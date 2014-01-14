SYDNEY, Jan 15 (IFR) -
Headlines from Tuesday Night
* Fed's Fisher will not flinch from supporting cuts to bond buys even if stocks
fall, would rather have trimmed bond buying by 20b monthly, as long as economy
is growing deflation remains a tail risk,
* Fed's Plosser Prefers to end bond purchases before late 2014, drop in
workforce participation mostly driven by demographics
* France's Hollande EUR 50b of public spending cuts to be made between '15-'17
France must produce more and better, total number of taxes on companies will be
reduced, to propose social& economic convergence initiative w/Germany
* US national retail Federation says retail sales have been volatile all year &
the holiday shopping season was no exception
* US NFIB business optimism idx Dec 93.9; 92.5-prev
* US Import prices mm Dec 0.0%, f/c 0.30%, -0.90%-prev
* US Export prices mm Dec +0.4%, f/c 0.10%, 0.10%-prev
* US Retail sales mm Dec +0.2%, f/c 0.10%, 0.40%-prev
* US Retail sales ex-autos mm Dec +0.7%, f/c 0.40%, 0.10%-prev
* US Redbook mm w/e -0.3%, -0.60%-prev
* US Redbook yy w/e +2.9%, 4.10%-prev
* US Business inventories mm Nov +0.4%, 0.30%, 0.80%-prev
* UK Dec CPI 2.0% y/y vs 2.1% prev, 2.1% exp
* UK Dec Input Px -1.2% y/y vs -1.0% prev, -1.5% exp
* UK Dec Output Px 1.0% y/y vs 0.8% prev, 1.1% exp
* UK Dec Core Output Px 1.0% y/y vs 0.7% prev, 0.9% exp
* EZ Nov Ind Prod 3.0% y/y vs 0.2% prev, 1.4% exp
* DE Dec W/sale Px Idx -1.8% y/y vs -2.2% prev, -2.1% exp
* FR Nov C/A Def. E1.9 b vs rvsd E2.0b prev
* FR Dec Final CPI 0.8% y/y vs 0.8% prev, 0.9% exp
Themes from Tuesday
* The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was a near complete reversal of
Monday's price action - whereby Monday's losers were Tuesday's winners and
vice-versa.
* Wall Street rebounded after Monday's decline was the worst in two months - the
S&P closed up 1.1% and the Dow was 0.7% higher.
* Sentiment on Wall Street turned positive following better than expected US
Retail Sales data and better than expected earnings reports from JP Morgan and
Wells Fargo.
* The stronger than expected US Retail Sales pushed UST yields higher after they
fell Friday afternoon and Monday following Friday's weak US jobs report.
* The 10-year Treasury yield last at 2.87% up from 2.83% at Monday's close.
* The move up in US Treasury yields added fuel to USD/JPY short covering fire
that started in Asia when Tokyo names were happy to buy around the 103.00 level.
* The combination of weak Japanese data; Japanese importer buying;
USD/JPY-positive M&A flows (Suntory (Japan) bought Beam Inc) and higher UST
yields had USD/JPY trading at 104.20 late in the US session - up 1.2% from
Monday's close.
* In what is becoming a strange correlation in 2014 - AUD continues to stay in
step with the JPY - with AUD/USD falling 1.05% to be trading at 0.8960 late in
the US session.
* Both the AUD and JPY were the best performing currencies on Friday and Monday
before the nasty reversal over the course of Tuesday's session.
* The flows in the FX market were mostly cross related rather than broadly
USD-based.
* As of late in the US session the EUR/USD was slightly higher at 1.3680 (closed
Monday at 1.3665) and GBP/USD rebounded from selloffs on Friday and Monday to be
0.35% higher at 1.6445. NZD/USD was unchanged from Monday's close at 0.8378.
* The whippy cross action is evident in GBP/AUD. At one stage on Monday GBP/AUD
was down around 1.6% at 1.8010 from Friday's 1.8310 close. From Monday's 1.8010
low the cross moved up to 1.8350 as of late in Tuesday's session - around 1.9%
higher than Monday's low.
