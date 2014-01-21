SYDNEY, Jan 22 (IFR) -

* IMF lifts global growth f/c to 3.7% in' 14 from 3.6% in Oct, sees 3.9% for '15 * IMF lifts 2014 f/c for advanced econs to 2.2%, seen increasing 2.3% in '15; keeps EM econs unch at 5.1% for '14, sees 5.4% in '15 * IMF: Sees new downside risk of very low inflation in DM econs, could turn to deflation if negative shock to econ activity * IMF: Ups China '14 f/c to 7.5%; sees 7.3% growth in' 15 * Hungary C/Bank cuts interest rate by 15bps to 2.85% * Turkish C/Bank: Leaves benchmark one-week repo rate unch at 4.5%, overnight lending rate unch at 7.5%, overnight borrowing rate unch at 3.5%; Inflation indicators will remain clearly above 5% target for some time * India C/Bank panel: Nominal anchor target for inflation should be set at 4% with +/- 2% band; Anchor should be defined in terms of headline CPI * NZ Global Dairy Trade Results: Price Index +1.4%, WMP +0.1% * CAD Nov Mfg Sales 1.0%, prv r to 0.7% from 1.0%; ex-auto 0.5% prv r to 0.9% from 1.3% * CAD Nov Wholesale Inv. -0.3%, prv -0.2% * CAD Nov Factory Orders 1.2%, prv r to 4.8% from 5.9% * Poland Dec Ind. Prod. y/y 6.6% vs exp 10.5%, Dec PPI -0.9% vs exp -1.2% * DE Jan ZEW Sent 61.7 vs 62.0 prev, 64.0 exp * DE Jan ZEW Curr/Cond 41.2 vs 32.4 prev, 34.1 exp * UK Jan CBI Orders -2 vs 12 prev, 10 exp * UK Jan CBI Mfg Output Exp +23 vs +16 prev * UK CBI Jan Price Bal. +20 vs +11 prev Themes from Tuesday * There really wasn't any particular theme influencing price action in any of the asset classes and the result was choppy, trendless trading - with mixed results within particular asset classes. * Equity markets in Europe were flat to modestly higher while Wall Street was choppy due to mixed corporate earnings reports. The Dow was down around 140 points at one stage before recovering late in the US session to be down just 44 points or 0.3% lower. The S&P flipped in and out of the red before steadying to be up 0.3% at the close. The NASDAQ was in the black all day and closed up 0.7%. * The Dow was weighed down by falls in Verizon, Travelers and Johnson & Johnson after all three released earnings reports. S&P was underpinned by a 0.6% rise in the material stocks - which was a bit odd, as the FT mining index fell 2.1%. * US Treasury yields were choppy on Tuesday - with the 10-yr yield rising to 2.86% before the US market truly got underway due in part to a Hilsenrath article in the WSJ indicating the Fed was set to reduce its monthly bond buying program by another 10bln USD. The 10-yr yield the proceeded to fall back to 2.82 - unchanged from Friday's close, as US investors didn't see anything in the article that wasn't already discounted. * The easing back of US Treasury yields through the US session resulted in the paring back of long USD/JPY taken on the break above 104.50. * USD/JPY was trading at 104.30 late in the US session after trading at 104.75 earlier in the day. * A mixed German ZEW survey and EUR/GBP selling pushed EUR/USD down to 1.3516 during the European session only to find fresh buying and reverse to 1.3569 during the US session. * EUR was given a boost by a decent 116bln EUR take-up of the ECB 7-day repo operation, which dampened expectations the ECB may have to ease at some stage to offset a liquidity squeeze. EUR/USD settled around 1.3560 late in the US session - up slightly from Monday's close at 1.3553. * Key commodities were mixed on Tuesday with NY copper rising 0.4% and NYMEX crude moving 0.65% higher - while Gold fell 0.9% to 1,243. Iron ore continued to slide falling 1.3% to 123.20. Iron Ore is down close to 12% from the Dec 4 high. * AUD/USD was very choppy on Tuesday - rising to 0.8838 during the Asian session only to fall back to 0.8775 during the European session when AUD/JPY longs pared back and hedge funds sold AUD/USD. * AUD/USD reversed to 0.8818 during the US morning session before settling around 0.8810 late in the US session - basically unchanged from Monday's close. * By the end of the day - the only currencies finishing up with any net movement to speak of were the CAD and GBP. * By the end of the day - the only currencies finishing up with any net movement to speak of were the CAD and GBP. The CAD was down 0.3% late in the