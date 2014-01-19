SYDNEY, Jan 20 (IFR) - News from the weekend China home prices increase in Dec but pace is cooling - Reuters * Average new home prices across 70 major cities rose 0.4% in December * Pace is slightly slower than Nov 0.5% rise * Fourth straight slowing since the 0.8% gain in August * Prices eased in some cities suggesting govt tightening starting to bite Headlines from Friday Night * Fed's Lacker says tapering should continue & recent data far from what would be needed to change his view, asked about Fed role on bubbles- says deflecting monetary policy from price stability would be misguided * China's ICBC says won't compensate investors in troubled shadow bank product * BOE's Broadbent strength of the pound is reflection of lack of recovery in Europe in particular, encouraging signs that headwinds facing real wage growth are abating, expects business investment growth to accelerate, productivity growth/EZ will be key to determining UK recovery path * US Housing starts number mm Dec 0.999m, f/c 0.990m, 1.107m-prev * US House starts mm: change Dec -9.8%, 23.1%-prev * US Building permits: number Dec 0.986m, f/c 1.015m, 1.017m-prev * US Build permits: change mm Dec -3.0, -2.10%- prev * US Industrial output mm Dec +0.3%, f/c 0.30%, 1.0%-prev * US Capacity utilization mm Dec 79.2%, f/c 79.10%, 79.10%-prev * US Mfg output mm Dec +0.4%, f/c 0.30%, 0.60%-prev * US U Mich sentiment Prelim Jan 80.4, f/c 83.5, 82.5-prev * US U Mich conditions Prelim Jan 95.2, f/c 98.5, 98.6-prev * US U Mich expectations Pre Jan 70.9, f/c 74.2, 72.1-prev * UK Dec Retail Sales 5.3% y/y vs 1.8% prev, 2.6% exp * UK Dec Retail Sales ex-fuel +6.1% y/y vs 2.3% prev, 3.2% exp * CH Dec Producer Price -0.4% y/y vs -0.4% prev, -0.5% exp Themes from Friday * The main themes impacting most asst markets on Friday were choppy trading in the US due to mixed US data, mixed US earnings and position adjustments ahead of a US holiday on Monday. * The FX market returned to a cross trading focus - with the GBP surging across the board following hugely better than expected UK Retail Sales data. * Wall Street closed the day mixed after earnings reports from large US companies were mixed. The Dow ended the day with a 0.25% gain led by AMEX, Morgan Stanley and Visa following better than expected quarterly earnings reports while the NASDAQ (down 0.5%) and S&P (down 0.4%) fell after getting weighed down by weaker than expected earnings reports from GE and Intel. * The price action on Wall Street was especially choppy due in part to option expiries that added to the selling pressure, in part due to position adjustments ahead of the three day US weekend and in part due to mixed US economic data. * The US Industrial and Mfg Output data came in better than expected while housing data was mixed to disappointing and the Univ Mich sentiment survey was worse than expected. * The US housing data wasn't overly disappointing, as the fall in building permits and housing starts was in part due to horrible weather in the Midwest. * US Treasury yields continued to edge lower on Friday with the 10-yr US yield closing at 2.82% - down from Thursday's close at 2.84%. Trading in the UST market was choppy on Friday, as the 10-yr yield ranged between 2.81% and 2.86%. * The choppy trading in Treasuries was due to the mixed US data and ongoing position adjustments. The 2.82% level is key support for the 10-yr UST - as it is a double bottom on a closing basis and the 38.2 fibo of the 2.47%/3.04% move. * Despite the easing US Treasury yields - the US dollar index finished the day 0.33% higher due mostly to a fall in EUR/USD below support around 1.3550. * EUR/USD fell as low as 1.3517 when stops were triggered below 1.3545 and closed at 1.3542 - down 0.57% from Thursday's close at 1.3620. * The fall in EUR/USD was largely due to huge EUR/GBP selling following UK Retail Sales for Dec which came in at a staggering plus 2.8% M/M and plus 6.1% Y/Y against expectations of just plus 0.3% and plus 3.2%. * EUR/GBP plunged over 1.1% from Thursday's close at 0.8328 to 0.8234 at one stage before closing at 0.8246 - down 1.0% on the day. * GBP was by far and away the best performing currency on Friday - with GBP/USD trading as high as 1.6459 