SYDNEY, Jan 21 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * DE Dec Producer Px -0.5% y/y vs -0.8% prev, -0.5% exp * European banks have a cap shortfall as much as 767bn, study Themes from Monday * The US holiday and the lack of data out of Europe kept volumes thin while direction was dictated by "must do" flows rather than sentiment. * European equities were flat and mixed by the close - with the German DAX easing 0.3% due to the profit warning from Deutsche Bank. * Key commodities were sluggish, as gold and Brent crude finished close to flat while Lon Copper eased 0.35% despite better than expected China GDP. * Iron Ore continued its recent slide and was fixed at 124.80 - down 2.0% from Friday's fix at 127.30. Iron ore is down 10.65% from the Dec 4 peak at 139.70. * It is a bit surprising copper eased on the day as the Toronto TSX surged to a 2 ½ high on the back of the China data - rising around 0.6%. * The China data had little impact on the CAD though - and USD/CAD was trading at 1.0956 late in the Nth American session - barely changed from Friday's close. * The key theme in the FX market during the European session was the recovery of EUR/USD and EUR/JPY after notable weakness during the Asian session. * EUR/USD recovered to 1.3568 from the Asian low at 1.3508 while EUR/JPY was back above 141.30 after trading as low as 140.33 in Asia. * There wasn't any particular catalyst for the EUR recovery, but it appeared the Asian market may have shorted EUR on the Deutsche profit warning and was forced to buy it back when Europe shrugged off the news. * EUR might have been boosted by ongoing demand for EZ bonds, as the 5-yr Irish bond yield fell to a record low and the yield was close to the level of the 5-yr US Treasury yield after Moody's upgraded Irish debt ratings. * Italian and Spanish bond yields continued to edge lower as well - with the Spanish 10-yr bond yield moving below 3.70% for the first time since late 2008. * EUR/USD was trading at 1.3560 late in the North American session - up 0.15% from Friday's close. * Solid demand for USD/JPY below 104.00 underpinned the price action and it steadied around 104.15/20 - down slightly from Friday's close at 104.32. * The action in AUD/USD was confined to the Asian session and it was trading around 0.8800 late in the sleepy North American session. * The US dollar index was trading at 81.06 late in the North American session down 0.2% from Friday's close at 81.22. The median consensus is for minus 0.1% Q/Q and if it comes in worse than minus 0.1% it may cool hawkish RBNZ expectations a bit. NZD/USD managed to bounce away from support at the Jan 10 trend low at 0.8207 - but a break below that level targets the 200-dma around 0.8150. * EUR/USD has managed to close well above key support around 1.3525 (61.8 of the 1.3295/1.3894 move) - even though it has traded below that level intra-day. EUR/USD is in a short-term trend lower, but selling into weakness might prove frustrating unless there is a daily close below 1.3520. * USD/JPY and Nikkei seem to have linked up again and there was talk overnight of very good buying interest camped just below 104.00. Key short-term support is found at the 61.8 of the 102.85/104.92 move at 103.65. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open unchanged from yesterday's Asian closing levels with activity extremely light offshore due to the Martin Luther King holiday in the US. China's slightly better than expected GDP data created a pause for US Dollar strength but US Dollar bulls abound and the uptrend still has a way to go. Fifteen minutes out from the official Monday close, NZ released slightly higher than expected CPI data. NZD/USD rallied hard from 0.8265 to above 0.8320 and dragged AUD/USD higher as a consequence. Cross flows saw EUR/USD and GBP/USD ease slightly. There should be no impact on USD/AXJ pairs. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1062.5-1065.7 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1063.7. The Kospi closed up 0.5%. Overnight implieds traded a 1066-1066.25 range; last in NY 1065.5/1066. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2746-1.2772 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2767. The Straits Times closed down 0.6%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3070-3.3180 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.3140. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded at 3.3215; last in NY at 3.3225/45. * USD/IDR traded a 12090-12130 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12115. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12110. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. There were no recorded NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 11980/12000. * USD/PHP traded a 45.10-145 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.12. The PSE index closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.21-22 range; last at 45.19-22 * USD/THB traded a 32.85-94 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.855. The Set closed down 0.4%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.083-12 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.105. The Taiex index closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.12-13 range; last in NY at 30.12/13. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1083 slightly higher than the previous 6.1041 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0507-6.0539 range; last at 6.0527. USD/CNH last at 6.0221 - range 6.0220-6.0255. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.0965/6.0980. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.7%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.0960/80. * USD/INR traded a 61.54-67 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.63. The Sensex index closed up 0.65%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.90-96 range; last 61.89/91. Headlines from earlier Tuesday * New Zealand Q4 Consumer Price Index +0.1% Vs Previous Qtr (Reuters Poll -0.1%) * New Zealand Q4 Consumer Price Index +1.6% Vs Year Ago (Reuters Poll +1.5%) * NZ Q4 Consumer Price Index Non-Tradeables +0.5 Pct Vs Previous Qtr * NZ Q4 Consumer Price Index Non-Tradeables +2.9 Pct Vs Yr Ago Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 21 Jan 08:30 HK Consumer price index Week ahead for FX * Central bank focus - Central bank meetings take place next week in Canada and Japan while the BOE Minutes will be released. All three events will be on Wednesday. The Bank of Canada meeting might be the most interesting, as it follows a run of very weak Canada data. With rate settings already at historical lows - the BOC might show patience, as the weakening of the CAD helps - as does signs of improvement in the US economy. The BOJ meeting should be a non-event with no action expected and BOJ Gov Kuroda isn't expected to signal more easing steps are imminent. The BOE Minutes will be scrutinized - especially after Friday's booming UK Retail Sales data resulted in a hawkish shift in BOE expectations. * Key data in the week ahead: HSBC China Flash PMI is out on Thursday. It is a very quiet week for US data. All of the US data is out Thursday and it includes House Price Index, Existing Home Sales and weekly jobless claims. It is a bit busier in Europe with German ZEW out on Tuesday and flash mfg PMI on Thursday. UK employment data is out on Wednesday when the BOE Minutes will be released. The key events downunder will be NZ CPI on Tuesday, which came in above expectations, and Aus CPI on Wednesday. A closer look at the equity market * European equities were flat and mixed by the close - with the German DAX easing 0.3% due to the profit warning from Deutsche Bank. * Deutsche bank shares gapped lower after they issued a profit warning the day before they were due to report - and closed over 5% lower on the day. The S&P European Bank share index was dragged 1.0% lower, but is still up 5.5% on year. * London's FTSE closed up 0.1%; the CAC and IBEX closed down 0.1%; Milan Index closed flat. * Toronto surged to a 2 ½ high on the back of the China data - rising around 0.6%. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was around flat late in the session. Iron ore is down 10.65% from the Dec 4 peak at 139.70. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The 5-yr Irish bond yield fell to a record low and the yield was close to the level of the 5-yr US Treasury yield after Moody's upgraded Irish debt ratings. * Italian and Spanish bond yields continued to edge lower as well - with the Spanish 10-yr bond yield moving below 3.70% for the first time since late 2008. Technical view Equities * S&P The dma studies are starting to indicate the S&P is ready to resume trending higher, but the signals are muddled and unconvincing. A break and close below support at 1,815/20 would suggest that a correction is underway and a move below the 61.8 fibo of the 1,767/1,850 move at 1,800 would confirm that is the case. (Last 1,839} - Trade recommendation - long with stop below 1,810. * Nikkei is in a state of sloppy consolidation and is close to entering a short-term trend lower - according to the dma studies. Key support has formed around 15,380 where last Tuesday's trend low and the 50-dma converge. A break below that level could see a deeper correction the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 15,181. A break above 16.000 would suggest a bottom is in place around 15,380. {Last 15,734} - Trade recommendation stand aside until trend forms. * ASX is in a period of choppy consolidation and not showing any sign it is ready to trend in either direction. The fall last Tuesday stopped at 5,207 which is the 38.2 fibo of the 5,028/5,383 move and the subsequent pullback validate this level as key support. A fall below 5,205 or a break above 5,385 will likely determine which way the ASX will trend next. {Last 5,305} - Trade recommendation until trend forms. Commodities * Gold - The dma studies shows the gold is starting to trend higher. A triple top has formed around 1,255 and a break above that level initially targets the Dec 10 trend high at 1,267. Key fibo resistance comes in at the 61.8 of the 1,361/1,184 move at 1,293. A fall below 1,225 would suggest the trend higher is finished and more weakness below 1,200 is possible. {Last 1,253} - Trade recommendation long with stop below 1,225. * Lon Copper - The trend higher ended the first week in Jan and it is in a period of choppy consolidation. The 50, 100 and 200-dma's have condensed between 7,155/7,195 suggesting a big move might be brewing. The recent price action isn't tipping which way the next big move will go. {Last 7,340) Trade recommendation stand aside until trend develops. FX * EUR/USD The break and close below the 100-dma on Friday was a bearish event. EUR/USD traded below key fibo support at 1.3524 (61.8 of the 1.3295/1.3894 move) but managed to close above that level. A close below 1.3520 initially targets the Nov 21 low around 1.3400 - and eventually the 200-dma around 1.3350. {Last 1.3542} - Trading recommendation - go short on close below 1.3520 or rally to 1.3630. * USD/JPY The dma studies show USD/JPY stopped trending higher on the first week of January, bit it hasn't yet started trending lower. After 10 straight weeks of making a higher weekly high - the USD/JPY has made a lower weekly high for the past two weeks. A failure to trade above last week's high at 104.92 suggests the correction lower could deepen. {Last 104.32} - Trade recommendation stand aside until trend develops. * AUD/USD The price action in AUD/USD was bearish, as the price turned viciously south just as a short-term trend higher was forming. AUD/USD hasn't quite resumed trending lower, but the fall below the trend low and double-bottom at 0.8820/25 and the completion of a bearish outside week reversal are suggesting the trend lower will start very soon. There really isn't any support to speak of until the 50% retracement of the 0.6007/1.1081 move at 0.8545. {Last 0.8785} - Trade recommendation sell between 0.8830/40 with stop above 0.8890. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11995 No Trades 11980-12000 Hi USD/JPY 104.32 103.87 104.18 INR 61.93 61.96 61.90 61.89-91 Hi EUR/USD 1.3569 1.3508 1.3553 KRW 1066 1066.2 1066 1065.5-1066 Hi EUR/JPY 141.38 140.33 141.26 MYR 3.3225 Dealt 3.3215 3.3225-45 Hi GBP/USD 1.6452 1.6396 1.6433 PHP 45.21 45.22 45.21 45.19-22 Hi USD/CAD 1.0972 1.0930 1.0945 TWD 30.11 30.13 30.12 30.12-13 Hi AUD/USD 0.8821 0.8756 0.8810 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.0975 6.0970-85 NZD/USD 0.8328 0.8212 0.8328 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.0950-70 USD/SGD 1.2772 1.2746 1.2765 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.0960-80 USD/THB 32.94 32.80 32.82 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16459 Mkt Clsd 10-year 2.82% 2.82% S&P 500 1839 Mkt Clsd 2-year 0.38% 0.38% Nasdaq 4198 Mkt Clsd 30-year 3.75% 3.75% FTSE 6837 +7 +0.11 Spot Gold($) 1253.20 1254.00 DAX 9716 -27 -0.28 Nymex 93.72 94.37 Nikkei 15642 -93 -0.59 Brent 106.25 106.28 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)