* There isn't a lot of rhyme or reason behind some of the FX cross lows, as GBP
was the strongest currency on Tuesday despite softer than expected UK inflation
data that throws some doubt on the market belief the BOE will be one of the
first major central banks to raise rates.
* EUR/USD traded up to 1.3699 following upbeat comments from the ECB's Nowotny
that contrasted with the somber tone that Draghi displayed following last week's
ECB meeting. EUR/USD has barely moved this week, as all of the volatility has
been in the EUR/crosses.
* The CAD remains one of the most unloved currencies, as USD/CAD made a fresh
4-yr plus high at 1.0960 before settling around 1.0950 late - up 0.8% on the
day.
* The rise in US yields and the move up in USD/JPY put pressure on the gold
price, which was trading at 1,245 late in the US session - down 0.6% from
Monday's close at 1254. If gold closes below 1,243 it will complete a bearish
outside day reversal.
* Copper appears to be trading in sympathy with gold while NYMEX Crude has been
going in an opposite direction to those two commodities recently. Late in the US
session NY copper was down 0.38% while NYMEX Crude was up 0.75%.
* Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.64 - up 0.2% from
Monday's close at 80.51.
A closer look at the FX market
* EUR/USD rallied during the European morning session after he made upbeat
comments regarding EZ growth and inflation prospects. EUR/USD traded to 1.3699
before running into good selling interest. EUR/USD drifted back to 1.3675 at the
NY open and traded to 1.3657 after US retail sales came in better than expected.
EUR/USD was trading at 1.3680 last - up slightly from Monday's close at 1.3665.
* USD/JPY: The move up in US Treasury yields added fuel to USD/JPY short
covering fire that started in Asia when Tokyo names were happy to buy around the
103.00 level. The combination of weak Japanese data; Japanese importer buying;
USD/JPY-positive M&A flows (Suntory (Japan) bought Beam Inc) and higher US
Treasury yields sent USD/JPY as high as 104.29 - last at 104.25 late in the US
session - up 1.2% from Monday's close.
* The flows in the FX market were mostly cross related rather than broadly
USD-based. The whippy cross action is evident in GBP/AUD. At one stage on Monday
GBP/AUD was down around 1.65% at 1.8010 from Friday's 1.8310 close. From
Monday's 1.8010 low the cross moved up to 1.8350 as of late in Tuesday's session
- around 1.9% higher than Monday's low. There isn't a lot of rhyme or reason
behind some of the FX cross flows, as GBP was the strongest currency on Tuesday
despite softer than expected UK inflation data that throws some doubt on the
market belief the BOE will be one of the first major central banks to raise
rates. Late in the US session the GBP/USD was trading at 1.6744 up 0.4% from
Monday's close.
Wrap-up
* Trading so far in 2014 has been sloppy to say the least. It is obvious in
hindsight the price action late Friday through the close on Monday was merely an
unwinding of pre-US non-farm payroll positions rather than a change in the
consensus view that the US economy will strengthen in 2014; the Fed will
continue to taper monthly bond purchases; US yields will eventually rise; Wall
Street will move up on stronger US data rather than Fed liquidity support and
the USD will trend higher - led by USD/JPY moving towards 110.00 and AUD/USD
falling towards 0.8500. Also imbedded in that view - is the potential for more
downside for EM assets and EM currencies.
* Those positioned to take advantage of the aforementioned views were hoping the
US jobs data would be the catalyst/trigger for those trends to accelerate and
take hold. Instead the US payroll data was a fizzer due to weather related
anomalies and investors hit the reset button, squared positions and are on the
lookout for the next catalyst to pile back in. The strong US retails sales and
solid earnings reports from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo have encouraged some
investors to jump back in after squaring up Friday/Monday.
