SYDNEY, Jan 29 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * Turkish Central Bank says to Fund via One-Week Repo Rate in Period Ahead Instead Of Marginal Funding Rate * Turkish Central Bank says decides to Implement Strong Tightening for Price Stability, to Simplify Operational Framework * Turkish Central Bank says to Maintain Tight Monetary Policy until Clear Improvement in Inflation Outlook * Turkish C/Bank Says Sees Inflation at 5% in Mid 2015 Due to this Stance * Turkish Central Bank Raises Overnight Lending Rate to 12% Vs Previous 7.75% * Turkish C/B Raises Primary Dealers O/N Borrowing Rate to 11.50% Vs Pvs 6.75% * Turkish Central Bank Raises One-Week Repo Rate to 10% Vs Previous 4.5% * Turkish Central Bank Raises Overnight Borrowing Rate to 8% Vs Previous 3.5% * Turkish Central Bank Says Raises Late Liquidity Window to 15% from 10.25% * Turkish PM Erdogan says CB is independent, but he is opposed to int rate hike * S&P cuts Ukraine sovereign credit outlook to neg from stable * US Build permits R chg mm Dec -2.6%, -3.00%-prev * US Durable goods Dec -4.3%, f/c 1.80%, 3.40%-prev * US Redbook mm w/e -0.1%, 0.20%-prev * US Redbook yy w/e +3.2%, 3.10%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 mm SA Nov +0.9%, f/c 0.80%, 1.00%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Nov -0.1%, f/c 0.20%, 0.20%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 yy Nov +13.7%, f/c 13.70%, 13.60%-prev * US Consumer confidence Jan 80.7, f/c 78.1, 78.1-prev * US Rich Fed comp. index Jan 12, 13-prev * US Rich Fed, services index Jan 0, -4-prev * US Rich Fed mfg shipments Jan 14, 15-prev * US Texas serv sect outlook Jan 16.8, 12.5-prev * US Dallas Fed svcs revs Jan 18.1, 16-prev * DE Dec Import Px -2.3% y/y vs 2.9% prev, -2.2% exp * FR Jan Cons Conf 86 vs 85 prev, 85 exp * UK Q4 Prel GDP +2.8% y/y vs 1.9% prev, 2.8% exp * UK Q4 Prel GDP +0.7% q/q vs 0.8% prev, 0.7% exp * UK Jan output grew at its fastest pace since Sept 07, CBI Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was a continuation of calmer conditions returning to emerging markets, as unwinding of EM asset and CCY shorts continued following a surprise rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India and anticipation of the Central Bank of Turkey taking emergency action later today. * European stock markets staged a relief rally - with the German DAX closing 0.6% higher - while the French CAC, FT Milan Index and the Spanish IBEX rallying between 0.9% and 1.25%. * The S&P closed up 0.65% despite a decent selloff in Apple following their after-hours earnings report yesterday and mixed US data. * A reflection of the calming investor nerves regarding the EM scare was another large fall in the VIX. The VIX was trading at 16.02 late in the US session - down 8% from Monday's close and around 12% down from Friday's close. * The Case-Shiller US home prices came in a bit higher than expected - while US Consumer Confidence also beat expectations. But US Durable Goods data was a shocker with both the headline and ex-transport numbers coming in way below expectations. * In the FX market the improved risk appetite resulting from a pause in the EM selling resulted in the AUD and NZD outperforming. But moves in the FX market were modest ahead of the FOMC decision in around 24 hours (Wed afternoon in US). * AUD was the best performing currency for the second straight day - gaining 0.45% against the USD to 0.8778 and close to 0.8% against the JPY to 90.34. * The much anticipated UK GDP data came out as expected at plus 0.7% Q/Q and it ended up being a "buy the rumour/sell the fact" event. GBP/USD fell from above 1.6600 to 1.6536 after the UK GDP release. The pair rallied back to 1.6616 after the weak US Durable Goods before closing at 1.6580 - flat for the day. * Treasury yields were little changed ahead of the FOMC decision - as the weak US Durable Goods data capped yields while the settling EM markets resulted in some unwinding of safe-haven strategies that underpinned yields. The 10-year US Treasury yield last at 2.75% down slightly from Monday's close at 2.76%. * The slightly easier US Treasury yield helped to cap the USD/JPY rally from the low at 101.77 hit early Monday in Asia. USD/JPY traded as high as 103.26 during the London session, as shorts taken at the height of the EM stress were stopped out above 103.00. USD/JPY eased to 102.90 as of late in the US session. * EUR/USD came under pressure during the European session and traded down to 1.3629. EUR/USD bounced back after the weak Durable Goods data and was trading at 1.3670 late in the US session - barely changed from Monday's 1.3672 close. * The calming EM markets and firmer USD led to some unwinding of gold longs and spot gold was down 6 bucks to 1,251 as of late in the US session. * Copper continued to slip lower - trading to a 7-week low at one stage and was down 0.26% late in the US session. Some of the copper selling was seasonal as demand wanes ahead of/during Lunar New Year. * Brent Crude rose 0.8% and NYMEX Crude gained 1.65% on Tuesday due to expected inventory draw-downs. NYMEX gains were stronger due to spread trades related to more relief of the log-jam in Cushing as supply pipelines get up and running. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 90.58 - up 0.1% from Monday's close at 80.51. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD came under pressure during the European session and traded as low as 1.3629. EUR/USD bounced back after the weak US Durable Goods data and was trading around 1.3674 late in the US session - flat for the day. * USD/JPY: The slightly easier US Treasury yield helped to cap the USD/JPY rally from the low at 101.77 hit early Monday in Asia. USD/JPY traded as high as 103.26 during the London session, as shorts taken at the height of the EM stress were stopped out above 103.00. USD/JPY last at 102.90 late in the US session. * Commodity Currencies: The improved risk appetite resulting from a pause in the EM selling resulted in AUD and NZD outperforming. But moves in the FX market were modest ahead of the FOMC decision in around 24 hours (Wednesday afternoon US time). AUD was the best performing currency for the 2nd straight day - gaining 0.45% against USD to 0.8775 and close to 0.8% against JPY to 90.34. Wrap-up * Right around the NY close - the Central Bank of Turkey is expected to announce emergency measures to calm their currency crisis. They are expected to hike their interest rates by at least 200bps. The emerging markets have calmed in hopes the Turkish central bank will take strong action - so there could be a reaction to whatever they decide to do. * The attention will then turn to the FOMC decision in around 24 hours (Wednesday afternoon US time). The consensus is for the Fed to wind back their monthly bond buying program by another 10bln to 65bln USD per month. Surprisingly a number of Wall Street equity analysts are tipping (perhaps hoping?) the Fed will hold off or perhaps taper less than 10bln due to the turmoil in EM markets and the patchy nature of the US data recently. It would be very surprising for the Fed to hold off another 10bln - as the Fed doesn't believe they are directly responsible for EM stress and the US economic data hasn't been uniformly bad enough (not to mention weather impacted) to change the Fed's mind. So there might be a small selloff on Wall Street as a knee-jerk reaction to the Fed taper - assuming they do decide to taper again. * There is a debate as to whether the settling EM markets/currencies is a sign that the price action last week was an overreaction to inconclusive news and data or it is some calm before the next storm. If the Fed does taper tomorrow - it will be interesting to see how the EM markets react - as Fed tapering has been a catalyst for some decent moves in emerging markets. * AUD/USD is heading into selling territory. Only a move back above 0.8870/90 would suggest the trend lower has petered out and a correction is under way. The 20-dma comes in at 0.8870 and last week's high comes in at 0.8889. The key today will be whether or not AXJ equity markets continue to stage a relief rally. * USD/JPY looks set to close above the daily ichimoku cloud at 102.80. Key resistance is found at 103.60/70 where the kinjun line and 61.8 of the 104.84/101.77 move are found. If you think there is more to go in the EM saga - you would want to sell that rally. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ closed in NY a little mixed after a light overnight session as players waited on the news from an emergency central bank meeting in Turkey. The Central Bank of Turkey just announced a whopping 425bps hike in the lending rate to 12.0%. AUD/USD rose 30 pips on the news whilst USD/JPY rallied nearly 50 pips. USD/SGD dipped to 12733 from a 1.2746 NY close. This late news will weigh on USD/AXJ today but the local market will be keen to stick to the sidelines ahead of tonight's Fed meeting (will taper 10bln) and the start of the LNY holidays on Friday. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1077.5-1081.2 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1081.2. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. Overnight implieds traded a 1078.3-1080 range; last in NY 1078.5/1079.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2724-1.2770 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2727. The Straits Times closed up 0.7%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3335-3.3430 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.3360. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3395-3.3430 range; last in NY at 3.3390/05. * USD/IDR traded a 12200-12275 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12200. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12267. The IDX Composite closed up 0.5%. Overnight the NDFs traded a 12190-12265 range; last in NY at 12240/12260. * USD/PHP traded a 45.22-335 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.23. The PSE index closed down 1.