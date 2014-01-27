SYDNEY, Jan 28 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * Canada's Flaherty no doubt federal budget will be balanced in' 15 w/o raising taxes/cutting transfers to provinces, CAD moves in response to mkt forces * German FinMin says France & Germany aim to ensure that FTT doesn't harm their financial markets * French Dec jobless claims rise 10.2k m/m to record 3.3mn (Labor ministry) * France's Hollande cautiously back Turkey EU membership bid * UK inflation expectations for year ahead fall to 2.4% in Jan from 2.6% in Dec, lowest since Jul 2012 (YOUGOV/CITI) * Bank of France's Noyer says there is no reason why the ECB should find big surprises in its review of bank assets given efforts already made * US Markit Svcs PMI Flash Jan 56.5, 55.7-prev * US New home sales-units mm Dec 0.414m, f/c 0.457m, 0.464m-prev * US New home sales chg mm Dec -7%, -2.10%-prev * US Dallas Fed mfg bus index Jan 3.8, 3.1-prev * Reuters Poll 30/31 economists' f/c rate hike at Tues Turkish CB meeting, Turkish CB seen raising rate by 225bp's to 10% * CBT to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday * DE Jan IFO Bus Clim 110.6 vs 109.5 prev, 110.0 exp * DE Jan IFO Curr Cond 112.4 vs 111.6 prev, 112.4 exp * DE Jan IFO Exp 108.9 vs 107.4 prev, 108.0 exp * BoE Gov Carney, Exceptional stimulus remains very relevant * ECB Draghi, Rates to remain low or lower for extended period * German govt mulls raising '14 growth target to 1.8% Der Spiegel. Themes from Monday * The main theme across asset markets on Monday was a slight calming of EM fears and consolidation of markets and currencies that were battered late last week when those fears resulted in an extreme spike in risk aversion. * Asian stock markets predictably sold off and EM currencies remained under pressure, but the moves didn't indicate full-blown panic was setting in. * The Dow was down close to 100 points in early trading, but at the close was down 41 points or 0.26%.. * European stock markets moved lower on Monday and delivered a weak lead to Wall Street before investors showed some calm. The FTSE closed down 1.7% while the German DAX fell 0.5%. * Safe haven assets and currencies had mild corrections - with the 10-yr UST yield inching up to 2.76% from 2.72% at Friday's close; Gold easing to 1255 from Friday's close at 1268; USD/JPY rising 0.2% to 102.60; USD/CHF rising 0.3% to 0.8970 and the beaten down AUD was the best performing currency on Monday - gaining 0.7% against the USD and close to 1.0% against the JPY. * The VIX index (which soared 32% on Friday and 46% last week) eased back close to 6.0% on Monday and was trading at 17.05 down from Friday's close at 18.14. * USD/JPY made a strong recovery from the Asian low at 101.77 and was trading around 102.60 late in the US session, as US Treasury yields inched higher despite weaker than expected US New Home Sales data. * USD/JPY was supported by opportunistic investors taking advantage of signs of EM fears subsiding to dip their toes into carry trades. AUD/JPY fell 4.6% between Wednesday's 90.85 high and Monday's 88.40 low - but has rebounded around 1.4% from the low to close to 89.60. * A possible catalyst for the modest improvement in risk appetite on Monday were reports that ICBC had agreed to allow investors in the troubles China Credit Trust product to recoup principal after it appeared last week they would lose everything invested. * Reports last week of a potential failure of the CCT 1 product were one of the factors behind the recent EM selloff. * EUR/USD was choppy on Monday, but towards the end of the US session it was little changed at 1.3674 - down from Friday's close at 1.3678. * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3717 following stronger than expected German IFO, but heavy selling of EUR/GBP by real money funds capped the rally. * GBP/USD gained over 0.5% to 1.6580 on short covering and heavy selling of EUR/GBP by real money funds. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.51 - up slightly from Friday's close at 80.48. AUD/USD was choppy - trading to 0.8756 in Europe before falling back to 0.8724 during the US session following the weak US housing data. AUD/USD traded back to 0.8760 in the US afternoon session - before a very late selloff on Wall Street caused it to ease to 0.8735. AUD/USD closed up 0.6% on the day. Wrap-up * After last week's turmoil it appears that some calm is returning to the financial markets as the EM selloff has hit a pause. The question is - does the calm indicate that fears of a full blown EM crisis were way overdone and markets are about to return to normal or is it the calm before the next storm hits around the time of the Fed decision on Wednesday? * It would be surprising to see EM concerns completely fade, but last week's price action seemed overly aggressive and the markets were running ahead of themselves. In all likelihood EM concerns will hang around for awhile and until there is strong evidence China has their rebalancing act under control and some of the indebted emerging market countries have the ability to withstand less foreign investment as the Fed tapering continues. * The focus today will be on Asian equity markets and Asia ex-Japan currencies. The Nikkei should have a better day and the recovery on Wall Street from the lows could see relief rallies in some of the beaten down EM Asian markets. * The AUD was the best performing currency yesterday after getting hammered on Thursday/Friday last week. The AUD selling on the back of comments from the RBA's Ridout on Friday looked to be overdone and encouraged a market that was very short the AUD/USD to get even shorter. The move higher looks corrective, as the moving average studies still show AUD/USD trending lower. The 10-dma has been good resistance lately and that comes in around 0.8800. Selling around 0.8800 with a stop above the 38.2 fibo of the 0.9087/0.8660 move at 0.8823 is low risk strategy for AUD bears. * USD/JPY made a strong recovery from the 101.77 low hit in early Asia, but still closed below the top of the daily I-cloud at 102.80. The recovery stopped at 102.93 - smack on the 38.2 fibo of the 104.84/101.77 move. A break above that level probably sees the recovery extend to 103.30/40. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open modestly lower as profit taking set in on long US Dollar long positions. Some of gains were pared late in the day as US stocks again swooned into the close. The NASDAQ fell 1.0% which weighed on the rest of the market. Apple shares tanked 6% after the close taking S&P futures down 0.5%. A sharp slide in USD/TRY after an emergency central bank was announced for today, weighed on USD/Emerging Market currencies. This combined with intervention from the Central Bank of Argentina forced modest profit taking in USD/AXJ but overall investors remain cautious with weak stocks now taking their toll. USD/INR was the exception overnight with the 1-mth NDF tipping over 64.00 at one stage. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1081.7-1087.7 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1083.6. The pair recovered elevated opening levels over the course of the session with exporters keen to take advantage of fresh trend highs. The Kospi closed down 1.6%. Overnight implieds traded a 1080-1085.5 range; last in NY 1081.5/1082.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2755-1.2800 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2766. The Straits Times closed down 1.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3435-3.3470 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.3460. The KLSE index closed down 1.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3380-3.3500 range; last in NY at 3.3430/50. * USD/IDR traded a 12190-12250 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12235. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12198. The IDX Composite closed down 2.6%. Overnight the NDFs traded a 12265-12285 range; last in NY at 12280/12300. * USD/PHP traded a 45.32-45 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.37. The PSE index closed down 1.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.45-53 range; last at 45.47-48. * USD/THB traded a 32.84-94 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.92. The Set closed down 2.0%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.245-434 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.39. The Taiex index closed down 1.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.315-34 range; last in NY at 30.32/33. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1022 slightly higher than the previous 6.1035 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0459-6.0494 range; last at 6.0480. USD/CNH last at 6.0383 - range 6.0350-6.0432. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1220/6.1240. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.0%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1210-40 range; last in NY at 6.1205/25. * USD/INR traded a 62.65-63.32 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.10. The Sensex index closed down 2.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 63.51-64.01 range; last 63.80/85. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 28 Jan 00:30 AU NAB Business conditions 28 Jan 00:30 AU NAB business confidence 28 Jan 03:30 TH Manufacturing prod 28 Jan 05:30 IN Cash reserve ratio 28 Jan 05:30 IN Reverse repo rate 28 Jan 05:30 IN Repo rate The week ahead for FX - US Fed front and center for all markets * On Wednesday Fed expected to dial back monthly bond purchases by another 10bln * RBNZ meets this week (Thursday) and market pricing in 48% chance of 25bp hike * Market turmoil to keep RBNZ on hold; expect clear signal of rate hike soon * Key data in the week ahead - It is a pretty busy week ahead for US data. Tuesday sees US Durable Goods, Case-Shiller Home Prices and Consumer Confidence followed on Thursday by US GDP for Q4, which is expected to come in at plus 3.2% according to a Reuter's poll. Also out on Thursday is US Core PCE, Pending Home Sales and weekly jobless claims. Friday sees Chicago PMI and Univ of Mich Confidence. * Key data out of the EZ includes EZ confidence data on Thursday. UK GDP will be released on Tuesday while the key economic event in Asia will be Thursday's final HSBC MFG PMI which is expected to confirm the weak flash reading of 49.6. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets sold off following the weak close on Wall Street on Friday and subsequent moves lower in Asian equity markets. * London's FTSE fell 1.7%; German DAX fell 0.5%; French CAC and Milan Index fell 0.4% and the Spanish IBEX fell 1.1%. * The Dow was down close to 100 points in early trading, but by late in the session it crawled briefly back into the black after a strong rise in Caterpillar before closing down 0.25%. * The S&P managed to move slightly into the black before falling hard in the last 20 minutes of trading to close down nearly 0.5%. * The VIX fell 3.5% to 17.50. A closer look at the commodity market * Safe haven assets eased on Monday, as EM fears calmed a bit. * Gold fell over 1.0% to 1255 from Friday's close at 1268; Copper eased 0.3% due to weaker US housing data and NYMEX Crude fell 0.9%. Iron Ore was unchanged at 124.30. A closer look at the fixed interest market * European debt markets were calm on Monday. The Italian 10-yr bond yield was unchanged at 3.90%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 2bps to 3.76%; the German 10-yr bund yield rose 1bp to 1.66% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield rose 1bp to 2.77% * The slight calming of the markets resulted in UST's losing their safety bid and the yields moved higher despite weaker than expected US housing data. * The 2-yr Treasury yield moved up 1bp to 0.35%; the 10-yr Treasury yield rose 4bps to 2.76%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12310 12285 12265 12280-12300 Hi USD/JPY 102.93 101.77 102.55 INR 63.54 64.01 63.51 63.80-85 Hi EUR/USD 1.3717 1.3653 1.3672 KRW 1084.5 1085.5 1080 1081.5-82.5 Hi EUR/JPY 140.69 139.25 140.24 MYR 3.3525 3.3500 3.3380 3.3430-50 Hi GBP/USD 1.6590 1.6471 1.6583 PHP 45.58 45.53 45.45 45.47-48 Hi USD/CAD 1.1117 1.1031 1.1116 TWD 30.35 30.34 30.315 30.32-33 Hi AUD/USD 0.8760 0.8678 0.8739 CNY 1-mth 6.1055 6.1040 6.1025-40 NZD/USD 0.8261 0.8195 0.8233 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1115 6.1080-00 USD/SGD 1.2800 1.2751 1.2763 CNY 1-yr 6.1240 6.1210 6.1205-25 USD/THB 32.94 32.84 32.90 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15838 -41 -0.26 10-year 2.76% 2.72% S&P 500 1782 -9 -0.49 2-year 0.35% 0.34% Nasdaq 4084 -45 -1.08 30-year 3.68% 3.64% FTSE 6551 -113 -1.70 Spot Gold($) 1255.40 1268.00 DAX 9349 -43 -0.46 Nymex 95.76 96.64 Nikkei 15006 -386 -2.51 Brent 107.05 107.88

