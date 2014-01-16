SYDNEY, Jan 17 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * Bernanke doesn't feel large amount of people on FOMC feel QE is not effective, problem with bound buying stimulus is it works in practice not in theory, great majority of studies show QE is at least somewhat effective, financial instability is the only credible cost of QE, crisis may have led to slower pace of innovation- capital investment * ECB's Coeure would have mon pol reaction if med-term inflation expectations move further from 2%, room to cut main refi rate if needed, Depo rate can go negative if needed, ready & willing to strengthen fwd guidance if needed (BBG) * SNB's Jordan CHF value is still high, cap on CHF will be focus of mon pol for foreseeable future * Fed's Williams Fed needs open minds about how policies affect asset prices, deep long-lasting recessions not that rare, lots of uncertainty about how QE works on mkts- a blunt tool, need to better understand if 2% inflation target appropriate buffer in recessions * EZ stress tests could show 1tn capital hole in 108 listed banks capital accts, Lifted Treasuries (Study) * US Chicago PMI employment IDX for Dec revised to 54.3 from 51.6 * US Chicago PMI management IDX for Dec revised to 60.8 from 59.1 * US CPI mm, sa Dec 0.3%, f/c 0.30%, 0.00%-prev * US CPI yy, nsa Dec 1.5%, f/c 1.50%, 1.20%-prev * US Core CPI mm, sa Dec 0.1%, f/c 0.10%, 0.20%-prev * US Core CPI yy, nsa Dec 1.7%, f/c 1.70%, 1.70%-prev * US Real weekly earnings mm Dec -0.5%, f/c -0.30%, 0.40%-prev * US Initial jobless claims w/e 326k, f/c 328k, 328k-prev * US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e 335k, 348.5k-prev * US Continued jobless claims w/e 3.03m, f/c 2.848m, 2.856m-prev * US NAHB housing market index Jan 56, f/c 58, 57-prev * US Philly Fed business index Jan 9.4, f/c 8.6, 6.4-pre * DE Final Dec CPI 1.4% y/y vs 1.4% prev, 1.4% exp * EZ Final Dec CPI 0.8% y/y vs 0.8% prev, 0.8% exp Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets on Thursday was consolidation, as investors still struggle to find clear direction - leading to choppy price action on a day-to-day basis. * Wall Street moved lower after posting solid gains on Tuesday/Wednesday - as disappointing earnings from Citigroup weighed on the financial sector. The S&P financial sector was down 0.75% while S&P500 was down 0.15% and Dow was down 0.4%. * Also weighing on Wall Street sentiment was a negative lead from Europe - as investors took profit following gains this week. * US Treasury yields moved lower on Thursday with the 10-yr Treasury yield trading at 2.84% late in the US session down from Wednesday's close at 2.88%. * There really wasn't a single catalyst for the move lower in US yields, as US CPI came in as expected while jobless claims were mixed (initial claims better /continuous claims worse; Philly Fed as better than expected while the NAHB housing data was a bit worse. The UST yields moved lower before the data. * Bernanke spoke on Thursday, but his remarks didn't impact the markets. The outgoing Fed chairman defended QE in regards to its effectiveness. * The lower US Treasury yields weighed on USD/JPY - which was trading at 104.30 late in the US session down from the Asian high at 104.92 and 0.25% lower than Wednesday's 104.55 close * Late in NY EUR/USD was trading at 1.3620 - barely changed from Wednesday's close at 1.3606 after squeezing up to 1.3650 in late Europe/early NY when stops above 1.3635 were triggered. * EUR/USD was led around by EUR/JPY flows and the cross price action was choppy. EUR/JPY traded up to 142.90 before falling to 141.70 during the US session. * AUD was by far and away the worst performing currency on Thursday following the weak AUS employment data and the dovish turn in RBA expectations that followed. * AUD/USD fell as low as 0.8777 and was trading around 0.8820 late in the US session - down 1.1% on the day. * It appears AUD has replaced the CAD for now as the most despised currency - as AUS/CAD fell around 1.25% since Wednesday's close. * The best performing currencies were JPY and CHF reflecting some risk aversion and unwinding of carry trade strategies. * After solid gains on Wednesday - key commodities were sluggish on Thursday. NY copper eased 0.45% while NYMEX Crude was around 0.25% lower. Gold was barely changed at 1,242 and iron ore resumed trending lower - falling 1.0% to 128.30. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.92 - down 0.1% from Wednesday's close at 81.02. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was choppy in a 1.3595/1.3628 range during the European morning session and was trading around 1.3610 when the US market arrived. EUR/USD dipped to 1.3593 before heavy buying set in following the "as expected" US CPI data. The market was looking for an excuse to trigger EUR/USD stops above 1.3635 and was successful as 1.3650 printed before it came down almost as fast. Better than expected Philly Fed data and relatively dovish comments from the ECB's Coeure helped the move lower and the EUR/USD traded to 1.3583 before finding its feet again. EUR/USD bounced in the afternoon session and with and 30 minutes to go, was trading around 1.3620 - up from Wednesday's close at 1.3606. * AUD/USD was by far and away the worst performing currency on Thursday following the weak Aus employment data and the dovish turn in RBA expectations that followed. AUD/USD fell as low as 0.8777 and was trading around 0.8820 late in the US session - down 1.1% on the day. It appears AUD has replaced CAD for now as the most despised currency - as AUS/CAD fell 1.25% since Wednesday's close Wrap-up * Markets have traded in a choppy fashion so far in 2014. Investors are waiting for fresh catalysts before confidently jumping on to trends. Fading extended moves has been the most rewarding strategy so far in 2014. * US corporate earnings season is in full swing and investors are nervous over whether company profits can keep growing at a pace to justify high valuations following the near 30% rise in the S&P in 2013. Wall Street has help up reasonably well so far this year, but the next week might be testing in terms of Wall Street resuming the trend higher. * The move lower in US Treasury yields is catching the eye, as Wednesday's price action in equities, commodities and FX suggested the market was comfortable in the belief the US economy would continue improving; the Fed would continue cutting back on monetary stimulus and US yields would track higher. The 10-year Treasury yield should be closer to 3.0% than 2.80% - so there must be some hesitation in some quarters for backing the strong US growth/aggressive Fed scenario. * The AUD has replaced the CAD as the most despised currency after the weak Aus jobs data yesterday. Large funds are now questioning whether or not the RBA can engineer a seamless transition from economic dependence on the already peaked mining investment boom to the slack getting picked up by non-mining sectors without having to lower rates again or seeing a much lower AUD. Some funds see being short AUD as "win/win" due to the RBA's wish that the AUD/USD moves closer to 0.8500. If AUD/USD closes the week below 0.8864 (last week's low) - it will have completed a bearish outside week reversal with an eventual target close to 0.8550. The RBA may be close to getting their wish. * Tokyo was a keen buyer of USD/JPY and EUR/JPY yesterday and it will be interesting to see what they do today when they open at lower levels. It should be a fairly quiet session with no major data out today. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed from yesterday's Asian closes but that belies choppy flows witnessed offshore. Traders say USD/AXJ de-linked with G10 currencies overnight and tracked EM's especially during the NY session. USD/AXJ was lower early but in NY, (USD) buyers returned leaving USD/AXJ with a modest bid tone into the close. The pro US Dollar theme / negative commodity and emerging market currencies remains strong with conviction high and gathering steam - especially amongst US fund managers. * China Q4 GDP is out on Monday and is a key risk event with anything below 7.5% likely to see AXJ and AUD under intense pressure. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1063.2-1065.5 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1063.4. Pair traded comfortably close to 1065 with exporter sales capping whilst negative EM sentiment (soft AUD jobs data et al) supported. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. Overnight implieds traded a 1064.5-1066.5 range on high volume; last in NY 106/1065. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2728-1.2752 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2740. The pair opened on its low and quickly found a bid tone. USD/SGD ticked above 1.2750 as AUD/USD crumbled on soft employment data. Pair The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2900-3.2980 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2960. The KLSE index closed down 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2960-3.3050 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2990/20. * USD/IDR traded a 12100-12130 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12120. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12117. The IDX Composite closed down 0.66%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11950-12035 range on high volume; last in NY at 12020/12040. * USD/PHP traded a 45.055-165 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.12. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.18-24 range on high volume; last at 45.17-19. * USD/THB traded a 32.865-955 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.865. The Set closed up 1.9%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.08-13 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.09. The Taiex index last up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.05-095 range on high volume; last in NY at 30.05/06. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1065 sharply higher than the previous 6.1005 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0503-6.0545 range; last at 6.0539. USD/CNH last at 6.0236 - range 6.0227-6.0262. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1005/6.1025. The Shanghai Composite closed flat. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.1020; last in NY at 6.1015/30. * USD/INR traded a 61.51-715 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 61.545. The Sensex index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.77-90 range on high volume; last 61.78/80. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 17 Jan 00:30 SG Non-oil exports 17 Jan 05:00 JP Consumer confidence 17 Jan 07:30 TH Forex reserves 17 Jan 11:30 IN FX reserves A closer look at the equity market * European markets edged lower on Thursday on profit taking following strong gains this week. * The London FTSE edged 0.1% lower; the German DAX eased 0.2%; the French CAC closed down 0.3%; Milan fell 0.85% and Spain's IBEX closed down 0.66%. * Wall Street moved lower after posting solid gains on Tuesday/Wednesday - as disappointing earnings from Citigroup weighed on the financial sector. The S&P financial sector was down 0.75% late in the US session. * The VIX index moved up to 12.50 from 12.28, but remains at historically low levels suggesting investors remain confident/complacent. * The MSCI LATAM Index was down 1.25% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * After solid gains on Wednesday - key commodities were sluggish on Thursday. NY copper eased 0.45% while NYMEX Crude was around 0.25% lower late in NY. Gold was barely changed at 1242 and iron ore resumed trending lower falling 1.0% to 128.30. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Demand for peripheral EZ bonds remains strong as it was through 2013. 10-yr Portuguese bond yields fell to three and a half year lows and came close to easing below 5.0%. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 3bps to 3.84% and the 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 4bps to 3.72%. * The 10-yr German bund yield slid 6bps to 1.77% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield fell 5bps to 2.81%. * US Treasury yields moved lower on Thursday with the 10-year Treasury yield trading at 2.84% late in the US session down from Wednesday's close at 2.88%. * There really wasn't a single catalyst for the move lower in US yields, as US CPI came in as expected while jobless claims were mixed (initial claims better/continuous claims worse; Philly Fed as better than expected while the NAHB housing data was a bit worse. The UST yields moved lower before the data. * The 6bp fall in the 10-yr German bund yield was probably the main reason for the move lower in US Treasury yields. * Bernanke spoke on Thursday, but his remarks didn't impact the markets. The outgoing Fed chairman defended QE in regards to its effectiveness. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12005 12035 11950 12020-12040 Hi USD/JPY 104.93 104.15 104.34 INR 61.93 61.90 61.77 61.78-80 Hi EUR/USD 1.3650 1.3583 1.3620 KRW 1066 1066.5 1064.5 1064-1065 Hi EUR/JPY 142.90 141.70 142.12 MYR 3.3025 3.3050 3.2960 3.2990-20 Hi GBP/USD 1.6384 1.6316 1.6354 PHP 45.22 45.24 45.18 45.17-19 Hi USD/CAD 1.0963 1.0905 1.0928 TWD 30.09 30.095 30.05 30.05-06 Hi AUD/USD 0.8915 0.8777 0.8820 CNY 1-mth 6.0970 6.0960 6.0960-70 NZD/USD 0.8354 0.8296 0.8352 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.0970 6.0960-80 USD/SGD 1.2752 1.2713 1.2714 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.1020 6.1015-30 USD/THB 32.955 32.76 32.78 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16417 -65 -0.39 10-year 2.84% 2.88% S&P 500 1846 -2 -0.13 2-year 0.39% 0.39% Nasdaq 3611 +1 +0.04 30-year 3.77% 3.81% FTSE 6815 -4 -0.07 Spot Gold($) 1242.50 1241.40 DAX 9718 -16 -0.17 Nymex 93.96 94.17 Nikkei 15747 -62 -0.39 Brent 107.05 107.10 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)