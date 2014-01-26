SYDNEY, Jan 27 (IFR) -

News from the weekend Rout in emerging markets may be in "phase one" - Reuters * Article points out EM asset selling so far hasn't included major institutions * When big institutions join in there is risk of "wholesale capital flight" * Analysts in article say that EM crisis starts with currency crisis and record lows last week hit in currencies of Turkey, Russia and Argentina may be the beginning * Capital losses in currencies easily wipe out gains in EM bonds and equities John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

Headlines from Friday Night * BoE's Carney: Unemployment level consistent with on-target inflation probably somewhat lower than MPC though in Aug.; Recovery has some way to run before appropriate to consider moving away from emergency mon pol * Carney: Signs UK inflation pressures are more contained reinforces case for no immediate rate hike; BoE to assess how to evolve guidance in Feb, consider aggregate supply, more benign inflation outlook * Carney: Appreciation of GBP will hold back expansion of net exports * ECB's Draghi: Our very accommodative mon pol finally being passed into real economy; seeing beginning of a recovery, which is still weak, fragile & uneven * Draghi: Headline inflation well below our objective & will remain so for protracted period; don't see deflation in EZ; "Banks that should go should go" * G20 Financial Stability Board: Has decided to study reform of FX benchmarks; Work on FX will be carried out alongside its work on rate benchmarks * CAD Dec CPI inflation y/y 1.2% f/c 1.3% prv 0.9% * CAD Dec CPI inflation m/m -0.2% as exp prv 0.0% * Italy Nov Retail Sales 0.1% y/y vs -1.6% prev * SNB's Jordan, CHF cap remains as long as necessary * Weale should not unwind QE until rates more normal Themes from Friday * The themes that drove price action on Thursday were at play again Friday, as investors continued to flee risk assets and rushed into safe-haven destinations. * A Bloomberg report saying China issued an alert regarding the credit risk to the coal industry and unfounded/spurious rumours on the possibility of a China downgrade kept the "sell EM and related risk assets /buy safe-haven" spiral in place through the Friday session. * Ironically - despite a major EM selloff being blamed for the rout in global equity markets - on Friday at least it was the developed world equity markets that took a beating. * The MSCI AXJ Equity Index fell 1.0% and the MSCI Latam Equity Index fell 2.1%. But those losses weren't as bad - or at least no worse than the 2.5% fall in the German DAX; the 2.8% fall in the French CAC and the 2.1% fall in the S&P. * The combination of EM fears, expectations Fed will continue tapering monthly bond purchases by 10bln per meeting; patchy US data and mixed company earnings reports sent Wall Street plunging lower again on Friday and there is no doubt the market is starting to correct some of the near 30% move higher last year. * The Dow slid over 300 points lower on Friday for a weekly fall of over 3.5% - the biggest weekly loss since June 2012. The S&P closed below 1,800 for the first time since Dec 17 after falling 2.1% on the day and 2.6% for the week. * The rotation out of US equities and into US Treasuries continued on Friday - as the 10-year Treasury yield sunk as low as 2.70% before settling at 2.72% - down from 2.77% at Thursday's close. * Falling UST yields and safe haven demand sent USD/JPY to 102.00. USD/JPY was trading at 102.25 (down 1.0% from Thursday's close) with one minute to go before the close and mysteriously rose to 102.39 on the last trade of the day. * The AUD continued to be the proxy currency for bearish EM sentiment - falling as low as 0.8660 - the lowest level dealt since July 9, 2010. * AUD/USD fall was partly triggered by comments from RBA board member Rideout who said an AUD/USD closer to 0.8000 would be optimum for Aus economy. Her comments were hardly surprising, as Ridout has been the outspoken dove on the RBA board and has been talking the AUD down for over a year. AUD/USD closed around 0.8690 - down 0.9% from Thursday's close. * FX market's barometer for risk aversion - AUD/JPY - fell as low as 88.55 - down 2.2% from Thursday's close and down 5.7% since the start of the year. AUD/JPY closed around 88.85. * FX market saw some very choppy and at times confused trading patterns, as investors squared positions to compensate for losses in short JPY positions. * Stops in EUR/USD were triggered above 1.3700 after a barrier at that level finally gave way. EUR/USD traded to 1.3740 before drifting back to