Headlines from Wednesday Night * FOMC cuts QE by USD 10b, leaves rates unched at 0-.25bps, expands reverse repo test to USD5b per day, will keep rates low as long as unemployment above 6.5% & inflation below 2.5% * BOE's Carney recovery has some way to run before consider interest rate move * ECB's Noyer it is clear any rise in EUR would be negative * SARB raises repo rate 50bp's to 5.5%, risks to inflation/c are seen to the upside, growth outlook remains subdued, important to try to mitigate against 2nd round effects of inflation * IMF's Lagarde monetary policy in advanced economies in '14 will cause volatility in all mkts, impact of monetary tightening will be different in 'solid' emerging economies & those that have not reformed * Fitch says higher Turkish rates will reduce affordability of debt payments & could lower economic growth * Hungarian debt agency says considers spreading any negative rumor on repayment as malicious * US ISM non-Mfg emp index revised to 55.6 in Dec from 55.8 previously * US ISM Mfg emp index revised to 55.8 from 56.9 previously * DE Feb GfK Cons Sent 8.2 vs 7.6 prev, 7.6 exp * UK N/Wide Hse Px 8.8% y/y vs 8.4% prev, 8.5% exp

Headlines from early Thursday * New Zealand's Reserve Bank Keeps OCR Unchanged At 2.50% * RBNZ Says Expects to Start Returning Rates to More Normal Levels Soon * RBNZ Says will Raise Rates as Needed to Keep Inflation Near 2% * RBNZ Says Scale, Speed of Rate Rises will depend on Future Data * RBNZ: High NZD Offsetting inflation but Current Levels Unsustainable in Long Run * RBNZ Sees Price Pressures Rising over next Two Years * RBNZ Says Housing Market Appears to be Moderating * RBNZ Says Expects GDP to Continue Around 3.5% Over Coming Year * RBNZ Says Sees Uncertainty about Stimulus Withdrawal by Major Economies, EM Economies Affected

Themes from Wednesday * The main themes across asset markets on Wednesday were a volatile/two way reaction to the moves by the Turkish and South African central banks to raise rates and halt their currency instability - and a somewhat muted reaction to expected decision by the FOMC to scale back their monthly bond buying program by another 10bln to 65bln USD per month. * The biggest factor influencing markets on Thursday was the short-lived positive reaction to the surprisingly large hike in interest rates by the central bank of Turkey that was followed by the South African central bank hiking their rates by 50bps. * The very positive reaction in Asia to the CBRT move was reversed during the European and US sessions - with risk assets and risk currencies falling sharply as the effects wore off and were replaced by ongoing concerns that the monetary tightening won't be enough. * Trading in USD/TRY was wild. After falling from around 2.2500 to 2.1635 during the Asian session in response to the mammoth CBT rate hike - USD/TRY soared as high as 2.3200 during the European session. By late in the US session it was trading around 2.2600 - barley changed on the day. * Wall Street was very choppy on Wednesday. * European stock markets moved between 0.4% and 0.9% lower despite the positive lead from Asia and EM concerns returned very quickly. * The poor lead from Europe weighed on Wall Street during the morning. * The Dow was down over 100 points before the FOMC decision due to the renewed EM concerns and after a choppy reaction to the Fed decision it was down over 200 points a short time later. The Dow closed down 170 points or 1.2% lower. * Despite the decision by the FOMC to reduce their monthly bond purchases - the 10-year US Treasury yield eased below 2.70% to 2.69% after the decision from 2.71% just before the announcement. * The 10-year Treasury yield was already lower from the 2.75% close on Tuesday due to the renewed stress in EM's despite the brief reprieve seen during the Asian session. * The biggest moves in the major currencies were in the JPY-crosses. * AUD/JPY was set to complete a bearish outside day reversal and late in the US session it was trading around 89.40 - down 1.0% from Tuesday's close and 1.85% from the Asian high. * The move lower in US Treasury yields and the quick return of EM-related risk aversion pushed USD/JPY down to 101.85 at one stage after trading as high as 103.45 during the Asian session. USD/JPY was trading around 102.25 late in the US session - down 0.7% from Tuesday's close and 1.2% down from the Asian high. USD/JPY appeared to be on its way to completing a bearish outside day. * EUR/USD was whippy around the FOMC tapering decision - but by late in the session it was trading around 1.3660 - slightly down from Tuesday's 1.3570 close * NZD/USD collapsed to 0.8177 from 0.8268 after the RBNZ left the OCR unchanged at 2.50% - which was expected - but was viewed by some as being a close call. * Gold recouped some of its safe-haven appeal and moved up to 1270 - up 1.0% from Tuesday's close. Copper fell another 0.5% while NYMEX Crude was flat on the day. Iron Ore fell over 1.0% to 122.60. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.49 - down 0.10% from Tuesday's close at 80.56. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD came under pressure from EUR/JPY selling during the European session when EM assets and currencies reversed all of the gains made in Asia following the surprisingly large CBT rate hike. Talk of Asian CB buying at the low helped EUR/USD reverse back to 1.3677 at one stage before falling to 1.3639 after the FOMC decision. EUR/USD settled at 1.3660 late in the US session slightly down from the Tuesday close at 1.3670. * USD/JPY: The biggest moves in the major currencies were in USD/JPY and the JPY-crosses. AUD/JPY was set to complete a bearish outside day reversal and late in the US session it was trading around 89.30 - down over 1.0% from Tuesday's close and 1.85% from the Asian high. The move lower in UST yields and the quick return of EM-related risk aversion pushed USD/JPY down to 101.85 after trading as high as 103.45 during the Asian session. USD/JPY was trading around 102.20 late in the US session - down 0.7% from Tuesday's close and 1.2% down from the Asian high. USD/JPY appeared to be on its way to completing a bearish outside day. * NZD/USD spiked down to 0.8200 from 0.8260 after the RBNZ left the OCR unchanged at 2.50% - which was expected - but was viewed by some as being a close call. NZD/USD traded as low as 0.8177 before settling around 0.8210 late in the US session down 0.7% on the day. Wrap-up * Hang on to your hats for what may be a very interesting Asian session. The Asian market reaction to the Turkish central bank rate hike was more than reversed offshore and it might get a bit messy today. The Nikkei are down around 3.0% - mostly due to the nasty reversal lower in USD/JPY. One would suspect there will be some stealth USD/JPY buying from semi-official Japanese names. If there isn't any heavy Japanese USD/JPY buying - the market might target stops below 101.50 and send the Nikkei into a tailspin. AXJ equity markets will also come under stress due to the very short-lived reaction to the Turkey rate hike and the news the Fed cut back its monthly bond buying program by 10bln USD. On top of those factors - the HSBC will release its final China MFG PMI for Jan and should confirm the weak 49.60 flash estimate. * The AUD may stay under pressure against the USD and JPY, but AUD/NZD might get a boost after the RBNZ kept rates on hold at 2.50% and were vague as to when the tightening cycle will commence. As has been the case all week - the action in Asia will focus on the JPY, AUD and NZD while Asian equity markets and Asian EM currencies will be the main drivers of price action. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board as EM woes struck all asset classes overnight. The TRY gains following the rate hike evaporated in London with USD/TRY finishing higher on the day after being down around 4.0% at one stage during Asia. US Treasury yields crumbled in a safe haven play sending USD/JPY back below 102 at one stage. The Fed tapered USD10bln as expected with Wall Street ending the session down just over 1.0% but it should be noted those losses had already been post in pre FOMC trading. All up a poor session for emerging markets which will make last minute position adjustments in Asia today ahead of the LNY holidays. Thin markets after lunch could result in some wild moves. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1068-1074 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1070.4. The pair opened at 1073.6 and quickly crumbled towards 1070 after the much anticipated CBRT rate decision resulted in a much bigger rate hike than expected - a whopping 425bps. USD/KRW stumbled back to 1072 but latent selling interest after lunch pushed USD/KRW down to 1068 before a modest recovery into the close seemingly at the behest of BOK agent banks. The Kospi closed up 1.26%. Overnight implieds traded a 1076-1081.8 range; last in NY 1080.5/1081. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2718-1.2744 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2740. The Straits Times closed down 0.47%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3180-3.3350 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.3350. The KLSE index closed up 0.45%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3460-3.3590 range; last in NY at 3.3560/80. * USD/IDR traded a 12130-12200 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12170. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12154. The IDX Composite closed up 1.7%. Overnight the NDFs traded a 12200-12260 range; last in NY at 12230/12260. * USD/PHP traded a 45.05-21 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.205. The PSE index closed up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.38-45 range; last at 45.40-42. * USD/THB traded a 32.87-915 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.91. The Set closed down 0.0%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.28-325 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.29. The Taiex index is closed now until Feb 4 for Lunar New Year holidays. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.27-32 range; last in NY at 30.28/29. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1073 slightly higher than the previous 6.1053 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0514-6.0565 range; last at 6.0553. USD/CNH last at 6.0289 - range 6.0268-6.0325. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1170/6.1180. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.56%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1195-6.1220 range; last in NY at 6.1210/30. * USD/INR traded a 62.105-52 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.42. The Sensex index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.87-63.43 range; last 63.31/36. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 30 Jan 23:50 JP Retail sales 30 Jan 00:30 AU Export prices 30 Jan 00:30 AU Import prices 30 Jan 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final 30 Jan 02:00 SG Bank lending 30 Jan 02:00 PH GDP 30 Jan 05:00 SG Business expectations * Key data ahead: Thursday sees US GDP for Q4, which is expected to come in at plus 3.2% according to a Reuter's poll. Also out on Thursday is US Core PCE, Pending Home Sales and weekly jobless claims. Friday sees Chicago PMI and Univ of Mich Confidence. * Key data out of the EZ includes EZ confidence data on Thursday. Key economic event in Asia will be Thursday's final HSBC MFG PMI which is expected to confirm the weak flash reading of 49.6. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets rallied hard at the open following the strong lead from Asia in reaction to the huge rate hike by the Turkish central bank. The EM markets then reversed lower and spooked investors in the major markets. German DAX ended up completing a bearish outside day reversal - closing down 0.75%. * The London FTSE fell 0.4%; the French CAC fell 0.7%. Milan closed 0.6% lower and the Spanish IBEX outperformed with a 0.2% gain. * Wall Street was very choppy on Wednesday. * The poor lead from Europe weighed on Wall Street during the morning. * The Dow was down over 100 points before the FOMC decision due to the renewed EM concerns and after a choppy reaction to the Fed decision it was down over 200 points a short time later. The Dow closed down 190 points or 1.2%. * The VIX index closed at 17.35 up nearly 10% from Tuesday's close at 15.80. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down around 1.0% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold recouped some of its safe-haven appeal and moved as high as 1,270 - up 1.0% from Tuesday's close. Copper fell another 0.5% while NYMEX Crude was flat on the day. Iron Ore fell over 1.0% to 122.60. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ bond markets were quiet while German bund and UK gilt yields eased on heightened risk aversion caused by the reversal lower in EM assets. * The 10-year Spanish bond yield was unchanged at 3.70%; the 10-year Italian bond yield moved up 1bp to 3.86%; the 10-year German bund yield fell 3bps to 1.64% and the 10-year UK gilt yield fell 6bps to 2.75%. * Despite the decision by the FOMC to reduce their monthly bond purchases - the 10-year US Treasury yield eased below 2.70% to 2.68% after the decision from 2.71% just before the announcement. * The 10-year Treasury yield was already lower from the 2.75% close on Tuesday due to the renewed stress in emerging markets despite the brief reprieve seen during the Asian session.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12180 12260 12200 12230-12260 Hi USD/JPY 103.45 101.85 102.26 INR 62.75 63.43 62.87 63.31-36 Hi EUR/USD 1.3685 1.3603 1.3665 KRW 1075 1081.8 1076 1080.5-1081 Hi EUR/JPY 141.26 139.04 139.57 MYR 3.3410 3.3590 3.3460 3.3560-80 Hi GBP/USD 1.6606 1.6526 1.6564 PHP 45.25 45.45 45.38 45.40-42 Hi USD/CAD 1.1187 1.1103 1.1173 TWD 30.23 30.32 30.27 30.28-29 Hi AUD/USD 0.8826 0.8725 0.8738 CNY 1-mth 6.1055 6.1045 6.1045-60 NZD/USD 0.8299 0.8177 0.8213 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1090-10 USD/SGD 1.2775 1.2718 1.2773 CNY 1-yr 6.1220 6.1195 6.1210-30 USD/THB 32.96 32.87 32.96 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15739 -190 -1.19 10-year 2.68% 2.75% S&P 500 1774 -19 -1.03 2-year 0.36% 0.34% Nasdaq 4051 -47 -1.15 30-year 3.62% 3.67% FTSE 6544 -28 -0.43 Spot Gold($) 1268.00 1253.80 DAX 9337 -70 -0.75 Nymex 97.35 97.41 Nikkei 15384 +404 +2.70 Brent 107.72 107.45

