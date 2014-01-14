SYDNEY, Jan 15 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed's Fisher will not flinch from supporting cuts to bond buys even if stocks fall, would rather have trimmed bond buying by 20b monthly, as long as economy is growing deflation remains a tail risk, * Fed's Plosser Prefers to end bond purchases before late 2014, drop in workforce participation mostly driven by demographics * France's Hollande EUR 50b of public spending cuts to be made between '15-'17 France must produce more and better, total number of taxes on companies will be reduced, to propose social& economic convergence initiative w/Germany * US national retail Federation says retail sales have been volatile all year & the holiday shopping season was no exception * US NFIB business optimism idx Dec 93.9; 92.5-prev * US Import prices mm Dec 0.0%, f/c 0.30%, -0.90%-prev * US Export prices mm Dec +0.4%, f/c 0.10%, 0.10%-prev * US Retail sales mm Dec +0.2%, f/c 0.10%, 0.40%-prev * US Retail sales ex-autos mm Dec +0.7%, f/c 0.40%, 0.10%-prev * US Redbook mm w/e -0.3%, -0.60%-prev * US Redbook yy w/e +2.9%, 4.10%-prev * US Business inventories mm Nov +0.4%, 0.30%, 0.80%-prev * UK Dec CPI 2.0% y/y vs 2.1% prev, 2.1% exp * UK Dec Input Px -1.2% y/y vs -1.0% prev, -1.5% exp * UK Dec Output Px 1.0% y/y vs 0.8% prev, 1.1% exp * UK Dec Core Output Px 1.0% y/y vs 0.7% prev, 0.9% exp * EZ Nov Ind Prod 3.0% y/y vs 0.2% prev, 1.4% exp * DE Dec W/sale Px Idx -1.8% y/y vs -2.2% prev, -2.1% exp * FR Nov C/A Def. E1.9 b vs rvsd E2.0b prev * FR Dec Final CPI 0.8% y/y vs 0.8% prev, 0.9% exp Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was a near complete reversal of Monday's price action - whereby Monday's losers were Tuesday's winners and vice-versa. * Wall Street rebounded after Monday's decline was the worst in two months - the S&P closed up 1.1% and the Dow was 0.7% higher. * Sentiment on Wall Street turned positive following better than expected US Retail Sales data and better than expected earnings reports from JP Morgan and Wells Fargo. * The stronger than expected US Retail Sales pushed UST yields higher after they fell Friday afternoon and Monday following Friday's weak US jobs report. * The 10-year Treasury yield last at 2.87% up from 2.83% at Monday's close. * The move up in US Treasury yields added fuel to USD/JPY short covering fire that started in Asia when Tokyo names were happy to buy around the 103.00 level. * The combination of weak Japanese data; Japanese importer buying; USD/JPY-positive M&A flows (Suntory (Japan) bought Beam Inc) and higher UST yields had USD/JPY trading at 104.20 late in the US session - up 1.2% from Monday's close. * In what is becoming a strange correlation in 2014 - AUD continues to stay in step with the JPY - with AUD/USD falling 1.05% to be trading at 0.8960 late in the US session. * Both the AUD and JPY were the best performing currencies on Friday and Monday before the nasty reversal over the course of Tuesday's session. * The flows in the FX market were mostly cross related rather than broadly USD-based. * As of late in the US session the EUR/USD was slightly higher at 1.3680 (closed Monday at 1.3665) and GBP/USD rebounded from selloffs on Friday and Monday to be 0.35% higher at 1.6445. NZD/USD was unchanged from Monday's close at 0.8378. * The whippy cross action is evident in GBP/AUD. At one stage on Monday GBP/AUD was down around 1.6% at 1.8010 from Friday's 1.8310 close. From Monday's 1.8010 low the cross moved up to 1.8350 as of late in Tuesday's session - around 1.9% higher than Monday's low. * There isn't a lot of rhyme or reason behind some of the FX cross lows, as GBP was the strongest currency on Tuesday despite softer than expected UK inflation data that throws some doubt on the market belief the BOE will be one of the first major central banks to raise rates. * EUR/USD traded up to 1.3699 following upbeat comments from the ECB's Nowotny that contrasted with the somber tone that Draghi displayed following last week's ECB meeting. EUR/USD has barely moved this week, as all of the volatility has been in the EUR/crosses. * The CAD remains one of the most unloved currencies, as USD/CAD made a fresh 4-yr plus high at 1.0960 before settling around 1.0950 late - up 0.8% on the day. * The rise in US yields and the move up in USD/JPY put pressure on the gold price, which was trading at 1,245 late in the US session - down 0.6% from Monday's close at 1254. If gold closes below 1,243 it will complete a bearish outside day reversal. * Copper appears to be trading in sympathy with gold while NYMEX Crude has been going in an opposite direction to those two commodities recently. Late in the US session NY copper was down 0.38% while NYMEX Crude was up 0.75%. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.64 - up 0.2% from Monday's close at 80.51. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD rallied during the European morning session after he made upbeat comments regarding EZ growth and inflation prospects. EUR/USD traded to 1.3699 before running into good selling interest. EUR/USD drifted back to 1.3675 at the NY open and traded to 1.3657 after US retail sales came in better than expected. EUR/USD was trading at 1.3680 last - up slightly from Monday's close at 1.3665. * USD/JPY: The move up in US Treasury yields added fuel to USD/JPY short covering fire that started in Asia when Tokyo names were happy to buy around the 103.00 level. The combination of weak Japanese data; Japanese importer buying; USD/JPY-positive M&A flows (Suntory (Japan) bought Beam Inc) and higher US Treasury yields sent USD/JPY as high as 104.29 - last at 104.25 late in the US session - up 1.2% from Monday's close. * The flows in the FX market were mostly cross related rather than broadly USD-based. The whippy cross action is evident in GBP/AUD. At one stage on Monday GBP/AUD was down around 1.65% at 1.8010 from Friday's 1.8310 close. From Monday's 1.8010 low the cross moved up to 1.8350 as of late in Tuesday's session - around 1.9% higher than Monday's low. There isn't a lot of rhyme or reason behind some of the FX cross flows, as GBP was the strongest currency on Tuesday despite softer than expected UK inflation data that throws some doubt on the market belief the BOE will be one of the first major central banks to raise rates. Late in the US session the GBP/USD was trading at 1.6744 up 0.4% from Monday's close. Wrap-up * Trading so far in 2014 has been sloppy to say the least. It is obvious in hindsight the price action late Friday through the close on Monday was merely an unwinding of pre-US non-farm payroll positions rather than a change in the consensus view that the US economy will strengthen in 2014; the Fed will continue to taper monthly bond purchases; US yields will eventually rise; Wall Street will move up on stronger US data rather than Fed liquidity support and the USD will trend higher - led by USD/JPY moving towards 110.00 and AUD/USD falling towards 0.8500. Also imbedded in that view - is the potential for more downside for EM assets and EM currencies. * Those positioned to take advantage of the aforementioned views were hoping the US jobs data would be the catalyst/trigger for those trends to accelerate and take hold. Instead the US payroll data was a fizzer due to weather related anomalies and investors hit the reset button, squared positions and are on the lookout for the next catalyst to pile back in. The strong US retails sales and solid earnings reports from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo have encouraged some investors to jump back in after squaring up Friday/Monday. * USD/JPY will be the center of attention in Asia today, as the reversal higher in USD/JPY should see the Nikkei bounce back from the 3.0% fall yesterday - even though the recent "weak Nikkei/strong JPY" correlation broke down in a big way yesterday. USD/JPY looks like closing above the 61.8 fibo of the 105.42 (pre US NFP high)/102.85 (post US NFP low) at 104.14 and the daily tenkan line at 104.15. The next resistance is found at former support at 1.04.55/60 and if that level breaks we could see the post US NFP gap filled back to 105.00/50. * AUD has strangely been in sync with JPY lately and the break below 0.8985 throws doubt on the validity of the short-term moving averages signaling AUD/USD is set for a short-term trend higher. Key support is found at 0.8920/25 where the 61.8 of the 0.8820/0.9087 move and the 20-dma are found. * While the Nikkei should move higher - the rise in US yields; renewed optimism regarding the US economy and Fed tapering expectations back on track could conspire to weigh on Asia ex-Japan equities and currencies. If they come under pressure today it will weigh on the AUD. John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ: The US Dollar roared back into prominence overnight as the Friday night/Monday correction (USD lower) was reversed led by USD/JPY and mirrored in the AUD/USD. So here we are at Wednesday with the shocking US payroll data from Friday now having no impact in FX markets. US Treasury yields recovered slightly overnight but remain down in post NFP trading. Wall Street has now mostly recovered Monday's losses. USD/AXJ according has been promoted higher but the moves have been somewhat contained. USD/KRW NDFs hit 1064 before some light profit taking set in. Asia's attention now turns to China data releases. New loans today with Q4 GDP combined with retails sales et al are out on Monday. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1056.7-1059.7 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1059.1. Pair was heavy early but US Dollar demand out of Tokyo eventually pushed pair back towards 1060. The Kospi closed down 0.15%. Overnight implieds traded a 1062.2-1064.5 range on high volume; last in NY 1063.5/1064.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2648-1.2684 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2673. The pair opened on its low and climbed higher throughout the session. It was a combination of the return of Tokyo who were keen to take advantage of the NFP inspired dip plus unwinding of short THB/SGD trades that kept USD/SGD buoyant all session. The Straits Times closed down 0.4%. * USD/MYR Malaysian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2720-70 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2760/80. * USD/IDR Indonesian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Overnight the implieds traded an 11865-11900 range on high volume; last in NY at 11865/11865 * USD/PHP traded a 44.66-815 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.815. The PSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.74-85 range on high volume; last at 44.81-82. * USD/THB traded a broad 32.71-33.01 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.75. The Set closed up 1.0%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.995-30.049 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.043. The Taiex index last down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.03-08 range on high volume; last in NY at 30.06/07. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.0930 slightly lower than the previous 6.0950 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0406-6.0431 range; last at 6.0412. USD/CNH last at 6.0202 - range 6.0200-6.0285. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.0970/6.0980. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.85%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.0950-6.0980 range; last in NY at 6.0960/80. * USD/INR Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.74-94 range on high volume; last 61.82/84. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 15 Jan 21:45 NZ Food price index 15 Jan 23:00 KR Unemployment rate 15 Jan 02:00 CN New Yuan loans 15 Jan 02:00 CN Outstanding loan growth 15 Jan 02:00 CN FX reserves 15 Jan 02:00 CN M2 money supply 15 Jan 05:00 SG Retail sales * Week ahead for FX market - The surprisingly weak US employment data released on Friday has confused Fed expectations just as the market was comfortably pricing in Fed tapering for the rest of 2014 due to a strengthening US economy. The market will seek some clarity on Fed expectations in the coming week when there will be no shortage of Fed speakers to indicate whether or not one disappointing US job print is enough to change the Fed's timetable for normalizing policy. * The Fed Beige Book is released on Wednesday when the Fed's Evans will also be speaking. The Fed's Williams will be speaking on Thursday - as will outgoing Fed chairman Bernanke. * Key data in the week ahead - With Europe and the US concerned about inflation running below target - there will be a lot of attention paid to CPI data from the EZ and US in the coming week. Both EZ and US CPI will be released Thursday. Other key US data include IP on Friday. It is a fairly quiet week in Europe - German GDP is out on Wednesday. The key data point for Australia will be Aus employment data on Thursday with the market expecting plus 7.5k. John.Noonanh@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European share markets were steady to modestly higher on Tuesday. * The London FTSE edged 0.1% higher; the German DAX gained 0.3%; the French CAC rose 0.26%; Milan and Spain's IBEX ended the day with a small 0.2% gain. * Sentiment on Wall Street turned positive following better than expected US Retail Sales data and better than expected earnings reports from JP Morgan and Wells Fargo. * The VIX index closed at 12.28 down 7.5% from Monday's close at 13.28 * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was flat late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * The rise in US yields and the move up in the USD/JPY put pressure on the gold price, which was trading at 1,245 last - down 0.64% from Monday's close at 1253. If gold closes below 1,243 it will complete a bearish outside day reversal. * Copper appears to be trading in sympathy with gold while NYMEX Crude has been going in an opposite direction to those two commodities recently. Late in the US session NY copper was down 0.4% while NYMEX Crude was up 0.7%. Iron Ore fell sharply to close at 129.50 - down 1.1% from Monday's close at 130.90 A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ peripheral bond yields edged lower on Tuesday - with the Italian 10-yr bond yield closing at 3.88% from 3.90% on Monday and the Spanish 10-yr bond yield edged down 1bp to 3.82%. * The German 10-yr bund edged up 1bp to 1.81% while the 10-yr UK gilt was unchanged at 2.83%. * The stronger than expected US Retail Sales pushed UST yields higher after they fell Friday afternoon and Monday following Friday's weak US jobs report. * The 10-year Treasury yield last at 2.87% up from 2.83% at Monday's close. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11875 11900 11865 11865-11885 Hi USD/JPY 104.29 103.00 104.21 INR 61.85 61.94 61.74 61.82-84 Hi EUR/USD 1.3700 1.3649 1.3677 KRW 1061.8 1064.5 1062.2 1063.5-64.5 Hi EUR/JPY 142.64 140.78 142.56 MYR 3.2720 3.2770 3.2720 3.2760-80 Hi GBP/USD 1.6465 1.6368 1.6440 PHP 44.80 44.85 44.74 44.81-82 Hi USD/CAD 1.0960 1.0860 1.0946 TWD 30.04 30.08 30.03 30.06-07 Hi AUD/USD 0.9058 0.8956 0.8966 CNY 1-mth 6.0900 6.0875 6.0890-05 NZD/USD 0.8433 0.8358 0.8383 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.0910-25 USD/SGD 1.2698 1.2648 1.2693 CNY 1-yr 6.0980 6.0950 6.0960-80 USD/THB 33.01 32.70 32.785 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16374 +116 +0.71 10-year 2.87% 2.83% S&P 500 1839 +20 +1.08 2-year 0.38% 0.36% Nasdaq 4183 +70 +1.69 30-year 3.80% 3.77% FTSE 6767 +10 +0.14 Spot Gold($) 1244.40 1254.00 DAX 9541 +30 +0.32 Nymex 92.40 91.80 Nikkei 15422 -490 -3.08 Brent 106.26 106.51 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)