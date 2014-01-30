SYDNEY, Jan 31 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * US Initial jobless claims w/e 348k, f/c 330k, 329k-prev * US Continued jobless claims w/e 2.991m, f/c 3.020m, 3.007m-prev * US Pending homes index Dec 92.4, 101.2-prev * US Pending sales change mm Dec -8.7%, f/c 0.00%, -0.3.%-prev * Turkish CB says liquidity policy may be tightened further to invert yield curve slope if necessary * Russia CB says will stick to timeframe of shifting to free float of RUB, sees possible interventions even after adopting free float (Nabiullina) * US GDP Advance Q4 +3.2%, f/c 3.20%, 4.10%-prev * US GDP sales Advance Q4 +2.8%, f/c 3.90%, 2.50%-prev * US GDP consumer spending A Q4 +3.3%, 2.00%-prev * US GDP deflator Advance Q4 +1.3%, f/c 1.30%, 2.00%-prev * US Core PCE prices Advance Q4 +1.1%, f/c 1.10%, 1.40%-prev * No restriction on capital movement, Turkish FinMin * CH Jan KOF 1.98 vs 1.95 prev, 2.0 exp * DE Jan Jobless 6.8% vs 6.9% prev, 6.9% exp * UK Dec Mtg Lend 1.7b vs 910m prev, 1.05B exp * UK Dec Mtg Apps 71.638k vs 70.758k prev, 73k exp * EZ Jan Bus Climate 0.19 vs 0.27 prev, 0.35 exp * EZ Jan Econ Sent 100.9 vs 100 prev, 101.00 exp * EZ Jan Cons Sent -11.7 vs -13.6 prev, -11.7 exp Themes from Thursday * The main themes across asset markets on Thursday were an eventual calming of EM market/currencies; broad USD strength against most G10 currencies and a strong bounce on Wall Street after the heavy selling on Wednesday, * Some analysts are putting most of the moves on Thursday down to solid US GDP data, but the US growth data was bang on expectations while US jobless claims and Pending Home Sales came in worse than expected. * Eastern European EM currencies were showing volatility at the start of the European session, but calmed down after the Russian central bank assured the markets they would be aggressive with their reserves to ensure the Rouble is maintained in their target range. * The TRY and ZAR also fought back from early weakness to make modest gains on the day and calm investor nerves. * The USD was broadly firmer late in the US session - led by falls in the EUR; CHF and the NZD. * EUR/USD was under pressure through the European morning session - dipping below 1.3600 before the release of the US GDP. The reason for EUR/USD weakness in Europe appeared to be USD buying flows by real money accounts. Various commentators searched for catalysts for the USD strength - with Fed tapering the most popular reason pulled out of the hat. * There was some EUR weakness following softer than expected German inflation data. * The USD strength intensified after the US GDP came in as expected and EUR/USD fell to 1.3543 at one stage and was trading around 1.3550 late in the US session - down 0.8% on the day. * Wall Street bounced back sharply on bargain hunting and hope that the US economy will remain strong enough to offset the impact on ongoing Fed tapering. Late in the US session the S&P was 1.1% higher while the Dow was 0.6% higher. * Facebook shares hit an all-time high and were up nearly 15% late in the US session after a strong earnings report. * The strong US dollar sent gold down 1.8% to 1245 while copper continued to leak lower with NY copper down 0.25% late in the US session. NYMEX Crude was up 0.7% late in the US session while Brent Crude was around flat for the day. * US Treasury yields edged higher on Thursday - with the 10-year yield trading at 2.69% late in the US session - up from Wednesday's close at 2.67%. * The move higher in Treasury yields, calming EM currencies and real money USD demand pushed the USD/JPY higher. The pairing was trading at 102.68 late in the US session - up 0.4% from Wednesday's close. * The best performing currency on Thursday was the AUD. AUD/USD was up 0.4% late in the US session while AUD/NZD was 1.35% higher; 1.2% higher against EUR and 0.75% higher against JPY. * Good old fashioned short covering was behind the AUD strength after an already short leveraged fund community unsuccessfully tried to jam AUD lower following the weak HSBC China PMI data yesterday. * The heaviest and most consistent AUD buying flows were against NZD after the RBNZ left rates on hold yesterday. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 81.09 up 0.7% from Wednesday's close at 80.50. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD: The USD was broadly firmer late in the US session - led by falls in EUR; CHF and the NZD. EUR/USD was under pressure through the European morning session - dipping below 1.3600 before the release of the US GDP. The reason for EUR/USD weakness in Europe appeared to be USD buy flows by real money accounts. Various commentators searched for catalysts for the USD strength - with Fed tapering the most popular reason pulled out of the hat. There was some EUR weakness following softer than expected German inflation data. The USD strength intensified after the US GDP came in as expected and EUR/USD fell to 1.3543 and was trading around 1.3550 late in the US session - down 0.8% on the day. * AUD/USD: The best performing currency on Thursday was the AUD. AUD/USD was up 0.4% late in the US session while the AUD was 1.35% higher against NZD; 1.2% higher against EUR and 0.75% higher against the JPY. Good old fashioned short covering was behind the AUD strength after an already short leveraged fund community unsuccessfully tried to jam the AUD lower following the weak HSBC China PMI data yesterday. The heaviest and most consistent AUD buying flows were against the NZD after the RBNZ left rates on hold yesterday. Wrap-up * The markets have been choppy since the start of 2014 and it is difficult to identify trends that will grip the markets for more than a day or two. Market positioning had a lot to do with the moves overnight, as investors struggle to maintain a clear focus. During the European sessions the focus appeared to shift away from EM concerns and towards optimism the US economy will continue to recover at a reasonable pace in 2014. But it wasn't an overriding factor - as USD Treasury yields still remain very low and only edged higher on Thursday. * AUD strength over the past 18 hours was due to heavy short-covering after hedge funds couldn't push it below 0.8700 following the soft HSBC China PMI yesterday. EUR/AUD is on track to complete a bearish outside day reversal and the short-term techs are signaling the trend higher has run out of steam. Support is found at the 20-dma at 1.5375 and the 61.8 of the 1.5020/1.5830 move at 1.5330. A break below those levels may be the signal a trend lower is developing. * The Asian session should be quiet due to the start of Lunar New Year. There may be some action in JPY with some key data releases today, but USD/JPY looks comfortable between 102.00 and 103.00 for the time being. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ traded lower through the NDF/OTC markets overnight despite mostly US Dollar strength against the majors. Indeed it was the turn of AXJ and the beaten down China proxy - AUD - to finally post some solid gains against EUR, GBP, JPY and CHF. The moves were solid with AUD posting 1.0% gains against its major crosses. Leveraged money seemingly thought it was time to book some profits. Asia is pre-dominantly closed today for the LNY celebrations with only Thailand and India open. * USD/KRW South Korean markets were closed on Thursday for LNY eve. Overnight implieds traded a 1080-1086.7 range; last in NY 1080.5/1081.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2758-1.2775 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2764. The Straits Times closed down 0.7%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3440-3.3470 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.3470. The KLSE index closed up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3430-3.3580 range; last in NY at 3.3400/30. * USD/IDR traded a 12200-12230 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12230. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12226. The IDX Composite closed flat. Overnight the NDFs traded a 12220-12300 range; last in NY at 12230/12250. * USD/PHP traded a 45.275-42 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.32. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.28-41 range; last at 45.30-32. * USD/THB traded a 32.96-33.02 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.98. The Set closed down 0.6%. * USD/TWD Taiwanese markets are closed from Thursday - return Feb 5 for LNY holidays. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.28-33 range; last in NY at 30.26/27. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1050 slightly lower than the previous 6.1073 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0536-6.0617 range; last at 6.0600. USD/CNH last at 6.0348 - range 6.0305-6.0365. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1210/6.1230. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.8%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.1240/60. * USD/INR traded a 62.55-90 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.57. The Sensex index closed down 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.85-63.43 range; last 62.85/88. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 31 Jan 23:30 JP Jobs/applicants ratio 31 Jan 23:30 JP CPI 31 Jan 23:30 JP Unemployment rate 31 Jan 23:30 JP All household spending 31 Jan 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim 31 Jan TH Customs-based trade data 31 Jan TH Custom-based export data 31 Jan TH Custom-based import data 31 Jan 00:05 GB GfK consumer confidence 31 Jan 00:30 AU Housing credit 31 Jan 00:30 AU PPI 31 Jan 00:30 AU Private sector credit 31 Jan 05:00 JP Housing starts 31 Jan 05:00 JP Construction orders A closer look at the equity market * In a very choppy session - European stock markets were in the red for much of the morning before turning higher through the afternoon. * The FTSE ended the day with a tiny 0.1% loss; the German DAX recovered from early losses to end the day 0.4% higher; the French CAC closed up 0.55%; Milan up 0.4% and the Spanish IBEX closed up 0.7%. * Wall Street bounced back sharply on bargain hunting and hope that the US economy will remain strong enough to offset the impact on ongoing Fed tapering. * The VIX index closed unchanged around 17.30. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 0.5%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed on Thursday. * The strong US dollar sent gold down 1.80% to 1,245 while copper continued to leak lower with NY copper down 0.25% late in the US session. NYMEX Crude was up 0.7% late in the US session while Brent Crude was around flat for the day. A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ bond yields eased on Thursday - 10-yr Italian bond yield falling 4bps lower to 3.82%; 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased edged 2bps lower to 3.70%; 10-yr German bund yield eased 2bps to 1.62% and 10-yr UK gilt yield also eased 2bps to 2.74%. * US Treasury yields edged higher on Thursday, as some of the safe-haven buying abated due to the strong gains on Wall Street. Heavy demand for a 29bln USD 7-yr Treasury auction helped to cap the yields. Late in the US session the 10-yr UST yield was trading at 2.69% - up from Wednesday's close at 2.67%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12250 12300 12220 12230-12250 Hi USD/JPY 102.89 102.03 102.71 INR 63.33 63.43 62.85 62.85-88 Hi EUR/USD 1.3666 1.3544 1.3555 KRW 1083 1086.7 1080 1081-1081.5 Hi EUR/JPY 139.94 138.90 139.21 MYR 3.3540 3.3580 3.3430 3.3400-30 Hi GBP/USD 1.6565 1.6445 1.6485 PHP 45.40 45.41 45.28 45.30-32 Hi USD/CAD 1.1199 1.1151 1.1156 TWD 30.29 30.33 30.28 30.26-27 Hi AUD/USD 0.8801 0.8710 0.8795 CNY 1-mth 6.1088 6.1070 6.1065-80 NZD/USD 0.8218 0.8127 0.8166 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1130-50 USD/SGD 1.2775 1.2742 1.2751 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1240-60 USD/THB 33.02 32.96 33.01 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15849 +110 +0.70 10-year 2.70% 2.68% S&P 500 1794 +20 +1.13 2-year 0.35% 0.36% Nasdaq 4123 +72 +1.77 30-year 3.64% 3.62% FTSE 6538 -6 -0.09 Spot Gold($) 1243.00 1268.00 DAX 9373 +37 +0.39 Nymex 97.91 97.36 Nikkei 15007 -377 -2.45 Brent 107.77 107.72