* USD/JPY will be the center of attention in Asia today, as the reversal higher
in USD/JPY should see the Nikkei bounce back from the 3.0% fall yesterday - even
though the recent "weak Nikkei/strong JPY" correlation broke down in a big way
yesterday. USD/JPY looks like closing above the 61.8 fibo of the 105.42 (pre US
NFP high)/102.85 (post US NFP low) at 104.14 and the daily tenkan line at
104.15. The next resistance is found at former support at 1.04.55/60 and if that
level breaks we could see the post US NFP gap filled back to 105.00/50.
* AUD has strangely been in sync with JPY lately and the break below 0.8985
throws doubt on the validity of the short-term moving averages signaling AUD/USD
is set for a short-term trend higher. Key support is found at 0.8920/25 where
the 61.8 of the 0.8820/0.9087 move and the 20-dma are found.
* While the Nikkei should move higher - the rise in US yields; renewed optimism
regarding the US economy and Fed tapering expectations back on track could
conspire to weigh on Asia ex-Japan equities and currencies. If they come under
pressure today it will weigh on the AUD. John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
* USD/AXJ: The US Dollar roared back into prominence overnight as the Friday
night/Monday correction (USD lower) was reversed led by USD/JPY and mirrored in
the AUD/USD. So here we are at Wednesday with the shocking US payroll data from
Friday now having no impact in FX markets. US Treasury yields recovered slightly
overnight but remain down in post NFP trading. Wall Street has now mostly
recovered Monday's losses. USD/AXJ according has been promoted higher but the
moves have been somewhat contained. USD/KRW NDFs hit 1064 before some light
profit taking set in. Asia's attention now turns to China data releases. New
loans today with Q4 GDP combined with retails sales et al are out on Monday.
* USD/KRW traded a moderate 1056.7-1059.7 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at
1059.1. Pair was heavy early but US Dollar demand out of Tokyo eventually pushed
pair back towards 1060. The Kospi closed down 0.15%. Overnight implieds traded a
1062.2-1064.5 range on high volume; last in NY 1063.5/1064.5.
* USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2648-1.2684 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at
1.2673. The pair opened on its low and climbed higher throughout the session. It
was a combination of the return of Tokyo who were keen to take advantage of the
NFP inspired dip plus unwinding of short THB/SGD trades that kept USD/SGD
buoyant all session. The Straits Times closed down 0.4%.
* USD/MYR Malaysian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.
Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2720-70 range on high volume; last in NY at
3.2760/80.
* USD/IDR Indonesian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.
Overnight the implieds traded an 11865-11900 range on high volume; last in NY at
11865/11865
* USD/PHP traded a 44.66-815 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.815. The PSE
index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.74-85 range on high
volume; last at 44.81-82.
* USD/THB traded a broad 32.71-33.01 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.75.
The Set closed up 1.0%.
* USD/TWD traded a 29.995-30.049 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.043. The
Taiex index last down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.03-08 range on
high volume; last in NY at 30.06/07.
* USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.0930 slightly lower than the previous
6.0950 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0406-6.0431 range; last at 6.0412. USD/CNH
last at 6.0202 - range 6.0200-6.0285. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at
6.0970/6.0980. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.85%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF
traded a 6.0950-6.0980 range; last in NY at 6.0960/80.
* USD/INR Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Overnight
the implieds traded a 61.74-94 range on high volume; last 61.82/84.
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
15 Jan 21:45 NZ Food price index
15 Jan 23:00 KR Unemployment rate
15 Jan 02:00 CN New Yuan loans
15 Jan 02:00 CN Outstanding loan growth
15 Jan 02:00 CN FX reserves
15 Jan 02:00 CN M2 money supply
15 Jan 05:00 SG Retail sales
* Week ahead for FX market - The surprisingly weak US employment data released
on Friday has confused Fed expectations just as the market was comfortably
pricing in Fed tapering for the rest of 2014 due to a strengthening US economy.