US session, as the market positions for the BOC meeting on Wednesday while the GBP was up 0.25% against the USD due to Middle East buying and EUR/GBP selling flows. * Despite all of the choppy price action - it was a net/net nothing day for the FX market or for any other market for that matter. * The US dollar index was trading at 81.09 late in the US session down 0.15% from Monday's close at 81.21. EUR/USD settled around 1.3560 late in the US session - up slightly from Monday's close at 1.3553. * AUD/USD was very choppy on Tuesday - rising to 0.8838 during the Asian session only to fall back to 0.8775 during the European session when AUD/JPY longs pared back and hedge funds bought USD. AUD/USD reversed to 0.8818 during the US morning session before settling around 0.8810 late in the US session - basically unchanged from Monday's close. Wrap-up * Trading across asset markets so far on 2014 has been pretty choppy and trends are having a hard time forming and maintaining if they do form. Expect the choppy trading to continue in the immediate-term at least, as the market seeks more evidence for the consensus view the US economy will perform well in 2014 and/or well enough for the Fed to continue scaling back their bond purchases at a steady rate. The US earnings season hasn't been great, but it hasn't been stellar either. Some on Wall Street feel that investors may be looking for excuses to sell after the near 30% rise in the S&P last year. * The attention at the start of the Asian session will be on the USD/JPY, as the bulls and bears are engaged of a tug of war. The bulls are aggressively buying on dips below 104.00 while the bears are selling on approach to 105.00. The Nikkei has been correlated with the USD/JPY over the past two days and will likely be again today in the absence of other news or data. * The key data point today will be Aus CPI at 00:30 GMT. The market will focus on the underlying inflation which is expected to be up 0.6% q/q, 2.3% y/y - no change from the previous quarter. This result would be viewed as benign and leaving the RBA room to ease again if they felt a need to do so. If the underlying Aus CPI comes in a bit hotter than expected due to the lower currency and higher domestic inflation - the RBA would be seen as having to stay on hold and there may be increased predictions the RBA may need to hike before the end of 2014. The AUD will move higher if there is a hawkish shift in RBA expectations and stops above 0.8850 may come into focus. On the other hand a benign result will encourage more AUD selling on rallies at the very least. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ surged higher and commodities currencies witnessed sharp sell-off very late in Asia/London open. There was no particular trigger just massive buying of US Dollars which set off a chain reaction across the whole complex. KRW NDFs broke through 1070 whilst TWD NDFs raced towards 30.30. AUD/USD and NZD/USD fell 0.5% whilst USD/CAD buying saw the barrier at 1.1000 extinguished. Some put the move down to the Hilsenrath article (out early Asia) but that is probably because nobody could come up with a better reason for the move. NY on their arrival went about correcting the earlier US Dollar buying spree and whilst commodity currencies returned to their pre Asian close levels, USD/AXJ remained elevated into the NY close. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1062.8-1065.5 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1065.3. The Kospi closed up 0.5%. Overnight implieds traded a 1070-1074 range; last in NY 1072/1073. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2753-1.2796 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2789. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3140-3.3250 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.3250. The KLSE index closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3390-3.3450 range; last in NY at 3.3420/40. * USD/IDR traded a 12100-12140 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12140. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12122. The IDX Composite closed up 0.5%. Overnight the NDFs traded a 12120-12150 range; last in NY at 12110/12130. * USD/PHP traded a 45.13-25 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.25. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.51-57 range; last at 45.54-55 * USD/THB traded a 32.79-86 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.80. The Set closed up 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.10-152 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.15. The Taiex index closed down 0.25%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.25-27 range; last in NY at 30.25/26. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1083 slightly lower than the previous 6.1066 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0494-6.0526 range; last at 6.0505. USD/CNH last at 6.0272 - range 6.0201-6.0293. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1000/6.1030. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.86%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1040-60 range; last in NY at 6.1040/60. * USD/INR traded a 61.45-95 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.895. The Sensex index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.20-47 range; last 62.41/44. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 22 Jan 00:30 AU RBA trimmed mean CPI 22 Jan 00:30 AU RBA weightd medn CPI 22 Jan 00:30 TW Jobless rate 22 Jan 00:30 AU CPI 22 Jan 07:30 TH BOT rate decision 22 Jan 09:00 MY CPI 22 Jan 11:30 IN M3 money supply Week ahead for FX * Central bank focus Central bank meetings take place next week in Canada and Japan while the BOE Minutes will be released. All three events will be on Wednesday. The Bank of Canada meeting might be the most interesting, as it follows a run of very weak Canada data. With rate settings already at historical lows - the BOC might show patience, as the weakening of the CAD helps - as does signs of improvement in the US economy. The BOJ meeting should be a non-event with no action expected and BOJ Gov Kuroda isn't expected to signal more easing steps are imminent. The BOE Minutes will be scrutinized - especially after Friday's booming UK Retail Sales data resulted in a hawkish shift in BOE expectations. * Key data in the week ahead: HSBC China Flash PMI is out on Thursday. It is a very quiet week for US data. All of the US data is out Thursday and it includes House Price Index, Existing Home Sales and weekly jobless claims. It is a bit busier in Europe with flash mfg PMI on Thursday. UK employment data is out on Wednesday when the BOE Minutes will be released. The key events downunder will be Aus CPI on Wednesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * Equity markets in Europe were flat to modestly higher on Tuesday. * The London FTSE closed flat with the banks moving higher after China injected enough liquidity to ease pressure on China's financial markets - while the FT mining index falling 2.15% to add weight. The German DAX closed up 0.15%; the French CAC closed flat; Milan edged up 0.1% and the Spanish IBEX fell 0.9%. * Wall Street was choppy due to mixed corporate earnings reports. The Dow was down around 140 points at one stage before recovering late in the US session to be down just 44 points or 0.3% lower. The S&P flipped in and out of the red before steadying to close up 0.3%. The NASDAQ was in the black all day and closed up 0.7%. * The Dow was weighed down by falls in Verizon, Travelers and Johnson & Johnson after all three released earnings reports. S&P was underpinned by a 0.6% rise in the material stocks - which was a bit odd, as the FT mining index fell 2.15%. * The VIX closed at 12.71 up slightly from Friday's close at 12.44. * The LATAM Equity Index was down 0.9% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * Key commodities were mixed on Tuesday with NY copper rising 0.4% and NYMEX crude moving 0.65% higher - while Gold fell 0.9% to 1,243. Iron ore continued to slide - falling 1.3% to 123.20. Iron Ore is down close to 12% from Dec 4 high. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ bond yields moved higher on Tuesday, as Spain readies to sell new 10-year bonds. * The Spanish 10-year bond yield closed at 3.74% up from 3.69%; the 10-year Italian bond yield closed at 3.83% up from 3.79%. * The German 10-year bund closed unchanged at 1.74% and the UK 10-year gilt edged up 1bp to 2.83%. Technical view Equities * S&P - The dma studies are starting to indicate the S&P is ready to resume trending higher, but the signals are muddled and unconvincing. A break and close below support at 1,815/20 would suggest that a correction is underway and a move below the 61.8 fibo of the 1,767/1,850 move at 1,800 would confirm that is the case. (Last 1,839} - Trade recommendation - long with stop below 1,810. * Nikkei is in a state of sloppy consolidation and is close to entering a short-term trend lower - according to the dma studies. Key support has formed around 15,380 where last Tuesday's trend low and the 50-dma converge. A break below that level could see a deeper correction the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 15,181. A break above 16.000 would suggest a bottom is in place around 15,380. {Last 15,734} - Trade recommendation stand aside until trend forms. * ASX is in a period of choppy consolidation and not showing any sign it is ready to trend in either direction. The fall last Tuesday stopped at 5,207 which is the 38.2 fibo of the 5,028/5,383 move and the subsequent pullback validate this level as key support. A fall below 5,205 or a break above 5,385 will likely determine which way the ASX will trend next. {Last 5,305} - Trade recommendation until trend forms. Commodities * Gold - The dma studies shows the gold is starting to trend higher. A triple top has formed around 1,255 and a break above that level initially targets the Dec 10 trend high at 1,267. Key fibo resistance comes in at the 61.8 of the 1,361/1,184 move at 1,293. A fall below 1,225 would suggest the trend higher is finished and more weakness below 1,200 is possible. {Last 1,253} - Trade recommendation long with stop below 1,225. * Lon Copper - The trend higher ended the first week in Jan and it is in a period of choppy consolidation. The 50, 100 and 200-dma's have condensed between 7,155/7,195 suggesting a big move might be brewing. The recent price action isn't tipping which way the next big move will go. {Last 7,340) Trade recommendation stand aside until trend develops. FX * EUR/USD The break and close below the 100-dma on Friday was a bearish event. EUR/USD traded below key fibo support at 1.3524 (61.8 of the 1.3295/1.3894 move) but managed to close above that level. A close below 1.3520 initially targets the Nov 21 low around 1.3400 - and eventually the 200-dma around 1.3350. {Last 1.3542} - Trading recommendation - go short on close below 1.3520 or rally to 1.3630. * USD/JPY The dma studies show USD/JPY stopped trending higher on the first week of January, bit it hasn't yet started trending lower. After 10 straight weeks of making a higher weekly high - the USD/JPY has made a lower weekly high for the past two weeks. A failure to trade above last week's high at 104.92 suggests the correction lower could deepen. {Last 104.32} - Trade recommendation stand aside until trend develops. * AUD/USD The price action in AUD/USD was bearish, as the price turned viciously south just as a short-term trend higher was forming. AUD/USD hasn't quite resumed trending lower, but the fall below the trend low and double-bottom at 0.8820/25 and the completion of a bearish outside week reversal are suggesting the trend lower will start very soon. There really isn't any support to speak of until the 50% retracement of the 0.6007/1.1081 move at 0.8545. {Last 0.8785} - Trade recommendation sell between 0.8830/40 with stop above 0.8890. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12100 12150 12120 12110-12130 Hi USD/JPY 104.75 104.02 104.30 INR 62.02 62.47 62.20 62.41-44 Hi EUR/USD 1.3569 1.3517 1.3561 KRW 1069 1074 1070 1072-1073 Hi EUR/JPY 141.85 141.03 141.44 MYR 3.3325 3.3450 3.3390 3.3420-40 Hi GBP/USD 1.6487 1.6400 1.6476 PHP 45.45 45.57 45.51 45.54-55 Hi USD/CAD 1.1019 1.0942 1.0967 TWD 30.19 30.27 30.25 30.25-26 Hi AUD/USD 0.8838 0.8775 0.8805 CNY 1-mth 6.1020 6.1000 6.1000-20 NZD/USD 0.8342 0.8296 0.8317 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.0090-10 USD/SGD 1.2802 1.2753 1.2785 CNY 1-yr 6.1060 6.1040 6.1040-60 USD/THB 32.945 32.79 32.895 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16414 -44 -0.27 10-year 2.83% 2.82% S&P 500 1844 +5 +0.28 2-year 0.38% 0.38% Nasdaq 4226 +28 +0.67 30-year 3.75% 3.75% FTSE 6834 -2 -0.04 Spot Gold($) 1241.80 1253.20 DAX 9730 +14 +0.15 Nymex 94.99 93.72 Nikkei 15796 +154 +0.99 Brent 106.82 106.25

