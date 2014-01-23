SYDNEY, Jan 24 (IFR)- - Headlines from Thursday night * BoE's Carney: UK growth coming from a low base, output hasn't recovered to '08 level-BBC * Reuters Poll: Consensus for BoE bank rate to rise 25bps to 0.75% in Q2 '15 only 30% chance this year; Two-thirds of economists say BoE won't lower 7% unemployment threshold for discussing rate hike * Italy EcoMin Saccomanni: Have strong indication growth resumed in Q4; 'Zero' chance of Monti Paschi nationalisation * Chinese ratings firm Dagong downgrades NZ rating outlook to negative fm stable * US Weekly Claims 326k as f/c prev r to 325k from 326k * US Continuing Claims 3.056mm f/c 2.93mm prev r to 3.022mm from 3.03mm * US Dec Chicago Fed National Activiy Idx 0.16 prv 0.60 * US Jan Markit Mfg PMI 53.4 prv 55.0, Output 53.4 prv 57.5, New Orders 54.1 * US Dec Existing Home Sales % Change +1.0% f/c +0.4% prv r to -5.9% from -4.3% * US Nov Home Price Index 0.1% prv 0.5% * US Dec Leading Index Change m/m +0.1% f/c +0.2% prv r to +1.0% from +0.8% * US Jan KC Fed Composite Index 5 prv -3, KC Fed Mfg -8 prv r to -13 from -17 * CAD Nov Retail Sales +0.6% f/c +0.3% prv -0.1%; ex-autos +0.4% f/c +0.3% * EUR EZ Jan consumer Confidence -11.7 prv -13.5 * CHF up after SNB raises capital buffers to 2% vs 1% * DE Jan flash Mfg PMI 56.3 vs 54.3 prev, 54.6 exp * DE Jan flash Serv PMI 53.6 vs 53.5 prev, 54.0 exp * EZ Jan flash Mfg PMI 53.9 vs 52.7 prev, 53.0 exp * EZ Jan flash Serv PMI 51.9 vs 51.0 prev, 51.4 exp * UK Jan CBI Dis Trades 14 vs 34 prev, 25 exp Themes from Thursday * There were a few themes influencing price action across asset markets and led to a volatile breakout of recent ranges. * Equity market investors were spooked by the weaker than expected HSBC Flash China MFG PMI that was released during the Asian session. * Following the very weak lead from Asia (MSCI AXJ Equity Index down 1.26%) European stock markets fell between 0.5% and 1.0%; Wall Street closed down 0.9%. * US corporate earnings were mixed again - but took a back seat to global macro concerns revolving around China. * In a sign just how shaken-up investors were on Thursday - the VIX index soared over 12% to above 14.5% at one stage after closing Wednesday at 12.84. * The weaker China data reignited the rush out of emerging market assets and currencies and the better than expected EZ PMI data further encouraged the view that it is time to rotate out of emerging markets and into developed markets. * The MSCI LATAM Index was down 2.75% late in the session. * Most of the volatility was in the FX market and it was big currency moves that impacted other markets. * The negative emerging market sentiment sent the AUD into a tailspin lower against European currencies and the JPY in particular - as the AUD serves as a proxy to less liquid EM currencies. * Late in the US session the AUD/USD was down close to 1.0% at 0.8765 - but that move was dwarfed by the AUD falling 2.36% against the JPY and 2.65% against the suddenly mighty CHF. * With the exception of the AUD, CAD and NZD - the USD was hammered lower. * The market was very long the USD, as the narrative coming into 2014 was the USD would rise along with US Treasury yields as the Fed gradually scaled back their bond buying program. * The USD was undermined on Thursday by a heavy fall in the US Treasury yields, which sparked huge unwinding of USD/JPY longs. * The fall on Wall Street and the increasing China concerns created safe-haven flows that pushed the 10-year US Treasury yield below key support ahead of 2.80%. Technical based model funds took over along with large short Treasury positions getting forced to bailout on a stop loss basis. * The 10-year Treasury yield collapsed to as low as 2.75% and was trading around 2.78% late in the US session - down 8bps from Wednesday's close at 2.86%. * Long USD/JPY positions hit the exits as US yields fell and USD/JPY slipped below 103.00. Late in the US session the USD/JPY was trading around 103.55 down close to 1.3% on the day. * The best performing currency on Thursday was the CHF, as the combination of "safe-haven" demand, broad USD weakness against European currencies and an announcement by the SNB that banks will have to increase their capital buffer against housing exposure to 2% from 1%. The increased need for capital creates a natural demand for CHF from Swiss banks. * Late in the US session USD/CHF was trading at 0.8965 down 1.66% on the day. * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3695 and was trading just below 1.3695 late in the US session - up 1.1% on the day. EUR/USD was supported by better than expected flash PMI data that contrasted to some extent to sluggish US data - even though the move higher in EUR/USD (stops) started well before the US data releases. * US jobless claims were as expected and quite healthy while there were small downside misses in the US house price data and Existing Home Sales. The US data wasn't bad enough to deserve the reaction it received on Wall Street; Treasury market and the US dollar FX trading, but it wasn't good enough to stop the runaway truck that was position squaring. * The heavy fall in the USD against CHF and JPY; the rush into safe-haven; the fall in US yields and short-covering sent gold soaring 2.2% higher to 1262. * Gold was well on its way to completing a bullish outside day reversal and is poised to test the Dec 10 trend high at 1,267. * Copper went the other way, as the China growth concerns weighed heavily. Late in the US session NY copper was 1.66% lower. NYMEX Crude was up around 0.6% while Iron ore moved slightly higher for the second day in a row - fixing at 123.90 up from Wednesday's fix at 123.50. