex 91.80 92.72 Nikkei 15912 +32 +0.20 Brent 106.51 107.47 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)