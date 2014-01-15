SYDNEY, Jan 16 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night * Fed's Evans - Fed's decision to scale back bond buys was aimed at rebalancing policy mix not reducing accommodation, Fed will not prematurely reduce accommodation in economy w/high joblessness/low inflation, inflation is too low should rise to 1.5% by YE '15, ECB has a lot of challenges in front of it including low inflation in Europe * BOE's Carney - credit growth is better predictor of problems than debt/income ratios change to FLS to lead to less growth in mtges, monitoring UK housing mkt but activity still below historic averages * IMF's Lagarde - global growth should strengthen in 2014, number of EM's slowing down as economic cycle turns, sees rising risk of deflation, * ECB's Mersch sees no risk of deflation, loose monetary policy is justified close coordination of national backstops on bank resolution is insufficient, need a European one * BoF D/Gov Euro FX level is surprisingly high given higher US growth rates * Irish consumer sentiment 79.8 in Dec from 71.0 in Nov highest since Jun '07 * US NY Fed manufacturing Jan 12.51, f/c 3.75%, 0.98-prev * US Producer prices mm Dec +0.4%, f/c 0.40%, -0.10%-prev * US PPI inflation yy Dec +1.2%, f/c 1.10%, 0.70%-prev * US Producer prices, core mm Dec +0.3%, f/c 0.10%, 0.10%-prev * US Producer prices, core yy Dec +1.4%, f/c 1.30%, 1.30%-prev * DE Annual GDP 2013 12m 0.4% vs 0.7% prev, 0.5% exp * CH Nov Retail Sales 4.2% y/y vs 1.6% prev, 1.6% exp * EZ Nov Trades E17.1b vs E17.2b prev, E17b exp Themes from Wednesday * The main theme across asset markets on Wednesday was "forget the US NFP ever happened: as most assets and currency pairs are back trading to the levels they were before the disappointing US payroll numbers hit the wires last Friday. * European stock markets rallied hard on Wednesday - as investors were encouraged by upbeat forecasts for global growth by the World Bank. The London FTSE had its highest close in 8-months and gained 0.8% while the German DAX soared over 2.0% despite German GDP coming in lower than expected. * Wall Street rallied after the strong lead from Europe - with better than expected earnings from Bank of America and very strong Empire State Mfg data also helping the mood. Dow closed up 0.65% while the S&P closed up 0.5%. * The S&P touched 1,850 intraday for a fresh all-time high. * The US dollar gained back all of the ground lost following Friday's US non-farm payroll data - with the US dollar index trading at 81.03 late in the US session - up 0.46% from Tuesday's close. The DXY closed last Thursday at 81.01 before getting hit lower on Friday following the US jobs data and closing at 80.65 and extending the loss to 80.50 at Monday's close. * Unlike most of 2014 so far - cross plays were in the background, as the USD gains were across the board and fairly uniform. * US Treasury yields moved higher on Wednesday and late in the US session the 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 2.88% - up from 2.87% at Tuesday's close - but down from the intra-day high at 2.91%. * Treasury yields were given a boost from very strong Empire State Manufacturing data; hotter than expected US core-PPI data and slightly hawkish comments from the normally dovish Evans of the Chicago Fed. * It is a bit surprising the US Treasury yields didn't move higher or at least hold onto to the intraday highs and the 10-year yield is still lower than the 2.95% level it was trading at just before the US payrolls on Friday. * The rosier global outlook helped to support key commodities despite the US dollar gains - with NY Copper rising 0.55% and NYMEX Crude soaring around 1.8%. Gold remained sensitive to the path of the USD and moved down to 1,238 from Tuesday's close around 1,245. * EUR/USD filled in the post US NFP gap - trading down to 1.3581 at one stage before climbing back to 1.3605 at the NY close (down 0.5% from Tuesday's close) when US Treasury yields came off the intraday highs. * USD/JPY traded up to 104.70 closed at 104.55 - up 0.35% on the day. * AUD/USD traded down to 0.8888, which was a complete retracement of the post US jobs data gains, as it was trading at 0.8880/85 when Friday's US jobs data was released and soared to 0.9087 in the rally following the data. * AUD/USD closed at 0.8915 down 0.6% from Tuesday's close. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD started coming under pressure in Asia and the selling continued into early Europe. EUR/USD traded down to 1.3608 and was trading around 1.3620 when the US market arrived. EUR/USD selling accelerated following higher than expected Empire State Mfg and hotter than expected US core PPI data. EUR/USD traded down to 1.3581 before US yields eased from the highs and underpinned EUR/USD at the lows. EUR/USD settled around 1.3605 at the close - down 0.5%. * USD/JPY rally stalled ahead of 104.50 during the London morning and eased back to 104.22 as the US market arrived. Better than expected US data sent the USD higher across the board and helped trigger USD/JPY stops above 104.50 to 104.70. USD/JPY settled around 104.55 at the close - up 0.4% on the day. * AUD/USD came under heavy pressure during the London morning session, as real money funds sold AUD/NZ in large amounts. AUD/USD fell to 0.8888 to completely fill in the gap created in the wake of last Friday's US payroll data. Buyers returned in AUD/USD below 0.8900 and short-covering pushed the price back to 0.8925 by the time the US market arrived. AUD/USD fell to 0.8895 following the stronger than expected US data. The buyers returned again and AUD/USD bounced to 0.8935 in a short-squeeze. AUD/USD closed at 0.8915 - down 0.6% on the day. Wrap-up * Investors appear to have regained confidence that their views coming into 2014 will hold up and they can look back at last week's miserable US jobs report as a statistical aberration full of weather related anomalies. The consensus view for 2014 is the US economy will outperform; the Fed will continue tapering; US yields will rise; the USD will be the best performing currency and Wall Street will make gains due to strong US growth and company earnings rather than reliance on Fed liquidity. * The aforementioned trends might start to get a better grip in the days/weeks ahead, but the US Treasury market still seems to be a bit apprehensive and perhaps skeptical all of the above will fit neatly into place. * The FX trading since the US NFPs has been a picture-perfect example of a market filling in a gap. For the USD trend higher to be validated - the USD/JPY has to move above stubborn resistance at 105.50; EUR/USD has to fall below 1.3525 and AUD/USD has to fall below 0.8820. Otherwise we may be simply carving out ranges that will hold until a significant event confirms the consensus view or discredits it. * The main event today in Asia will be the Aus employment data for December. The median expectation is for plus 7.5 K jobs and for the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 5.8%. The market is bearish towards AUD/USD - so a weak reading will likely encourage more selling and a run towards 0.8820/50 support. On the other hand the market is coming into this number very short and an upside surprise could see a short-covering rally towards 0.8950/70. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ was mixed overnight but overall the US Dollar remained firm on strong US data (Empire State MFG, PPI). The correction following the US NFP data on Friday was completely unwound in EUR and AUD with both returning to at/close to Friday's pre NFP levels. The US centric view that the US economy is on the way back (ignoring Dec's NFP) suggests you hold long US Dollar positions and short emerging markets and their proxies (AUD) reigns supreme. Overnight TWD NDFs rallied hard in London only to come under intense pressure (one-off sell order) which pushed the pair back below 30.10. Some suggested unwinding of cross CNY/CNH positions. KRW NDFs hit 1068 before p/t set in capping gains. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1060.5-1063.8 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1062.7. Pair was comfortable trading just above 1060 in rather lacklustre affair. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. Overnight implieds traded a 1065-1068 range on high volume; last in NY 1066.5/1067.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2683-1.2731 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2725. The pair opened at 1.2693 and after some early chop found a bid tone on the back of a weak CNY fix. USD/SGD quickly found itself back above 1.2700 and looks ready to progress to key resistance area of 1.2730-50. The Straits Times closed up 0.6%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2700-3.2885 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2875. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2920-50 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2925/45. * USD/IDR traded a 12060-12090 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12090. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12077. The IDX Composite closed up 1.16%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11900-11950 range on high volume; last in NY at 11900/11920. * USD/PHP traded a 44.85-45.00 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.00. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.14-20 range on high volume; last at 45.18-20. * USD/THB traded a 32.77-885 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.87. The Set closed down 1.45%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.06-30.098 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.08. The Taiex index last up 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.06-14 range on high volume; last in NY at 30.07/08. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1005 sharply higher than the previous 6.0930 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0437-6.0483 range; last at 6.0460. USD/CNH last at 6.0190 - range 6.0170-6.0235. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1015/6.1035. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1045-6.1055 range; last in NY at 6.1055/75. * USD/INR traded a 61.425-715 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.54. The Sensex index closed up 1.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.84-93 range on high volume; last 61.90/93. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 16 Jan 00:30 AU Employment 16 Jan 00:30 AU Fulltime employment 16 Jan 00:30 AU Participation rate 16 Jan 00:30 AU Unemployment rate 16 Jan 02:00 CN FDI A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets rallied hard on Wednesday - as investors were encouraged by upbeat forecasts for global growth by the World Bank. The London FTSE had its highest close in 8-months and gained 0.8% while the German DAX soared over 2.0% despite German GDP coming in lower than expected. * The French CAC rose 1.35%; Milan and Spain's IBEX popped 1.6% higher. * Wall Street rallied after the strong lead from Europe - with better than expected earnings from Bank of America and very strong Empire State Mfg data also helping the mood. The Dow closed up 0.65%; the S&P closed up 0.5%. * The S&P touched 1,850 intraday for a fresh all-time high. * The VIX index closed at 12.31 unchanged from Tuesday's close. * The MSCI LATAM Index was flat late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * The rosier global outlook helped to support key commodities despite the US dollar gains - with NY Copper rising 0.55% and NYMEX Crude soaring around 1.8%. Gold remained sensitive to the path of the USD and moved down to 1,238 from Tuesday's close around 1,245. Iron ore edged up to 129.60 from Tuesday's close at 129.50. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Spreads between EZ peripheral yields and German bunds continued to narrow on Wednesday. The 10-yr Italian bond yield edged 2bps lower to 3.86%; the Spanish 10-yr yield fell 5bps to 3.77%; the 10 yr German bund yield edged up 1bp to 1.82% while the UK 10-yr gilt yield pushed up 4bps to 2.86%. * US Treasury yields moved higher on Wednesday and late in the US session the 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 2.88% - up from 2.87% at Tuesday's close - but down from the intra-day high at 2.91%. * Treasury yields were given a boost from very strong Empire State Manufacturing data; hotter than expected US core-PPI data and slightly hawkish comments from the normally dovish Evans of the Chicago Fed. * It is a bit surprising the US Treasury yields didn't move higher or at least hold onto to the intraday highs and the 10-year yield is still lower than the 2.95% level it was trading at just before the US payrolls on Friday. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11945 11950 11900 11900-11920 Hi USD/JPY 104.70 104.09 104.55 INR 61.85 61.93 61.84 61.90-93 Hi EUR/USD 1.3680 1.3582 1.3606 KRW 1065 1068 1065 1066.5-67.5 Hi EUR/JPY 142.58 141.78 142.27 MYR 3.2860 3.2950 3.2920 3.2925-45 Hi GBP/USD 1.6443 1.6323 1.6370 PHP 45.12 45.20 45.14 45.18-20 Hi USD/CAD 1.0992 1.0920 1.0934 TWD 30.08 30.14 30.06 30.07-08 Hi AUD/USD 0.8971 0.8888 0.8917 CNY 1-mth 6.0970 6.0950 6.0960-75 NZD/USD 0.8420 0.8325 0.8338 CNY 6-mth 6.0975 6.0972 6.0965-80 USD/SGD 1.2738 1.2683 1.2726 CNY 1-yr 6.1055 6.1045 6.1055-75 USD/THB 32.885 32.77 32.87 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16482 +108 +0.66 10-year 2.88% 2.87% S&P 500 1848 +9 +0.52 2-year 0.39% 0.38% Nasdaq 4215 +32 +0.76 30-year 3.81% 3.80% FTSE 6820 +53 +0.78 Spot Gold($) 1240.70 1244.40 DAX 9734 +193 +2.03 Nymex 94.47 92.40 Nikkei 15809 +386 +2.50 Brent 107.10 106.26 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)