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.25-33 range; last at 45.28-30. * USD/THB traded a 32.87-92 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.89. The Set closed down 1.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.334-43 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.34. The Taiex index is closed now until Feb 4 for Lunar New Year holidays. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.26-306 range; last in NY at 30.27/28. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1053 slightly higher than the previous 6.1022 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0490-6.0518 range; last at 6.0508. USD/CNH last at 6.0312 - range 6.0301-6.0370. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1155/6.1170. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.26%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.1140/60. * USD/INR traded a 62.70-63.20 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.71. The Sensex index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 63.06-25 range; last 63.10/15. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 29 Jan 02:00 SG Preliminary unemployment The week ahead for FX - US Fed front and center for all markets * Wednesday - Fed expected to dial back monthly bond purchases by another 10bln * RBNZ meets this week (Thursday) and market pricing in 48% chance of 25bp hike * Market turmoil to keep RBNZ on hold; expect clear signal of rate hike soon * Key data in the week ahead - It is a pretty busy week ahead for US data. Thursday sees US GDP for Q4, which is expected to come in at plus 3.2% according to a Reuter's poll. Also out on Thursday is US Core PCE, Pending Home Sales and weekly jobless claims. Friday sees Chicago PMI and Univ of Mich Confidence. * Key data out of the EZ includes EZ confidence data on Thursday. Key economic event in Asia will be Thursday's final HSBC MFG PMI which is expected to confirm the weak flash reading of 49.6. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets staged a relief rally due to calming emerging market fears. * The London FTSE closed up 0.3% with the FT mining index leading the way with a 1.4% gain. The German DAX closed up 0.6%; the French CAC closed up 1.0%; the FT Milan Index closed 0.9% higher and the Spanish IBEX gained 1.2%. * The MSCI LATAM Index was 0.32% higher late in the session. * The S&P closed up over 0.65% despite a decent selloff in Apple following their after-hours earnings report yesterday and mixed US data. * A reflection of the calming investor nerves regarding the EM scare was another large fall in the VIX. The VIX was trading at 16.02 late in the US session - down 8% from Monday's close and around 12% down from Friday's close. A closer look at the commodity market * The calming EM markets and firmer USD led to some unwinding of gold longs and spot gold was down 6 bucks to 1,251 as of late in the US session. * Copper continued to slip lower - trading to a 7-week low at one stage and was down 0.26% late in the US session. Some of the copper selling was seasonal as demand wanes ahead of/during Lunar New Year. * Brent Crude rose 0.8% and NYMEX Crude gained 1.65% on Tuesday due to expected inventory draw-downs. NYMEX gains were stronger due to spread trades related to more relief of the log-jam in Cushing as supply pipelines get up and running. Iron Ore fell 0.3% to 123.90. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The calming EM markets resulted in peripheral EZ bond yields easing - as the 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell to 3.69% from 3.76% and the Italian 10-yr bond yield fell 6bps to 3.84%. The 10-yr German bund yield was steady at 1.67% while the UK 10-year Gilt edged up 2bps to 2.80%. * Treasury yields were little changed ahead of the FOMC decision - as the weak US Durable Goods data capped yields while the settling EM markets resulted in some unwinding of safe-haven strategies that underpinned yields. The 10-yr US Treasury yield last at 2.75% - down slightly from Monday's close at 2.76%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12210 12265 12190 12240-12260 Hi USD/JPY 103.26 102.49 102.93 INR 63.17 63.25 63.06 63.10-15 Hi EUR/USD 1.3689 1.3629 1.3670 KRW 1080 1080 1078.3 1078.5-79.5 Hi EUR/JPY 140.99 140.21 140.71 MYR 3.3400 3.3430 3.3395 3.3390-05 Hi GBP/USD 1.6627 1.6536 1.6578 PHP 45.28 45.33 45.25 45.28-30 Hi USD/CAD 1.1177 1.1078 1.1152 TWD 30.31 30.306 30.26 30.27-28 Hi AUD/USD 0.8821 0.8727 0.8777 CNY 1-mth 6.1045 6.1015 6.1020-40 NZD/USD 0.8305 0.8221 0.8260 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1050-70 USD/SGD 1.2770 1.2724 1.2746 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1140-60 USD/THB 32.94 32.87 32.915 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15929 +91 +0.57 10-year 2.75% 2.76% S&P 500 1792 +11 +0.66 2-year 0.34% 0.35% Nasdaq 4098 +14 +0.35 30-year 3.67% 3.68% FTSE 6572 +22 +0.33 Spot Gold($) 1253.80 1255.40 DAX 9407 +58 +0.62 Nymex 97.27 95.72 Nikkei 14980 -26 -0.17 Brent 107.41 107.05

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)