before closing at 1.6421 to complete a bullish outside day reversal and gaining 0.4% on the day. * USD/JPY took its turn as the bit player on Friday - trading in a tiny 104.20/47 range and closing unchanged at 104.30/35. * It was a mixed session for key commodities with gold gaining around 0.9% to 1253 despite the higher US dollar index, as Asian physical demand and fund short covering provided support. NYMEX Crude closed the day up 0.4% while NY copper fell 0.4%. * The NZD was by far the worst performing currency on Friday falling over 1.1% against the USD and 0.7% against the mostly unloved AUD. * Most of the fall took place during the Asian session as long NZD positions against the USD and AUD were squared up ahead of next week's NZ CPI data - which is expected to be negative. * AUD/USD continued its losing streak - falling to 0.8764 and closing at 0.8785 down 0.4% from Thursday's close completing a bearish outside week reversal. * The US dollar index closed at 81.18 up 0.3% from Thursday's close. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD consolidated ahead of 1.3600 during the European morning session and was trading around 1.3605 when the US market arrived and the pairing came under heavy pressure due to waves of EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY selling. Stops below 1.3580 were triggered and it traded down to 1.3550 and after a brief pause - another round of stops was triggered below 1.3545 to 1.3517 before the buyers returned. EUR/USD closed at 1.3542 - down 0.6% from Thursday's close at 1.3620. * GBP was the main focal point of the FX market on Friday following UK Retail Sales for Dec which came in at a staggering plus 2.8% M/M and plus 6.1% Y/Y against expectations of just plus 0.3% and plus 3.2%. EUR/GBP plunged over 1.1% from Thursday's close at 0.8328 to 0.8234 at one stage before closing at 0.8246 - down 1.0% on the day. The GBP was by far and away the best performing currency on Friday - with GBP/USD trading as high as 1.6459 before closing at 1.6421 to complete a bullish outside day reversal and gaining 0.4% on the day. * NZD was by far the worst performing currency on Friday falling over 1.1% against the USD and 0.7% against the mostly unloved AUD. Most of the fall took place during the Asian session as long NZD positions against USD and AUD were squared ahead of next week's NZ CPI data - which is expected to be negative m/m. Wrap-up * It was another slow weekend in terms of potential market-moving news. Trading might be quiet with the US Martin Luther King holiday on Monday, but position adjustments may result in some pricey price action. * Emerging markets in Asia will be the main focus on Monday with the release of key China data. The China bears are growling again, as concerns over the Chinese banking sector and the shadow banking in particular have spooked investors. News last week that China's biggest bank ICBC wouldn't make good on a failed 500mln USD wealth management/credit trust product added to these concerns. Major banks reports strong flows out of emerging markets and into developed market assets, as these concerns mount and this is one of the factors behind the poor performance of AUD last week and NZD on Friday. The market will react (perhaps overreact?) to any negative miss on the China data and Q4 GDP in particular. * The FX market seems to be a bit out of sync with some of the other markets. The move lower in UST yields last suggest the Treasury market isn't yet convinced the US economy is going to rip ahead in 2014. The investor flows into the EZ continue at a strong pace as evidenced by the outperformance of the EZ equity markets and the strong performance in bother EZ peripheral and core bond markets. It seems obvious that investors fleeing EM's are comfortable placing in Europe. Yet EUR/USD fell last week, as the USD strengthened across the board on the belief the US jobs data a week ago Friday was an anomaly and the US economy is set to power ahead. * At some stage one of the markets will prove to be right and either US yields will bottom out and start tracking higher or the USD will give back at least some of the recent gains. It is a slow week for data and US events next week - so we may have to wait to the lead-up to the FOMC meeting ending Jan 29 to find out which market is right. In the meantime the technical analysis will provide the best guide and the techs are saying the USD will continue moving higher in the immediate term at least. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open in Asia on Monday as the US Dollar again found favour during the Friday night session and in particular the NY session. The pro US Dollar / ant EM and EM proxy theme is now in full swing with the previous Fridays poor US jobs data written off as a hiccup as buyers lapped up more US Dollars. GBP continues to rebound and one wonders whether the "fracking" currencies (USD and GBP) are going to lead the way in 2014. AXJ currencies overall are going down but it is a slow burn. No panic and not should be. This is not 1997 or 2008. Asia is in good shape but one cannot get away from the renewed appeal for the almighty US Dollar. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1059.5-1062.2 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1059.7. Pair traded mostly just above to 1060 with exporter sales capping whilst negative EM sentiment supported. Just out from the close USD/KRW dipped below 1060 in typical Friday square up fashion. The Kospi closed down 0.65%. Overnight implieds traded a 1063.3-1065 range on high volume; last in NY 1064/1065. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2709-1.2733 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2726. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. * USD/MYR Malaysian markets were closed on Friday for Thaipusam. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3010-3.3190 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.3140/70. * USD/IDR traded a 12090-12135 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12100. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12127. The IDX Composite closed down 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11920-12050 range on high volume; last in NY at 11980/12000. * USD/PHP traded a 45.00-13 range in Asia on Friday; last at 45.00. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.15-28 range on high volume; last at 45.27-30. * USD/THB traded a 32.655-87 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.83. The Set closed down 0.45%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.067-087 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.07. The Taiex index last down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.09-13 range on high volume; last in NY at 30.13/14. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1041 slightly lower than the previous 6.1065 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0520-6.0550 range; last at 6.0524. USD/CNH last at 6.0220 - range 6.0216-6.0247. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.0980/6.1000. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.9%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.0970-6.1000 range; last in NY at 6.0985/05. * USD/INR traded a 61.32-58 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.56. The Sensex index closed down 1.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.84-62.05 range on high volume; last 62.00/02. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 20 Jan 21:00 KR PPI growth 20 Jan 02:00 CN Industrial output 20 Jan 02:00 CN Urban investment 20 Jan 02:00 CN Retail Sales 20 Jan 02:00 CN GDP Q4 20 Jan 08:30 HK Unemployment * Week ahead for FX - China data to set the tone along with c/bank expectations * On Monday the market will get a good look at the China economic state of play when major monthly and quarterly data will be released. China concerns have been at the forefront of trading strategies so far in 2014, as weakening mfg and services surveys along with China's effort to curb certain lending activities have given voice to the China bears. * China Retail Sales for December is expected to slightly decline to 13.6% from 13.7% in Nov; China Industrial Output for Dec is expected to slip to 9.80% from 10% in Nov - while China Q4 GDP is expected to decline to 7.6% from 7.8% in Q3. * Central bank focus - Central bank meetings take place next week in Canada and Japan while the BOE Minutes will be released. All three events will be on Wednesday. The Bank of Canada meeting might be the most interesting, as it follows a run of very weak Canada data. With rate