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.48 down 0.9% from Wednesday's close at 81.18. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD squeezed higher through the European morning session following better than expected PMI data from across the EZ. EUR/USD traded up to 1.3646 before pausing to consolidate between 1.3625/45 for a couple of hours. EUR/USD was trading around 1.3630 when the US market arrived and immediately took it higher following mixed to weak-ish US economic data and easing UST yields. EUR/USD traded up to 1.3699 before option related selling capped it ahead of 1.3700 for the second time since Jan 14. EUR/USD last at 1.3695 late in the US session. USD/JPY was heavy during the European morning session, but was held above 104.20 by standing Japanese buy orders ahead of 104.00. USD/JPY broke below 104.00 after the US market arrived with their USD/JPY selling boots on. Stops were triggered below 103.70 and sliding US Treasury yields and unwinding of carry trades added weight to the move lower. USD/JPY traded as low as 102.97 and was trading around 103.20 late in the session - down 1.3% on the day. The best performing currency on Thursday was the CHF, as the combination of "safe-haven" demand, broad USD weakness against European currencies and an announcement by the SNB that banks will have to increase their capital buffer against housing exposure to 2% from 1%. The increased need for capital creates a natural demand for CHF from Swiss banks. Late in the US session USD/CHF was trading at 0.8965 down 1.5% on the day. The negative EM sentiment sent the AUD into a tailspin lower against European currencies and the JPY in particular - as the AUD serves as a proxy to less liquid EM currencies. Late in the US session the AUD/USD was down close to 1.0% at 0.8765 - but that move was dwarfed by the AUD falling 2.36% against the JPY and 2.65% against the suddenly mighty CHF. AUD/USD traded to a fresh 3 ½ year low at 0.8732 before recovering later in the session. Wrap-up Intensifying China growth fears and uncertainty over the strong US growth for 2014 narrative led to significant breakouts in key markets in Thursday - despite the second-tier nature of the data releases. The volatility of the moves suggests market positioning had a lot to do with the severity. The fall in US Treasury yields is eye-catching, as the US data will not stop the Fed from tapering their monthly asset purchases by 10bln USD when they meet next week. In fact the fall in the 10-year yield below 2.80% will likely encourage the Fed to stay on the tapering track. Nevertheless the technical outlook for the 10-year Treasury yield suggests the yield can move lower. The market was also loaded up with long USD/JPY positions and they were flushed out along with JPY and CHF-funded carry trades. The combination of intensifying China growth fears and the unhinging of carry trade strategies resulted in a meltdown in the AUD/crosses despite the hawkish turn in RBA expectations in the wake of the hotter Aus CPI data. Wall Street appears poised to start a correction lower, as the US earnings season hasn't been strong enough to encourage fresh buying while US data hasn't been strong enough to back up the "US economy will outperform in 2014" narrative that dominated investor thinking coming into 2014. While investors may be questioning the US growth side of the equation - the view that emerging market assets will suffer in 2014 due to China growth uncertainty and Fed tapering has become a conviction trade. The reaction in AXJ equity markets today will be key to trading in Asia. The Nikkei is expected to have a hard fall today in response to the JPY strength over the past 12 hours. USD/JPY did manage to hold above the Jan 13 trend low at 102.85 and held at the 55-dma at 102.96. Japanese investors might see the big move lower in USD/JPY as presenting a bargain and it wouldn't surprise to see "semi-official" buying of USD/JPY given the potential for heavy volatility in Japanese equities. As of this writing - EUR/USD hasn't traded at 1.3700 yet and is forming a double top with the Jan 14 high at 1.3699. It seems there must be an option barrier being protected at 1.3700. The 1.3700 level is also the 50% of the 1.3894/1.3508 move and a break above targets the 61.8 of that move at 1.3745/50. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open in Asia on Friday mostly higher as the soft China PMI data unleashes some nasty flows/position adjustments offshore. Risk off/risk aversion was bandied around like confetti for the first time in a long time overnight. Seems pent-up positioning was forced to unwind on the China PMI even though there were excuses for the soft data. USD/JPY collapsed into a hole as longs bailed and US Treasury yields collapsed. USD/CHF also collapsed on a curious headline that the SNB will have to increase capital buffers for Swiss banks. All up it was a "stop-athon" with the US Dollar index down around 0.9% despite the dollar ending higher against EM currencies and the beleaguered AUD. This bout of volatility overnight looks far from over. Preparation for the Lunar New Year holidays could create havoc with AXJ over the next few days. USD/KRW traded a moderate 1067.8-1074.3 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1073.9. The Kospi closed down 1.16%. Overnight implieds traded a 1076-1080 range; last in NY 1078/1078.5. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2789-1.2831 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2822. The Straits Times closed down 1.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3290-3.3365 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.3320. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3295-3.3475 range; last in NY at 3.3450/70. USD/IDR traded a 12160-12185 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12170. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12173. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. Overnight the NDFs traded a 12120-12210 range; last in NY at 12200/12220. USD/PHP traded a 45.21-30 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.25. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.44-65 range; last at 45.60-63. USD/THB traded a 32.85-33.03 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.935. The Set closed up 1.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.17-22 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.22. The Taiex index closed down 0.35%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.20-26 range; last in NY at 30.24/25. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1107 slightly higher than the previous 6.1087 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0513-6.0540 range; last at 6.0517. USD/CNH last at 6.0339 - range 6.0295-6.0379. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1120/6.1140. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.5%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1125-45 range; last in NY at 6.1110/30. USD/INR traded a 61.89-62.045 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 61.94. The Sensex index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.25-64 range; last 62.50/52. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 24 Jan 00:30 SG Final URA property index 24 Jan 01:00 PH Imports 24 Jan 01:00 PH Trade balance 24 Jan 05:00 SG Manufacturing output 24 Jan 07:30 TH Forex reserves 24 Jan 07:30 TH Currency swaps 24 Jan 11:30 IN Deposit growth 24 Jan 11:30 IN FX reserves 24 Jan 11:30 IN Bank loan growth A closer look at the equity market * Equity market investors were spooked by the weaker than expected HSBC Flash China MFG PMI that was released during the Asian session. * Following the very weak lead from Asia (MSCI AXJ Equity Index down 1.26%) European stock markets fell between 0.5% and 1.0%. * London's FTSE fell 0.76%; German DAX closed 0.9% lower; French CAC fell 1.0%; Milan closed the day down 0.7% and the Spanish IBEX edged 0.4% lower. * US corporate earnings were mixed again - but took a back seat to global macro concerns revolving around China. * In a sign just how shaken up investors were on Thursday - the VIX index soared over 12% to above 14.5% at one stage after closing Wednesday at 12.84. A closer look at the commodity market * The heavy fall in the USD against the CHF and JPY; the rush into safe-haven; the fall in US yields and short-covering sent the gold price soaring 2.25% higher to 1,264. * Gold was well on its way to completing a bullish outside day reversal and is poised to test the Dec 10 trend high at 1,267. * Copper went the other way, as the China growth concerns weighed heavily. Late in the US session NY copper was 1.66% lower. NYMEX Crude was up around 0.6% while Iron ore moved slightly higher for the second day in a row - fixing at 123.90 up from Wednesday's fix at 123.50. A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ peripheral yields were steady on Thursday while yields on German bunds and UK gilts fell sharply. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield closed up 2bps to 3.85%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield was steady at 3.74%; the 10-yr German bund yield fell 4bps to 1.71% and the 10-yr UK gild fell 6bps to 2.81%. * The fall on Wall Street and the increasing China concerns created safe-haven flows that pushed the 10-year US Treasury yield below key support ahead of 2.80%. Technical based model funds took over along with large short Treasury positions getting forced to bailout on a stop loss basis. * The 10-yr Treasury yield collapsed to as low as 2.75% and was trading around 2.78% late in the US session - down 8bps from Wednesday's close at 2.86%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12180 12210 12120 12200-12220 Hi USD/JPY 104.84 102.97 103.27 INR 62.33 62.64 62.25 62.50-52 Hi EUR/USD 1.3699 1.3530 1.3697 KRW 1077 1080 1076 1078-1078.5 Hi EUR/JPY 142.41 141.04 141.39 MYR 3.3380 3.3475 3.3295 3.3450-70 Hi GBP/USD 1.6644 1.6558 1.6636 PHP 45.53 45.65 45.44 45.60-63 Hi USD/CAD 1.1174 1.1084 1.1102 TWD 30.25 30.26 30.20 30.24-25 Hi AUD/USD 0.8853 0.8732 0.8768 CNY 1-mth 6.1030 6.1020 6.1030-40 NZD/USD 0.8338 0.8262 0.8302 CNY 6-mth 6.1040 6.1030 6.1040-55 USD/SGD 1.2831 1.2762 1.2782 CNY 1-yr 6.1145 6.1125 6.1110-30 USD/THB 33.03 32.79 32.87 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16197 -176 -1.07 10-year 2.78% 2.86% S&P 500 1828 -16 -0.89 2-year 0.36% 0.40% Nasdaq 3614 -14 -0.38 30-year 3.68% 3.76% FTSE 6773 -53 -0.78 Spot Gold($) 1262.30 1236.70 DAX 9631 -89 -0.92 Nymex 97.37 96.73 Nikkei 15696 -125 -0.79 Brent 107.52 108.27 (Reporting by Peter Whitely)