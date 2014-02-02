SYDNEY, Feb 3 (IFR) - News from the weekend * China's official PMI at 50.5 in Jan, vs 51 in Dec (Reuter's poll 50.5) Headlines from Friday Night * Mexico CB leaves rates at 3.5%, risk for inflation has deteriorated, * Greece creditors (IMF/ EC/ECB), France & Germany held secret meeting Monday, Greece seen need an additional EUR 5-6bn in H2 '14 (DJN) * US Personal cons real mm Dec 0.20%, 0.50%-prev * US Personal income mm Dec 0.00%, f/c 0.20%, 0.20%-prev * US Consumption, adjusted mm Dec 0.40%, f/c 0.20%, 0.50%-prev * US Core PCE price index yy Dec 1.20%, 1.10%-prev * US PCE price index mm Dec 0.20%, 0.00%-prev * US Core PCE price index mm Dec 0.10%, f/c 0.10%, 0.10%-prev * US PCE price index yy Dec 1.10%, 0.90%-prev * US Employment wages qq Q4 0.60%, 0.30%-prev * US Employment benefits qq Q4 0.60%, 0.70%-prev * US Employment costs Q4 0.50%, f/c 0.40%, 0.40%-prev * US Chicago PMI Jan 59.6, f/c 59, 60.8-prev * US U Mich sentiment Final Jan 81.2, f/c 81, 80.4-prev * US U Mich conditions Final Jan 96.8, f/c 95.5, 95.2-prev * US U Mich expectations Fin Jan 71.2, f/c 71.5, 70.9-prev * US U Mich 1yr inflation Fin Jan 3.1%, 3.00%-prev * US U Mich 5-Yr Inflation F Jan 2.9%, 2.90%-prev * CA GDP mm Nov 0.20%, f/c 0.20%, 0.30%-prev * EM stock funds w'wide post USD6.4b outflow wk ended Wed, biggest since Aug '11 * Stock funds w'wide post 10.4b outflow in wk ended Wed, after 6.6b inflow in prior wk (BofA) * DE Dec Retail Sales -2.4% y/y vs 1.6% prev, 1.9% exp * EZ flash Jan CPI 0.7% y/y vs 0.8% prev, 0.9% exp * EZ Dec Jobless 12.0% vs 12.1% prev, 12.1% exp Themes from Friday * The main themes across asset markets on Friday was another choppy day for EM assets & currencies and a dovish shift in ECB expectations following very soft EZ CPI data. * European stock markets sagged around 0.5% after emerging markets in Europe came under pressure early in the session. * A much worse than expected Turkey trade deficit and a warning from Moody's about the negative impact from the huge rate hike by the Turkish central bank earlier in the week resulted in emerging market currencies giving back much of Thursday's gains - and put pressure on major European equity markets. * The EM selling abated and was followed by bouts of short covering in late Europe and through the US session that put most of the EM currencies back to square or higher by the end of the day. * The choppy price action in EM's was matched by very choppy price action in major equity markets. The S&P was down 1.2% and the NASDAQ was down 1.35% at one stage early in the session when Amazon shares sold off following disappointing earnings results released in the after-hours on Thursday. * Late in the US session the S&P came within a whisker of being flat and the NASDAQ edged into the black - only to get hit again in the last hour of trading by institutional sellers. * The Dow ended the day down 0.9%; S&P fell 0.65% and NASDAQ closed down 0.5%. * Investor nerves showed up in the VIX index which rose 6.5% to 18.41 - the highest daily close since Oct 15. * The FX market was influenced by the emerging market choppiness - but it was central bank expectations and month-end flows that were the main drivers of direction and price action. * The NZD and the EUR were the worst performing major currencies on Friday due to a dovish turn in RBNZ and ECB expectations. * The NZD never recovered from the comments from the dovish comments from RBNZ governor Wheeler and the EUR sold off after soft EZ inflation data increased the chances the ECB will announce easing measures when they meet next week or at least signal they are ready to do so when they meet again in March. * There was talk during the US session that a popular trade for hedge funds was buying downside one-week EUR/USD put options. * The NZD was by far the worst performing major currency on Friday - falling nearly 1.0% from Thursday's close at 0.8166 and closing the week at 0.8085. * EUR/USD stayed under pressure after the soft EZ CPI data and through the US session. EUR/USD closed at 1.3486 - down 0.5% on the day. * Safe haven flows due to EM uncertainty; lower US Treasury yields - along with heavy liquidation of EUR/JPY longs resulted in JPY being the best performing currency on Friday. JPY gained 0.5% against the USD and over 1% against EUR/JPY. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield closed at 2.66% on Friday - down from 2.70% at Thursday's close. * It was the lowest daily close since Nov 11, as investors continue to fret over potential EM strains and a weak start in equity markets in 2014. The safe-haven flows are more than offsetting the impact of the Fed reducing its monthly bond purchases. Month-end extensions also placed downward pressure on UST yields. * CAD was the next best performing currency - gaining 0.2% against the otherwise strong USD. USD/CAD ended up completing a bearish outside day reversal. * USD/CAD collapsed from 1.1225 to 1.1089 at one stage after it was reported that the US State Department concluded a massive environmental review of the Keystone Pipeline that would transport oil from tar sands in Canada to refiners in the US - and concluded the pipeline would have a minimal impact on the environment. The approval process will take another 90-day before US President Obama either rejects or approves the project. * The USD/CAD closed at 1.1130 - down 0.23% on the day. * There was a fair bit of US data released on Friday including UoMich sentiment; Chi PMI and PCE, but they came in very close to expectations and had little or no market impact. Citibank sent out a note saying the employment component of the Chicago PMI dipped below 50 for only the third time since the start of the US recovery. * The move higher in the US dollar index, weak demand from China due to LNR and long-covering prevented gold from moving higher despite rise in risk aversion and the lure of safe-haven strategies. Gold closed the day unchanged at 1,243. * Copper has been trending lower all week and closed Friday down 0.5% while NYMEX Crude fell 0.75%. Main exchange for iron ore trading is closed for LNY. * The rise in risk aversion, stronger USD and soft commodities weighed on AUD/USD. Pair eased around 0.5% to 0.8750 after failing once again at key resistance around 0.8825. AUD/NZD short covering underpinned AUD/USD at lows. * The US dollar index closed at 81.31 - up 0.3% from Thursday's close at 81.08. The China PMI data released on Saturday will likely lead to choppy price action, as it is open to interpretation as to whether or not they will negatively impact EM sentiment. * The EUR is on focus and should stay weak for most of the early part of the week at least. EUR/USD should start moving lower due to divergent c/b expectations. The ECB hopes that inflation would return to the EZ without their assistance appear to be false hopes and they will have to take action to uphold their price stability mandate. Whether or not it is at this week's meeting is the only debate. The Fed is on course to keep winding back their monthly bond purchases - and it is hoped the US economy will be strong enough to limit the impact of the Fed's removal of excessive accommodation. Friday's US non-farm payroll data will go a long way towards answering that question. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ was mixed on Friday after another hard to read month end session. EM woes remain but there was some slight relief on Friday night. Euro weakness is back in focus ahead of this week's ECB meeting. Punters are buying EUR puts just in case. Switching between the commodity currencies last week huge - The Kiwi was the culprit when shorts lost patience with the "tough talking/do nothing" RBNZ. AUD/NZD is up around 2.5% since the rate meeting whilst CAD got into the act on Friday following the possible US approval off the much talked about Keystone oil pipeline. NZD/CAD fell around 2.0% on Friday. China's official PMI came out on Saturday as expected which should allay fears of Monday volatility allowing those returning from LNY holidays to ease back in gently. * USD/KRW South Korean markets were closed on Friday for LNY. Overnight implieds traded a 1084.5-1088 range; last in NY 1084/1085. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2745-1.2769 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2755. All other Singaporean markets were closed on Friday for LNY. * USD/MYR Malaysian markets were closed on Friday for LNY. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3485-3.3600 range; last in NY at 3.3490/10. * USD/IDR Indonesian markets were closed on Friday for LNY. Overnight the NDFs traded a 12220-12280 range; last in NY at 12220/12240. * USD/PHP Philippine markets were closed on Friday for LNY. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.42-50 range; last at 45.35-38. * USD/THB traded a 32.96-33.03 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.01. The Set closed up 0.8%. * USD/TWD Taiwanese markets are closed from Thursday - return Feb 5 for LNY holidays. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.30-325 range; last in NY at 30.29/30. * USD/CNY Chinese markets were closed on Friday for LNY. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.1250/70. * USD/INR traded a 62.35-56 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.495. The Sensex index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.93-63.30 range; last 62.95/98. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 03 Feb 00:30 AU Private house approvals 03 Feb 00:30 AU ANZ internet job ads 03 Feb 00:30 AU Building approvals 03 Feb 00:30 AU ANZ newspaper job ads 03 Feb 01:00 CN NBS N-Mfg PMI 03 Feb 04:30 TH CPI 03 Feb 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Mfg PMI * Week ahead - Another huge event week as market seeks direction * Central banks: RBA, BOE and ECB meet next week and the ECB event will receive the most attention after the soft EZ CPI data released on Friday. ECB under pressure to take action as deflation concerns deepen * Much softer EZ CPI on Friday has raised expectations ECB will have to act * ECB meets Thursday and calls for action are growing strong * Most economists see ECB holding off but it's becoming a close call * WSJ reported Friday that the Bundesbank now favours end of sterilization * Calls for ECB to address shrinking liquidity and shrinking credit * Fund community buying 1-week EUR/USD put options just in case * RBA is expected to remain on hold when they meet on Tuesday, but the market will look for a change of language that will reflect a move away from an easing bias. The problem is the RBA hasn't put an easing bias in their last few statements and we have had to wait for the RBA Minutes of the meeting to find the easing bias remains. The RBA Quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) will be released on Thursday and the market will likely find out then if the RBA has moved away from an easing bias to a neutral stand. The BOE is expected to remain on hold and isn't likely going to issue a statement. * Key data in the week ahead - US non-farm payrolls the main focus It will be a very busy week for data - ending with Friday's US non-farm payroll - the daddy of all data - as far as the markets are concerned. Key US data before Friday's jobs report includes US MFG ISM on Monday; Factory Orders on Tuesday; ADP employment Wednesday and Trade data on Thursday. * The key data out of the EZ kicks off with manufacturing PMI on Monday followed on Wednesday by services and composite PMI. UK data includes MFG PMI on Monday and IP and Trade data on Friday. * It will be a busy week down under with the TD-MI inflation gauge; Aus Building Approvals and ANZ jobs on Monday followed Thursday by Aus Retail Sales and Trade data. The key event in New Zealand will be jobs data on Tuesday. A break below 1,760 could see an extension to the key 200-dma at 1,710. {Last 1,782} - Trade recommendation: short at 1,782 with stop above 1,815. * Nikkei recommendation last week was to sell rally to 15,500 - unfortunately it didn't quite get there when it bounced to 15,383 on Wednesday. The short term moving averages show it is trending lower and it appears primed for eventual test of ascending 200-dma at 14,415. A daily close below the base of the Ichimoku cloud at 14,820 would reinforce bearish signals. {Last 14,914} Trade recommendation: Sell rally to 15,300 with stop above 15,600. * ASX has started trending lower according to the short-term moving average studies. Support is found at the 200-dma at 5,145 with a break targeting the Dec 11 trend low at 5,028. {Last 5,190} Trade recommendation: Sell 5,190 with stop above 5,260. Commodities * Gold - The short-term trend higher in gold is losing momentum as the 5-dma is starting to point lower and the price closed below the 20-dma at 1,246. It looks like gold is about to go into a period of choppy consolidation and a break below 1,225 would put the key support level at 1,180/1,185 into focus. {Last 1,243} Trade recommendation: Square up long at 1,243 (10 buck loss) and wait for clearer signal. * Lon Copper - We sold last week at 7,180 due to trend lower forming. It is still clearly trending lower and appears headed for key support around 6,900. {Last 7,135} Trade recommendation: Stay short with stop above 7,255. FX * EUR/USD - The daily close below 1.3525 was technically bearish, but the short-date moving averages still don't show a trend has formed. EUR/USD appears headed to 1.3400 while 1.3575 contains rallies. {Last 1.3486} Trade recommendation: stand aside until clear trend forms. * USD/JPY recommended short at 102.85 last week, but unfortunately the whippy nature of the price action had the position stopped out at 103.10. USD/JPY is trending lower and appears headed towards the base of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 101.17. {Last 102.18} Trade recommendation sell at 102.85 with stops above 20-dma at 103.65. * AUD/USD short taken at 0.8835 hasn't been stopped out, but the basis of the recommendation was the moving averages lined up lower and showing clear down-trend. That is not the case now - as the 5-dma is pointing higher and it has edged above the 10-dma. It appears a period of consolidation is about to set in. {Last 0.8750} Trade recommendation: take profit at 0.8750 and wait for fresh trend to develop. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com