settings already at historical lows - the BoC might show patience, as the weakening of the CAD helps - as does signs of improvement in the US economy. The BOJ meeting should be a non-event with no action expected and BOJ Gov Kuroda isn't expected to signal more easing steps are imminent. The BOE Minutes will be scrutinized - especially after Friday's booming UK Retail Sales data resulted in a hawkish shift in BOE expectations. * Key data in the week ahead - Aside from the China data on Monday - it will be a fairly quiet week for data from around the globe. HSBC China Flash PMI is out on Thursday. The only key data out of Japan is IP on Monday. It is a very quiet week for US data following Monday's public holiday. All of the US data is out Thursday and it includes House Price Index, Existing Home Sales and weekly jobless claims. It is a bit busier in Europe with German ZEW out on Tuesday and flash manufacturing PMI on Thursday. UK employment data is out on Wednesday when the BOE Minutes will be released. The key events downunder will be NZ CPI on Monday and Aus CPI on Wednesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets ended a solid week with modest gains on Friday. London FTSE and French CAC closed up 0.2%; German DAX gained 0.26%; Milan ended the day with a 0.5% gain and the Spanish IBEX edged just 0.1% higher. * FTSE had its best week so far in 2014 with a 1.3% gain for the week. German DAX hit a fresh all-time high on Friday and closed a stellar week with a 2.85% gain and a bullish outside week reversal; French CAC gained 1.8%; Milan made a weekly gain 2.05% and the Spanish IBEX gained 1.70% since the previous Friday. * Wall Street closed the day mixed after earnings reports from large US companies were mixed. The Dow ended the day with a 0.25% gain led by AMEX, Morgan Stanley and Visa following better than expected quarterly earnings reports while the NASDAQ (down 0.5%) and S&P (down 0.4%) fell after getting weighed down by weaker than expected earnings reports from GE and Intel. * The price action on Wall Street was especially choppy due in part to option expiries that added to the selling pressure, in part due to position adjustments ahead of the three day US weekend and in part due to mixed US economic data. * For the week the Dow eked out a 0.1 gain; the S&P eased 0.2% and NASDAQ managed a 0.55% gain for the week. * The VIX index closed at 12.44 on Friday slightly lower than Thursday's close at 12.53. The VIX barely changed from last week's close at 12.19. * The MSCI LATAM Index fell 0.46% on Friday and for the week fell 1.47%. A closer look at the commodity market * It was a mixed session for key commodities with gold gaining 0.9% to 1253 despite the higher US dollar index, as Asian physical demand and fund short covering provided support. NYMEX Crude closed the day up 0.4% while NY copper fell 0.4%. Iron ore fell 0.8% to 127.30. * Gold's weekly winning streak extended to four - making a 0.5% gain for the week. London copper gained 0.5% for the week; NY copper eased 0.25%; Brent Crude fell 0.7%; NYMEX Crude gained 1.8% while Iron ore fell 2.6% and is down 5.7% since the start of 2014 and close to 9% since Dec 4. A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ bond yield continued to ease on Friday amid news that Spain and Italy will take advantage of the low 10-year yields to lengthen the maturity of their debt. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield closed at 3.82% down from 3.85%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed at 3.71% down from 3.74% and the 10-yr German bund yield eased 2bps to 1.75%. * The strong UK retail sales data pushed the 10-yr UK gilt yield 2bps higher to 2.83%. * US Treasury yields continued to edge lower on Friday with the 10-yr UST yield closing at 2.82% down from Thursday's close at 2.84%. Trading in the UST market was choppy on Friday, as the 10-yr yield ranged between 2.81% and 2.86%. * The choppy trading in Treasuries was due to the mixed US data and ongoing position adjustments. The 2.82% level is key support for the 10-yr yield - as it is a double bottom on a closing basis and the 38.2 fibo of the 2.47%/3.04% move. Technical view Equities * S&P - The dma studies are starting to indicate the S&P is ready to resume trending higher, but the signals are muddled and