The market will seek some clarity on Fed expectations in the coming week when
there will be no shortage of Fed speakers to indicate whether or not one
disappointing US job print is enough to change the Fed's timetable for
normalizing policy.
* The Fed Beige Book is released on Wednesday when the Fed's Evans will also be
speaking. The Fed's Williams will be speaking on Thursday - as will outgoing Fed
chairman Bernanke.
* Key data in the week ahead - With Europe and the US concerned about inflation
running below target - there will be a lot of attention paid to CPI data from
the EZ and US in the coming week. Both EZ and US CPI will be released Thursday.
Other key US data include IP on Friday. It is a fairly quiet week in Europe -
German GDP is out on Wednesday. The key data point for Australia will be Aus
employment data on Thursday with the market expecting plus 7.5k.
John.Noonanh@thomsonreuters.com
A closer look at the equity market
* European share markets were steady to modestly higher on Tuesday.
* The London FTSE edged 0.1% higher; the German DAX gained 0.3%; the French CAC
rose 0.26%; Milan and Spain's IBEX ended the day with a small 0.2% gain.
* Sentiment on Wall Street turned positive following better than expected US
Retail Sales data and better than expected earnings reports from JP Morgan and
Wells Fargo.
* The VIX index closed at 12.28 down 7.5% from Monday's close at 13.28
* The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was flat late in the session.
A closer look at the commodity market
* The rise in US yields and the move up in the USD/JPY put pressure on the gold
price, which was trading at 1,245 last - down 0.64% from Monday's close at 1253.
If gold closes below 1,243 it will complete a bearish outside day reversal.
* Copper appears to be trading in sympathy with gold while NYMEX Crude has been
going in an opposite direction to those two commodities recently. Late in the US
session NY copper was down 0.4% while NYMEX Crude was up 0.7%. Iron Ore fell
sharply to close at 129.50 - down 1.1% from Monday's close at 130.90
A closer look at the fixed interest market
* EZ peripheral bond yields edged lower on Tuesday - with the Italian 10-yr bond
yield closing at 3.88% from 3.90% on Monday and the Spanish 10-yr bond yield
edged down 1bp to 3.82%.
* The German 10-yr bund edged up 1bp to 1.81% while the 10-yr UK gilt was
unchanged at 2.83%.
* The stronger than expected US Retail Sales pushed UST yields higher after they
fell Friday afternoon and Monday following Friday's weak US jobs report.
* The 10-year Treasury yield last at 2.87% up from 2.83% at Monday's close.
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11875 11900 11865 11865-11885 Hi USD/JPY 104.29 103.00 104.21
INR 61.85 61.94 61.74 61.82-84 Hi EUR/USD 1.3700 1.3649 1.3677
KRW 1061.8 1064.5 1062.2 1063.5-64.5 Hi EUR/JPY 142.64 140.78 142.56
MYR 3.2720 3.2770 3.2720 3.2760-80 Hi GBP/USD 1.6465 1.6368 1.6440
PHP 44.80 44.85 44.74 44.81-82 Hi USD/CAD 1.0960 1.0860 1.0946
TWD 30.04 30.08 30.03 30.06-07 Hi AUD/USD 0.9058 0.8956 0.8966
CNY 1-mth 6.0900 6.0875 6.0890-05 NZD/USD 0.8433 0.8358 0.8383
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.0910-25 USD/SGD 1.2698 1.2648 1.2693
CNY 1-yr 6.0980 6.0950 6.0960-80 USD/THB 33.01 32.70 32.785
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16374 +116 +0.71 10-year 2.87% 2.83%
S&P 500 1839 +20 +1.08 2-year 0.38% 0.36%
Nasdaq 4183 +70 +1.69 30-year 3.80% 3.77%
FTSE 6767 +10 +0.14 Spot Gold($) 1244.40 1254.00
DAX 9541 +30 +0.32 Nymex 92.40 91.80
Nikkei 15422 -490 -3.08 Brent 106.26 106.51