close at 1.3678 - down slightly from Thursday's close at 1.3697. * EUR/USD was influenced by heavy cross flows - with EUR/JPY selling limiting the upside at times - while EUR/USD break above 1.3700 was sparked by heavy EUR/GBP buying following relatively dovish comments from the BOE gov Carney. * Carney comments sent GBP/USD from 1.6615 to as low as 1.6478 while EUR/GBP spiked up to 0.8300 from 0.8230. GBP/USD closed at 1.6502 - down 0.1% from Thursday's close at 1.6636. * While the AUD stayed under pressure - the beaten down CAD recovered on Friday. The USD/CAD traded as low as 1.1052 and closed at 1.1072 - down 0.27% from Thursday's close at 1.1102/ * The stock market's risk barometer - the VIX index - rose close to 32% on Friday to 18.14. The VIX index rose around 46% from last week's close at 12.44. * Gold saw decent buying intra-day to trade to a fresh 2 month high at 1,272 before settling around 1,269 - up around 5 bucks from Thursday's close. Copper fell 0.56% while NYMEX Crude eased 0.44%. Iron ore made a modest gain for the third straight day to close at 124.30 - up from 123.90 at Thursday's fix. * The US dollar index closed at 80.48 - amazingly unchanged from Thursday's close despite heavy volatility in the crosses. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was influenced by heavy cross flows - with EUR/JPY selling limiting the upside at times - while EUR/USD break above 1.3700 was sparked by heavy EUR/GBP buying following relatively dovish comments from the BOE governor Carney. Stops in EUR/USD were triggered above 1.3700 after a barrier at that level finally gave way. EUR/USD traded to 1.3740 before drifting back to close at 1.3678 - down slightly from Thursday's close at 1.3697. * USD/JPY rally in Asia proved to be a great selling opportunity, as falling equity markets across Europe and further selling of emerging market assets sent the JPY flying higher across the board. Safe-haven strategies were the order of the day and combined with falling UST yields - USD/JPY was on the receiving end of heavy selling. Stops were tripped below 102.80 during the London session and the US market arrived to push it down to 102.00 in the first hour. The rest of the US session saw heavy volumes and choppy trading within a 102.08/102.72 range. USD/JPY was supported by rumours of semi-official buying at 102.00 while desperate longs sold rallies to square up long held positions. * GBP competed with AUD and NZD for the distinction as being the worst performing major currencies on Friday. Relatively dovish comments from the BOE gov Carney sent GBP/USD from 1.6615 to as low as 1.6478 while EUR/GBP spiked up to 0.8300 from 0.8230. Carney played down speculation the BOE was close to tightening policy and warned that the strong Pound was negatively impacting exports. GBP/USD closed at 1.6502 - down 0.8% from Thursday's close at 1.6636. * AUD continued to be the proxy currency for bearish EM sentiment - falling as low as 0.8660 - the lowest level dealt since July 9, 2010. AUD/USD fall was partly triggered by comments from RBA board member Rideout who said an AUD/USD closer to 0.8000 would be optimum for Aus economy. Her comments were hardly surprising, as Ridout has been the outspoken dove on the RBA board and has been talking the AUD down for over a year. AUD/USD closed around 0.8690 - down 0.9% from Thursday's close. The FX market's barometer for risk aversion - AUD/JPY - fell as low as 88.55 - down 2.2% from Thursday's close and down 5.7% since the start of the year. AUD/JPY closed around 88.85. Wrap-up * Monday morning in Asia might be whippy and volatile due to the lack of liquidity on an Australian holiday and the panicky nature of the way markets traded on Friday. The big fall in USD/JPY should send the Nikkei lower, but it remains to be seen if the "sell Nikkei/sell USD/JPY" spiral gets enough of a grip to trigger stops below semi-official Japanese bids at 102.00. * AXJ equities and currencies will be in the spotlight, as fears of a crisis in the emerging markets have crowded out all other concerns and have negatively impacted all risk markets. Expect to see a lot of volatility in the lead-up to the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open sharply higher on Monday with US Dollar buying returning during the Friday night session as volatility "raged" across all asset classes. Stocks took a hammering on both sides of the Atlantic with Wall Street down over 2.0%. JPY and CHF buying was back in vogue after a pause during the Asian session on Friday. JPY strength came as US Treasury yields slumped across the curve. Even GBP got into the act when BOE Carney pulled the plug on the current version of forward guidance. All up an extremely messy affair with Asia left to contend with North American markets having closed on their lows on Friday - never a good pointer. There does not seem to be a circuit breaker on the horizon at this stage and whilst Asia has traded contra for the most part last week, the topside break in many USD/AXJ pairs will forced the hand of many real money players who have been conspicuous by the absence of late. LNY adjustments could also play havoc. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1074.2-1080.5 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1080.4. The Kospi closed down 0.36%. Overnight implieds traded a 1085-1089.5 range; last in NY 1088/1088.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2777-1.2800 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2788. The Straits Times closed down 0.8%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3290-3.3355 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.3325. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3550-3.3630 range; last in NY at 3.3540/60. * USD/IDR traded a 12165-12190 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12175. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12177. The IDX Composite closed down 1.3%. Overnight the NDFs traded a 12230-12285 range; last in NY at 12270/12290. * USD/PHP traded a 45.24-35 range in Asia on Friday; last at 45.31. The PSE index closed up 0.35%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.63-84 range; last at 45.65-67. * USD/THB traded a 32.82-92 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.865. The Set closed up 0.5%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.182-24 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.21. The Taiex index closed up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.23-29 range; last in NY at 30.25/26. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1035 slightly higher than the previous 6.1107 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0463-6.0514 range; last at 6.0488. USD/CNH last at 6.0350 - range 6.0330-6.0380. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1140/6.1150. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.6%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1260-80 range; last in NY at 6.1210/30. * USD/INR traded a 62.07-62.73 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.65. The Sensex index closed down 1.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.88-63.23 range; last 63.18/20. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 26 Jan 23:50 JP Imports 26 Jan 23:50 JP Exports 26 Jan 23:50 JP Trade balance 27 Jan 08:30 HK Imports 27 Jan 08:30 HK Exports The week ahead for FX - US Fed front and center for all markets * Wednesday - Fed expected to dial back monthly bond purchases by another 10bln * Some Wall St investors now calling for Fed to hold off due to market turmoil * Big fall in risk assets last week has thrown some doubt on Fed tapering * RBNZ meets this week (Thursday) and market pricing in 48% chance of 25bp hike * Market turmoil likely keep RBNZ on hold; expect clear signal of rate hike soon * Central Banks - The Fed will likely decide to reduce their monthly bond purchasing program by 10bln USD to 65bln USD when they meet on Wednesday, but the turmoil in global markets and patchy in the lead up to their meeting may cause some Fed doves to carefully consider their decision. Despite the fact the markets have had months to price in Fed normalization of policy - risk assets and emerging markets continue to have bouts of panic at the thought of a less accommodative Fed. The fall in UST yields should tip the balance in favour of Fed tapering next week, as it was the prospect of higher yields that worried some Fed voters. The fact that some Wall Street investors are now hoping for the Fed to pause probably makes it more likely the market will react negatively to a Fed decision to continue tapering. At the very least the Fed will try and offset market fears by attempting to clarify forward guidance. * The RBNZ meets early Thursday Asia time and the market is pricing in a chance the RBNZ will pull the tightening trigger and change the OCR for the first time in three years. The hotter than expected NZ CPI data last week heightened expectations of a RBNZ rate hike, but that may be offset by the turbulence in global markets seen late last week. In any case the RBNZ will likely signal they are close to commence normalizing policy and begin a tightening cycle that will play out through 2014. The NZD sold off the end of last week - so a decision by the RBNZ to lift rates at this week's meeting should see the NZD regain the lost ground. * Key data in the week ahead - It is a pretty busy week ahead for US data - starting Monday with US New Home sales. Tuesday sees US Durable Goods, Case-Shiller Home Prices and Consumer Confidence followed on Thursday by US GDP for Q4, which is expected to come in at plus 3.2% according to a Reuter's poll. Also out on Thursday is US Core PCE, Pending Home Sales and weekly jobless claims. Friday sees Chicago PMI and Univ of Mich Confidence. * Key data out of the Eurozone includes German IFO on Monday EZ confidence data on Thursday. UK GDP will be released on Tuesday while the key economic event in Asia will be Thursday's final HSBC MFG PMI which is expected to confirm the weak flash reading of 49.6. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * MSCI AXJ Equity Index fell around 1.0% and MSCI Latam Equity Index fell 2.1%. But those losses weren't as bad - or at least no worse than the 2.5% fall in the German DAX; the 2.8% fall in the French CAC and the 2.1% fall in the S&P. * In other European stock markets - the London FTSE fell 1.6%; Milan fell 2.3% and Spain's IBEX was clobbered 3.6% lower. * For the week the London FTSE fell 2.4% and completed a bearish outside week; the German DAX had a weekly loss of 3.6%; the French CAC fell 3.8% and also suffered a bearish outside week reversal; Milan fell 3.1% (bearish outside week there as well) and the Spanish IBEX had a weekly loss of 5.7%. * The combination of EM fears; expectations Fed will continue tapering monthly bond purchases by 10bln per meeting; patchy US data and mixed company earnings reports sent Wall St plunging lower again on Friday and there is no doubt the market is starting to correct some of the near 30% move higher last year. * The Dow slid over 300 points lower on Friday for a weekly fall of over 3.5% - the biggest weekly loss since June 2012. The S&P closed below 1,800 for the first time since Dec 17 after falling 2.09% on the day and 2.6% for the week. * For the week the Dow fell 3.5% and completed a bearish outside week; the S&P fell 2.7% and the NASDAQ had a weekly loss of 1.65%. * The stock market's risk barometer - the VIX index - rose close to 32% on Friday to 18.14. The VIX index rose around 46% from last week's close at 12.44. * The MSCI Latam Equity Index fell 2.1% and for the week it fell 4.4%. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold saw decent buying intra-day to trade to a fresh 2 month high at 1,272 before settling around 1,269 - up around 5 bucks from Thursday's close. Copper fell 0.56% while NYMEX Crude eased 0.44%. Iron ore made a modest gain for the third straight day to close at 124.30 - up from 123.90 at Thursday's fix. * For the week gold gained 1.3% and completed a bullish outside week reversal; Lon Copper and NY Copper fell 2.2%; Brent Crude rose 1.2%; NYMEX Crude gained 2.4% and Iron Ore fell 2.36%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * After converging/narrowing over the past 12 months - spreads between German bund yields and peripheral EZ yields are starting to widen again due to the spike in risk aversion. * The 10-year Spanish bond yield rose to 3.80% from 3.76%; the 10-year Italian bond yield rose to 3.91% from 3.86%. The 10-year German bund yield fell 6 BPS to 1.65% and the 10-year UK gilt yield fell 4 BPS to 2.77%. * US Treasury yields continued to move lower on Friday, as the sharp rise in risk aversion due to EM fears encouraged investors to seek safe-haven bonds. * The rotation out of US equities and into US Treasuries continued on - as the 10-year Treasury yield sunk as low as 2.70% before settling at 2.72% - down from 2.77% at Thursday's close. The 10-year Treasury yield fell 10 BPS from the previous Friday close at 2.83%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12200 12285 12230 12270-12290 Hi USD/JPY 103.58 102.00 102.39 INR 62.67 63.23 62.88 63.18-20 Hi EUR/USD 1.3740 1.3663 1.3678 KRW 1082.5 1089.5 1085 1088-1088.5 Hi EUR/JPY 141.77 139.76 139.95 MYR 3.3400 3.3630 3.3550 3.3540-60 Hi GBP/USD 1.6667 1.6478 1.6485 PHP 45.56 45.84 45.63 45.65-67 Hi USD/CAD 1.1138 1.1052 1.1088 TWD 30.23 30.29 30.23 30.25-26 Hi AUD/USD 0.8775 0.8660 0.8683 CNY 1-mth 6.1050 6.1035 6.1040-55 NZD/USD 0.8311 0.8214 0.8214 CNY 3-mth 6.1045 6.1040 6.1045-60 USD/SGD 1.2820 1.2777 1.2786 CNY 1-yr 6.1280 6.1260 6.1210-30 USD/THB 32.92 32.82 32.85 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15879 -318 -1.97 10-year 2.72% 2.78% S&P 500 1790 -38 -2.09 2-year 0.34% 0.36% Nasdaq 4128 -91 -2.15 30-year 3.64% 3.68% FTSE 6664 -109 -1.61 Spot Gold($) 1268.00 1262.30 DAX 9392 -239 -2.48 Nymex 96.64 97.32 Nikkei 15391 -304 -1.94 Brent 107.88 107.52

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)