unconvincing. A break and close below support at 1,815/20 would suggest that a correction is underway and a move below the 61.8 fibo of the 1,767/1,850 move at 1,800 would confirm that is the case. (Last 1,839} - Trade recommendation - long with stop below 1,810. * Nikkei is in a state of sloppy consolidation and is close to entering a short-term trend lower - according to the dma studies. Key support has formed around 15,380 where last Tuesday's trend low and the 50-dma converge. A break below that level could see a deeper correction the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 15,181. A break above 16.000 would suggest a bottom is in place around 15,380. {Last 15,734} - Trade recommendation stand aside until trend forms. * ASX is in a period of choppy consolidation and not showing any sign it is ready to trend in either direction. The fall last Tuesday stopped at 5,207 which is the 38.2 fibo of the 5,028/5,383 move and the subsequent pullback validate this level as key support. A fall below 5,205 or a break above 5,385 will likely determine which way the ASX will trend next. {Last 5,305} - Trade recommendation until trend forms. Commodities * Gold - The dma studies shows the gold is starting to trend higher. A triple top has formed around 1,255 and a break above that level initially targets the Dec 10 trend high at 1,267. Key fibo resistance comes in at the 61.8 of the 1,361/1,184 move at 1,293. A fall below 1,225 would suggest the trend higher is finished and more weakness below 1,200 is possible. {Last 1,253} - Trade recommendation long with stop below 1,225. * Lon Copper - The trend higher ended the first week in Jan and it is in a period of choppy consolidation. The 50, 100 and 200-dma's have condensed between 7,155/7,195 suggesting a big move might be brewing. The recent price action isn't tipping which way the next big move will go. {Last 7,340) Trade recommendation stand aside until trend develops. FX * EUR/USD - The break and close below the 100-dma on Friday was a bearish event. EUR/USD traded below key fibo support at 1.3524 (61.8 of the 1.3295/1.3894 move) but managed to close above that level. A close below 1.3520 initially targets the Nov 21 low around 1.3400 - and eventually the 200-dma around 1.3350. {Last 1.3542} - Trading recommendation - go short on close below 1.3520 or rally to 1.3630. * USD/JPY - The dma studies show USD/JPY stopped trending higher on the first week of January, bit it hasn't yet started trending lower. After 10 straight weeks of making a higher weekly high - the USD/JPY has made a lower weekly high for the past two weeks. A failure to trade above last week's high at 104.92 suggests the correction lower could deepen. {Last 104.32} - Trade recommendation stand aside until trend develops. * AUD/USD - The price action in AUD/USD was bearish, as the price turned viciously south just as a short-term trend higher was forming. AUD/USD hasn't quite resumed trending lower, but the fall below the trend low and double-bottom at 0.8820/25 and the completion of a bearish outside week reversal are suggesting the trend lower will start very soon. There really isn't any support to speak of until the 50% retracement of the 0.6007/1.1081 move at 0.8545. {Last 0.8785} - Trade recommendation sell between 0.8830/40 with stop above 0.8890. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11940 12050 11920 11980-12000 Hi USD/JPY 104.47 104.20 104.32 INR 61.76 62.05 61.84 62.00-02 Hi EUR/USD 1.3622 1.3517 1.3542 KRW 1063 1065 1063.3 1064-1065 Hi EUR/JPY 142.15 140.97 141.18 MYR 3.3005 3.3190 3.3010 3.3140-70 Hi GBP/USD 1.6459 1.6309 1.6421 PHP 45.16 45.28 45.15 45.27-30 Hi USD/CAD 1.0984 1.0926 1.0961 TWD 30.09 30.13 30.09 30.13-14 Hi AUD/USD 0.8830 0.8764 0.8785 CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.0960-75 NZD/USD 0.8358 0.8249 0.8258 CNY 6-mth 6.0960 6.0955 6.0950-70 USD/SGD 1.2763 1.2709 1.2760 CNY 1-yr 6.1000 6.0970 6.0985-05 USD/THB 32.87 32.655 32.80 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16459 +42 +0.26 10-year 2.82% 2.84% S&P 500 1839 -7 -0.39 2-year 0.38% 0.39% Nasdaq 4198 -21 -0.49 30-year 3.75% 3.77% FTSE 6829 +14 +0.20 Spot Gold($) 1254.00 1242.50 DAX 9743 +25 +0.26 Nymex 94.37 93.96 Nikkei 15734 -13 -0.08 Brent 106.28 107.05 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)